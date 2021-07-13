Tuesday's Best Deals: WD Easystore 2TB Hard Drive, Garmin Vivofit Jr, Xbox Gift Cards, Fast & Furious: Crossroads, Poo-Pourri, Heated Dog Bed, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

2TB WD External Hard Drive Image : Giovanni Colantonio

How much storage does one human being need? In the past, we’ve seen Best Buy discount 16TB external hard drives that look like the obelisk from 2001: A Space Odyssey. That seems like overkill for most people, but 2TB of storage? Now we’re talking.

Advertisement

Best Buy currently has a 2TB WD Easystore external hard drive on sale for $55, or half off the list price. It’s the perfect size for more casual PC users who want a cheap way to store years worth of files, music, games, you name it! Hell, maybe you have dark secrets you need to squirrel away.

What kinds of secrets? For the love of God, don’t tell me! What were you thinking?! Lock that forbidden knowledge away in this little hard drive and never speak of it to another human again.

Ergopixel 6.8ft Tripod with LED Ring Light Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Take $9 off Ergopixel’s Ring Light accompanied by a sturdy 6.8-foot tripod,

This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with eleven levels of brightness. The tripod extends as high as six feet high and can get as low as four feet. It is pretty secure and will stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. This setup offers a few features other cheaper ring lights don’t. Opal glass for smooth transmissions, a translucent grid pane to split beams, and an aluminum film for wider reflection. The ring light is eight inches across, and this set is lightweight, compact, and easy to set up anywhere. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

Garmin Vivofit Jr. Activity Tracking Band Image : Andrew Hayward

If your kid is pestering you for a smartwatch and/or you’re looking for a way to encourage and incentivize physical activity, then Garmin’s Vivofit Jr. activity tracking band might be a good option. It’s a kid-sized and kid-styled fitness band with a small screen for showing the time and tracked steps, plus it’s swim-friendly and can be used with a companion app to reward activity, chores, and other tasks. It’s half-off the list price at just $40 at Amazon right now in multiple styles.

Advertisement

Acer 11” Chromebook Image : Andrew Hayward

Chromebooks are cheap and solid laptops—we know this, but sometimes we’re still shocked by just how affordable they can be. Case in point: Walmart is currently selling this compact 11” Acer Chromebook model for a mere $129. That’s $100 off the list price.

It’s no powerhouse, but it should do just fine with apps like Chrome, Gmail, Docs, Maps, YouTube, and more. Walmart customers give it a strong 4.4-star rating, and this notebook will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2026.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At 30% less than the latest Series 6 model, you can now get an Apple Watch with speedy guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can save $30 off the price of the 40mm model with optional LTE cellular support, knocking it down to $290. The full savings will be shown at checkout.

Advertisement

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets. And they’re all on sale right now.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Advertisement

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 7" tablet, $50 off the 8” HD tablet, or $70 off the recently-upgraded 10" HD tablet making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in multiple colors.

Advertisement

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple’s recently refreshed Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mac Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the base 256GB model is $99 off the list price, marked down to $600. You’ll save even more on the higher-capacity 512GB model, which is $99 off, landing at $799. In both cases, the full savings will be shown at checkout.

Advertisement

Anker Nano Charger (2-Pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Apple decided to forgo having a plug included in their new iPhone 12, for environmental reasons. However, in order to get the full wired charging speeds or use their MagSafe charger effectively, one still needs to use a 20W charger, and any older plugs you have from Apple won’t fulfill that.

This is where the Anker Nano Charger comes in, where you can easily plug into your USB-C to Lightning Charger, or the MagSafe accessory, and reap the benefits of fast charging. It’s one of the smallest 20W chargers you’ll find and can be used with your fave Apple phones or with Androids, up to you. Right now, you can grab two of them for $25 at Amazon.

