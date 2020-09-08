Tuesday's Best Deals: Apple Watch Series 3, Amazon Echo Dot, Resident Evil 3, Baby Yoda Plush, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Germ-X, 8-Quart Pressure Cooker, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

An Apple Watch Series 3, an Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition, a Resident Evil 3 discount, a Baby Yoda electronic plush, a Bulma (from Dragon Ball) figurine, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership, a 4-pack of Germ-X, and an 8-quart pressure cooker lead Tuesday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!



Advertisement

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Maybe your desktop rig is feeling a little slow and you need a more portable way to get your game on, or you just want a computer powerful enough to get through your work day without skimping on the speedy graphics. Either way, a good gaming laptop has a screen that’s nice to look at with plenty of room for work and play. Lenovo’s Legion 5 laptop, which can run up to $1,500 on Amazon, packs 512GB of SSD storage, a 15.6" FHD IPS 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and an eight-core processor, can meet your needs. Right now, it’s down to $1,000 on Amazon, so grab it while you can.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the last one I ever owned, so you know it’s coming from experience when I say I regret ever getting rid of it. While the newer, flashier models come with thinner bezels and always-on displays, I never felt like I was sorely missing out on those features. You can still use the Apple Watch Series 3 to track fitness activity, listen to music, and check your heartbeat. Now $30 off on Amazon, bring home the 38mm GPS model today.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Flare S+ Graphic : Ignacia

Advertisement

Ready to play all your music out loud? The Anker Soundcore Flare S+ can deliver big booms of sound and can connect to your devices through Bluetooth, making it easier than ever to listen to the new Megan Thee Stallion EP. It’s 46% off, bringing the price down to $80, which is about $60 off the original list price. Grab this deal before it’s gone.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in April 2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Anker PowerWave Stands Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker PowerWave charging stand duo are grouped in one package for $26, no code necessary.



You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

Advertisement

This post was written by Ignacia Fulcher on 6/29/20 and updated with new information on 9/8/20.

Advertisement

Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve tested a few pairs of earbuds and headphones from Mpow over the years and they’ve always been a great budget option to other products on the market. But being less expensive doesn’t mean less quality. The same applies to these Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are currently 26% off.



If your primary reason for a new set of wireless headphones is a noise-canceling option these are for you. When I was traveling my pair from Marshall go everywhere with me and these Mpow are first-rate too. Blockout all that extra noise to relax and listen to your tunes, podcast, or audiobook. This also comes in handy if you’re a hands-free caller. Expect about 65 hours of playtime off of one charge, which is insane for headphones like this. These pair easy and quickly with your phone via Bluetooth and you can be up to thirty-three feet out of range and still expect quality sound. Several happy customers have mentioned the comfort and if I remember correctly the last wireless headphones I tested from them were pretty pleasant to wear for a few hours. Fast charging and long-lasting just what you’re looking for a with a life on the move.

Advertisement

Free 1-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in August 2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Advertisement

With most kids still home from school and many unable to kill hours at the park making fragile sandcastles with local friends, Alexa could be the ultimate alternative. If you’re not weirded out by your little ones talking to an AI robotic voice—which you shouldn’t if they’ve already resorted to their imaginary buddies—the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition could be the perfect substitute. And now, Amazon is bundling it with the Echo Glow, a simple smart lamp that can provide fun nights for. The combo comes through for $50, a 50% discount from their combined MSRPs. You can also get the Echo Dot on its own for $40.



Advertisement

The Echo Dot Kids Edition is just like any other Echo Dot, giving you hands-free access to countless Alexa skills. The difference here is that it has a funky fun color scheme, the skills are all child-friendly, and there’s enough parental control to give you peace of mind.

Advertisement

Kids can ask Alexa to read them a bedtime story or play music, and with a year of FreeTime Unlimited included with every purchase, they’ll never run out of things to check out.

And with the Amazon Echo Glow, you can set up custom lighting routines to have the multi-colored RGB lamp add fun and order to your kids’ routine. You can use it as a countdown timer, a bedtime or “get your ass up and dressed for school” signaler, and even have Alexa start up a light show for some mid-day dance breaks. And no one says you have to be a kid to use it. (Don’t worry, we don’t judge.)

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/7/2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Harman/Kardon Smart Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’d be lost without my smart speaker. This relatively small speaker (seven inches tall, five inches wide) has a lot of power and customers have been pretty happy with it. Today only grab this Harman/Kardon Smart Speaker for 61% off and see why it’s rated over four stars.



