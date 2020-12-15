Tuesday's Best Deals: Apple Watch SE, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Adam & Eve Stocking Stuffers, Razer Kishi, EltaMD Face Moisturizer, TCL 50" 4K Smart TV, and More

The Apple Watch SE and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate lead Tuesday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Promoted Deal: Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Whether you’re running low on kitchen essentials or need some supplies for that home improvement project you’ve finally decided to tackle, Walmart has your back. You don’t even have to jump in your car to make a quick run to the store. Kiss delivery fees goodbye and say hello to a whole new kind of service. Thanks to Walmart+, you can save up to $68 per month* on average with free delivery from your store on everything, from snacks to supplies and super cute sandals.



Stock up on everything from spaghetti to Sharpies with delivery as soon as today, with a minimum order amount of just $35. Order as little or as often as you like, with contact-free deliveries and substitutions to ensure you get what you’re looking for, even if it’s sold out. Ready for everything you need on a weekly basis to come to you instead of dragging yourself and the family to the store for a supply run? Welcome to the future. That’s Walmart+.

Advertisement

*Savings based on 2 deliveries per week vs. non-member $7.95 fee. $35 min. order. Restrictions apply.

As my lovely wife elegantly put it in her review for Gizmodo, “the Watch SE performs like a high-end smartwatch without the high-end price tag.” With the processor of a Series 5 and the optical heart rate sensor of a Series 6, some would argue the Apple Watch SE is the one to buy this year if you’re still sporting an Apple Watch 3 or older. Although for some reason Apple still sells the Series 3 (but not the Series 4 or Series 5), tech experts speculate it won’t be supported for much longer. And with the 44mm Apple Watch SE now on sale for $250 in Space Gray—marked down from $309—the choice is clear for those on the fence about which model to buy. In comparison, the “bigger” Series 3 model is 2mm smaller and costs only $30 less.

For $179 less than the comparably sized Series 6, you can secure Apple’s other Watch released this year and remain confident it’ll get the latest software updates for years to come. Be that as it may, there is one caveat to this offer. Only the Space Gray 44mm option is marked down $59, meaning if you’re hoping to rock the Silver aluminum case, you’ll have to pay a still-discounted $280, though the Gold model is not on sale. As a Space Gray Apple Watch haver myself, I have to say, there’s nothing it won’t match, and unlike some colors (looking at you, Rose Gold), historical evidence suggests Space Gray is here for the long haul. Silver and Gold Apple Watch SE models are also available for $250 in the smaller 40mm form factor. Tiny wrists rise up!

As Victoria puts it, the Apple Watch SE is the one to buy over the dead-in-the-water Series 3, and even the Series 6, which I foolishly pre-ordered on a whim back in September:

Advertisement

Unless your top priority is future-proofed advanced health-monitoring, or you just really love an always-on display, you should get a Watch SE. I promise you won’t feel like you’ve been cheated. If you’re not sure if you like smartwatches enough to plop down $400, then absolutely the Watch SE is the way to go. Don’t even look at the $200 Series 3. Don’t even think about it for your children, as it doesn’t even support the Family Setup feature that the cheapest watch seems perfect for. While the Series 3 was a great smartwatch, its time has passed. We thank it for its service and wish it a happy afterlife.

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Advertisement

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $30 off the 7" tablet or $40 off the 8” HD tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

Aukey FHD Webcam QHX7A7H5 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

I can’t think of any computer accessory that’s gotten more of a workout in recent history than the webcam. From Zoom meetings to digital concerts to online comic conventions to just Skyping with your family, the webcam kept us connected in a very disjointed world. A solution is on the horizon for the pandemic but we are still social distancing and should be now more than ever. If you need to upgrade your system or even just finally grab a cam this is a great deal from a very reliable company. From now until December 19 save 46% on Aukey’s FHD Webcam with the code QHX7A7H5.

This webcam presents everything in high-def for crisp clear pictures with built-in stereo microphones. The 1080p streaming makes this perfect for YouTube live or even Twitch feeds. This works well in low light too if that your preferred setup. Stereo sound allows everything to be heard fully and clearly. It’s easy to install and clips right onto a flat-screen or laptop. Just plug into your device’s USB port and you’re good to go. Don’t worry you’ll get a manual and a warranty in case you get stuck or something goes wrong. But given how dependable Aukey products are we don’t expect the latter.

