Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today from Dell (a match for the best price we’ve seen), or an all-time low $1900 for 65". Plus, you’ll get a $200 or $300 eGift card respectively, which can be used on anything from Dell.com within $90 days, making these easily the best deals we’ve seen.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Just make sure you see the eGift card offer on the product page before you buy, in case they remove it later.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you’ve dismissed Beats headphones in the past, it’s time to pay attention again. The Studio3 wireless sound much better than their predecessors, pair to Apple devices as easily as AirPods, and even include active noise cancelation. There may be better options at their regular $350 price tag, but they’re a steal at $205, especially for iPhone owners.



Seagate’s FireCuda is our favorite PS4 internal replacement drive, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $80 today. It normally bounces between $85 and $95, and rarely drops this low.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive with your PS4, or anything else.

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is on sale for its best price ever.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

We see deals with some regularity on Anker’s 6' nylon-wrapped Lightning cables, but today, you can also upgrade your standard 3' cords for just $8 each. These cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code AKLTNNEW on any color of either size to save.

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 audio system for $70, or $30 less than usual.



In addition to connecting to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, the MX Sound also includes Bluetooth to pair to your phones and tablets, with one-touch switching between devices. And not for nothing, they happen to look way better than most computer speakers, which matters for something that sits out on your desk all day.

Photo: Anker

You never want to be without the proper charging gear, and Anker’s PowerPack bundles everything you need to keep your battery out of the red when you travel.



For $50 (with promo code ANKERPP1), you get an aluminum PowerCore+ 10,050mAh battery pack, a four-port travel wall charger, and nylon-braided PowerLine+ Lightning and microUSB cables, all packaged in a premium carrying case. You’re saving a bunch of money here by bundling, even accounting for sale prices on the individual gear, and this could make a great Father’s Day gift as well.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $22 today. Just use promo code 4N7I447D at checkout to save $4.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, here are a couple of 75" sets that are surprisingly affordable.



This RCA is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug in a 4K-compatible streaming dongle for the same effect, and at just $1,050 (including the mandatory $50 freight shipping charge), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.

Or, for about $250 more, you can upgrade to a Vizio E-series with some HDR support (not Dolby Vision at this price, sorry) and built-in Chromecast. It’s still not going to give you the best picture quality on the market, but most higher-end 75" sets cost well upwards of $2,000, even during major sale events.

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can’t stand yard work, and Amazon’s discounting several GreenWorks tools in today’s Gold Box to make it just a little easier.



Battery-powered tools like these require much less maintenance than gasoline alternatives, and at these prices, they make more financial sense as well. Inside, you’ll find blowers, edgers, and saws, and even a full-sized lawnmower to trim your grass and beat back hedges. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

BlendTec Total Blender Classic | $200 | Amazon

Blendtec is the brand that brought you those viral “Will It Blend” videos, and yeah, their blenders are really good. If you’ve had one on your wish list, you can grab a one today for $200. That’s a whopping $100-$200 less than usual, and though it’s not an all-time low price, it is the best deal we’ve seen since January.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

It was only a matter of time until Anker dove into the home security camera market, and you can save big on the impressive new Eufy EverCam by preordering through Kickstarter right now.



The EverCam is a truly wireless camera designed for outdoor use that can operate for up to a year on a charge thanks to its built-in Anker battery. Mind you, it won’t record 24/7 for a year, but rather uses motion detection and facial recognition to record only when it detects someone on your property that doesn’t belong.

Rather than streaming this footage to the cloud and charging you a monthly fee to access the recordings the EverCam, records to an included base station for free, which also has a built-in backup battery to operate for up to two days in a power outage. If you’d like to back up your recordings to the cloud, you can do that too for $3 per month, per camera.

The closest analog to the EverCam is NETGEAR’s Arlo system, but Arlo cameras only run for a few months on a charge, aren’t as water-resistant, don’t include human or facial recognition, and can’t record footage locally for free. It seems like an easy call.

By preordering through Kickstarter today, you can save $110 off the expected MSRP for one camera, or $160 off the 2-pack.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and this popular one has a $20 coupon on Amazon today.



Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic bamboo cover. Prices range from just $50-$80 today after the coupon, depending on the size. We aren’t sure how long the coupon will be around though, so you probably shouldn’t sleep on it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your pantry is fresh out of coconut oil, olive oil, or avacado oil, Jet’s taking 25% off its Uniquely J brand today with promo code UNIQUELYJOILS. The coconut oil in particular is already on sale, and this promo code stacks with the existing discount.



Pro tip: Cook popcorn in coconut oil, and it’ll taste like it came from the movie theater.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Something that will make your home instantly feel a little more upscale is a set of crystal glasses. This Godinger set of four is just $15 today, the best price we’ve seen in around six months. Plus, these would also make great wedding or housewarming gifts. Cheers!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Just a $1 away from its Amazon all-time-low price, this set of Calphalon nonstick cookie sheets will set you back just $20 today. They have a convenient handle to help get them in and out of the oven, and they’re toffee-colored which Calphalon says it prevent over browning of your baked goods, but I think they just look nice.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Every well-organized person needs a good label maker. This Brother P-Handy Touch is down to its lowest price in six months today. It has the capabilities to print three fonts, 14 frames, and more than 250 symbols. Plus, this model is Amazon’s best-selling label maker. These deals usually don’t last long, so pick one up before they’re gone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

OxyLED’s uber-popular motion-sensing night lights come in a lot of different varieties now, but today, you can get their new T-04 modular, rechargeable, night light for just $13, the best price we’ve ever seen.



