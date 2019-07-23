Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Gold Box on ASICS Men’s and Women’s running shoes, a 40-Pack Doritos Variety Snack Packs, The Ghost in the Shell Deluxe Complete Box Set, and a Razer Mechanical Gaming Keyboard lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Your impressive 4K UHD TV deserves to be mounted on a wall, and with this PERLESMITH TV wall mounts and stands Gold Box, you can do it for cheap.



Choose from two wall mounts, a TV stand and an add-on wall mounted shelf, all at their lowest prices ever. Better still, most of the options include additional accessories to make the upgrade easier, like mounting hardware required, cable ties, a spare HDMI cable and a bubble level.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, so invest now before Amazon shelves the discounts.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Listen up, nerds. This is a cheap, piece-of-shit printer and you should buy it right now.



If you own a compatible HP printer, like this HP DeskJet 2655, you can get free printouts (until this garbage printer falls apart) thanks to HP’s Instant Ink service.

Here’s how it works: You sign up for the program, the printer monitors your monthly page count, and it contacts HP to order ink refills when you run low.

There’s a supposed monthly fee based on the number of pages you print, but here’s the important bit: Instant Ink offers a 15-page-per-month plan free of charge. Yes, that’s 15 Amazon return labels or 15 photos every month, for free.

Cheaper printers like this one are sold below cost so that the manufacturer can recoup those losses through cartridge sales. But if you’re careful about how you use HP Instant Ink, you can get away with never paying for cartridges again.

If you have room in your house, this all-in-one model is a no-brainer. (And if you are someone who does print regularly, don’t buy a cheap printer. Go with a monochrome laser printer, invest in a reservoir printer, or actually use HP Instant Ink. It is a seriously good program.)



Photo: Amazon

Xcentz Universal Power Adapter | $8 | Amazon | Clip the 5% coupon and use promo code XCENTZS67

Even if you don’t have any international vacations on the immediate horizon, it’s never a bad idea to keep a universal outlet adapter stocked in your luggage, because you definitely don’t want to overpay for one in the airport.



This model from Xcentz works around the world, and includes a pair of USB charging ports in addition to a universal outlet, so you can keep your phone and tablet charged in addition to your laptop. Just be sure to clip the 5% coupon and use promo code XCENTZS67 at checkout to get the deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this 4TB is currently marked down to $400, an all-time low. Moving from a traditional HDD to an SSDs is the best upgrade you can make for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. But this model really shines in terms of capacity.



This 4TB model offers read speed up to 550MB/s and write speed up to 520MB/s, which is a little slower by SSD standards. So it’s best for DIY SSD-based network attached storage, or as a secondary drive.

To be frank, this drive is not for everyone. It’s more geared for professionals who need a ton of fast and reliable storage. If that sounds like you, this is $200 off its usual price.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Do you love waffles enough to own a heart-shaped waffle iron? (If the answer is anything other than yes, seek professional help.) Right now, you can make this beloved breakfast food with a device from Dash for just $7—that’s the lowest price ever, cross my heart. So get yours now; it’ll be love at first bite.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I don’t know that I’ve ever met someone that doesn’t like Doritos, so I fully expect each and every one of you to take advantage of this deal, as I just did. Get 40 snack packs of five different flavors for under $10 after clipping the $5 coupon. That works out to less than a quarter per bag, and if you don’t like any of the flavors, you can feel free to send them to me.



Photo: Amazon

Grill grates aren’t always the best surface for cooking foods on the grill. Not only can small bits of food fall through them, they’re also probably gross (unless you follow Jolie Kerr’s advice, of course).



That’s where these nonstick copper grill mats come in. You lay them across your grill (or oven), cook right on them, and rinse them off when you’re done. And unlike pans, they roll up when not in use to take up less space in your cabinets. Get a pack of three for $8 with promo code UD37VWYN, and spend the money you saved on more meat.

Anker makes non-rechargeable alkaline batteries now, which is deeply weird, but 24 AAAs for $6 or 24 AAs for $8 are both terrific deals. Just be sure to clip the coupon (50% for the former, 47% for the latter) on the product page to get the discount.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You will always need hand soap. The worst time to run out of soap is when your entire household seems to have caught a cold. Never run out of soap again when you buy a six-pack of Method Gel Hand Soap, Sweet Water for $12 on Amazon. The Method soap has a nice, soft scent that isn’t too overpowering after washing your hands.