Pair this with a Google Assistant and not only keep on top of all the basics like weather and time but have it set reminders, make calls, and play your favorite songs. I really like that they are multiroom capable and several reviewers have mentioned grabbing two the last time they were on sale. It’s compatible with Bluetooth-enabled devices and pairs quickly and easily. And the voice commands aren’t just for tunes, controls lights all over your home, or even the thermostat. As mentioned this little speaker brings quite the sound, probably because of it’s woofer and tweeter. Customers did mention it’s a bit heavy on the bass side but still plays beautifully. Only the black color is available in this sale but if you’re in the market this is an amazing deal.

Advertisement

This speaker ships for free and this deal run only for today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With an SSD, your games, files, and apps will load as quickly as possible, and you don’t have to open your PC or laptop to add one. Seagate’s 1TB external Firecuda SSD is now $50 off, bringing your total down to $230. This is the lowest price we’ve seen. If you need something a little cheaper, you can find the same discount on the 500GB model for $150.



This SSD uses the latest NVMe interface and works over a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection, giving you up to 2,000 megabytes per second transfer speed. It’s super sleek and light thanks to its lack of moving parts, and there’s customizable RGB lighting. You won’t even need external power, so this is an ideal product if you’re always on the go.

Advertisement

Belkin 10W Wireless Charger Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

At MorningSave, you can add a Belkin Qi wireless charging stand to your desk for $25. This is a 10W charger to achieve max speeds on some of the latest Android smartphones, such as Samsung’s Galaxy family. iPhone users will automatically receive their max charging speed of 7.5W, too. This Belkin unit features non-stick coating on the bottom lip to keep your device from rocking off the ringer while it’s charging.



Advertisement

Mophie Powerstation 6,040mAh Power Bank (2-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem then by grabbing these two Power Banks for $20.



I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight and in three color options you’ll get up to twenty-plus hours of extra power on the go. Charge up to two devices at once with the USB-A and USB-C ports. You and your pal can juice up your phones or if you need to recharge and tablet or wireless headphones all can be done at the same time. This pack comes with two guide books so if you are gifting one the recipient won’t be without a manual.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Amazon Fire Stick Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon’s Fire Stick is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and it’s down to $30 on Amazon. This device has loads of apps to watch all your favorite movies and shows. Not to mention, you get a year’s subscription to Food Network at no additional cost, which means you can learn new recipes and improve your cooking skills. Grab one of these before they’re gone!



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and the even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $29 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.



Advertisement

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 9/7/2020.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Anker has made some great audio devices over the last few years and the Soundcore line is not only a best seller for them but for Amazon too. Made with graphene tech these little buds are stronger and lighter with crisper sound. Today you can take $7 off and get that pristine sound wherever you go.

These Anker’s also have BassUp tech, an exclusive for the brand because why just listen to music when you can feel it reverberate in your body? They also boast these will have a constant connection because of the Bluetooth 5.0 and LDS antenna. You’ll never lose a beat no matter where you are. You’ll get just under four hours or playtime but an additional nine hours of tuneage with the charging case. This is a great deal if you’re looking for an extra pair of earbuds for workouts.

Advertisement

Prime members enjoy free one-day shipping.

Advertisement

Hisense - 55" Class H65 Series LED 4k UHD Smart Android TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Best Buy has a great price on one of its Hisense TV’s today with a markdown of $120. You can get the 55-inch Hisense 4K LED model for just $280.



This is a Smart Android TV, meaning you can access popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video straight from the TV easily. There’s no need to hook up a Roku box or a gaming console or other peripheral options to access your content.

Advertisement

The 55-inch Hisense H65 Series is pretty highly rated on Best Buy, with an average score of over 4 stars.

Advertisement

DJI OSMO Action Camera Image : DJI

Advertisement

Maybe right now isn’t the best time to be heading out on Instagram-worthy adventures, but hopefully, we’ll be able to venture out a bit soon. Once we do, you’ll want to be ready to capture those outdoor moments. DJI’s Osmo Action Camera is down to $248 today, making it a tough-to-beat bargain for what’s known as a pretty great mobile camera.



You’ll be able to shoot plenty of 4K videos, too, since it comes with a 128 GB SD card, and its front display will make shooting selfies approximately a hundred times easier than without it.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 5/26/2020 and updated on 9/4/2020.

Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector Image : Vava

Advertisement

Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short-throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash $200 off the projector starting today on the Vava website using the promo code LABORDAY200. You can order it in either a black or white finish straight from the company.



