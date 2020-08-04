Tuesday's Best Deals: Best Buy Back-to-School Sale on Intel Laptops, Samsung Galaxy Active Smartwatches, SteelSeries Arctis 1 Headset, Dyson V6 Absolute Vacuum, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A Best Buy back-to-school sale on Intel laptops, an array of Samsung Galaxy Active smartwatches, a SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headset, a Dyson V6 Absolute cordless vacuum, a Hardside carry-on spinner, and a discounted copy of Batman: The Complete Animated Series lead Tuesday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!

Advertisement

Promoted Deal: Save up to $300 on Select Laptops Powered by Intel® | Best Buy | Sponsored

No more pencils, no more books. It’s all about rocking a slick new piece of tech this school year. Whether you’re heading back to campus or settling in with your classmates on Zoom, Best Buy has you covered with their cost-cutting Back to School Computing Shopping Event.



Advertisement

This sale’s great for picking up a reliable new laptop to handle your late-night cram sessions or a portable gaming machine to take the edge off of those particularly difficult classes. You know how the saying goes: all work and no play, right?

Save up to $300 on select Lenovo Yoga touch-screen laptop configurations—as flexible as you are—powered by Intel® Core i5 to i7 processors. You can go for a standard display if you’re more of a touchpad user, but either way, you’ll come out with a capable (and strapping) new computer.

Advertisement

Graphic : Best Buy

Go big and knock $300 off a Microsoft Surface Book or Surface Laptop to take those projects and essays on the go. Our friends at Gizmodo called the Surface Book 3 “versatile” and praised its “super responsive touch screen” and “excellent sound system.”



Advertisement

The deals don’t stop there. Pick up a Chromebook for as low as $189 or choose a budget laptop for up to $100 off. Each Chromebook comes packing their own free security software (a $30 value) to stay connected on the cheap, and any Chromebook over $299 comes bundled with Jabra wireless earbuds for just $20 (reg. price $120).



Advertisement

Graphic : Best Buy

You can sign up for additional discounts by joining Best Buy’s Student Deals program, which serves up exclusive offers for students. All students of all ages qualify for the program, and you only need to sign up with your My Best Buy account and provide your student information to join. Parents can get in on the action as well. Whether you’re looking for a complete upgrade for your home study station or a rugged notebook to cart to and from school, Best Buy has a little something for everyone.



Advertisement

Head on over to the Best Buy store page to get a little shopping in before the bell rings.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Other retailers are selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) with 128GB of storage and Intel’s 10th-generation Core i3 processor for around $800, but Best Buy has it down to $600 in an insane steal today. It’s a full-featured Windows tablet on the go, and you can just slap the included Type Cover on when it’s time to get to work. Here’s everything under the hood for this perfect back-to-school model:



12.3-inch PixelSense display (2736x1824)

Intel Core i3-1005G1, Iris Plus 940 Graphics

128GB SSD, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM

1 USB Type C, 1 USB Type A, MicroSDXC reader, Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio jack

5MP front-facing camera, 8MP rear-facing, 1080p video

WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5

Windows 10 Home

11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches, 1.74 pounds (2.42 pounds with Type Cover)

Give it a stronger look-see over at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Active Smartwatch Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of Samsung’s smartwatches and wore a Gear Sport for years. There are four options on sale now at Best Buy saving you $30. If you’ve been thinking about getting a smartwatch but don’t want to go crazy these are a really nice option.



If you are Samsung phone users these watches easily pair with them but I used my iPhone with my Gear Sport and it was pretty seamless as well. It was also quick to pair with my headphones. If you’re using this for fitness these watches can detect and track over forty movements. And they’re durable enough for hiking and swimming. They can track sleep and heart rate which are two things that are important to keep an eye on. The touch-screen display is clear and bright so it’s effortless to view messages and updates. And as with an Apple watch you can sync these up for Samsung Pay to make purchasing quicker. The battery life is pretty decent and if I remember correcting I went at least three or four days between charges. These watches are great middle of the road value, not too expensive but not too cheap. Each style is gorgeously made and you won’t be disappointed.

Advertisement

The watches will ship for free.

