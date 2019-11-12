Tuesday's Best Deals: BioBidets, Cole Haan Sale, Honest Company, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Mr. Coffee Gold Box, Lenovo gaming laptop, camping pillow, and a home decor sale lead off the Tuesday's best deals from around the web.

Legion Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Step up your mobile gaming and pick up this heavily discounted Lenovo Y540 gaming laptop.



As far as aggressive gamer design is concerned, Lenovo used to be one of the worst offenders. Recently, the manufacturer is doing that less and it shows with the Y540.

It looks—dare I say—cool? The design is still a teensy aggressive but not embarrassingly so. And despite the more restrained exterior, the guts are super solid. This $800 gaming laptop uses an Intel Core i5 processor, a GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics card, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD.

Suffice to say, this can comfortably run most games and is a bonafide deal to boot. If you’re on the market for a stylist, affordable and powerful gaming laptop, this is a terrific option.

Anker Power Strip With USB-C PD Graphic : Shep McAllister

A power strip these days needs to have more than just a few AC outlets. You need USB, and perhaps just as importantly, USB-C Power Delivery, to easily charge and power every kind of device.



That’s exactly what you get with this discounted power block from Anker. You get two AC outlets, two USB ports, and a 30W USB-C port that can charge a laptop for just $25, down from the usual $34. With a 5' power cable, it’d be ideal for use on a nightstand or a desk where wall outlets can be hard to reach.

SanDisk 512GB microSD Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

I don’t need to tell you that most technological advancements of the last few years have destabilized democracy, led to tremendous human suffering, and is possibly making us grow horns.



But...

512GB microSD card for $80? I’m not saying that makes up for all the other stuff, but it helps.

I know for a fact that a lot (like...a lot) of you guys have bought 5-port USB charging hubs over the years from companies like Anker and RAVPower, and there’s no doubt that they’re great for people that have to charge phones, tablets, e-readers, and even headphones.



But with great (charging) power comes great (cord management) responsibility. Enter the ingenious new Family Charger Cord from Elevation Lab, purveyors of many fine mobile accessories. It’s essentially five cables wrapped up into one easy-to-manage bundle. On one end, you get three Lightning connectors, a microUSB connector, and a USB-C connector. On the other, you get a rather hilarious row of five USB plugs spaced to fit into almost any standard 5-port USB charging hub (I didn’t know they were all spaced identically, but you learn something new every day).

If you don’t have a hub, Elevation Lab also sells a bundle that includes one, and you can save 20% on either the cable or the charging bundle right now with promo code FAMILYKINJA.

Home Décor Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now you can save big on a ton of home décor courtesy of Amazon. As far as I can tell, Amazon’s home furnishings are actually pretty damn good for the price. Inside you’ll find discounts on picture frames, lighting, planters, rugs, and more.



A lot of these products can pass off as something you purchased from Urban Outfitters. For what it’s worth, I actually own a couple of pieces and am amazed at their quality. There’s a ton here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your décor options.

Mr. Coffee Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Suze Orman once said, “If you waste money on coffee, it’s like ‘peeing $1 million down the drain.’” And while it’s a little tone deaf, she’s not wrong. Making your own coffee is one of the easiest ways to save cash.



Today’s Gold Box is offering solid discounts on three Mr. Coffee coffee makers. Your options include a $18 12-cup coffee maker, $20 5-cup model, and a fancy $125 espresso/cappucino maker.

These aren’t likely to brew you the best coffee in the morning, but if you just need some fuel to get you started, these are solid deals.

Bio Bidet Slim Zero-Non Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Hold on to your butts, this is the best bidet deal I’ve ever seen. Right now, you can pick up a $113 Bio Bidet Slim for just $65. This compact bidet offers a ton of cool features, including a night light and a chrome plated side control level.



Better still, it comes with everything you need to install it, no additional attachments or plumbing required. With the T-adapter, it’ll hook up to the same water line that refills your tank.

Advertisement

Just a quick note, this is for elongated toilet seats, so it may not be for everyone. But if you have been curious about trying out a bidet, this is a really terrific deal. Get yours and impress your visiting house guests during the holidays.

Honest Company Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Are you a fan of Jessica Alba? Do you have a kid, need a new bag, or want some makeup? If you are one of, or all of those things, today’s Gold Box is perfect for you. Right now, you can save 30% off Honest Company products.