But don’t worry about signing up for a new account. You can check out with PayPal to expedite the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re going full Shia Lebouf in your wardrobe—that is, Nike—this special Apple Watch Series 5 needs a spot on your wrist. It comes with Nike Run Club for guided runs, plus exclusive Nike bands and watch faces. The 40mm model with GPS + cellular connectivity is usually sitting at Nike’s shop for $500, but it’s down to $425 today. You can find a similar discount for the 44mm model, bringing the price from $529 down to $450.



Advertisement

iHome Color LED Power Station Image : iHome

Advertisement

Sometimes, you just want to plop your fat butt on a chair and do the same with your phone. If you’re over the cabling and entangling, this iHome charger at SideDeal is here to save you with a wireless charging pad, three USB ports supporting 2.4a charging speeds, and an RGB lamp that cycles between four different color modes to act as your mood light, all for $39.



Advertisement

Image : Unsplash

Advertisement

HP’s Labor Day sale might as well be called “Back to School Redux,” because parents are hating their school-issued virtual learning gear. If you’d rather hook your own education center up, HP is giving you the perfect chance to do so with up to 60% off



One of the best deals you’ll find is a gaming laptop that’s $200 off, offering you a GTX 1660 Ti that can power many modern games through to 60-frame supremacy. There’s a gaming desktop with similar hardware and an identical discount, but with an upgraded 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor over the laptop’s i5. You’ll find cheap printers, monitors, and gaming peripherals, too.

Advertisement

Here’s a taste of everything on sale, and be sure to visit our big rundown of the best deals from the sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger Q65ZGXQM Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m sure we’ve integrated some new routines into our lives thanks to the pandemic. If you’re now constantly handwashing, disinfecting, and wiping everything down you’re not alone. But don’t forget your phone in the shuffle of sterilizing. I’ve been told sanitizers are where it’s at for an almost totally germ-free phone. For the next month use the code Q65ZGXQM at check out and get this one for 40% off.



It’s not just your phone you can get almost 100% clean: keys, jewelry, makeup brushes, masks, and whatever you can fit in here honestly. What’s cool about this sanitizer is it pulls triple duty and is also a wireless charger and works as an aromatherapy machine. I have one of these and really like it, I do my keys, masks, and iPhone all at the same time. I suggest using the aromatherapy feature because after the whole process the items do smell a bit...zapped. It fits most phones and the whole process takes about fifteen minutes. It does require an adapter (which is not included) to run both the sanitizer and charger. But all in all, this is one of the better deals for something we should all probably own nowadays.

Advertisement

This code is good until September 30 and Prime members can enjoy free one-day shipping.

Advertisement

Samsung Back to Sports Sale Image : Samsung

Advertisement

Get ready to hit the sofa and cheer on your favorite team, as sports are making a comeback. This fall, the big game returns, with even bigger TVs from Samsung to make sure game night is just as explosive for you as it is for the players heading out onto the field. Make sure your home theater is in good shape to ring in the season with a substantial range of high-resolution displays, all discounted from August 30 through the end of September 27. Find the right size TV for your needs with the features necessary to complete your personal entertainment cave. Get the whole family stoked for that explosive play they’ve just got to share on social media ... or pester you incessantly about.



Whether you’re ready to see some slam dunks or very cool and good touchdown dances, Best Buy has you covered with our Back to Sports sale. Check out the best sales picks each week and find the perfect TV for you and your team.

Advertisement

The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Time to rewatch The Mandalorian and prepare your mind, body, and soul for season two. We have an official date and we’ll be headed back into the fray with Din Djarin on October 30. This means it’s perfect timing to pre-order this adorable plush of The Child.



He’ll ship while the second season airs so you’ll have the adorable green babe to snuggle during the series. This electronic plushie version comes with a bone broth bowl and the famous desert toad. As you give this oh so cute chicky nugg enthusiast a hug authentic sounds from the show will play. Now the rumor is The Child will be a little older the next go-round so if you want ‘Baby Yoda’ to be a toddler forever this is for you. Soft, sweet, precious he’ll make the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan, just keep him away from dangerous buttons.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $79.

Advertisement

Resident Evil 3 Screenshot : Capcom

Advertisement

I suggest doing some price research on bulk diapers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis in Resident Evil 3. Amazon has copies down to $35 on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



Advertisement

Seriously, get the diapers, too.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in April 2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 9/8/2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I see a ton of Tamashii Nations figures over the years and I’m always blown away by the detail and impressed with the quality. Their collaborations with Bluefin and Bandai Namco have produced some beautiful pieces. This S.H. Figuarts Bulma is now different and save 32% on her.