Advertisement

YI Dome Security Camera Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

My best friend got a puppy right before quarantine started and I gifted her camera to watch the little guy while she was at work. For the most part, he was pretty well behaved. Now cut to months of them being together 24/7 and her just leaving the house for even a small amount of time sends him into a tailspin. Separation anxiety is real and boy is she glad she has that camera now. If you’re worried about leaving a new pupper alone I highly recommend getting one like this Yi Dome Camera that’s 52% off today.



This one is an Amazon bestseller and is compatible with your Alexa devices. You’ll get 360° coverage and it can even see in the dark. Use to set up and connects to you phone via an app. What’s cool is that up to five people can access the camera feed through the app too. It can update with activity alerts or set and auto cruise to scan a wider area. ou can store videos safely on the cloud and you get a one year warranty. This is a great value to put your mind at ease.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Back to School Sale Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

With the start of the fall semester right around the corner, it’s no doubt a weird time to be going back to school. But whether you’re attending high school or college, or just shopping for your kid, you still need the right tech to get you through your midterm exams. HP knows this, which is why their Back to School sale is now underway, starting today until August 15.



That gives you less than two weeks to decide whether to cop that HP Chromebook 14a while it’s down to a mere $280 or cough up $300 more for a 15-inch touchscreen and full Windows 10. And while you might not NEED a 21.5-inch monitor to go along with it, $100 is an unbeatable price for the HP 22er. Plus, since most if not all of your studies will be done from home this yar, a printer is an essential purchase for students at any education level. The Envy Photo 7855 all-in-one printer, then, is a steal at $180.

Advertisement

No matter your needs or budget, these bargains from HP won’t last long, so jump on ‘em now while supplies last. You never know when that $45 keyboard and mouse combo set you’re eyeing will run out. If your luck is anything like mine, one minute before you sit down to check out is when it flies off the shelf and into the paws of someone infinitely less deserving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get with a wireless charging case for $140 at Amazon, the same price as the wired version. They’re portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.



Advertisement

This article was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 4/30/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/3/2020.

Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub N6U46LHV Image : Aukey

Advertisement

For $50 (after applying coupon code N6U46LHV at Amazon), this sleek little USB-C hub by Aukey packs 12 different types of connections:



1 Gigabit Ethernet port

2 HDMI ports

1 VGA port

2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

1 USB-C data port

1 USB Power Delivery charging port

SD & microSD card slots

I’m pretty sure that’s everything anyone should ever need out of a single USB port. The extra HDMI port is especially nice, allowing you to run a quadruple monitor setup from a laptop if you ever wanted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Got an iPhone 8 that’s nearing retirement? The iPhone 11 represents the third generation in Apple’s new design language, and most major hardware and software kinks associated with that transition have been worked out by now. It’s the perfect phone to eye for a long due upgrade.



6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display

Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Fast-charge capable

Wireless charging

iOS 13 with Dark Mode, new tools for editing photos and video, and brand new privacy features

Advertisement

Whether you’re with Verizon or thinking of making the switch, you can save up to $125 on your purchase of an iPhone 11 at Best Buy when activating it on the Big Red carrier, bringing your starting price down to $575 outright or $24 per month for 24 months. This offer extends to both the iPhone 11 Pro ($900, or $37 per month) and iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1,000, or $42 per month), too. Each purchase comes with four months of Apple Music and Apple News.

Better yet, Best Buy can help you activate the device in-store with safety precautions to prevent the spread of, well, you know. If you’re not comfortable with that, they’re also happy to walk you through the process over the phone.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For those not in the know, TCL makes headphones now—and not only do they make headphones, they make pretty damn good ones for music listeners on a budget. For a limited time, you can try them out for yourself for less than $60, for the first time ever. So whether active noise-canceling or a sweat- and waterproof design is on your audio shopping checklist, reviewers swear by the sound quality on both models, even if the quality of the hardware itself leaves something to be desired.



Advertisement

Set realistic expectations considering the price and you’ll be impressed by the 32mm drivers on the on-ear cans and the pro acoustic panel on the true wireless buds. At $24 less than the original asking price, it’s absolutely worth a shot. Just use the exclusive Kinja Deals promo code TCLKINJA at checkout for either of these bargains.