Free shipping on this order for Prime members.

TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV Image : Liz Lanier

Advertisement

Look, we should all be staying home and staying put for the next several weeks. You know it, I know it— and Best Buy knows it too. This 50-inch TCL LED 4K smart TV is down to only $250 so you can snuggle up on the couch with all your favorite shows, movies, or your console of choice for less right now.

Since it’s a smart TV, it has built-in access to Netflix and all the other popular streaming options. This price is a $120 discount and is lower than you can find it for on Target and even Amazon. Don’t let it pass you by!

Aukey EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m currently testing a ton of Aukey products and continue to be surprised by the quality to value of each item. Particularly with their wireless earbuds because you’d think with something so small they’d look and sound cheap. But each pair turn out to be the farthest thing from that. The EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds are currently my favorites (actually the pink ones, but those aren’t on sale), and they’re over 60% off.

Advertisement

These are just $18 and are an excellent replacement pair that will probably become your mains pretty quickly. They paired faster than a Mpow pair that had been my go-tos up until now. Powerful sound for their size and they really do hold that charge for five hours. The charging case too, which you’ll get about six charges out of before you’ll need to plug that in. So you’re looking at about thirty hours of playtime in total. The microphone is good for skypes/calls and I’ve not had an issue hearing clearly who I was talking to. At 64% off the EP-T21 earbuds are a wonderful addition to your rotation without having to splash the cash.

These will ship free for Prime members.

Bomaker Projector GC357 VRK8I652 Image : Sheilah Villari

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Disney+ have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The Bomaker Projector GC357 is just $65 right now which is an absolute steal on it. Just use promo code VRK8I652 at checkout.

Advertisement

This wireless projector works with phones, computers/laptops, tablets, and more. Get a screen up to 250'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. With so many movie theaters still closed or going out of business this home system is a great way to keep the spirit alive. Although this project is small that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. You can go wireless or wired with HDMI/VGA/USB/AV/SD ports. It even supports gaming systems if you want to host your own Esports tournament. Low noise and over 50,000 hours of lamp life makes this an amazing quality to value option.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Oculus Rift S Image : Giovanni Colantonio

One of the biggest barriers to entry with VR has always been price. Buying a headset was previously an expensive investment, especially considering that the technology was still rapidly evolving. That’s started to change thanks to devices like the Oculus Quest 2, which have a more entry level price point. Now, you can grab the Oculus Rift S for $299, which is $100 off its original price point. Unlike the Quest 2, the Rift S is a wired headset that plugs into your PC. That means that you’ll need to make sure you have a computer that can handle it first, If you do, $299 is particularly strong value for what you’re getting. The headset features a 2560×1440 screen with refresh rate 80Hz. It comes bundled with two Touch controllers, so you’ll have everything you need to get started in this package.

Advertisement

Up to 43% off Garmin Devices Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Right now, Garmin has a sale offering up to 43% off select GPS-enabled devices, including smartwatches, navigation tools, fitness trackers, and the like.

For any little ones, there are a variety of fitness and activity trackers now on sale in plenty of appealing shades and designs. This Garmin Vivofit Jr. activity tracker is only $40 and comes in a lava shade at a 50% discount. If you have a Frozen lover to buy for, this Elsa-inspired tracker is 29% off right now. And don’t even get me started on how cute this BB-8 tracker is!



Advertisement

If there are any golf lovers in your life, it seems like this Garmin Approach S40 GPS Golf Smartwatch is a thoughtful gift for $200. I’m not going to pretend I’ve ever played golf, so check its features out for yourself right here. There’s this sleek-looking one for half the price as well.

Advertisement

If you’re trying to get more active, consider this Garmen Forerunner 45S, down to $150 now. You can easily sync this watch with a training program to keep yourself on track for fitness goals in 2021— which is just around the corner!

If you are looking for a smartwatch to pair with any outfit for everyday use, Garmin has you covered there too. Check out all the sale items right here.