The most notable lady in Dragon Ball-dom, Bulma is not only adorable but comes with accessories. As with a lot of figures from this line she’s got two optional expressions, two left and five right optional hands, Dragon Radar, gun, holster, and a two-star Dragon Ball. Bulma is also decked out in her classic pink that she’s rocked since ‘86. Who says you can’t be extremely fashionable a brilliant scientist?! Watch her wield her gadgetry and charge forth to victory in all Dragon Ball battles. Vegeta who? He should be addressed as Mr. Bulma.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Night in the Woods Nintendo Switch [Digital] Screenshot : Infinite Fall

Advertisement

One of my favorite games in the last few years in on sale for the Switch. Take $5 off Night in the Woods today and play through the weird and wonderful world of Mae Borowski.



Night in the Woods is one of the most painfully beautiful and accurate games I’ve played in years. I first experienced it on the PlayStation 4 when it debuted but I’m absolutely curious to see how it translates. Follow Mae, a recent college dropout, returning home to her small mining town. Possum Springs has some interesting characters who are just as adrift as she is in her current state. I love games you can just explore and boy is this one built like that. I remembering spending a lot of the game just having her play bass and break stuff. The character designs are vibrant in every way and you can get as deep into the weirdness as you want. There’s a dark side to explore if you’re brave enough but the world-building here is well worth it. Gorgeous to look at, fulfilling to unwrap and solve some spooky mysteries.

Advertisement

The digital code is delivered immediately.

Advertisement

Persona 5 Royal Screenshot : Atlus

Advertisement

If you haven’t played Persona 5 yet, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $20 off. If you’ve already played Persona 5, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $20 off. This is the lowest it’s been yet, so what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $20 off.



Advertisement

I think you get the point, but just in case: Buy Persona 5 Royal on PS4, now $20 off.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Sega Genesis Mini Image : Sega

Advertisement

Feeling nostalgic? You can feed that 16-bit void in your heart with a Sega Genesis Mini, a reincarnation of the classic console that helped save the gaming industry. For $50, it comes with 42 games, including crowd favorites like Sonic, Mega Man, Ecco the Dolphin, Earthworm Jim, Virtua Fighter, Shinobi III, Street Fighter 2, Toe Jam & Earl, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes ... need I go on?



This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the Genesis Mini to date, but if you missed out on previous deals, this $30 savings is still plenty appealing.

Advertisement

This post was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/18/2020 and updated with new information on 9/7/2020.

Advertisement

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a gaming headset, this bright green Razer headset is $15 off at Target right now, bringing it down to $65.



In addition to upping your game by being able to hear and communicate more clearly with the Kraken headset, I feel like you would never misplace it since it’s such a sharp neon color.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

After hosting its first exciting Direct in what feels like ages, it became clear that—unlike the Tokyo Olympic Games—working-class hero Mario will be able to attend his own birthday this year. That’s right, it’s the 35th anniversary of the mustachioed plumber, so of course Nintendo had a few surprises up its sleeves, namely the 64/Sunshine/Galaxy-toting Super Mario 3D Collection, which is slated to arrive later this month, on September 18.



Advertisement

In the meantime, if you just can’t get enough the guy, Mario’s other adventures are on sale for $40 including: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe—a 2D sidescroller that originally appeared on the Wii U back in 2012—Mario Tennis Aces, and Super Mario Maker 2. The latter, a build-your-own-level creator akin to LittleBigPlanet, is on sale at Best Buy, whereas the other two are $20 off on Amazon. While you wait to revel in nostalgia with old-time favorites in a limited-time package, why not check in on your good pal Mario and see how he’s been doing lately?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like three months for $25 at CDKeys (normally $45), you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 9/1/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 9/4/2020.

Splatoon 2 Screenshot : Nintendo ( ( Other

Advertisement

Even after all this time, Splatoon 2 is still one of the better multiplayer experiences on the Switch. There’s an active community, and plenty of different modes to try out. So why not jump into this paint-splattering fest today with a copy that’s only $40 at Amazon? You’ll need to wait about a week for it to ship, though.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges in July 2020 and updated with new information on 9/4/2020.

Funko Pop! Moment - Mandalorian and Child Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Admit it, you love the Baby Yoda. Because the Baby Yoda was focused grouped so meticulously it’s hard to deny The Child’s appeal, even if you want to eat him. And with The Mandalorian season 2 confirmed for October 30, it’s convenient Amazon has put this Funko Pop recreation of the show’s main protagonists on offer at a 24% discount, bringing the subtotal down to $24 before checkout. While the listing page suggests the ornament came out earlier this week, our price history tracker dates it back to early June.