Image: Amazon

Dish racks are an important, necessary kitchen sink implement, but they take up so. much. freaking. space. If you don’t have countertops to spare, invest in this $20 roll-up rack, which fits over your sink when you need it and easily folds to store in a drawer or cabinet when you don’t. This particular model comes with dish and utensil holders, making it a handy addition to any tiny kitchen.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fall allergies are just around the corner, and household allergens like dust and pet dander don’t take any seasons off. So if you’re feeling sniffly, this True HEPA air purifier could be the answer for just $64.



The Germ Guardian AC4825 combines a charcoal filter, a true HEPA filter, and a germ-killing UV-light to scrub germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens from the air in your bedroom (0r whatever small-to-medium-sized room you’d like).

This model has been around for a long time, and has garnered a 4.2 star rating on over 9,000 reviews, but it’s never been cheaper than it is today. In fact, $64 would be a terrific price for any True HEPA air purifier; most in that price range feature cheaper “HEPA-like” filters.

Photo: Amazon

3-Pack Eufy Lumi Second Generation Night Lights | $13 | Amazon

You shouldn’t have to use up a precious power outlet on something as small as a night light, and even if you wanted to, they’re usually not in the best position for helping you find the bathroom without stubbing your toe at night.



But these second generation Eufy night lights are battery powered, so you can stick them anywhere you want. And since they only turn on when they detect motion, you won’t have to replace the AAAs very often. A 3-pack normally costs $17, but this week on Amazon, you can pick them up for just $13.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tide Pods are the easiest way to do the laundry, especially if you have to bring your clothes to a laundromat or shared laundry room. And with Amazon’s $3 coupon, you’ll barely have to pay a premium for the convenience.



The coupon applies to tons of different pod varieties from Tide, but just remember that you won’t see the discount until checkout. Just don’t eat them all at once.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Running to the pet store to pick up food every time you run out is never convenient. That’s why Chewy is such a lifesaver. And don’t get me started on prescription diets like Royal Canin or Science Diet, which are expensive to restock too. Right now, you can get $15 off your order of $49 or more at Chewy, so long as you have any prescription food or prescription medication in your cart. To get your discount, use the code 15CHEWY at checkout. To be eligible for this discount, you cannot have purchased Rx food or Rx meds through Chewy before.

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Look at this cat caddy, you don’t really need it, but you do. Any cat lover would be delighted to hang this Cat Shower Caddy in their bathroom. Sure, this cat looks like he knows all of your dirty secrets. But he won’t actually tell anyone, he’ll just judge you silently. The shower caddy is $39 right now, which is $10 off on the Urban Outfitters website.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever opened your lunch box at work and found half of your food had leaked out of its container. It is time to toss out that Tupperware you bought in college. Upgrade to a Rubbermaid LunchBlox Leak-Proof Container Set in blue for only $12. The silicone lining provides an airtight seal, so your pasta sauce shouldn’t spill all over when you’re en route to the office. The kit contains a 2.6-Cup Small Entree Container, two 1/2 Cup Snack Containers, a 1-Cup Side Container, and an Ice Block.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Zappos sales don’t come around too often, but right now, this one-stop shoe shop is marking down over 85,000 items—I swear, that’s not a typo!—with their 20th Birthday Sale.



The best way to sort through a sale of this size is to filter by brand, and as you’ve probably guessed by now, select styles from a slew of your favorites—including Adidas, Nike, Cole Haan, Frye, Puma, Sam Edelman, and more—are among the great deals available. And don’t forget, while Zappos is shoe central, they do also have great deals on apparel, including Columbia outerwear, joggers, socks, and more.

Be sure to use promo code BDAY20 to score even more savings on select items. You’d better start sifting through this sale now, so you can snag everything you need to start fall off on the right foot.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Run over to Amazon to find a great deal on Men’s and Women’s ASICS running shoes. Both pairs of ASICS Gel-Venture 5 shoes are just $48 in all available colors and sizes. These outdoor-ready, rubber sole sneakers are ready to help you achieve your running/fitness goals this summer.



These are the best prices we’ve seen in over a year. Be sure to pick up a pair quickly, before these prices are kicked to the curb.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ultimate boho brand Free People’s effortlessly cool, vintage-y styles don’t come without some heavy lifting on the part of your wallet. But today, flower children should head over to Nordstrom Rack, where Free People clothing is marked way down. Move quickly, since free spirits will likely buy up this stock faster than you can say, Coachella weekend 1 passes with car camping included.