We all know how baby products can get very expensive, so why not stock up on stuff you’ll need anyway? Pick up a ton of diapers, soap, baby wipes, and more thanks to this sale.

Even if you’re not a mom, you’ve Honest Company also offers chic bags, shampoo and makeup, too.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal which means these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So browse through this huge sale and pamper yourself (or your baby.)

Cole Haan Gold Box Graphic : Shep McAllister

Cole Haan makes some of the best shoes we’ve ever tried, but if you’ve been scared off by their high price tag, this one-day Amazon sale has a bunch of styles marked down to (mostly) under $80.



While the sale is short on the company’s flagship ZeroGrand shoes (with the exception of a few women’s sneakers, including the excellent All Day Trainer), there are styles here for formal occasions, everyday wear, and even running; there’s a pair of shoes for you, is what I’m saying. A few of our favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full sale.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, so run over there while you still can.

Here’s your chance to pick up a beautiful, budget-friendly Form•Function•Form Leather Chronograph for a low $96 at Huckberry. Typically selling for around $130, this handsome 40mm watch offers a button-stud band which promises to fit all wrist sizes thanks to its over 2″ of adjustment.



The band design hides the adjustment holes behind watch face, adding to the visual simplicity of the piece. Suffice to say, minimalism wins out here.

This particular timepiece is the right balance between beautiful, understated and affordable. If you’re looking for a gift for one of the men in your life, or want to upgrade your wrist game, it’s a good time to buy. This watch is unlikely to stay at this price for long, so get yours before you run out of time.

NEMO Fillo Elite Ultralight Travel Pillow Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you like to camp, or have anyone on your holiday shopping list that does, the excellent Nemo Fillo travel pillow just got marked down to $27 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen, and a rare discount below $40.



Advertisement

Here’s what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort had to say about it:

We can all pretend that we’re too tough to need a pillow while camping, but let’s be real: Having one makes a world of difference. Pillows don’t need to take up a lot of space, though. The Fillo Elite weighs a mere three ounces, and it uses a layer of Primaloft insulation to keep your noggin warm. Even better, it easily stows away in the attached stuff sack, which is no larger than a deck of cards.

If I’m not mistaken, I think that means it could fit in a stocking. Just sayin’.

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

HyperX Cloud Pro Gaming Headset Bundle Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The HyperX makes one of our reader favorite gaming headsets, and right now, Amazon is dropping the price on their Pro model, plus a carrying case, down to a low $50.



These headphones famously have super soft, memory foam ear cushions which are super comfortable even during long Overwatch sessions. These also have a removable boom mic. This means you can use it just like regular headphones on trips, or replace it if ever your dog is a chewer.

Advertisement

We’ve seen these particular cans drop to this price during Prime Day, but that was without this hardshell case.

LEGO City Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

While it’s not as popular as LEGO’s licensed Star Wars and Harry Potter Advent calendars, the LEGO City calendar features a ton of great minifigs and tiny builds that you can add to your freeform LEGO creations. At $20, it’s cheaper than ever before, and a full $10 less than its launch price.



Advertisement

Also on sale for the same is the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip Graphic : Shep McAllister

This Nintendo Switch Joy-Con grip is exactly like the one that came bundled with your Switch, except that it includes a USB-C port to charge the controllers, whether you’re actively playing with them, or just recharging between gaming sessions. I probably wouldn’t buy it to replace the stock grip, but if you have a spare set of Joy-Con, it’s worth grabbing for $20, or $10 below MSRP.



Advertisement

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.



Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s unlikely to be bested during the holiday season, at least not by more than a few bucks.

Advertisement

LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Expecto Patronum Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Am I still blogging about Harry Potter, after all this time? Always. But seriously, I will always write a Harry Potter deal if I see one! Today’s HP Deal of the Day is the LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Expecto Patronum, which is $16 on Amazon. The 121-piece building kit includes a minifigure of Harry Potter, Sirius Black, two dementors, and Harry’s stag Patronus.



Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W USB-C Charger Photo : Amazon

Anker’s new PowerPort III Nano is a well-and-truly tiny 18W charging powerhouse that’s roughly the same size as the 5W brick that Apple still ships with most of its iPhones.



