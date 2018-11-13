Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Philips Hue starter kit, the ThermoWorks ChefAlarm, and Cuisinart cookware lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their ridiculously dark black levels and vibrant colors. If you were waiting for Black Friday to snag yours, the discounted price on the 55" C8 model is already live.





The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

We’ve seen cheaper deals on the lower-end B8 model, but that one uses last year’s processor, meaning it can do HFR or HDR, but not both at the same time like the C8.

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4-star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $13 today with promo code ANKE7809. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $20 (with promo code f56YJJYJ), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency.



It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

Photo: Gizmodo

Update: This deal is still available, but now you can also get the Fly More Combo for $850 from MassDrop, which includes three batteries, spare propellers, propeller guards, a travel bag, a carrying case, and some extra cables and adapters. It’s probably worth the extra $150.

If you aren’t a professional photographer, but still value image quality and features in your drone, the DJI Mavic Air offers the best combination of portability, ease of use, and camera specs on the market. It’s rarely been discounted much from its usual $800, but now you can get it for an all-time low $700 on Amazon.





I had a chance to fly one of these at Outpost this year, and as an old Phantom 2 owner, I was completely blown away. It folds up small enough to fit in a jacket pocket, but holds remarkably still in the air. Front and rear obstacle avoidance cameras keep it from crashing into a tree (or a person), and its gimbal-stabilized 4K camera can automatically track moving subjects, or perform pre-programmed shooting routines. You’ll have a ton of fun with this thing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

An Echo smart speaker lets you control your Fire TV Stick with nothing but your voice, so it makes perfect sense that Amazon would offer a Dot + Stick bundle. For a limited time, you can get the streaming dongle plus a second generation (the old one) Echo Dot for $40, which is the regular price of the Fire TV Stick by itself.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Nebula Capsule raised the bar for portable projectors, and now, they’ve taken the guts of that soda can, and put it into a much less expensive home projector.

On paper, the Nebula Prizm’s picture quality stats are a dead ringer for the Capsule’s. It outputs an 800 x 480 picture at 100 lumens, features automatic keystone correction, and has a built-in 5W speaker. However, it lacks an Android OS (you’ll have to use a streaming dongle, or something similar), and it has to be plugged in at all times, since it doesn’t have a battery.

Novelty aside, I could see it being perfect for a kid’s room, or maybe a bedroom or garage where you occasionally want to watch video, but don’t want to keep a TV. And at $100 (down from the usual $130), it’s practically an impulse purchase.

If you’ve had your eye on Samsung’s 8000-series TVs, which are the company’s best non-QLED sets this year, their Black Friday discounts are already live. Every size (55", 65", 75", and 82") includes Samsung’s new Dynamic Crystal Color engine and HDR10/ HDR10+ support, plus some nice quality of life features, like the Bixby voice assistant, and a quad core processor for speedy smart app operation.



Advertisement

These prices are the same that we’ve seen in Black Friday ads, and we have no reason to expect them to go any lower. So buy now, and you’ll be set up in time for Thanksgiving football.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X6 includes all the networking features you could possibly want, including tri-band support, six beamforming antennas, and two USB ports for connecting printers and external storage drives. Oh, and it’s fast. Like, really fast. $180 is the same price we’ve seen in Black Friday ads, and you can get it right now.



Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning and tilting 1080p model for $36 with code XNUQ2G79.

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Anker’s reader-favorite SoundCore Bluetooth speaker spawned a whole line of products, but the original model is still great, and the blue color is back on sale for a great low price.



The SoundCore’s headlining feature is its 24 hour battery life, and in my experience, that’s a conservative estimate. It also packs in dual 6W drivers for room-filling sound, and looks pretty great to boot. It’s been mostly selling for $30 lately, but you can get it for just $24 today in red and blue, within $2 of the best price we’ve ever seen.



Graphic: Kickstarter

Update: Kickstarter discounts on the Capsule by itself are nearly sold out! There are some bundles with more availability, but if you don’t need the added accessories, you shouldn’t wait.

Anker’s soda can-sized Capsule portable projector was a crowdfunding hit last year, and it really did deliver on its promise. But there were a few obvious areas for improvement, and Anker tackled all of the big ones with the brand new Capsule II, now up for preorder on Kickstarter.



So what’s new?

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win.

2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie.

3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

There are a few other minor differences of note, including the inclusion of USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, an improved speaker, and autofocus. It is a bit bigger than the Capsule (which will remain on sale for the time being); Anker calls it “pint sized,” rather than soda can-sized, which was pretty cheeky of them. Whatever beverage you compare it to though, it’s still very small for a projector.