Advertisement

Insignia 39" LED HD Smart Fire TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Summer blockbusters are a thing again— but after you remember how expensive movie theaters are, you’re going to be looking for some good deals to make up for that expense. Why not have movie night at your place instead by spending that movie theatre snack money on this Insignia 39" LED HD Smart Fire TV? It’s just $190 today at Amazon.



This is a Fire TV, so it comes out of the box ready to go with the top streaming apps already installed. What’s more, you can control the TV through your voice— all you have to do is press the microphone button on your remote and give a command to Alexa to launch apps, search for shows, play music, and more.

Advertisement

This 24% off deal might not last, so get it while you can! This item ships for free.

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save up to $60 off the 64GB edition, which now starts at $539 each for most colors. Looking for even more storage? The 256GB version is $50 off the list price at $699 right now.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something more robust than the base iPad model, the iPad Air is arguably the best value of the premium bunch. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. The Air doesn’t have the 120Hz display, Face ID smarts, or LiDAR camera, but it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and Apple Pencil support, making this a sweet option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re looking for some dependable, low-cost headphones that’ll get the job done, get into these Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Earbuds. They’re only $40 at Amazon, which is 33% off the original list price.

These have about 5 hours of listening time in the buds and another 19 hours’ worth of charge in the case. They’re also sweat and water resistant, so don’t be afraid to get your workouts in. Amazon customers give them a strong 4.3-star rating. Grab em’ before they’re gone!

Advertisement

Apple AirPods Max Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones have been gradually slipping in price since their recent launch, and while the discounts aren’t enormous yet, we’ve now passed the 10% mark on certain styles at Amazon.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to $71 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max, depending on color choice. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Both the Xbox and PS5 versions of the game are down to $40. The game supports cross-progression with previous games so long as you stay within the same “family” of platform (PC to PC, PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X).

Advertisement

I finally dipped my toes into NieR: Automata this past month. Everyone I know who’s played through it has absolutely raved about this game. I gave it a shot and died thirty minutes in which reset me to the start. Thirty minutes later I died in the same spot and then turned it off because I’m bad at video games. I’m going to go back in on an easier difficulty because, from what I heard, the beginning is surprisingly more difficult then the bulk of the game and there are others like me who struggled with it. Anyway, if you’re someone is good at video games, or maybe even just slightly competent, then maybe you’ve already beaten it and now want to play NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… or maybe you’d like to dip into this one first since it’s actually a remake of the game preceding NieR: Automata. The choice is yours. All I know is that my friends who have played this all sing praises and claim it will change your life. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is $40 for both Xbox and PS4. Go pick it up.

$50 Xbox Gift Card 93XRK78 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

We love a good gift card magic trick. Today only at Newegg, add $50 to your Xbox account for $45. It’s this simple: Add it to your cart, enter the promo code 93XRK78 at checkout, and buy it for $45. The code will pop up in your email shortly after it. Enter it, and boom: You’ve just saved yourself from paying taxes on your next digital deluxe game. Go treat yourself to some video games, you crafty gamer.

G/O Media may get a commission $50 Xbox Gift Card Buy for $45 at Newegg Use the promo code 93XRK78

The Souls games have been a powerhouse of the past decade of gaming kicking off with the first game in the franchise, Dark Souls. What’s that? There was a game before Dark Souls? Interesting. For whatever reason, the 2009 release Demon’s Souls sole an estimated 1.7 million while is follow-up, Dark Souls, sold over 25 million copies worldwide. By my calculation, that still at least 23.3 million of you fans who still haven’t played this game. Now is the perfect time to play the game the that started it all in is upgraded glory.

Advertisement

If Fast & Furious were to add a third F-word, it would be Family. Races and complete heists with fan-favorites of the franchise—Dom, Letty and Roman. The online mode has 3 team-based factions facing off. Pick a side in the fight between cops vs. villains vs. heroes. The deluxe edition includes the full game and season pass which comes with new cars, customization items and more, but unfortunately still not the ability to rename the franchise Fast & Furious & Family. You can get the game digitally on Xbox for only $28.