Advertisement

SanDisk 128 GB microSD card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

So, you’ve finally gotten your hands on a new Switch. Great! There’s tons of great games to choose from, no matter your preference. But if you’re partial to downloading your games rather than getting a bunch of new game cards, you’ll need a good amount of storage. A 128GB microSD card isn’t the largest you can get, but it’ll hold plenty of games, and they’re not too pricey either. Right now you can get a 128GB microSD card from SanDisk for $28 at Newegg right now. Go ahead, pick one up, and start picking out your games while you wait.



Advertisement

Netgear Nighthawk A6X Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Quarantine has been a fun way to get to know more about those around you. For instance, I’ve learned that my parents’s router is a master at dropping the ball once you’re anywhere beyond the living room. When you’re working remotely and trying to keep up with your coworkers on every call, this can be frustrating. A strong router can help, and they won’t always cost you top dollar. Netgear’s Nighthawk A6X router offers a signal up to 2,000sqt feet, with speeds suitable for Zoomin’ and streamin’. Typically, it’d cost you about $300, but right now it’s down to $240 on Amazon.



Advertisement

Xbox One Charging Station Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for an easier way to charge your Xbox controllers, you should check out this charging station. At just $25, it can power up your controllers to give you up to 8-10 hours of playing time and has a built-in LED light to let you know when the controllers are full. I would grab this before it’s gone!

Advertisement

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition (Hardcover) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is 22% off ($78) with 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Advertisement

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Advertisement

Find it at Amazon, and don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/4/2020.

Advertisement

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Gaming Headset Graphic : SteelSeries

Advertisement

A gaming headset is a must, whether you’re escaping the chaos in your house or you just need to hear those footsteps a little bit better. These days, you don’t need to spend a fortune for quality sound. It’ll be much better than what’s piping out of your TV, anyway. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 fills the entry level market quite well at $50, but with $15 off, I almost want to buy one just as a backup to my Arctis 5.



It even has a couple of features mine didn’t, like a steel-reinforced headband (though it’s missing the comfort straps) and a detachable microphone. This particular one was “designed” to “work best” on Xbox One, but it’ll work for almost anything that accepts a 3.5mm connection, including your Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices.

Advertisement

SEGA Genesis Mini Console Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re a gamer of a certain age there is no way you didn’t grow up playing SEGA for hours. Ecco was hands down my favorite and even my mom partook in Tetris. If you’re still spending a lot of time at home with your fam shake up game night and grab this mini-console. Save $30 on it right now and teach a whole new generation about the wonders of SEGA.



This mini-console is a replica of our beloved system of yesteryear and comes ready with forty built-in games. This is a plug and play system so it’s HDMI cable is compatible with more HDTVs. You’ll also get two USB connected controllers. Sonic, Contra, Street Fighter 2, Castlevania they’re all included in this pint-sized console. With the variety of games picked to include there’s no way your favorite from your childhood isn’t here. No time frame on this sale but it’s an excellent deal if you’ve been thinking of adding this to your collection. Easy to set up for hours of fun.

Advertisement

Free 3-day shipping on this item.

Advertisement

NHL 20 (Xbox One Digital Download) Screenshot : EA Sports

Advertisement

Say what you want about EA: the hockey product—NHL 20—has been consistently good in recent years, and it’s worth your time and money if you’re a slap shot artist, especially with a huge discount for the Xbox One version bringing it down to $12 at Amazon.



Your favorite NHL stars now look and feel more authentic with new Signature Shots and over 45 new shot types that make every attack a threat

A new broadcast package delivers all-new visuals and commentary to celebrate your biggest plays

NHL 20 adds three new game modes including Eliminator mode, inspired by the winner-take-all competition in battle royale

Hockey Ultimate Team introduces a new way to play in Squad Battles, the fan-favorite mode from EA SPORTS FIFA that allows you to compete and earn big rewards in offline battles

New to World of CHEL are CHEL Challenges, weekly in-game events across all of your favorite modes that unlock unique customization rewards, character XP and more﻿

Advertisement

This is a digital code, so if you buy it, you’ll need to look out for the goods in your email and redeem it on your Xbox One or via its various apps.