Advertisement

Capable of charging small laptops, your Nintendo Switch, and basically any tablet or phone, it’s marked down to $16, the first discount we’ve seen from its original $20.

Vizio 55" M-Series 4K TV Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

$398 for a 55" 4K TV is a pretty good deal on its face, no matter what TV it is. But this isn’t just any old television; it’s the widely regarded Vizio M Series.



How to Buy a Cheap 4K TV This is the year. As much as we’ve postured about 4K TVs getting almost cheap enough and 4K content Read more

That means it includes 10 local dimming zones for better black levels, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), quantum dot technology (previously only really found in Samsung TVs) for better color, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, and excellent smart apps. Today’s price is a the best we’ve ever seen, and a great buy if you want to enjoy Thanksgiving football games and holiday movies in their full glory.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) Graphic : Chelsea Stone

I know AirPods Pro just came out, but Apple’s standard AirPods are still great if you don’t need noise canceling, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $160, complete with a wireless charging case. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets. This is $40 off the price at the Apple Store, and the best deal we’ve seen.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Save time and get a charger that will actually give your smartphone a full charge in 30 minutes. The RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter is only $12 when you clip the $8 coupon and use promo code KINJAK58. It has universal charging capabilities for iPhones, Samsung Notes, and even works with Airpod cases.



Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Straw Set with Safe Silicone Flex Tip Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I’ve been using stainless steel straws for months at home and at work, and I love them except for the fact that mine don’t have silicone tips (which forced me realize how haphazard my drinking style is.) This 5-piece set from Klean Kanteen does, and is only $7 today.



In addition to the tips, you’ll also get a cleaning brush which is standard for straws like this. This price is the lowest we’ve seen, so pick ‘em up before this deal goes away.

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip (in a double decker A380!), but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until November 12, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between November or December and May. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later. That’s exactly what I did with a cheap flight from Newark to Athens in a previous Emirates sale, and now I have the entire trip planned out.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $15. The Dash is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.5 star review average from over 13,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale for its best price in months.



Friends & Family Savings Event Photo : Disney

Do you have a Disney lover in your life that has already written a 25-item Christmas list, filled with Disney gifts? Don’t spend full price on expensive Disney items, when you can get everything for 25% off during the Friends & Family Savings Event at ShopDisney. Use promo code DISNEYPAL at checkout to save. Orders over $75 include free shipping and this sale ends tonight.



Just a reminder, Frozen 2 comes out next weekend and if your kid isn’t obsessed currently, they will be soon. Get an Olaf or two now before they sell out.

Ember Temperature Controlled 10 oz. Coffee Mug Photo : Amazon

If you like to savor your morning (and/or afternoon) coffee for hours on end, the Ember mug is an incredible little device that can keep it at just the right temperature for as long as it’ll take you to drink it.



A heating element built into the base maintains your coffee at your preferred temperature (which you set with an app), and can run for up to an hour at a time off the mug’s built-in battery. But fear not, for its coaster is also a wireless charger, so you can set it on your desk and keep it running all day. And when it comes time to clean it, it’s fully submersible for up to a meter, so you can safely hand wash it without worrying about ruining the mug or electrocuting yourself.

The Ember mug normally sells for $80, but Ember’s currently selling it on Amazon for $70. It’d make a great gift, if you want to cross a coffee lover off your holiday shopping list early.

Flint and Tinder 10 Year Hoodie Graphic : Shep McAllister

Flint and Tinder makes our readers’ favorite hoodie, and for a limited time, you can save on the brand’s soft, midweight French Terry Hoodie.



It’s a pullover, not a front-zip like the iconic 10-Year Hoodie, but the result is a slightly more formal look that would be appropriate in a variety of situations, as well as a single kangaroo pocket that goes all the way across your stomach, rather than two bisected pockets. Get it for $61 while it’s still warm enough out to enjoy its midweight properties.

40% Off Sitewide Photo : Missguided

With the holiday season coming up, there are a variety of reasons to get a new outfit. Holiday parties, December weddings, New Year’s Eve, and more. Do your wardrobe a favor and get 40% off sitewide (excluding sale) at Missguided when you use promo code 40off (that’s a zero and then a lowercase letter O) at checkout.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It never hurts to have an extra pair of glasses, especially if you’re a little clumsy or forgetful. If you want a spare pair, just in case, you can get two for the price of one from EyeBuyDirect. Shop their Buy One, Get One Free and get two classes when you use promo code BOGO at checkout.