Kickstarter backers can preorder the Capsule II right now for $399. Anker’s touting a $599 MSRP for the Capsule II, and while there will surely be discounts after it comes out, Anker’s previous crowdfunding projects have, in hindsight, legitimately offered prices to backers that weren’t matched on Amazon for many months after release, if ever.

If you ever bought a Capsule I prior to this Kickstarter going live, you’re also eligible for a $100 rebate when you preorder the Capsule II. Check out the bottom of the campaign page for details.

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code FQCJOBX6 to get the deal.



What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $18 with promo code ROXH3B3E.

Walmart has already marked down a few of the TVs listed in their Black Friday ad: Grab a smart Sharp 50" TV with HDR (though not Dolby Vision) for $249, or a 55" version for $299, both the best prices we’ve seen. If size trumps features and you don’t need smart functionality or HDR, there’s also a 65" RCA on sale for $399.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $23 with promo code KINJABYC.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

Instant Pot makes a sous-vide circulator, and confusingly, it doesn’t require an Instant Pot. Sure, it’ll clip onto your Instant Pot inner pot, but it’ll also work with a regular stock pot, just like any other sous-vide circulator.



So what makes it interesting? The price! At $60, it’s far less than equivalent models from Anova. Buy it now, practice on a few steaks, and then go and do an entire Thanksgiving turkey next week.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Perhaps the most brutal aspect of winter isn’t the cold itself, but the severe dryness that the cold brings along with it. If that’s the case for you and your skin, eyes, nose, lungs, etc., go big and invest in this Dyson AM10 Humidifier. Today, it’s just $350 at Amazon, a steal compared to its usual price of $500. This humidifier claims to kill 99% of bacteria with ultraviolet light before projecting any mist into your home. And this purchase will serve you well into summer, when you can use its high-velocity air function to cool down any room. Don’t mist — sorry, miss — out on this discount; get yours before the deal dries up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Ninja Professional BL660 recently took home the title of your favorite affordable blender, and Amazon’s marked it down to $70, the second best deal we’ve ever seen.





The BL660 includes an 1100 watt motor, a 72 ounce pitcher, and a pair of single-serve smoothie cups so you don’t have to clean the big pitcher every time you feel like making yourself a smoothie to go.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Look, no one is judging you for being an adult and still managing to spill stuff all over your carpet and sofa. We’re human. It happens. But people will judge you if you don’t even try to get the stains out, because gross. To that end, may we suggest the Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner?

It’s less cumbersome than a full-size carpet cleaner, more effective than the old spray-and-rag technique, and much easier than always moving your furniture to cover spots on the floor. It even has a drying function to save you from the horrors of wet socks. What will they think of next?



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your tool chest is lacking a good set of pliers, this 8-piece VISE-GRIP GrooveLock set is only $60 on Amazon, within about $3 of an all-time low. The set features a near-perfect 4.7 star review average from over 500 customers, and comes with a lifetime warranty to boot. Needless to say, it’d make a great gift too.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cuisinart’s Multiclad Pro cookware uses the same steel and aluminum triple-ply construction of All-Clad pans, but at $130 for a complete set, you can actually afford to buy them. The durable and induction-friendly stainless steel exterior combines with an even-heating aluminum core that extends all the way up the sidewalls, giving you the advantage of both metals in a single pan. If you’ve ever cooked with tri-ply, you know that it really does make a difference.





This collection includes a couple of skillets, a saute pan, a sauce pan, and a stock pot, which together should meet nearly all of your cooking challenges. If you’re still using the $10 pans you bought when you moved into your first apartment, these are going to blow you away. Just note that this is a Gold Box Deal, meaning it’s only available today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Miir makes some of our favorite vacuum insulated stainless steel drinkware, and they just kicked off their best sale ever on Amazon.

First up, the camp cup. This is a favorite of ours thanks to its handle, colorway variety, and sip-through lid, and it’s 30% off today in every color. Even if you don’t camp, you should use it at home. And even if you don’t want one, you should buy them as stocking stuffers. Black and white are down to $17, but you’ll pay $21 for the more fun designs.

MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup You might know MiiR for their bikes and bags, but they’re also one of our favorite drinking vessel… Read more Read

For heavier liquid loads, Miir’s popular 32 ounce growler is a whopping 50% off its usual price as well, in every color. It’ll keep beer cold for 24 hours, or coffee hot for 12, and its buckle lid seals in carbonation, while remaining easy to clean.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means turkeys everywhere will soon be in ovens, and amateur chefs everywhere will soon be nervously staring into said ovens for hours on end. But how about spending those precious holiday hours with family and leaving the turkey monitoring to this ThermoWorks ChefAlarm, down to just $51 today.