Advertisement

Kotobukiya Scarlet Witch Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I joke that Scarlet Witch is a poor man’s Dark Phoenix, which she kind of is but no less powerful in the MCU. She’s actually much more effective in her universe than whatever they did in that Jean Grey movie. This beautifully crafted statue of the Sokovia sorceress from Kotobukiya falls in line with all the other breathtaking pieces they’ve put out over the years. Take $15 off her and make your home a little more magical.



The detail on Wanda is breathtaking as she shines in her classic pink and red outfit in 1/10 scale. She was designed by Marvel Superstar artist Adi Granov. The beauty and power of one-half of the Maximoff twins is absolutely captured as she’s brought to life through Granov’s concept and illustrations. Master sculptor Ke executed Granov’s vision :wink: to perfection. She stands over seven inches tall and the sturdy base gives the illusions of her getting ready for battle alongside her Avengers comrades. She an excellent addition to a collection of Kotobukiya statues are just a spectacular gift for any Marvel fan.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve finally pushed through to the level cap on your Final Fantasy XIV starter account, it’s time to add hundreds of hours of new content into the fold. This release on PlayStation 4 is called Shadowbringers—named directly after the latest expansion available—but you also get Stormblood and Heavensward in the package, too. It’s only $12 for the trio, but do note you’ll need to buy the base MMO to play if you don’t already have it. (And set aside a little change for a subscription, too.)



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Now that you’ve bought some fighting games, it’s time to up your game with a fight stick! Fight sticks can be pretty intimidating... and expensive! But, the Mayflash F300 is a great fight stick for the beginner fighting game player. It’s cheaper than a lot of other sticks at just $54, and it can connect to all your modern consoles and PC. The reviews also suggest that this is a high quality stick that will last a while, which is a big concern with these controllers. So what are you waiting for? Grab one and get to learning some fighters so you can trounce the competition.



Advertisement

Tekken 7 (PS4) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

Did you think I was joking about talking about fighting games all weekend? You were wrong, then! Tekken 7 on the PS4 is just $12—wait, hold on. Is that Noctis? From Final Fantasy XV? Why? I thought Soulcalibur was the series with the weird crossovers... and Geralt was more or less a shoe-in for Soulcalibur VI so...



Well, anyway, Noctis is there, I guess. And a bunch of other characters too! Tekken 7 also got news Friday night, with Season 4 bringing balance tweaks to all of the characters, and a new character that’s yet to be revealed. Why not snap up a copy and get ready for the new update? Maybe you can tell me the reason they conjured up for Noctis to be there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good news, fighting game fans—last night, the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable stream happened, and there were all sorts of fun announcements for fighting games upcoming and already released. So I’ll be writing about fighting games this weekend. Deal with it... by buying some awesome games! Take, for example, Soulcalibur VI, which you can grab for $17 on the PlayStation 4, or $16 on the Xbox One. The latest DLC character, Setsuna, was announced, and she’ll be released this Tuesday! Just in time for Amazon to ship the game to you.



Seriously, though, Soulcalibur VI is a great game, and sub-$20 is a great price. You’ll have to buy the Season Pass on the digital platform store of your choice, but by saving so much with the base game, the Season Pass purchase is a lot easier to swallow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marvel Premier Collection: Endgame Captain America Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Handsome and noble Captain America. Make your home a little more patriotic with the fine fine ass of Steven Grant Rogers. Right now save $53 on this gorgeously produced recreation of him from Endgame. This was a limited run and is an official piece with a Certificate of authenticity. It was sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza and he stands twelve inches tall. It’s hand-numbered and comes in his own beautifully designed and protective box. Salute a true American hero no matter where you keep him.



Free shipping on this item and delivers within a week.

Advertisement

Marvel Animated Black Panther Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I am a huge fan of Skottie Young. I have consistently purchased his work over the years, especially his beautiful variant cover art. This absolutely adorable Black Panther figure is modeled after his Black Panther Vol. 6 #1 cover. Somehow Skottie has turned tough T’Challa into a cuddly kitten and we love it.