Photo: Walmart

Want to take a camping trip before summer ends, but don’t have, uh, any camping gear? Walmart is packaging up a four-person tent, two sleeping bags, two pillows, two foam sleeping mats, two chairs, two dry bags, a lantern, and a carry-all bag from Ozark Trail, all for just $89.



Once it gets delivered, you basically just have to provide food, water, and a campsite to enjoy a night out under the stars. A wood-burning camp stove that charges your phone would be cool, but it’s probably optional.

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 | $120-130 | Woot

We don’t all have an extra room in our homes to use as a gym, but the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 is a flexible, resistance band-based system that can simulate almost any gym workout in even a tiny apartment. It raised over $1,000,000 through crowdfunding, and now, you can buy it from Woot for $10 off the best price we’ve seen.

The deal is available for sets with two and four included bands. The four-band set is only $10 more, and doubling the bands means doubling your resistance, so I’d probably get that one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Trew might be best known for its merino wool, but don’t sleep on their Pack Jack raincoat.



Made from a soft-feel ripstop that keeps the wind and water out while still feeling breathable, the Pack Jack’s most notable feature is probably its built-in fanny pack. When you aren’t wearing the jacket, the whole thing packs up inside the pack. And when you are, it provides extra water-resistant storage for your gear.

Grab it before the next big storm for 30% off with promo code MYFANNY30, which brings it down to $111 at checkout.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Huckberry’s running a big sale on a truckload of gear during their Camp Shop sale for your next adventure. Everything from Black Diamond headlamps, sporks, and Hydroflask bottles are discounted, with prices starting at just $8.



Whether you’re looking for an easy way to start a fire, or make a pour-over on the go, this sale’s got you covered. I, for one, am seriously considering the $6 UCO Switch Spork Utensil Set and the Nordic Pocket Saw.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Haven’t read the super popular Ghost in the Shell mangas yet? This collector’s box set includes three large-sized hardcover volumes, plus a collectible lithograph by creator Shirow Masamune for $39, which is a new all-time low. Don’t let the live action movie ruin the series for you, this is better!



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Use your PS4 or Xbox controller with your Switch or retro console with this $18 8Bitdo adapter. It’s pretty simple, you plug it into your console, sync your controller with the adapter and you’re off to the races.



Why spend $60 on a new Switch Pro controller if you already own a modern, Bluetooth controller? (Better still, Xbox controllers are more comfortable than any Switch controller I’ve ever used.)

This is a rare (albeit small) discount on this particular gadget. Make sure to pick this up before the coupon on the page is all used up. Happy gaming!

Photo: Amazon

Razer’s popular BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 keyboard is one of the few high-end gaming keyboards out there without a number pad, and it’s cheaper than ever today on Amazon.



This keyboard has every accoutrement a gamer could possibly want, including 16.8 million color customizable backlighting, fully programmable keys, 10 key rollover, a magnetic wrist rest, and a two year warranty. You even get to choose from three different types of key switches, though you should obviously get the obnoxious, clicky ones. The BlackWidow line has long been a reader favorite, and this model is the cream of the crop, especially if you prefer a keyboard with a smaller footprint.

Today’s $100 price (valid on all three versions) is up to $40 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 128 GB WiFi Tablet | $250 | Amazon | After $50 Off Digital Coupon

The Ghost in the Shell Deluxe Complete Box Set | $39 | Amazon

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pandemic is one of the best cooperative board games you can buy, and $20 is the one of the best prices Amazon’s ever listed. I suggest spending the money you saved on pizza to share with your squad.



$25 Pandemic 2691 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

No-brainer deal alert: Twitch Prime Members get $15 Amazon credit with the purchase of Gears of War 4 , Starlink Battle for Atlas , Fallout 76, The Sims 4, and The Last of Us for...$15 (price shown at checkout). Even if you don’t own a console or PC, this is a big deal and an opportunity for what essentially ammounts to a free game..



Let me explain. If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free. And if you spend $10 on Gears of War 4, you’ll get $15 credit which if my math is right, gives you $5 more than you paid . And since Amazon credit is basically real money... well, y’know.