The ChefAlarm is designed for commercial use, so you know it works. Plus, it has a volume-adjustable high alarm, for when your food reaches your chosen high temp, and a low alarm, for cold dishes. And by the way, ThermoWorks also makes the Thermapen, your favorite cooking thermometer, so you know your turkey is in good hands.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

The massive mise en place of Thanksgiving is bearing down upon us. If you don’t own a quality cutting board, do yourself a favor and pick up this Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board for just $16 at Amazon. It’s low maintenance — dishwasher safe, and requires no oiling or bleaching — and aesthetically pleasing, earning it a finalist spot in our reader poll on the best cutting boards. There’s no getting around the pun that it’s a cut above.



Photo: Amazon

Bakers, bow before your new idol. KitchenAid’s bonkers new Sifter + Scale attachment bolts onto the front of your KitchenAid, and has a built-in sifter to slowly add dry ingredients to the mixer bowl below. A built-in scale lets you add ingredients in just the right proportions too, while eliminating the need to dirty up extra bowls.



It is, of course, completely unnecessary, but it’s undoubtedly cool, and would make a great gift for anyone that likes to bake. And at $100, it’s also never been cheaper.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to get started with Philips Hue? This two bulb kit is marked back down to $100 today, matching an all-time low. Those full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so if you need a hub, this is a great deal.



Note: We’re expecting to see four-bulb starter kicks for $200 + a $50 gift card from various retailers on Black Friday, so keep that in mind if you need more bulbs.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Apparently yogurt is a thing we should all be making ourselves now, and with this Gourmia Digital Yogurt Maker, now $23 at Amazon, you can become a veritable yogurt mad scientist. Experiment with different mix-ins, flavors, and thicknesses all in one batch — the yogurt maker fits seven included jars at a time — and finally be free from any artificial colors or preservatives that plague your usual foil-lidded yogurt cup.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to nearly its lowest price ever at $35 on Amazon. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and it can print 14 different fonts, 7 font sizes, 600 symbols, and 99 frames—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.



Photo: Amazon

You don’t want to spend a bunch of money on a nice mattress, only to instantly ruin it with an untimely wine spill while you watch Sabrina in bed, or even slowly make it gross with your own sweat and grime. No, a mattress protector is a must, and this breathable, dimpled cover from eLux is 20% off for our readers with promo code EKINJA20. That code should work on every size, and it’ll bring the queen model down to $21.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Despite what door-to-door salesmen might tell you, you don’t need a full set of knives. You can breeze through about 99% of kitchen tasks with just a few important blades, and they’re all included in this discounted 4-piece set.



The chef’s knife is one of our readers’ five favorites, and has long been the best value in kitchen knives. The paring and bread knives are pretty self explanatory, and while you could probably get away without owning a utility knife, it is a little more maneuverable than the chef’s knife, and it’s good to have one for chopping vegetables if you’ve been using your main knife on raw meat.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $15. The Dash is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.4 star review average from over 7,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale for its best price of the year.



Note: Usually, these sales are only for one color, but as of the time of this writing, you can pick from any of them.

Home and/or car improvement is a process that never really ends. Keep your momentum going with a bunch of new supplies from AmazonBasics. Their current sale includes everything from replacement refrigerator water filters to wheel brushes.

Graphic: Wayfair

Wayfair’s massive holiday sale just went live, and in addition to deals on holiday decor like 5-for-$25 ornaments and artificial Christmas trees, you’ll find wide-ranging deals on furniture that you’ll use all year long. We’re talking rugs starting under $15, furniture for every corner of your bedroom, and dining furniture to fit any style of decor. Every order over $49 ships for free, so this is a great chance to give your home a bit of a refresh.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most air fryers take up a ton of counter space, but Dash’s 1.2 L model is perfectly sized for small apartment kitchens. It probably shouldn’t be your first choice if you’re cooking for a family, but for one or two people people, it can crisp up more than enough french fries, chicken wings, or anything else.



If you aren’t familiar, air fryers use hot air and convection to achieve the crispiness of deep frying, but without any oil. That means your food is healthier, and your apartment doesn’t smell like the back of a Burger King for four days. Today’s $40 price tag is a match for an all-time low, so don’t let this deal overcook.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vacuum insulated stainless steel is almost always the right choice for carrying your beverage of choice, whether it’s hot or cold. That’s Manna Hydration’s specialty, and all of their products, from koozies to tumblers to 64 ounce growlers, can keep drinks at a stable temperature for hours on end, while insulating your hand from temperature extremes.



