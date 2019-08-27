Tuesday's Best Deals: Bidets, Original Penguin Sale, Smash Bro's Fighter Pass, and More

An Eddie Bauer sale, Stream Deck Mini, Anker power tools, and Daniel’s Briefcases lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

If you’re looking for a straight-forward way to upgrade your home theater’s sound, a refurbished Bose Solo 5 sound bar will cost you just $100 today. That’s $100 off retail, and one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



To be clear, this doesn’t have fancy features like Atmos, or surround sound. But it will be a seriously big step up from the lame audio you’ll get from your flat screen.

There’s a lot to love about USB-C, but if it’s the only port on your laptop, you’ll probably need a good hub to plug in older devices from time to time.



This new 7-in-1 hub from Anker includes slots for an SD card, a microSD card, a 4K/30Hz HDMi port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C PD passthrough power port, and even a gigabit ethernet port, which you don’t see on many of these things.

The Anker PowerExpand+ only launched last month, but our readers can already get it for an all-time low $32 today with promo code KINJA8352.

If you have an old hard drive or SSD lying around, this $8, 2.5" enclosure is a cheap and tool-free way to transform it into a useful external hard drive. Even at that low price, this model supports UASP, which allows for faster data transfer speeds when using it with an SSD.



A Blendtec Designer blender is on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. This 75 oz. model features stainless steel forged blade, so they’ll be able to purée fruits and vegetables for super smooth soups and smoothies.



Better still, this blender is powerful enough to clean itself. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

Discounts on this particular product are rare and this current price is at least $35 off normal. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so this price will only stick around for a day.

You spend a third of your life using a bed pillow, so it’s worth finding one that you really like. This one uses shredded memory foam which is great for side sleepers, and you can always take some of the foam out or add more in to fit your preferences. Plus, it’s only $20 with promo code KINJABD9, so your wallet can rest as easy as you do.



There are $20 bidets, and bidets that cost as much as a mortgage payment, but today’s deal seems to strike a great balance between the two in terms of features, but with a price much closer to the former than the latter.



This model from Superior Bidet has two features that you won’t find on the cheapest alternatives: Dual nozzles for optional feminine cleaning, and adjustable water temperature. To get the latter, you’ll need to run a skinny hose that connects under your bathroom sink to your hot water, but your undercarriage will appreciate the effort, especially during the colder months of the year.

It doesn’t have electronic controls or an automatic deodorizer, but for a perfectly reasonable $33, it’s tough to complain. In fact, this is the most affordable bidet we’ve ever seen with hot water support. Just be sure to use code 50TIDYTUES (valid today only) at checkout to get the deal.

Who said desk lamps have to be boring? Aukey’s RGB table lamp features six lighting modes, four lighting effect speeds, and four brightness levels. And oh yeah, it’s a freakin’ circle. Set it to project rainbow colors around the room, or use it as a study lamp late at night. Either way, it’ll be an illuminating conversation piece. Just be sure to use promo code G6FCETLU at checkout to save $10.



Look, I don’t need to tell you that your dog is amazing. All dogs are amazing. Do you want to display your love for your dog? Perfect, you can get a pillow with your dog’s face on it, to make it abundantly clear that your dog comes first in your life.



Etsy seller I Love Running Club is running a 25% off promotion in their Custom Face Pet Pillow, no coupon required. Right now, these custom pillows start out at just $19 on Etsy. All you need to do is pick the best high-quality photo of your dog.

Cats are cool and all, but they make a huge mess. Every time they go to the bathroom, they launch out of their litter box and leave a nasty trail of litter all over your house. If you’re trying to prevent this, you can get the IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box + Scoop. The top-entry lid design includes a grooved lid to help remove leftover litter from your cat’s paws.



Right now, the gray and white box is $13 on Amazon when you clip the $2.75 coupon on the page. There are other colors available, but only the gray model currently has this coupon.

Summer is sadly coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still go on vacation. I have two trips planned for this fall. If you need travel organizers to separate your shampoo and conditioner from your toothpaste, you’re in luck. You can snag three Gonex Travel Packing Toiletry Pouches for just $13 on Amazon. You’ll need to clip the 5% off coupon and use promo code CLP27CLB at checkout.



Graphic : Chelsea Stone

They weren’t one of our readers’ favorite mints, but still, they are mints nonetheless. Just clip the 25% off coupon, and you can buy 15 rolls of Mentos for just $7 to freshen up your breath. Or to DIY a Diet Coke fountain. Whichever.



The Brazilian leather Daniel’s messenger bag is just the right size for modern (i.e. small) laptops, and is full of terrific touches. They rarely go on sale, but now through 9/2, you can save 25% on the case of your choice for Labor Day.