Advertisement

Amazon Fire Stick Lite Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you really don’t care about your Fire Stick having volume controls, or just love having two remotes, Amazon Fire Stick Lite could be your jam. At only $18, it’s the newest version of the Fire TV Stick and can get you linked up with Netflix, Hulu, and all the other streaming services you love. Just plug it in the back of your TV in the HDMI plug and you’re good to go. It’s a pretty good bargain, so if you’re in the mood and want a deal, I’d snatch it up. Quick.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $168, which is $62 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

Advertisement

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve recently learned a lot about sound and setting up your own systems at home from a musician friend of mine who helped me install a record player. I now know more than I care to about subwoofers. If you’re looking for high-quality robust sounds for your next movie night Insignia might be able to help with this 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer set that’s over 45% off today.

Advertisement

Maybe you’ve noticed you aren’t getting the most out of your viewing experience if you been binging Netflix during the lockdown. Sound is such an integral part of the full enjoyment of film and tv shows especially if there’s a lot of action. This Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar can improve not just the sound for your TV but your sound system as well. Optimize all your audio with this sleek soundbar that can be mounted on the wall if real estate is limited. The remote lets you control everything right from the sofa. This is a great deal for both the soundbar and subwoofer because I’ve seen just one of these go for this price or at least one of quality. This is system is Bluetooth enabled do you can connect it to your phone to amp up Spotify. Insignia is a trusted brand and this pair has lots of happy customers. If you’re looking for more dynamic sound in your home theater this is the sale for you.

This item will ship for free.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat 11 released about a year and a half ago, and in true fighting game fashion, there’s already a third separate retail release for the latest entry in the legendary series.

Advertisement

Just launched alongside the new consoles, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundles the core game with all of the bonus add-on characters released to date, including a surprising array of guest pop culture characters (kharacters?) ranging from The Joker to Robocop, Spawn, and John Rambo.

Of course, you also get MK legends like Sub-Zero and Scorpion in the mix, along with an array of other fighters new and old, plus the game features an array of visual enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware. Right now, Amazon has both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox (Series X/S and One) versions for $20 off the full list price.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia just celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play, Amazon recently threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s own cloud service is coming to iOS next year. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly going to become more available in 2021. If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $70 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is designed with xCloud in mind and features a USB-C port and dedicated Xbox button.

I recently had a friend admit to me that he still hadn’t played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He didn’t have a specific reason for not playing it yet, he just hadn’t “gotten around to it.” Most Switch owners recognize that this is unconscionable at this point. Both Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are day one pick-ups for the Nintendo Switch that should be prioritized over everything else. For anyone who has yet to play either game and has been waiting for a good sale, Amazon currently has both titles for $40. Considering Nintendo’s ironclad grip on discounts, that’s probably the lowest we’ll see those until we get some sort of “Switch Classics” relabel in three years, so grab them and right your wrongs.

Advertisement

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Star Wars is back, baby. I mean, it never went anywhere I suppose, but people seem to care about it again thanks to The Mandalorian’s second season. To celebrate the occasion, here’s a genuinely good deal: the Microsoft Store currently has a bundle of EA Star Wars games on sale for $40 for Xbox consoles. The package includes Star Wars Squadrons, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Battlefront 2. Squadrons alone retails for $40 and that just came out a few months ago, so it’s almost like you get two free games when you buy it. Or it’s like you’re getting each game for $13. Whichever way you slice the math, it’s a solid deal on three games that are fun additions to the long line of Star Wars games.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been one of the messiest in recent memory. While some are enjoying CD Projekt Red’s ambitious open world game, others are experiencing a wave of bugs and graphical errors that make immersion next to impossible. The last-gen editions of the game are in especially bad shape, leaving fans to wonder if the studio actively tried to hide the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions ahead of release. The situation is so bad that the developer apologized for the state of the game and said fans could get a refund through Sony and Microsoft’s stores, though it doesn’t seem to have any specific deal with either.

All that said, it’s not really a great time to buy Cyberpunk 2077 if you’re a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One owner. Hell, I’m playing on PC and it still feels like I should come back to it in three months. So here’s a compromise instead: get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for $20 instead. For those who have yet to play it, it’s a much better introduction to CD Projekt Red and its ability to craft sprawling open world adventures. If you like it, come back to Cyberpunk in February when the game’s massive last-gen patches are supposed to launch. Or maybe wait until the Complete Edition inevitably drops in a few years.