Advertisement

Either way, it’s more realistically down from $30 rather than the original $32 list price, since that’s the highest we’ve ever seen it. Still, a $5 discount is better than nothing, and there’s no telling when it might bounce back up. At smaller discounts, you can find more Baby Yoda Funko Pop variants, including an adorable Force-wielding one, the super cute Baby Yoda eating a frog (oopie), and the original Baby Yoda Funko Pop that still remains our readers’ favorite product of the year so far, at a decent 18% off. All cheaper than the Mandalorian and Child Moment but without the dramatic freeze-frame suspense. For more cheap Funko Pops from your favorite stories, take a peek at our top deals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Candy Chemistry Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If your kids aren’t headed back into school just yet here’s another round of distance learning. I’m sure keeping their interest or attention is a challenge in itself especially if you’re also trying to work at home. If there’s a way to combine learning and fun it can help take the pressure off everyone. Take an afternoon to get creative and craft your own candy through the magic of science. This Candy Chemistry Kit is 19% off today and could be just that.



Everyone loves candy so this could be an excellent activity for the whole family. Cooking is chemistry and it’s never too early to teach the skill of making food for yourself. Each delicious experiment will help your kids learn important physical science principles that can be applied to everyday life. This kit will illustrate why sugar crystallizes and then you get rock candy! Enlighten the tikes about the phases of matter through heating up chocolate and modeling it. I was never particularly good a conversion but if I was doing measurements for gummy bears maybe I wouldn’t be so crap at math now. The kit comes with everything you need: plastic/metal molds, thermometer, spatula, dipping fork, foils, paper cups, sticks, and wrappers. Don’t worry, you will get a forty-eight-page manual full of ideas and instructions. You won’t turn your kid into the new Walter White but if they get an A in chemistry maybe it was worth it.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It garnered a mixed critical reception mostly due to its content, but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner has to have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Amazon has it for $10 off, which is the best post-launch discount we’ve seen to date.



In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride.

Advertisement

Select X-Men Dorbz Figures Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Dorbz is the pint-sized cousin to the Funko fam. Most stand about three inches tall and the cutest of the companies vinyl figures. Entertainment Earth has a few X-Men ones marked all the way down to just $4. Add these petite mutants to your collection or gift one to your favorite student at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.



Cold doesn’t begin to encapsulated Emma Frost’s chilly demeanor but the Boston native does have the fun power of also being about to turn into basically diamonds. Toss in some telepathic abilities and she’s great at parties.

Advertisement

Here we have Sabretooth complete with fluffy hair and cat-like fangs. While Victor Creed may be technically stronger than his half-brother Logan he’s no less cute.



Advertisement

This raddest thing about Psylocke is her katana, let’s be real. Well, that and her ability to focus her telepathic energies into a solid psychic knife. In Betsy’s timeline, she now possesses telekinesis, telepathy, and empathy. All helpful if you want to battle against or with the X-Men.

Advertisement

Kid sister to Professor X, Mystique has been one of the most mesmerizing characters to watch transform, no literally. That’s her thing. She can actually change her cells to mimic the appearance and traits of other mutants, humans, and animals. Now, she can’t take on the powers of a mutant only look and sound like them which is still pretty awesome.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $79.

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve stocked up on a lot of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for some big family fun, a charging dock is almost mandatory. HyperX’s Chargeplay Quad offers you such a solution from a tried and true brand for 50% off the list price, bringing your final total down to $15. As the name implies, you can throw four Joy-Cons onto the thing. Combine that with the two that’ll charge when connected directly to your Switch, and your Mario Party sessions should never be derailed by the dreaded low battery warning.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in March 2020 and updated with new information on 8/31/2020.

Instant Pot (8-Quart) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Make cooking 10 times easier with an 8-quart Instant Pot. It’s only $100, which is $40 off the original list price. It has 48 customizable presets for anything you’d wanna cook including rice, ribs, soups, and more. Why guesstimate when this baby does it for you? The Instant Pot is also dishwasher-safe and can cook for up to eight people. Upgrade your cooking game and get one.



Advertisement

GOOLOO 4000A Jump Starter 9PE2OWT7 + Clip coupon

Advertisement

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $84 at Amazon using the promo code 2ZHLDVZO.



While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.



Advertisement

This article was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 4/28/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 9/8/2020.

Advertisement

Nesco Digital Pro Food Dehydrator and Jerky Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m sure we’ve become a bit more conscious of our eating habits over the months of shelter in place. Maybe you got a bit snacktastic and want to try something new. I’m very much a fan of dehydrated fruits especially as a munchies option on the go. If you’ve been interested in trying your hand at dehydrated foods Nesco’s Gardenmaster Digital Pro is what you’ve been dreaming of and it’s 29% off.