From our Inventory review:

Unlike your backpack, the Daniel’s briefcase, composed of sustainable Brazilian leather, will only turn heads in a good way. Covered in thoughtful pockets (pocketry should be a word), the Daniel’s easily handles everything you need for a work day, a flight, or even a short trip you can get away with one pair of shoes on. Touches like the key hook are always welcome, though I would have loved a stretchable travel mug holder on the exterior. The primary issue with most messenger bags/briefcases these days is that they’re just far too big and rigid. This sort of bag should be able to collapse flat in a suitcase when not needed, and shouldn’t be much thicker than a travel mug. Laptops just aren’t that big or fragile anymore, and messenger bags don’t need to double as DSLR bags or weekenders. Daniel’s commits none of those transgressions.

Promo code LABORDAYcode will work on both the $195 standard model, as well as the new $220 versions with fun patterned interior liners. Business on the outside, party sailboats or foxes on the inside.

You’re probably sick of wearing sneakers by now, so why not try out our other favorite summer shoe: the espadrille. There’s never been a better time to slide on a pair, since made-in-Spain brand Rivieras is 25% off at Huckberry. A classic navy or black slip-on will cost you just $56, but our own Style Girlfriend, Megan Collins, particularly loves this red, white, and blue mesh Tour De Monde style:



A blend of cotton and mesh, this pair from Rivieras is both breathable (for those really warm days) and comfortable to boot. The navy with red trim lends a stylish, preppy look if you feel like channeling Vampire Weekend.

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want to class up your every day carry, this Santa Fe Stoneworks Dreaded Weave Ironwood + Coral Damascus Knife is worth a look... and a second look. With Arizona ironwood and Sonoran turquoise inlays, this Huckberry-exclusive is designed to as functional as it is gorgeous.



Whether you’re someone who opens a lot of packages/letters or want to casually whip it out during a wine and cheese event, it’s the right time to buy.

For a limited time, this American-made, Damascus-style knife is selling for $35 less than its usual price. Make sure to add this one to your collection before this discount is sheathed forever.

If you’re the proud parent of a preschooler (sniff—they’re growing up so fast!), you should make sure your child walks into class with the coolest/most precious backpack around. In our opinion, that’s this Skip Hop Bat Backpack, now on sale for $15, plus free shipping. I mean, it’s upside down!



But if your tot isn’t so keen on flying nocturnal mammals, that’s fine. A bunch of other animal backpacks from the brand’s Zoo collection are also $15, including a fox, a monkey, a narwhal, a dog, and more—along with several non-animals, like a unicorn, a bee, a ladybug, and a dragon. Meanwhile, the owl, pig, and shark packs are just $10.

Labor Day is a great time to load up on gear, especially since Columbia has marked down over 1,300 items that will serve you well into fall and winter. Jackets, boots, and much more are available for 25% off, so it makes sense to stock up before the next season—or even the long weekend—hits.



Pick up a Coleman Citronella Candle for just $3, today. These promise to shoo away bugs for 25 hours, and come in three scents: s’mores, campfire and pine. If you have plans to spend the remainder of your summer outside, you’ll need these.

If you’ve been eyeing something special from Backcountry, now’s the time to buy, since the outdoor retailer is taking 20% off one full-price item of your choosing with promo code TAKE20SUMMER.



Exclusions apply, of course; this deal isn’t stackable. Also, the offer is not valid on special orders, package discounts, gift certificates, passes, and lift tickets, nor can you use it on bikes and frames, helmet cams, and digital cameras, any item with GPS technology, personal locator beacons, strollers, ski and snowboard equipment, airbag packs, fly fishing gear, and fly fishing watercraft. I know, it sounds like a lot, but that does still live a good portion of gear and plenty of apparel up for grabs for a steal.

Image : Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 50% off your purchase for Labor Day—plus, they’re taking an extra 50% off their entire clearance section with promo code OUTDOORS. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.



If your summer wardrobe isn’t looking so hot, it’s time to hit up Original Penguin. Their Labor Day Sale is on now, which means select styles including polos, tees, button-downs, and pants are up to 60% off with promo code LABOR60. Plus, use promo code OPSHIP to score free shipping on your order. Prices start at under $20, so it’s a pretty lit opportunity to score some fiery new looks.



Photo : Amazon

If you love to listen to music on your run but hate taking your phone case off your smartphone in order to fit it in an armband, we feel your pain. Thankfully, that’s not an issue with the Newppon 180° Rotatable Running Phone Armband. Right now, you can get this armband for $7 when you use the promo code 8NGHF8W5.



The best time to shop for summer is at the end of summer. You can snag all of the deals while everything is on sale and you’ll have brand new gear at half the cost for next summer. Or you have an excuse to go on vacation somewhere tropical during the year?