Godfall Screenshot : Gearbox

Advertisement

Hey, remember Godfall? That’s the “looter-slasher” that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 a month ago, though it already feels like its been five years. Now it’s one of the first next-gen games to get a discount, because Amazon has it down to $50 already. Now hold on, $50 doesn’t sound like a big deal, right? That’s the price of a normal game! Not anymore! We’ve now entered the era of $70 games on next-gen consoles, a reality that has yet to sink in for many players. Big releases like Demon’s Souls are a serious financial consideration and that makes even the slightest discount more attractive. If nothing else, Godfall’s price cut is a nostalgic trip to one month ago when games were just inexpensive enough that impulse buying wasn’t out of the question.

When Halo 3 came out back in 2007, the catchphrase on everyone’s tongue was “Finish the fight.” 13 years later and we’re no closer to that fight being finished. In fact, Microsoft keeps asking us to continue that fight with new sequels and returns to the past. As Master Chief famously said, “War never changes.” If you’re up for another go at the Flood, Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC is on sale for $20 at Eneba with promo code HALOFOR20. That’s a lot of Halo for $20.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller + Super Mario Odyssey Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Okay I know it’s a meme to say “nice” when the number 69 appears anywhere. I do it all the time. It never gets old. But this time, it’s actually warranted. Walmart has a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller bundle up, which comes bundled with a download code for Super Mario Odyssey. And yes, it is $69 (you’ll have to add it to your cart to reveal the price). Before your instincts kick in and you say it, consider that this is legitimately a nice deal. You’re essentially getting a free game with your controller. If you just bought a Switch this weekend, it’s an especially excellent deal that kills two birds with one stone. With all that said, you know what to do.

Select Nintendo Switch Games Screenshot : Bethesda

Advertisement

Best Buy is running a little, ole’ Nintendo Switch game sale today with seven titles discounted to $45. Here’s what I find kind of funny about the entire thing. If you check the URL of the sale page, it says “save-switch-family-titles.” That would imply that this is specifically a sale on family-oriented games and that makes sense at first glance. You’ve got multiplayer games like Kirby: Star Allies and Pokkén Tournament DX in there, after all. For some reason though, the sale also includes The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Is Skyrim a family game now? The next time I go home to visit family (whenever that is), can I break out the Switch and show my parents the joys of Skyrim? I have a lot of questions about this inclusion, but I am delighted nonetheless.

Advertisement

The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds may have come out one year ago, but their nearly identical names are still easy to mix up to this day. I’m not above mixing them up in casual conversation 12 months later. Here’s a quick reminder in case you’ve forgotten which is which. The Outer Worlds? Space faring RPG by Obsidian in the style of Fallout. The Outer Wilds? Indie Ground Hog day where a man plays a banjo in space. Got it? Okay, well now that we have that straightened out, The Outer Worlds is $20 at Amazon today. It’s a standout RPG anchored by strong writing and characters, plus a must-play for fans of Fallout.

I see games go on sale for low prices all the time. It’s not uncommon to see big games that usually run for $60 get as low as $20 within a year. Even this past Black Friday slashed some games down to some genuinely surprising prices. But I will never stop being shocked by how low The Division 2 goes time and time again. Best Buy has the physical version of the game for $5 today and it’s good timing. Ubisoft recently announced that its live service, looter-shooter is getting a next-gen upgrade in February. That’ll make the game run at 60 frames per second and support 4K. If you think you’d like to hop in when that update hits, picking up the game now for $5 might be a good idea. It can’t get much lower, right? ... Right?

Advertisement

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $29 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code DEC14P at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.



Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership Buy for $29 from Eneba Use the promo code DEC14P

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/18/2020 and updated with new information on 12/14/2020.

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. GameStop currently has the PlayStation 5 version of the game down to $45, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch one month ago. It’s been a very busy month considering all the hubbub with new consoles and now Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Advertisement

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Back Button Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Remember the PlayStation 4's back button attachment? It seems like only yesterday that Sony released the DualShock 4 add-on, which adds two remappable buttons to the controller. And that’s because, well, it kind of was. Sony released the attachment earlier this year before revealing anything about the DualSense controller. That led people to speculate that the PlayStation 5 controller would have back buttons built in. It turned out, nope! This is now just the kind of tech oddity that we’ll look back on in a decade and say “wow, I don’t remember that at all.” If you’re curious about trying it out, or simply just owning a piece of weird gaming history, Amazon currently has it for $20. That’s the kind of price that’s perfect for the curious gamer.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition Screenshot : Activision

It’s game of the year season, which means it’s time for everyone to argue a whole lot about what game rightfully deserves to be crowned 2020's best. We already now the Game Awards’ verdict, The Last of Us Part II, while others have games like Hades and Animal Crossing: New Horizons on their list. But before we wrap this year up, let’s quickly take a trip down memory lane. This time last year (which feels like 30 years ago), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was cleaning house. The samurai-souls game was something of a unanimous choice from press and the Game Awards alike. If you missed it, Best Buy currently has the Game of the Year Edition of it 50% off. Get it for $30, which is roughly one dollar for every time you’ll die on the first boss.