Preorder Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS4/Xbox One] | $51 | Amazon



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order promises to be a Metroid-y take on the Star Wars universe, and preorders are $9 off on Amazon today for both PS4 and Xbox One. Preorderers even get a few special in-game cosmetics:



Orange Lightsaber Blade Color, BEE-D-1 Skin, Mygeeto Campaign Hilt, and Umbraran Campaign Hilt

I’m tempted just for the orange blade cover, honestly.

You won’t be charged until it ships in November, so you can always cancel later if it’s not the game you’re looking for.

Amazon official video game preorder discount program is long dead, but they still offer good deals on the occasional upcoming game. For example, they’ve dropped price of FIFA 20 down to $51 before it’s even released, for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch.



Additionally, you’ll get some bonus in-game (3 rare gold packs, a loan icon player pick, and special edition FUT kits.) And just in case it gets even cheaper before release, Amazon will give you the best price guaranteed.

Will Mpow’s EG3 gaming headset match the sound quality of a HyperX Cloud? Of course not. Do you want fancy LED lights? Try something from Razer. But if you’re on a budget and want to experience 7.1 surround sound (which really helps in games like Fortnite and PUBG), you can’t beat $18. Just clip the 10% coupon and use promo code BSL8DFLX at checkout to get the deal.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not a race, but you should definitely hurry over to Adidas to take advantage of an extra 20% off their already heavily discounted sale section. Use promo code EXTRA20 to snag this deal on everything you need for your summer workouts, from sneakers to athletic apparel. You’ll feel like you scored a gold medal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Huckberry just kicked off its annual summer clearance sale, with deals on dozens of men’s shirts, shorts, shoes, and more.



The sale features brands like Flint and Tinder, Seavees, Rivieras, and Howler Brothers, just to give you a taste, but there are plenty more to explore in the full sale.

For my money, the best thing you can buy here is the Nomadix Adventure Towel. Made from recycled plastic bottles, it’s thin and light enough to take to the beach or the campsite, but still absorbent enough to thoroughly dry your body.

The coolest item though is one of the few non-clothing, non-bag products in the sale: a freakin’ levitating light bulb.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This high quality of Kate Spade’s classic purses make them worth their standard high prices, but if you hurry, today you can snag one iconic style for half off its usual cost. Use promo code PERFECT to get the Hyde Lane Riley Tote, available in three colors, for just $99. This promotion lasts for just two days, so hurry if you want to have a chance of bagging a half-price handbags.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There is no such thing as too much underwear. Aerie apparently agrees. Right now, you can choose 10 pairs from a spectrum of select styles, from boybriefs to thongs, for just $25, which, yes, essentially means you’re getting underwear for $2.50 per pair. Pretty good considering they usually go for somewhere between $9 and $12.50 each. No need to use a promo code; just fill your cart and see the savings.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Converse kicks are eternal classics, and right now, you can lace up a brand new pair for way less than usual. A few dozen high-tops and low-tops in various colors are up for grabs for just $25 with promo code COLOR. Grab a pair for you and everyone you know before this deal walks away.



Image: HauteLook

A good deal on sneakers hangs in the balance: Right now at Nordstrom Rack, men’s and women’s New Balance kicks are significantly marked down. Whether you’re in the market for something sporty or a shoe for everyday wear, you’ll find it on sale now. This deal will only last for a few days, though, so take the next step and pick out your favorite style.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $25 today, with Prime shipping.



Photo: Amazon

Do you have a window AC unit, but it doesn’t really seem to be doing the trick? Your cool air might be leaking out the other side of your window and that nasty, hot summer weather is creeping in. Thankfully, this can be an easy and cheap fix. Right now, you can get the Duck Brand Window Air Conditioner Insulation Strip Seal for only $3 on Amazon.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’ve ever worried about bugs getting into your dog’s food, you’re not alone. Honestly, a bigger worry is your dog getting into the own bag of food though, right? You won’t have to worry about your dog enjoying an early breakfast or dinner when you get the IRIS Airtight Pet Food Storage. It is only $15 on Amazon and works great for dry dog food (and cat food too, obviously). It can fit up to 25 pounds of food at once.



Photo: ThermoWorks

Summer barbecue season might be drawing to a close, but a good meat thermometer can come in handy all year long, and you can score a rare $20 discount on the best one today with our exclusive link.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model is actually the newer Mk 4., which unlike the Thermapen classic includes a backlit screen, better waterproofing, better battery, and a motion sensor that automatically puts it to sleep and wakes it up.