Dehydrated foods are great because they are all-natural and in their raw form. All the vitamins and minerals are left intact just making your food a bit more portable. The Gardenmaster makes it easy to dehydrate a number of foods. The Converga-Flow drying system allows for a faster process without tampering with any of the flavors. There are four drying trays that will get even drying with no mixing of flavors. It’s easy to use and the temperature adjusts without a fuss. And you if you get stuck it comes with a fifty-two-page instruction and recipe book. If you’re on the more carnivorous side of dining try out making your own delicious homemade jerky. Your palate will be pleased.

Advertisement

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement

Cuisinart 10-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For $129, snap up 10 pieces of Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware at MorningSave. I make it sound like a bucket of fried chicken, but these aluminum-encapsulated cook items heat up quickly and evenly. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:



1x 1.5 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 2.5 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3 Quart Saute Pan with Cover

1x 6 Quart Stockpot with Cover

1x 18cm Steamer Insert (fits 2.5 Quart Saucepan)

Grab yours at MorningSave before they sell out.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/13/2020 and updated with new information on 9/4/2020.

Fall Decor Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

My cottagecore babies now is your time to shine. Fall means cozy fires, big sweaters, warm hues, and pumpkin spice. Put a pumpkin on it all! Well, everything in Wayfair’s Fall Decor Sale is pretty much that.



Temperatures are starting to trickle down and that makes me so very happy, along with all the beautiful autumn tones popping up. The best thing about all these decorations is that you leave them out until December. I’m loving the soft cottage aesthetic of this Cotton 22" Iron Wire Wreath ($49). I’d actually leave this organic cotton bolls wreath out all year, so delicate and pretty. It’s time to get basic, and I mean that in the best way possible. ‘Tis the season where pumpkin is literally in everything including lumbar pillows. This Happy Pumpkin Season Cotton Plaid Pillow ($33) has major country cottage vibes and will elevate your harvest decor wherever you place it. This Fall Crow on Pumpkin ($32) caught my eye because it looks like it was designed only to exist in Wallace and Gromit’s village. I’ve noticed a lot of these decorations are selling out quickly so if there’s something you like grab it now. Plus you get to enjoy it that much longer.

Advertisement

All orders over $35 ship free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TaoTronics Humidifier 18AH024 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Winter, for many reasons, sucks all the way to hell and back, but there are things to make it less bearable. Especially when it comes to dry air — you really don’t have to deal with that kind of negativity for months at a time. That’s where the TaoTronics humidifier comes in handy, at $25 with a combination of a promo code as well as a clipped coupon, you can deliver a bunch of moisture in your bedroom so you can sleep comfortably. The humidifier has a large capacity and can work up to 50 hours without stopping. It even has a cool mist function for when it gets a bit hot and the last thing you need is hot air making you...hotter. And not in a good way! Just use code 18AH024 at checkout to get the full savings.



G/O Media may get a commission TaoTronics Humidifier Buy for $25 from TaoTronics Use the promo code 18AH024

Advertisement

Over 50% off Select Home Renovation Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It doesn’t take a lot to give a pop of color or revamp a room to breathe new life into it. And it certainly shouldn’t break the bank. Wayfair is known for its insane sales helping you do just that. With their Home Renovation Sale take over 50% off select items across an array of categories. Take September to make little upgrades here and there, plenty of time even with this deal ending on the 29th.



Take $149 off of this beautiful Knighten 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Set. Now all four colors of this model are on sale but the white is the best option both in value and blending with your current decor. Glossy white and made of ceramic and manufactured wood this two-door cabinet gives you extra storage for your bathroom what-nots. This is also discounted this deeply today only.

Advertisement

I’ve got my eye on this Cubeicals Shoe Storage Bench as an option to store my records in my room with a spot to place my turntable, so it doesn’t have to be just for shoes. Although, this would look rather fetching in a hallway, and if you’ve got little ones it could be a nice solution to get them to put their kicks in one place. Easy to assemble and made of manufactured wood the espresso and white colors are currently on sale.



Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35

4-Pack Germ-X Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking to stock up on hand sanitizer before the fall comes, you should give Germ-X a try. Only $18, you’ll get a four-pack that you’ll be able to use now and later. Keep those hands clean!



Advertisement

Up to 87% off Everything Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

If quarantine’s left you antsy, maybe you’ve spent some time cleaning out your closet. If you’ve realized that most of your wardrobe is filled with stuff you’re never gonna actually wear, perhaps it’s time to give some new threads a try. Don’t splurge too much, though, a good sale’s worth waiting for. Right now, you can get up to 87% off at JACHS NY on pieces like this bird print Chambray shirt for $12, these zig-zag chino shorts for $12, or this fleece hooded henley for $35 if you’re getting an early start on your winter attire.