Advertisement

25% Off Select Alienware Accessories Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Several hot Alienware peripherals and accessories are discounted by an additional 25% off, and the result is that you can now get some select products for almost half off right now on Amazon.



I’m personally eyeing this Alienware low-profile RGB gaming keyboard, which looks pretty vibrant with its bright white color. It’s down to just $99 right now, and it usually hovers closer to $130.

Advertisement

If you need a new mouse, you can grab this one for almost half off, bringing it down to just $40 right now. If you prefer a wireless version, it’s 30% off right now for $70.

If you’re more of an on-the-go player, this Dell Alienware gaming laptop backpack can handle a device up to 17-inches for $85, a 43% discount.



Advertisement

This is only a small sampling of what’s discounted today. Check out everything Alienware on sale today right here!

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Naughty Dog

Look, we all saw it coming. The Last of Us Part II won game of the year at Thursday night’s Game Awards. Not only that, Naughty Dog’s game cleaned house entirely, picking up seven awards. No other game won more than two awards. Last year’s biggest winner, Disco Elysium, only pulled in four. It was a straight up sweep. Despite the predictability of the win, it won’t stop the old discourse machine, which booted up in seconds. YouTube hacks cried “rigged” at the idea of the best reviewed game of the year winning awards at (who would have thunk?). The more academic wing of gaming fairly revived criticism about the crunch culture that led to the game’s creation. There’s a lot to process, but at least we’re not arguing about Cyberpunk 2077 anymore. For those who simply want to play the game and see if it lives up to the sweep, you can grab it for $30 over at Amazon.

Cyberpunk 2077 (XBO) CP20OFFXBOX Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been interesting, to say the very least. It’s spurred a hot bed of debate, leading to some genuinely psychopathic reactions from its most ardent supporters. On top of all that, it’s running into performance issues across just about every console, from bugs to graphical hitches. Even with those flaws, a lot of players seem to be enjoying their time in Night City so far. If you’re looking to jump in, but are a little put off by the bug buzz, Eneba is currently selling a digital key for the Xbox One version of the game for $48. You’ll have to use the promo code CP20OFFXBOX at checkout to get that discount. That’s definitely the cheapest price we’ve seen for the game so far, so it might be a good excuse to dive in.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Image : Instant Pot

There isn’t much to say about the Instant Pot Duo Nova that hasn’t been said before, but the 7-in-1 pressure cooker is down to $60 which is only $10 higher than its lowest price of $50! You’ll save and be able to cook whatever the hell you want with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes in three cute colors to match the rest of the decor in your kitchen. Grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

Save Up to 64% off Waste King Garbage Disposals Image : Andrew Hayward

Save Up to 64% off Waste King Garbage Disposals | AmazonIf you’re tired of dealing with a clogged kitchen sink, now’s the time to grab a garbage disposal—especially if you have a holiday feast on the horizon. Waste King is one of the leading brands in the space, and right now Amazon is offering up to 64% off of its garbage disposals.



Right now, you can get a 1/3HP 1900RPM model for just $33, a huge savings from the $90 list price, or you can bump up to a 1/2HP 2600RPM version for only two bucks more. There’s also a 3/4HP model for $69 or 1HP version for $84 if you need more slice-and-dice power, and they collectively have a stellar 4.5-star rating from 9,000+ Amazon customers.

Advertisement

Berkshire Classic Plush Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

With a snowstorm due to hit the northeast this week I can’t think of necessity (outside of food) more needed for a day stuck inside. For the next two days at Macy’s save 75% on this gorgeous plush blanket from Berkshire and get as cozy as possible for a day on the sofa.