For a limited time, you can save 30% on all of their products on Amazon with our exclusive KINJA2018 promo code. Just be sure to choose Manna Hydration as the seller on the individual product page; the code won’t work with other third party sellers.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Life is full of conflicting desires. Like, you don’t want to sacrifice valuable kitchen counter space to ugly, bulky appliances, but you also don’t want to have to dig your coffee maker out of the cabinet every morning when you wake up. A task like that is not meant to be taken on before you’re caffeinated.



Behold the Keurig K-Compact K-Cup Coffee Maker for just $50 at Walmart. It’s sleek enough to be tolerable as a kitchen fixture, and it’s also available in red and turquoise, if you dig colorful appliances as a decor choice. Does it make coffee as good as an Aeropress or a a $1,000 DeLonghi? No. But it takes like a minute and you have to push one button, which is a perfectly valid trade off.



Photo: Casey DeViese (( (Unsplash)

Free bacon. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll get $10 off your first box, plus a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.



Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Image: Groupon

Trekking out to the Christmas tree farm is fun, but you know what’s even more fun? Saving money on your tree. Groupon is here to conserve your Christmas cash this year by taking pre-orders on a few festive options, all for about half-off, including a 6-Foot Premium Fraser Fir Tree for $80, a 22-inch Fraser Fir Wreath for $35, a Fraser Fir tree-wreath combo for $95, and a 6-Foot Snow-Tip Black Hills Spruce for $80. They’ll be shipped right to your front door starting on November 27 for maximum Christmastime freshness, but saving all that green on a tree is what will really make this holiday season merry and bright.

Screenshot: The Drop

For as long as humans have been fermenting grapes, wine has always been an “indoor” beverage. If you want to enjoy wine on the go, you’ve got a pack a big, breakable bottle, a corkscrew, and glasses. There’s an entire cottage industry dedicated to making the practice slightly less inconvenient. Here’s a better idea: just drink wine from a can, dummy!



The Drop is an online wine club that makes and sells its own canned wine, and our readers can save $20 on their first 24-pack with promo code KINJA20 by signing up for a subscription. By default, you’ll get eight cans each of red, white, and my personal favorite, rosé, but you can also customize the mix to your liking. Each can holds 1.7 glasses, or 1/3 of a bottle, making this deal essentially eight bottles of wine for $47. You don’t need to be a math whiz to know that’s a great deal.

If you stay on as a member, you’ll get a new box every month for $67 with free shipping, which still comes out to just over $8 per “bottle.” If you’ve got too many cans piling up, you can also skip a month or flat out cancel your subscription at any time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( ( ( ( ( (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Tory Burch flats are the real work shoe MVP (OK, OK, all-around MVP), and today, thanks to Nordstrom Rack, you can stock up on any styles that your footwear collection might be lacking. A multitude of multicolored Tory Burch footwear, including several flat styles, boots, mules, loafers, pumps, and sneakers, are up to 70% off. It’s a sale event so good, finding something you love is a shoo-in.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve featured several Mynt massaging products here over the past year, and now, three of them are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box, today only.



The most popular product in the sale will almost surely be this heated massage pillow, now available for just $28 down from its usual $40. Its four rotating nodes can massage any part of your body in pretty much any location, and it even includes a car charger so you can use it on the road.

For a more intense experience for your shoulders, consider this model for $35. It includes arm straps to help you apply pressure, and eight massage nodes with multiple modes.

And if your feet need a treat, go for this heated foot massager for $140, which has an air pressure feature and up to 20 customizable combinations.

I don’t meant to make you tense up, but these prices are only available today. During their last Gold Box, a few products sold out early as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you need to stock up on cold weather workout gear, the latest Under Armour Outlet sale offers a ton of flexibility. Just add $100 worth of already-discounted gear to your cart ($100 goes a long way here), add promo code TAKE30, and you’ll get $30 off. Sweatpants, zip-ups, underwear, leggings, socks, and a lot more are included, so you don’t have any excuse not to go for a run outside this winter.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Daylight Saving Time is over, which means that you won’t see sunlight except through your office window for approximately four months. So if you’re commuting home, going for an evening jog, or doing anything else near roads, you’ll want to snag this Nite Ize magnetic LED clip today for an all-time low $5. The built in magnets allow it to clip onto clothes, hats, or bags, and the four bright LEDs run for up to 70 hours on the easily replaceable CR2032 battery.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The Honest Company is all about transparency and safe, natural products, and today, you can snag several offerings from their beauty and skincare line for a discount. A bunch of Honest Beauty products — everything from gel cleanser and facial oil to glow powder and makeup wipes — are on sale at Amazon for under $20. To be honest, you should probably head there now to stock up before this deal is cleaned out.