Advertisement

If you’re looking for women’s clothing, JACHS has a pretty sparse selection, with only 25 items, and the discounts aren’t nearly as steep as on men’s clothing, but it’s still worth a look if you want to save $20 on a piece or two.

PONY EFFECT Powder Whisper Lipstick Matte Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Perfecting the matte lip requires a bit of patience and a steady hand— if you’re like me you have neither of those things. So if you’re going to still go for the velvety matte effect, why not go with a Korean beauty favorite that’s on sale so you at least don’t waste too much money as you try to perfect the pouty look?



The Pony Effect lipsticks are 25% off with coupon at Amazon— make sure to click the coupon box before adding to your cart. The Pony Effect Matte Lipstick comes in six different shades. I personally go by how charming the name is when I can’t decide on a color, and the rich red ‘Don’t Speak’ is giving me No Doubt vibes. Weekend look? Sorted.

Advertisement

The Forever Sneaker Image : Everlane

Advertisement

Wanting to be sustainable and stylish is all the rage because it means you care about the planet and that’s dope. Everlane is definitely at the forefront of those tenets. Their new fully recyclable Forever Sneaker combines all that. Marrying comfortable eco-conscious materials and classic style is what they do best.



Made from recycled cotton canvas and rubber these shoe very essence lives on in their name, they get to live another life. Surprisingly lightweight and durable even though the materials are sustainably sourced. You can toss these in the washer and pair them with almost anything. Their design is made for versatility so there’s isn’t a whole lot this timeless design won’t go with. They come in five basic colors and are available in both men’s and women’s sizes. They may not actually last forever but if you fall in love another pair won’t break the bank.

Advertisement

All orders over $75 ship free.

Advertisement

Up to 25% off Sitewide LABORDAY Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

Bellesa is so good to us. They just know how to make us happy, oh so happy. To celebrate the holiday weekend take up to 25% off the entire site with the code LABORDAY.



Bellesa’s claim to fame is some of the most beautiful, efficient, and sexy vibrators. But I want to spotlight their t-shirt line too. The company mantra, and honestly it should be all ours, ‘No Fake Orgasms’ ($24) is probably one of my favorites they have to offer. This is something everyone should thrive by.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission No Fake Orgasms Tee Buy for $25 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code LABORDAY

As mentioned, Bellesa actually designs their own toys which is phenomenal. My personal favorite is the Nirvana Wand ($95). It’s actually a magical wand and easily became my go-to. It’s already on sale so with the additional deal you’ll save $64. That’s a steal for such an incredible toy.

Advertisement

Playtime can be super fun with a partner too. We want couples in on the action too. Sex tech is dope and wearable/remote vibrators are very much apart of that. The Unite ($80) can be worn safely and snuggly during sex. The user-friendly remote can be controlled by you or your partner. But why not let your S.O. do the driving, they can still press your button from three meters away.



G/O Media may get a commission Nirvana Wand Buy for $95 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code LABORDAY

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission We-Vibe Unite Buy for $80 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code LABORDAY

Free shipping on all orders over $29 and this deal looks to run through Monday.

25% off Sunski Blue Light Glasses and Shades Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

While I’m admittedly not familiar with Sunski as a brand, our friends at Huckberry are and they’ve never let me down before. Founded by a guy named Tom Stewart who traveled to Australia like 10 years ago and got inspired by a retro pair of sunglasses from the ‘80s or something, Sunski originated as a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.



Now they’ve got a wide selection of discounted frames to choose from at Huckberry, including their signature Dipseas blue light glasses, which’ll safeguard your eyes from the dangers of your devices and currently run $44. In the shades department, the Huckberry-exclusive polarized Yubas come in two distinct flavors: pick between see-through or a black/brown gradient colorway. There’s a whole lot more on offer, but lastly, for the sake of time, we need to talk about the $67 Treelines Premium Collection. When equipped, these bad boys will make you look like some combination of Johnny Depp’s Willy Wonka and Hunter S. Thompson, and I sincerely mean that as a compliment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

10-Pack Protective Face Shields KINJASHIELDS Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

No matter how much y’all gripe and groan on here, COVID-19 is still out there, killing people. Not to sound morbid, but it’s true. Face shields can be a great way to increase protection from the virus, especially when used with a mask. They’re also handy if you’re around folks all day for your job. MQDirect has a deal on a 10-pack of face shields for only $15 with the exclusive code KINJASHIELDS! That’s 50% off the original price of $30. So protect yourself and other folks from germs. What are you waiting for?