Advertisement

This price is for the full/queen size blanket, the king-size will run $17 and the twin is completely sold out. Four colors remain for the queen option and all colors are still available for the king. But this is a great deal so I wouldn’t wait if you’re on the fence. This faux fleece material is warm, soft, and will carry you through many chilly nights. It’s easy to wash and sizable to get wrapped up in or even drape over your couch. These also make a great last minute gift because everyone can use one. Wins all around.

Sharper Image UV-Zone Phone Sanitizer Image : Sheilah Villari

A few of these have turned up on the site and I’ve even tested one or two, this one is a fan favorite of MorningSave. These sanitizers can sterilize basically anything you can fit in it them and I’ve just started adding my face mask. Take 58% off this FineLife UV Phone Sanitizer today.

If you’ve never seen or used a sanitizer like this it’s all pretty user-friendly. Do you remember the five-second rule as a kid? Well, this FineLife is governed by the five-minute rule. Yup, in just five minutes your items will be almost 100% free of gross microorganisms. I absolutely recommend using the aromatherapy function. Sometimes these sanitizers can leave your stuff smelling slightly zapped. ::insert shrug emoji:: But anything you can think of will get all-around disinfection in this little pod. Earbuds, toothbrushes, watches, keys, glasses, and jewelry are all ready to be germ-free and keep you safer in a newer cleaner world.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

UGG Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Make fun of UGG if you want but they’re having a bit of a moment and a resurgence. Maybe Tom Brady was on to something? I’ve been a fan for years and I actually wear my classic II short boots just around my apartment because they are so warm. It’s like walking on a snuggly cloud. That same quality and coziness translates to all of UGG’s line including their Classic Sherpa Throw Blankets.

Warmth and comfort are key with everything UGG makes. These sherpa blankets are super soft and lavish. There’s definitely a color in the collection that will blend with your decor. These blankets will pop in any room be it on a bed or over a sofa. Only the snow color isn’t discounted the $20. The plush sherpa material provides the ultimate comfort and will keep you toasty in these frigid months. It’s easy to clean and can be tossed in the machine to wash. This blanket is sizable at 70" W x 50" L and is 100% polyester. This is a great classy gift if you’re stumped on what to get a loved one.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $19.

KingSo 7.5ft Christmas Tree Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I’m not the biggest Christmas person, but there’s something so homey about a big, decorated Christmas tree. Still, who can deal with the hassle of going out and buying one every year? And doesn’t it seem so wasteful? Why not get a tree you can use time and time again?



You can get your household into the holiday spirit for years to come with this deal on a 7.5-foot tall artificial Christmas tree from KingSo. It’s only $50 on Amazon right now.

Advertisement

Of course, you’ll have to provide the lights and ornaments yourself—but with these savings you should have more to spend to decorate your dream tree!

You can also grab a snow-flecked version of the same tree using a 10% off coupon to get it for $72.

These and other Christmas deals are getting swiped up left and right, so don’t put it off if you’re ready to bring some holiday cheer to your household! Either of these trees can still arrive ahead of Dec. 25.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in November 2020 and was updated with new information on 12/13/20.

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers a free sample of their offerings, i.e., one whole bag, no promo code required. On top of that, exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at up to a $55 discount. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

G/O Media may get a commission Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 07/15/2020 and updated with new information on 11/29/2020.

EltaMD Face Moisturizer Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If your skin is already feeling the effects of winter before it’s actually here, don’t feel bad, everyone else is suffering, too. I suggest a tube of Elta MD Face Moisturizer from Dermstore. This luxury item is only $35 and has a mix of vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to really penetrate the skin of your face and keep it nice and smooth no matter how harsh the winter winds. What are you waiting for?

Harry Josh Pro Dryer HJPT25 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Treat your hair-obsessed friend to a superb luxury gift—a Harry Josh Pro Dryer. Only $262 with the promo code HJPT25, you can easily dry your hair with an ionized blow dryer. It has 12 heat, speed, and ion settings for any texture—straight, wavy, curly, and natural. It’s also lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re lifting a couple of dumbells when you’re only trying to get your hair dry and voluminous. Seems like a great investment to have since most of the hair salons are closed these days. Grab it before it’s gone!

40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks GOMASKS Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 40 of the KN95 masks from Meh right now for just $20. Grab free shipping on this item too with the code GOMASKS.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Remember if you use the code GOMASKS at checkout you’ll get free shipping on this order.