This statue stands four inches high and was sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. It’s officially licensed by Marvel. The puurrrfect gift to give a pal warm Wakanda vibes and bring honor to their home.

Advertisement

Free shipping on this for one-week delivery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t be selfish. Share that chicken dinner with a pair of new Funko Pop dolls modeled after some of PUBG’s iconic character models. The one everyone loves—the disgruntled cubicle worker with an EZ Bake Ovenv on his head—is only $5 at Amazon right now.



You can also invite the vacationing Sanhok survivor, complete with the cheesy Hawaiian shirt that got you spotted while you were trying to hide at Camp Bravo until you hit a top ten situation. Bloke fired his pistol to test the bullet drop and got us all killed! A dense lad, he is. He’s appropriately more expensive at $7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dyson V6 Absolute Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Nobody likes a messy home, but cleaning isn’t exactly a fun chore for a lot of people. A good vacuum cleaner won’t alleviate those woes, but it will make it easier to get through your cleaning. Dyson’s V6 Absolute isn’t the most powerful in the company’s arsenal, but it’s still a darn good cleaner. It’s cordless and can run up to 20 minutes per charge, so not the longest battery life, but enough to get through most rooms. It can also shrink down into a compact cleaner, which is great for tough-to-reach spots, and cleaning up the car after a weekend outing. Right now, it’s $80 off at Newegg, bringing the price down to just $150.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/4/2020.

Electric Hot Pot Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Give me anything that cooks noodles fast. This electric hot pot from Dezin is that with extras and it’s on sale for 20% off. This is a perfect item for the impatient and those who lack the space for a lot of cumbersome cooking items.



No stove, no problem. This little guy functions as a traditional hot pot only without the size or mess. Sauté steak, chicken, rice, cook noodles, and eggs, anything you can think of really. The non-stick liner keeps food together and makes it easy to clean. This also means you can use a lot less oil, making it a little healthier to use. It does have over-heating protection but can still heat up in seconds to have your meal ready in record time. Easy to store and easy to use, this is the perfect item for dorm life or compact apartments.

Advertisement

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Advertisement

Gabba Goods Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Today at MorningSave, start your smart home transformation with a two-pack of smart plugs for $24. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can use your voice to control lights, fans, and anything else you’re too lazy to get your butt up and do yourself. Just plug it into the wall and plug your items into it, set it up using the smartphone app, and you’re good to go.



Advertisement

Magic Chef Compact Air Fryer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Everyone I know who owns an air fryer loves it. Think of all the crispy treats you can make with it: bacon, baked potatoes, mozzarella sticks, really anything you fancy. All tasty, all good. If you’ve ever been curious about these little culinary wonders now is your chance to grab one for just $24.



This one from Magic Chef is special because it’s a compact option so it won’t take up a lot of real estate on the kitchen counter. It’s easy to use with just one dial. The Snack-Sized Air Fryer makes lots of tasty goodies without the curse of grease. It’s a sinch to clean and is dishwasher safe. And don’t worry about overheating, it’s built-in a way to never get hot on the outside and have an automatic shut-off feature. And if you get stuck on what to do with it don’t worry, you’re getting both a cookbook and recipe book so you can become the magic chef.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Cuisinart 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

HEY! Salad fork goes on the left! At least, I think so... does it really matter? Ah well, if it matters to you, this stainless steel flatware set by Cuisinart has 20 forks, spoons, and hollow-handed knives. Available in “Grace” and “Sophie” styles (different only slightly in design), you’ll get enough fancyware for up to four place mats:



4x Dinner Forks

4x Hollow-Handle Dinner Knives

4x Dinner Spoons

4x Salad Forks

4 Teaspoons

They’re handcrafted and dishwasher safe, too. Only $49 at MorningSave.

Advertisement

Chef IQ Smart Pressure Cooker (6qt) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you need a pressure cooker, splurge a little with this chance to save 25% on Chef iQ’s smart 6-quart foodie reservoir, featuring 300+ onboard presets and over 1,000+ when you use the Cooking Calculator, which gives you precise cooking time and temperature settings for any ingredient you can think of. With WiFi connectivity, you can also manage your cook and get notifications when dinner is ready to serve.