G/O Media may get a commission Face Shields 10-Pack Buy for $15 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJASHIELDS

Advertisement

Up to 60% off and Free Shipping LABOR Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ella Paradis is kicking off Sexual Health Awareness Month in style. They aren’t shy about giving us all good deals with these gems are no different. Starting today get up to 60% off and free shipping with the code LABOR on your next purchase. It’ll work until September 10. But that’s not all, of course, they’ve got more! Bountiful bundles, gift to gratify all month long. Come for the deals, stay for the toys.



First up is the Sexual Health Bundle ($50). Valued at $160 it’s got the Pixie Wand Massager, Dona Oil, Lelo Toy Cleaner, and a large satin bag to put them all in. This is an excellent starter kit. That’s a 69% discount on all this, nice.

Advertisement

The Goddess Vibes Bundle ($44) is all about embracing your inner Aphrodite. This bundle also has the Better Love Pixie Wand Vibrator plus a Queen of Hearts Couples Vibrator. But my favorite in this bundle is the deck of Kheper Games Sex Fortunes Tarot Cards. Fortune favors the bold. This pack is 78% so it won’t last!

Advertisement

The Sona #StaySafe Bundle ($70) is all about staying in and indulging in some self-care. Engage in some solo sexy time with the best selling Lelo Sona clitoral stimulator. You’ll also get Lelo’s Toy Cleaner, so please take care of them too. Plus you get the large satin bag to keep your new bestie safe and sound. This deal is 52% off the original price.

Advertisement

And finally the Clitorally Amazing Bundle ($65) the best in batch. If this isn’t a treat yo’ self pack then I don’t know what is. It’s all about showing your double clicker the love it deserves. Take your pick from the Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator, Better Love Blowfish, and Mini Zip. This is a crazy deal and you’re saving 76% on some of the best-reviewed products.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders and the code works until next Thursday.

BOGO Vibrator Sale PLAYHARD Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Our pals at Honey Adult Play know you work hard so while you’re relaxing today play hard too. From now until the end of September 8 buy one toy and get one free of equal or lesser value. All you need to do is add PLAYHARD to your cart and the rest is magic.

There’s something for everyone to unwind with after a tough day or challenging week. And given 2020, we can all use a little more self-care. Honey Adult Play has a great line of toys to meet your self-love needs. We talk about vibrators a lot here at Kinja, I know because it’s usually me. But I wanted to make sure you guys were covered too. There’s an array of Male Masturbators available in this deal. The Taboo ($48) is their number one and we can see why with its smooth silicone, streamline inner cavity, and highly realistic structure. You’ll fall in love with it too.

Advertisement

This is a great time to grab the company’s best selling vibrator the Jubilee ($69). It’s a 3-in-1 toy that is a clitoris and G spot vibe with the function of licking, sucking, and vibrating. It’s silky soft silicone and feels pretty darn great. The ten different licking and nine different vibrating modes will get to where you want to go in no time.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $59 and this deal runs until Tuesday night.

Free Black Panther Digital Comic Books Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Now here’s a perfect way to spend your Labor Day: reading scads of awesome Black Panther comics without dropping a cent. To commemorate the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman last month, Comixology has made more than 200 Black Panther digital comics new and old free to download and keep.



Comixology hasn’t promoted the deal, which started over the weekend, so we’re not exactly sure when it will end. However, we do know that there’s loads of great stuff in there, including Ta-Nehisi Coates’ recent Black Panther run that helped point the way for the version that Boseman portrayed in the movies.

Advertisement

There’s also Rise of the Black Panther, a revitalized origin story for King T’Challa, as well as the kid-centric Marvel Action: Black Panther and the Shuri and Killmonger mini-series. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, too, so hit the link below and browse the scads of single issues that you can claim and keep forever until the promo expires!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Free Black Panther Digital Comics

The Art and Making of Control Limited Edition Graphic : Remedy

Advertisement

I haven’t had the chance to play Remedy’s Control yet, but I know for a fact that it’s a beautiful and eerie looking game. Basically, the perfect candidate for an art book! The Art and Making of Control is set to release this holiday season, and you can pre-order the limited edition for just $39. Nice! The limited edition comes with the book in a hardcover format, a slipcover to prevent it from getting dusty, and some exclusive art cards. For under $40, it’s a damn good deal. And remember—if you pre-order now and the price drops lower, you’ll even get that lower price automatically, so lock it in now!



Advertisement