While the T-02 is one of the most popular products, these T-04 night lights are significantly easier to recharge. With its modular design, you can detach the battery pack and plug it directly into any USB port to recharge, then pop it back into the light when you’re done. That means you don’t have to remove the entire fixture, or even find a microUSB cable.

Photo: Amazon

Congrats, you’ve officially made it to another pool season! If you want to enjoy a glass of wine by the water to celebrate, you can skirt the no glass rules by pouring it into one of these double-walled stainless steel wine tumblers. Single glasses are priced at $13, and two-packs are available for $24, but a clippable 15% coupon will knock those down to $11 and $20, respectively.



These glasses are available in a variety of colors, and the double walled design will keep your white wine cold, or your red wine from overheating in the sun.

Inflatable hot tubs might look a little bit cheap, but for $302, I’m willing to forgive it. This model has great reviews, can accommodate 4-6 people (depending on how much you like them, I guess) and normally sells for around $400. Today’s price is within $2 of an all-time low, so start clearing off some patio space.

Photo: Gear Grit

While you probably wouldn’t want to use them with very expensive knives, pull through knife sharpeners are still great for reviving dull blades, and this pocket-sized model is just $9 today with promo code KD40GG. It includes your standard carbide and ceramic v-shaped stones for pulling through, plus a fold-out rod for honing your edges further.

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a few weeks ago.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a common enough occurrence, but you probably don’t have a great solution for it: When you travel with your pet, how do you transport their food? This $5 container is designed just for this purpose, and includes two built-in bowls too.



Pressing isn’t always the best way to prepare garlic, but it’s certainly the fastest, and it extracts far more flavor (for better or worse) than regular mincing. If you like to cook, a garlic press should definitely be in your toolkit for $8 with promo code GXOUW8WH.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a pen. It’s a flashlight. It’s a multi-tool. It’s an emergency glass breaker. Most importantly though, it’s $10 with promo code T35CVTMD.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Snack on some peanut butter on the go with this honey peanut butter packs from Justin’s. This pack of 10 is just $6, which means it’s under a $1 each for a snack on the go.

Screenshot: Walmart

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $149 from Walmart, plus a FREE Google Home Mini, which is arguably the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if $130 is too rich for your blood, this OBD2 dongle costs over 90% less (with code LMD5ITVY), connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.



The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look around the garage at any mechanic, and there’s a good chance you’ll find a tub of Gojo pumice hand cleaner. It cuts through grease like nothing else, and you can grab a gallon of it for just $14 on Amazon today.



Photo: Amazon

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? It’s only $32 on Amazon today, the best price in over a year. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While best known for its trash cans, simplehuman also makes the best shower caddies money can buy, and two of them are on sale for easily their best prices ever today, in addition to a triple soap pump. Simplehuman discounts are pretty rare, and when they do see them, they tend to be around 20%. But these deals are at least 40% off. Just place your orders before these deals go down the drain.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t keep ice frozen for days at a time like some other, more expensive coolers, but this Arctic Zone cooler includes a detachable set of wheels, and can hold enough food and drinks for an entire family. Not bad for an all-time low $44.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nose hair is a problem a lot of people have but, for some reason, few people take care of. For a limited time, score this Panasonic nose hair trimmer for just $10, and you can be one of those people doing something about it.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Wedding season is in full swing, and if you have a bunch to attend this summer but need to add a little more pizazz to your suit and tie, Amazon’s here for you. Six pairs of shoes from Liberty Shoes are marked down today, with four of them being some very snazzy dress shoes (faux crocodile, anyone?). The best part is they’re all pretty much $50 or under.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone ought to own a good old fashioned Swiss Army Knife, and the EvoGrip model is down to its best price ever right now. Whenever a box needs cutting, a bottle needs opening, or a screw needs tightening, everyone respects the person with the utility knife.

Screenshot: Sunglass Warehouse

Update: Sale ends tonight

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up for Memorial Day with 40% off sitewide with promo code GRILL40. A bunch of options, even polarized ones, are only about $15 before the discount, so we’re really talking about impulse pricing here.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re not already, now’s the time of year to really load up on sunscreen. Pretty cheap and not sticky, Neutrogena dry-touch is our readers’ favorite. This 2 pack of 45 SPF is $2 off today, bringing the price down to $12 when you Subscribe & Save. Just remember, you can cancel your subscription at any time after your first order ships.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Nordstrom has two large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and The Half-Yearly Sale. Well, today is about halfway through the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles.

Brands as disparate as Gucci, J.Crew, and Nike are all included in the sale, so it’ll take time to look through all the stuff. Maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or something.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off all sale styles with the code EXTRA40 for their Memorial Day Sale. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If watching the first couple of episodes of season two of HBO’s Westworld is making you wonder what clues you missed in season one, you can grab the first season in Blu-ray for just $25, about $15 less than usual.

At over three hours long, it’ll take you nearly as long to watch The Right Stuff as it would to read the Tom Wolfe book that it’s based on. You should definitely do both at some point in your life, but you can start with the film today for just $5.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

HyperX makes one of our readers’ favorite gaming headsets, and the PC and PS4-compatible Cloud Core is down to just $60 today, a solid $10 discount from its usual price.



Screenshot: Humble

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.