Advertisement

Pelonis Oscillating Tower Fan Image : Pelonis

Advertisement

In case you haven’t noticed or felt it, we’re in the thick of summer, and the electric bill has skyrocketed for many looking to cool off with air conditioning. But a fan is still effective on its own in many situations, and today, a Pelonis oscillating tower model with an LED display and remote is down to $32 at Amazon, an $18 discount. This fan has three speeds and a timer that can go as long as 15 hours. Act fast, though, because the deal will vanish by day’s end.

Advertisement

Tacklife Right Angle Clamp 7FRDS982

Advertisement

Sometimes you just... need to clamp something. A clamp is one of those tools that you don’t realize you need until you REALLY need it, but be prepared with Tacklife’s handy right angle clamp, which is only $16 if you use code 7FRDS982 at checkout.



This clamp is super useful if you’re building or repairing furniture and you need things to stay in place while glue sets or you drill them together. If you do a lot of DIY or home improvement projects, you’ll want this in your arsenal! The code only works until August 6 or until they sell out, so grab one before it’s too late!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges on 07/05/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 08/02/2020.

Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

This $24 pack of five stylish Cuisinart knives can be yours at MorningSave today. Featuring faux marble handles, these knives have stainless steel blades with ceramic coating to keep food from sticking, so that lasagna you’re trying to cut won’t become cheesy noodle soup.

Here’s the full set of knives you’ll get in the set, including their coverings:



1x 8" Chief Knife

1x 8" Slicing Knife

1x 7" Santoku Knife

1x 5" Serrated Utility Knife

1x 3.5" Paring Knife

Advertisement

Hardside Carry-on Spinner Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Since we can basically only travel domestically at the moment that doesn’t mean you can’t replace old worn-out luggage. I’m a big fan of these hardshell carry-ons and have actually used them to lug laundry to and from the machines in my building. They are easy to move and fit perfectly in the overhead compartments on planes. But also they are just brilliant for storage when not in vacation use. These ones from Hedgren are quality and are now 74% off.



Made from 100% polycarbonate they weight about six pounds sans belongings and stand just under twenty-two inches high. They are TSA approved all around. The inside is polyester with zipper pockets and a spot to keep a laptop safe and sound. You can choose from black, blue, or grey. You’re saving $111 no matter what color you pick and who knows maybe you can will your next trip through purchase. Fingers crossed.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Y’all, let me tell you: I’ve seen some nasty videos from some nasty people spitting in other’s peoples faces. If you’re particularly vulnerable and you’re dealing with hordes of people on a daily basis, consider purchasing this ten pack of face shields for just $12. Elastic straps connect to a foam band that keeps it comfortable on your forehead, and it’s adjustable, so this can fit children and adults alike.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/3/2020.

Advertisement

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.



Advertisement

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 25% discount on designer brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Muse x Hilary Duff, and more. Just drop the promo code EXCLUSIVE25 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Cotton Face Masks (5-Pack) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

There’s no excuse—wear a mask! Just wear one. It’s not up for debate, and it’s not rocket science, either. If you need a few more to bolster collection, so you have enough between loads of laundry, The Tie Bar has five packs of cotton masks for just $30 right now!



The Tie Bar has quite the selection too, with all sorts of bundles that’ll match your office attire. By the way, you should wear a mask if you’re just “normal” sick too. Be courteous. There’s also a rather colorful set of masks, too!

Advertisement

Oh and wash your hands, while you’re at it.

Advertisement

Summer Henley Blowout Sale HNLY Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

If case you haven’t noticed, I can’t get enough of JACHS NY’s awesome sales. This week might be the best sale of all, though, because I can’t resist a good Henley. You don’t have to resist either, because if you use code HNLY at checkout, you’ll get 60% off these shirts. Some of these get as low as $15!



So, what style will you grab? I’m a long-sleeve Henley person myself. That’s not the best for the summer, but hey, some of these long-sleeve Henleys are at $15, and why not stock up? If you want something to wear now, though, JACHS NY has you covered. So stock up and have a versatile shirt available whenever you need it!