Advertisement

It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Rain is going to turn into snow and slush pretty soon. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.



If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.

Samsung says it’s time to buy a new TV, it seems. Today, Samsung dropped prices on a slew of its most popular 4K TVs, starting with a line of its lower-end LED TVs. The 50" model starts at a bargain-bin $348, bumping up to $548 for a 55", then leaping forward to 75" for just $748.



The company’s QLED panels are where things get really exciting. The Q60 Series 55" TV starts at $698. From there, Samsung is offering a series of 65" QLED displays with progressively better picture quality, starting with the Q70 Series for $1,198, on up to the Q90 Series for $2,198. Whatever your budget, there’s probably a Samsung TV waiting for you today.

Up to 20% Cash Back On Select Products With Amazon Prime Credit Card Screenshot : Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and if you pay your credit card bills off every month, then there’s a really good chance you already have an Amazon Prime credit card to get that sweet, sweet 5% cash back on every purchase. For a limited time though, you can boost that 5% to as much as 20% on select products throughout the store, including a bunch of brand name tech.



Advertisement

You can find all of the eligible items on this page, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. If you have a Prime credit card tied to your account, you should also see the offer in small print on the individual product page.

Also note that in many cases, the bonus applies to multiple SKUs within the same product family (i.e. the promotional page lists this 128GB microSD card as being eligible for 15% cash back, but you’ll get the same offer for 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB cards as well as long as they’re shipped and sold by Amazon).

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Advertisement

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

$20 Off Comforters Photo : Buffy

It’s time to put away your light blankets and pull out the heavy-duty comforter before it gets too cold. If your comforter has seen better days, you can snag a deal on a Buffy comforter right now. Get a Cloud Comforter or Breeze Comforter for $20 off when you use promo code FLUFFY20 at checkout. The Cloud is Buffy’s crowd-favorite comforter with over 14,000 reviews. The Breeze is a lighter comforter that helps keep you cool all-night-long.



Just know, Buffy offers a “Try Before You Buy” 7-day trial. You will be charged after the trial and you will see your $20 discount then. This promotion is valid until November 28, 2019.

Gear Beast Sports Waist Pack Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Looking for a good deal to share with your running buddy? You can get a two-pack of Gear Beast Sports Waist Pack for only $9 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJGBELT. The sports waist pack comes in six colors and can fit your phone, keys, and a few credit cards.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you a member of the Iced Coffee Yearround Crew? Welcome, we’re handing out gloves now that the weather is getting cold. If you’ve always wanted a Keurig but didn’t want to give up your beloved iced coffee, you’re in luck. The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker can make hot and iced coffee.



The Keurig is down to $129 in Brushed Slate and Brushed Gold. These two colors have been slowly creeping down in price over the last couple of weeks and are now $40 off. This Keurig has a 75-ounce reservoir, which allows you to make eight cups of coffee before you need to refill it. You can make iced coffee, hot coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. Or it can give you just a plain cup of hot water if you need that for some reason.

Solimo 5mg Melatonin Gummies - 120 Count Graphic : Shep McAllister

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $7 on Amazon today, a new all-time low. Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights, the night before job interviews, and other particularly challenging sleep situations.



Cricut Explore Air 2 Mint Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a DIY-centric cutting machine that can cut through vinyl, faux leather, cardstock and other materials that you can turn into fun, technically-homemade gifts for your friends and family this holiday season. You can pick it up in a variety of colors, all of which are down to $199 today.



This model is a little bit older than the more recent Cricut Maker, but it’s also much cheaper. You can buy sheets of iron-on vinyl—or better yet, infusible ink sheets—so you can transfer your designs to T-shirts, tote bags, hats, and all sorts of other custom-made gifts.

Humble Monthly Graphic : Shep McAllister

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games just unlocked, and it’s another solid trio. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Yakuza Kiwami, Soul Caliber VI (Geralt!!), and My Time At Portia instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

This bus can. probably take you to the Leaky Cauldron... that’s in London! This LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus kit has one of the best inclusions we’ve ever seen. Of the 403 pieces, one happens to be the Shrunken Head that helps direct the Knight Bus around London. This building set is down $8 and would make a great gift for the Harry Potter lover in your life.