Stocking Stuffers Under $20 BONUS50 Image : Sheilah Villari

Adam & Eve want to help you make the season a little merrier. Starting at $4 grab a few extra goodies to stuff yours or a beloved one’s stocking this holiday season. There’s something from everyone and you won’t spend more than $10 with the code BONUS50.

Lots of candy cane decorated vibes for about $10 and they’re sure to put you on the naughty list. Butt....if you’re in for a ride this yuletide plenty of items like the Booty Sparks ($7) will bring all the Christmas cheer. And for solo Santas, the Shower Stroker ($10) is here to jingle your bells.

Advertisement

Standard shipping is $8 on all orders.

G/O Media may get a commission Festive Vibes Buy for $10 from Adam & Eve Use the promo code BONUS50

The holiday season doesn’t truly begin until you put on an ugly sweater. I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them. If you’ve yet to wear one this year, then the holidays basically haven’t even started. If you’re looking to correct this as soon as possible, GameStop has a trio of holiday sweaters on sale today only for $15. Nintendo fans can grab a Zelda sweater adorned with the Hylian shield, while Sony devotees can grab one that features the classic PS controller button layout (sorry, Xbox fans, no Master Chief sweater here). And of course, there’s a sweater featuring Baby Yoda. Yes, I’m still calling him that and you can’t stop me. Check these out and get your holiday look ironed out before its too late.

Advertisement

Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Fun fact: The super-popular Benetint lip and cheek stain was created to help strippers tint their nipples before performing long before it became the beauty industry favorite it is now.



I personally love Benetint (for my lips, ya perv) but the price tag is kind of hefty at $25-30. Thankfully, I found a K-beauty dupe on Amazon that I think works just as well, and comes in three shades to boot— oh and it is only $5 a bottle right now.

Advertisement

The classic Benetint comes with a brush bottle that is a little unwieldy for those not used to it, but this Etude House Water Tint has a spongey-tip that is easier to use. It comes in the shades “Cherry Ade,” “Strawberry Ade,” and “Orange Ade.” I personally have the cherry shade and love it, though the strawberry option’s berry tones look super flattering too.

If you want to stock up, you can get a set of all three colors for $13.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier in September 2020, and was updated with new information on 12/13/2020.

Keurig Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

That daily latte habit can be hard to break if you’re a caffeine lover— and it’s even harder on your wallet. Why not do your part to cut down on the use of disposable paper cups and save the extra $5 by making your own lattes, cappuccinos, and plain old coffees with this Keurig Special Edition single serve coffee maker ? It’s just $190 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now, which is a $30 discount. This includes a frother cup, so you can make all those special drinks that need frothed milk. You might just want to pair your purchase with some reusable coffee pods, so you can cut down on the use of wasteful K-cups.



Advertisement

Sure, $190 is still a decent chunk of money, but when you calculate how many lattes, cappuccinos, and other drinks you’ll make at home, it really pays for itself in a matter of weeks.

Grab it while you can for this price!

Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re stumped on what to get the beauty guru in your life may I recommend one of Sephora’s perfume sample sets? This Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set is just $25 and takes the guessing out of what your glamorous pal might like.

Advertisement

I’ve been gifted a few of Sephora’s sample sets like this over the years and it’s such a great way to discover new brands and explore scents you’ve ways wanted to try. The best part is at the end when you’ve selected the one you want just take the scent certificate to the store and redeem it for a full-size version. With this set, you’ll be exchanging your voucher for a full-size travel spray or rollerball (0.33 oz/10 mL). There are some coveted brands in this collection like Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb and one of my go tos Chloé’s Signature Rose Tangerine. There’s also Yves Saint Laurent, Ouai, Replica, and Miu Miu. 2020 may have been a garbage year but at least you can leave it smelling lovely.

To get free shipping use the code FREESHIP and if you order today it’s guaranteed to get to you by Christmas.

Rael Beauty Pimple Patches Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you have the occasional pimple, much like me, chances are you don’t want it to be there. You should check out Rael Pimple Patches. Only $16, they’re made with hydrocolloid that’ll extract all the nasty-ass pus straight from your pimple without ever having to pop them. Which means no acne scars! They also come in two sizes, 10mm and 12mm for regular and extra-large pimples. Shoot, I might buy some!

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $52 and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

Advertisement

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is just $32. Don’t forget you can still buy Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 if you haven’t bought yours yet!