Advertisement

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Image : Giovanni Colantonio

A good gaming headset is important. While players love to obsess over graphics, great audio can really add to an experience. Think of something like Resident Evil 2 and the sound of Mr. X’s slowly plodding in the distance, ready to absolutely wreck you. Or there’s something like Overwatch, where sound tell you exactly what abilities your opponents are using so you can turn around and run the other way. Video game sound design is an under-appreciated art that we salute. If that got you in the ole’ audio spirit, Amazon currently has a sale on the HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headset. You can grab the yours for $90, which is great for hearing all those blips and, dare I say, bloops in detail.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (XSX) | $32 | Amazon GameStop

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS5) | $32 | GameStop Screenshot : Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 11 released two years ago, and in true fighting game fashion, there’s already a third separate retail release for the latest entry in the legendary series.

Launched alongside the new consoles, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundles the core game with all of the bonus add-on characters released to date, including a surprising array of guest pop culture characters (kharacters?) ranging from The Joker and Spawn to RoboCop and John Rambo.

Of course, you also get MK legends like Sub-Zero and Scorpion in the mix, along with an array of other fighters new and old, plus the game features visual enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware. Right now, you can save $18 off the list price of the Xbox version or the PlayStation 5 edition.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing Switch Case Image : Giovanni Colantonio

There is no shortage of ways to show your love for Animal Crossing, which has become a real merch mover since Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped last year. Plushies, pins, socks, you name it! If you could stick a leaf on it, it wasn’t safe from Isabelle and company. Here’s another cute example of that today this very precious Nintendo Switch carrying case, on sale for $11. It features New Horizons’ now iconic leaf graphic and a cool mint and white color scheme. Beyond aesthetics, this slim case includes a few slots to carry game cards and a mesh pouch to throw your charger or earbuds in. It’s an all-in-one portable solution for your Switch. Pick it up if you want to broadcast your love of Animal Crossing to the whole world, more than you already do now.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Screenshot : Mad Dog Games

The remastered Ghostbusters game is available digitally for only $12 right now. If you missed out on this, its a surprisingly good video game adaptation for the series. The multiplayer is a great way to kill some time with friends as you take on waves of ghosts in its horde mode (which was taking off and getting added into almost every big game during it original release following Gears of War 2). The moment-to-moment gameplay also takes a lot after Gears of War in just the way characters control. The single player story has you take on the role of a silent rookie learning from the four main Ghostbusters all voiced by the original cast exploring new and familiar set pieces from the franchise in what is about the closest we’ll get to a proper Ghostbusters 3.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

The brutal and beautiful Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze is one of the best games you can play on your Nintendo Switch you can grab a physical copy from Amazon for $46 right now. If you’re looking for a fun platformer to play either solo co-op that’s a bit tougher than the latest Super Mario Brothers 2D sidescrollers, definitely give this ported Wii U title a shot. We don’t know how long this price will last, so don’t turn into a Cranky Kong if you miss out.



Splatoon 2 Screenshot : Nintendo

Even after all this time, Splatoon 2 is still one of the better multiplayer experiences on the Switch. There’s an active community and plenty of different modes to try out. So why not jump into this paint-splattering fest today with a copy that’s only $44 at Best Buy?

Advertisement

Feed your nostalgic side with a hot deal on Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz, the 2006 continuation of the platformer that was recently updated with HD graphics. The Xbox One version is discounted to $11—worth letting out a quick monkey screech in excitement.

Advertisement

Metro Exodus is a thrilling first person shooter that mixes linear gameplay with open world elements. These mini open world segments standout as some of the best parts of the game. Metro Exodus’ diegetic approach to many of the mechanics of the game such as your map being a physical object you must hold in front of your face and a quest marker being a compass on your wrist keep you immersed fully in the experience. Scavenging this post-apocalyptic wasteland now looks even better with Ray Tracing at 60 FPS. The game also includes both story expansions—The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story. If you missed out last generation, we implore you to give Metro Exodus Complete Edition a shot now that it’s getting the full next gen upgrade further immersing you in this beautiful hostile world.