Get a giant pizza beach towel for only $15, which is $10 off on Amazon, right now. It is big enough to share with another person, but no one can force you to share this pizza. You can get also get a donut beach blanket, burger beach blanket, and a popcorn beach blanket all for $13.

If you want to keep track of the time, but don’t want to lease your wrist to Apple, Fitbit, or Google, we’ve got a pair of watch deals worth your time today.



For guys, this Citizen Eco-Drive is water resistant to 100 meters, and is even powered by light, so you never have to change its battery. Clip the $100 coupon to get it for just $100.

And for the ladies, this Victorinox Garrison isn’t solar powered, but it looks great, and is incredibly affordable. Clip the $40 coupon to get it for $30, before the time runs out on this deal.

Hell just froze over, because right now you can get the rarely discounted Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass for just $20, the best price we’ve seen on this add-on.



Smash Bros. remains one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch and this add-on will give you access to 5 new challengers, which include the Dragon Quest heroes, Joker from Persona 5, Banjo and Kazooie, and two that have yet to be revealed, plus a few more maps and cosmetic items.

Just remember, you’ll need the full version of the game to use. Beware: you won’t get a physical card. Instead you’ll get a code sent via email after your order is completed.

(Special shout out to Irishboy for the tip!)

Mario Tennis Aces blends actual tennis strategy with fighting game mechanics, but the real reason you want to buy it is to play as Waluigi. It’s okay, we get it.



In celebration of the U.S. Open (I assume), digital downloads of Nintendo’s latest Mario sports outing is down to an all-time low $40. It’s the same price on the eShop as it is on Amazon, but you’ll earn 50% more Gold Coins by buying from Amazon.

If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is on sale for $50 right now, down from its usual $100.



Its six keys are actually tiny, customizable LCD screens, and you can assign them to different actions and workflows on YouTube, Twitch, and other popular streaming platforms. It’s basically a very cool, very elegant alternative to custom keybindings and keyboard shortcuts, and it would make a great gift.

Anker’s Nebula Capsule II has been one of the most drool-worthy gadgets of the year, but if the $570 price tag has scared you off, a new, cheaper option just launched, and we have an extra discount just for our readers.



Everything about the new Nebula Capsule Max is the same as the Nebula Capsule II, with the exception of the built-in software. Rather than Android TV 9.0, it comes with standard Android 8.1. That means no Google Assistant, and a less streamlined home theater experience, but you’ll still be able to download all the important streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Gif : Shep McAllister

Of course, it also has an HDMI port and a USB charging port, so you can plug in whatever streaming dongle or game console you’d like, and use its software instead.

You can read our full review of the Capsule II here for an idea of how this pint sized projector performs, but you’re getting 200 ANSI lumens, a 720p picture, robust audio, autofocus, and enough battery life to watch a full movie out under the stars.

The Capsule Max is priced at $470, or $100 less than the Capsule II, but our readers can get it for $400 today with promo code KINJAMAX.

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now a number of models are discounted at Walmart. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV, and is so much more affordable now than when it was first introduced.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QULED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,798, 55" for $1,398, 49" model for $1,198, and a 43" model for less than $1,000.

The first USB-C battery packs were all gigantic things that were designed for situations like keeping a laptop powered up during a long flight, and indeed, those are great!



But lately, we’ve seen a proliferation of smaller, less powerful, and significantly cheaper USB-C PD packs like this one from RAVPower, just $16 today after clipping the 5% coupon and adding promo code KJBTS173. Its 18W USB-C port can’t charge a MacBook at full speed (though it can usually maintain its current battery level as long as you aren’t playing games or exporting video), but it’s enough power to charge a Nintendo Switch while you play Zelda at 40,000 feet, or your iPhone at the fastest possible speed before you land (with a compatible Lightning cable). For a lot of us, that’s exactly what we need out of this sort of thing.

Photo : Corey Foster

Antlion’s ModMic Wireless can turn your favorite pair of headphones into a capable gaming headset, and you can get it for $100 today, the first real discount we’ve seen since it launched at $120.



Here’s how you install it, according to Corey Foster at The Inventory:

Installation is mindless, apart from deciding what side of your headphones will be blessed with the Modmic’s stronger new mag mount. I suppose both sides is an option since Antlion includes a couple of mounts, but I prefer to put my spare on a second set of headphones. I only needed to plug in the USB transmitter, press a single button, and my new ModMic was initialized and ready for me to bark noises into it.

Easy peasy. Now go practice your trash talk.

We, the trackball enthusiasts, are a special breed. You may point and stare at our ergonomically sculpted peripherals, but we’re too busy getting stuff done to care.



It took nearly a decade for Logitech to update its trackball line and with the MX Ergo, I got everything I wanted. It’s super comfortable, can tilt 20 degrees for a more natural hand position, and it’ll last 4 months on a single charge.