Advertisement

Mace Pepper Spray Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

While this product is marketed toward women, there’s no good reason anyone can’t pick up a vial of pepper spray. It’s non-lethal protection against humanity’s shortcomings, and it’s only $11 to buy a Mace key chain holding up to 20 burst shots of the peppery substance. The spray reaches up to 12 feet, too, which should be ample room to send your assailant to the floor crying like a baby.



Advertisement

Advertisement

As a girl of a certain age, I grew up in the heyday of Juicy. I’ve had several of their fragrances over the years and have to tell you they are still making some beautiful scents. From now until mid-August take 15% off your entire order and get free shipping with the code LUXE15.



I will say personally I still really like the I am Juicy line. With notes of passion fruit, gardenia, and cashmere it’s got an air of sophistication and playfulness. You can’t go wrong with Viva La Juicy Pink either. It’s jasmine, fuschia, and vanilla to unleash your inner heiress. It’s super understated yet really soft smelling. But it’s not all perfumes, there’s plenty of makeup to pick from too from this very girly but adorable and flirty company. Classic fragrance never goes out of style, we are however thankful sweatsuits with words on the butt did.

Advertisement

This deal runs until August 15 and everything ships for free with the code.

Advertisement

One of the best Batman renditions of all time, you can now score Batman Beyond: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for just $50. Between the original animated series and The New Batman Adventures, you’ll get 12 discs packed with 106 episodes of animated Batman, which somehow gets more respect as a cartoon than Val Kilmer’s masterful performance in Batman Forever ever will. (Don’t fight me on this!) You’ll also get a digital copy to go along with the Blu-rays.



Advertisement

Advertisement

As Batman’s sidekick-in-spirit, I find it abhorrent that anyone wouldn’t already own all the movies in every format available. If that’s you, it’s time to fix it with The Dark Knight Trilogy on Blu-Ray. That includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises, each with accompanying special features for six discs total, all for $15.



When you’re done with those, it’s time to dive into the twisted psyche of Joker in 4K, a character whom I thought couldn’t be played by anyone other than Heath Ledger after his masterful performance in TDK, but Joaquin Phoenix brings out an eerier side to this character that reminds us just how slippery a slope we’re living on in this game called life. Pair it with another movie from this list for $30 total. It: Chapter Two seems fitting for the creepy track we’re on!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I think I’ve made it obvious that I love me some action films, and the John Wick series is like the fine wine of the genre. Of course, you don’t drink fine wine in a coffee mug, so enjoy these films in the best way possible with the 4K upgrade. Best Buy has John Wick and John Wick Chapter 2 in 4K for $15, and the latest film, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, for $18. Nice!



Now, if you’re only missing one or two 4K John Wick films, it’s best to buy them separately. But, if you’re missing all three, The John Wick Chapters 1-3 bundle is for you instead. It’s cheaper than all three separately! But not cheaper than just filling the bull-shaped hole in your collection. Grab the best deal for you!

Advertisement

Cookbooks, Food & Wine Kindle Books Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Tired of the same old meals, but don’t feel comfortable going to restaurants yet? This month, you can save big on some select cookbooks at Amazon’s eBook store and get some inspiration. There are some nice picks in here, like Saveur: The New Comfort Food, a cookbook of comfort foods from around the world. That’ll definitely have some new recipes to try, and it’s only $3! If you’re more interested in drinks, The Coffee Dictionary looks like a great crash course to one of the most popular drinks around. It’s also $3!



You have until the end of the month to grab these books, but why not start your new culinary journey today? Don’t forget, Kindle also has a free app you can download on your phone to make these recipes even easier to find and use when the time comes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s a bit cheaper to pre-order Ghost in the Shell in 4K Ultra HD on Blu-Ray, now sitting at just $18 on Amazon’s digital shelves. This is the best fidelity this classic anime has been offered in, and it comes with a digital copy, so you won’t even have to risk messing up your precious disk and the beautiful case it ships in. Look forward to it September 8.



Advertisement



TECH

GAMING

HOME