Advertisement

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Xbox) Screenshot : Square Enix

Final Fantaxy XII: The Zodiac Age is a great remake for JRPG fans, whether you played the original or not, and Amazon just marked it down to $15, the best price we’ve ever seen. Be sure to check out Kotaku’s review if you want to know more.

Advertisement

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint launched with major issues and a noted lack of content, but about two years later, updates have made it more than just bearable. With even more content ready to roll sometime this summer—including an update that finally releases our A.I. Ghost brothers and sisters from captivity to fight by our side—now might be the perfect time to buy. The game is just $6 for PS4 at Best Buy today, which is just cheap enough to consider it a limited edition coaster if you end up hating it.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Xbox One) Screenshot : Yacht Club Games

Shovel Knight is, without question, the best early-90s game to come out in 2014, and if you still haven’t picked it up, the Treasure Trove edition is marked down to $15 on Xbox One today.



Advertisement

The Treasure Trove edition includes the original game, two standalone bonus campaigns, and the ability to swap your character’s gender.

Bravely Default II Screenshot : Nintendo

Do you need another long, turn-based JRPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up attacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Amazon for $50 today. Preoccupy your brain with some grinding.

Advertisement

LEGO Masters Creative Value Set Image : Andrew Hayward

Fox’s LEGO Masters show, currently in its second season, is a delightful showcase of toy-based ingenuity and engineering. Now, LEGO is looking to help onboard the next generation of masters with this discounted bundle at Walmart. It includes four LEGO Creative sets in a single package spanning 613 pieces and a bonus storage bag, all for $25. A comparably-sized LEGO Creative set usually goes for $40, so this is a sweet starter kit for builders of any age.

Advertisement

Doom Slayers Collection (Xbox) | $11 | Amazon Best Buy

Doom Slayers Collection (PS4) | $11 | Best Buy Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Doom is a franchise that prior to 2016, I don’t think anyone saw making as comeback. It helped define the first person shooter genre early on and then went by the wayside. Bethesda surprised everyone come 2016 with an adaptation that felt true to the original’s high paced action while adding a lot of modern sensibilities. The Doom Slayers Collection contains the 2016 game and the original first three of the series. If you somehow still haven’t played any Doom game, this deal is your chance to play through their history and have one hell of a time doing it.

Advertisement

Everyone’s favorite game of 2020 that actually come out in 2018 was by far Among Us. Journalists composing GOTY lists had to reconsider what it meant to be “Game of the Year.” Even though it wasn’t released in 2020, it was certainly the game that defined 2020 for a lot of folks. And now, you can grab special physical editions of this groundbreaking indie title. The Crewmate Edition comes with a physical disc of the base game plus DLC, 6 downloadable PC/phone wallpapers, 1 of 12 special MIRA HQ holographic access cards, a Skeld map blueprint poster, and a sticker sheet. The Imposter Edition includes all of those plus an enamel pin, a lanyard, and a purple crewmate with a crow plush doll. You can pre-order the Crewmate Edition and the Imposter Edition now for $30 and $50, respectively.



Note: at the time this article was published, the PS5 and Nintendo Switch Imposter Editions have not gone live yet.

Advertisement

Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer Image : Andrew Hayward

Air fryers are the latest kitchen gadget sensation, as they’re able to crisp up food—including meats and veggies—in a healthier way than traditional frying. But if you’re not keen on splashing out a big chunk of cash on another cooking appliance that you may or may not use that often, here’s a great deal on one that won’t break the bank.

Advertisement

Right now, Best Buy is slashing $60 off the price of the Insignia 10-quart digital air fryer, making the price a mere $70. And unlike some air fryers, you get a clear window into the cook, letting you pull out your food at the exact right moment… or just marvel at the process.