It’s currently $64 at Staples, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Just make sure to use the promo code 15821 at checkout. And while it’s not as sexy as the MX Master 2S, it won out as my favorite office accessory.

Normally $150-170, you can grab a pair of the Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds, for a low $94. They promise up to 5 hours of use on a single charge with an additional 15 hours thanks to its charging case. They’re also $50 cheaper than Airpods. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.



Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Prepare for your next backpacking trip by picking up this $16 Thermos food canister. Currently at its lowest price ever, this particular vacuum insulated Thermos usually sells for around $20-$24. It’ll keep your food hot for 7 hours and cold for 9 hours, and it comes with a foldable spoon that’s stored under the lid. Better still, it’s also available at Walmart.



Photo : Amazon

Save yourself a trip to the vending machine, and pay just about 25 cents per bag on this $9 Frito-Lay variety pack, after you clip the $4 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings. This pack doesn’t play it safe with any bland, original chips (with the exception of the pretzels, which I guess you can feed to some birds or something); it’s full of bolder flavors like sour cream and onion Lay’s and Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips.



Summer might be almost over, but those good long weekend vibes are flowing at Philosophy. The beauty brand’s Labor Day Weekend promotion is on, so you can save $10 off any purchase worth $50 or more, $20 off orders $75 plus, and $30 off purchases of $100 or more with promo code SAVEMORE. Now’s your chance to load up on nice-smelling favorites for next season and beyond.



We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 30% off sale. Use promo code TAKETHECAKE to take advantage of this designer deal before its gone for the summer.



Don’t miss out on your chance to score equipment, rainwear, and sportswear from Marmot at a major discount. For Labor Day, the outdoor retailer is taking 25% off all of the aforementioned product categories, so you can sit back, relax, and buy over the long weekend in preparation for your upcoming fall excursions. So snag our favorite men’s or women’s Minimalist Rain Jacket, our readers’ favorite men’s or women’s PreCip jacket, or any other gear you need before this sale says farewell.



Photo : REI

REI’s Labor Day Sale is always one of the company’s biggest sales of the year. In fact, you could think of it as REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.



For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Just because it’s a Labor Day Sale doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.

The sale also seems to be particularly heavy on camping gear, including REI’s Half Dome Tent (our readers’ favorite for backpacking), Magma sleeping bags (men | women), MSR’s Pocket Rocket camp stove, and even the best price we’ve ever seen on BioLite’s FirePit, which you can use in your backyard all year long.

If you’re spending over $100, you’ll want to add a $20 REI lifetime membership to your cart as well, as you’ll get a $20 bonus gift card added to your order automatically.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Don’t see what you’re looking for. Check out REI Garage’s clearance items, which are an extra 20% off for Labor Day with promo code LABORDAY19.

Right now, you and your entire family can get a year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits for a low $28. Better still, it’ll stack on top of that Twitch/Amazon Prime promotion. Normally priced at $35, this is a rare discount and one of the best deals we’ve seen on this yearlong membership.



Just a heads up, you won’t get a physical card. Instead you’ll get a code sent via email after your order is completed.

Stardew Valley is the perfect gaming anecdote to a stressful day at work, or a long night out, and you can grab it on the Nintendo Switch for just $12 today. Will you be a winemaker, a vegetable farmer, a commercial fisherman, or, like me, a mayonaise magnate? It’s all up to you.



You’re forgiven if you haven’t given Mario Party much thought in the last decade, but Super Mario Party seems like a return to form for the minigame-based party series, and you can download a copy for $40, a $20 discount, and a match for Prime Day.



That’s the best price we’ve ever seen, and be sure to grab some extra Joy-Con if you need them.

PDP’s Play and Charge case is one of the last of a dying breed: short, extra portable Nintendo Switch cases that are designed to fit the Switch with the Joy-Con detached.



It also, notably, doubles as a kickstand while still allowing space for a power cable to plug into the bottom, which is good because the Switch’s built-in kickstand is the worst thing Nintendo’s made since, uh, the Wii U. It’s down to an all-time low $18 today, and while it says its list price is $20, it’s been selling for $25 for the last few months.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with eight packs from Amazon for just $16, or $4 less than usual. And unlike some previous sales we’ve seen, this deal is available for black, black/white/gray, and multicolored packs.



If you want a little more guidance the Hacks For Your Home kit is also on sale for $11. It only includes four packs, but it also comes with a storage tin and a book full of project ideas.

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

Are you looking to upgrade your home theater to make it more like the movies? If you have the money, the Sony Z9F 3.1ch Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos is down to $698 on Amazon today, a $200 discount.



It doesn’t have true upward firing speakers like some other Atmos sound bars, but according to Whitson Gordon on The Inventory, it does a remarkably good job of simulating the up, down, and all-around sensations of Atmos.