Poo-Pourri 5-Pack Toilet Spray Image : Sheilah Villari

Everybody poops, as we’ve been told, so no one should ever feel bad but alleviating some of the aftermath is not only pleasant for you but super thoughtful if you cohabitate. Poo-Pourri has been on the market for a few years and is an extremely charming solution to a common life issue. Today take 53% off this yuletide selection of the Toilet Spray.

Advertisement

There are four 2 ounce bottles in this pack and just in time for the festive season. I got a sample box when they first emerged, and I can say this stuff actually works. The floral scents are obviously more traditional and among the company’s best-sellers. So if you’re looking to make your powder room more pleasant this summer, you can pick from Deja Poo (white flowers and citrus), Ship Happens (coconut freesia and citrus), Trap A Crap (cedarwood and citrus), Cloud Berry (daisy and vanilla), and Sweet Violet (violet and honey). Just spray the bowl before you get down to business and never worry again. We actually have one of these upstairs in case either of the dogs has an accident. I can tell you it 100% masks the doggie doo in no time. Poo-Pourri doesn’t discriminate against excrement and works for everyone.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Save Up to 43% on Wag or Kitzy Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Like a great many other products, Amazon has gotten into the business of making and selling its own dog food called Wag. It’s well-reviewed by customers and nutritional analysis suggests that it’s well balanced for health, with a lean protein as the first ingredient and no major red flags throughout the list.



If your dog already digs Wag or you’re looking to trial a new dog food, you can save up to 43% right now on an array of varieties and sizes, as well as Wag’s wet food, jerky treats, and dental chews. Be sure to browse the full selection for different varieties and size options. Compare it to what you’re feeding your pup right now: it might be cheaper and/or healthier, and you can do a Subscribe & Save order to have it delivered regularly with an added discount.

Believe it or not, Amazon is also now venturing into cat food with the just-launched Kitzy line, and they’re offering similar savings right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

HEATD Dog Bed With Removable Heating Pad Image : Sheilah Villari

HEATD is a company that is dedicated to making all pets feel as comfortable as possible. But if you have an older fur friend, you know keeping them comfy is a priority, especially if they have arthritis or joint pain. HEATD’s tech brings this to your pets in the fastest and most efficient way, all with a cozy bed that’s 15% off.

There are three temperature settings depending on what the pupper requires, but it’s never hot enough to hurt them in any way. HEATD also made sure to add a timer to keep it all a little safer. This heat is delivered throughout the bed in an “M” shape to pinpoint where a good boy or girl might need a little extra soothing. It is all powered via a dual-port power bank that you can even charge your phone off of. And if you want a cooling option, flip the bed over and open up the velcro pouches and add an ice bag or two. It’s easy to wipe with a rag and is waterproof just in case there is an accident. You can put the cover only in the washer for convenience. Let it air dry, and you are good to go. Being a pet parent is a magical thing and giving your furry angels the best life is important. This bed is a great way to keep that promise to them.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Over 50% off Select Home Renovation Items Image : Sheilah Villari

It doesn’t take a lot to give a pop of color or revamp a room to breathe new life into it. And it certainly shouldn’t break the bank. Wayfair is known for its insane sales, helping you do just that. With their Home Renovation Sale, take over 50% off select items across an array of categories. Take the summer to make little upgrades here and there, plenty of time left even with this deal.

Advertisement

This beautiful Ellerbe 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Set is included in this sale. There are two colors of this model that are discounted. But the white is the best option both in value and blending with your current decor. Glossy white and made of ceramic and manufactured wood, this two-door cabinet gives you extra storage for your bathroom what-nots.

This Moris 1 Single Bell Pendant Light ($65) is the only one of its kind and is on sale in this honey ripple color. It absolutely makes me think of planets like Jupiter or Saturn. This lighting will fit right in for a NASA lover. Even the name sounds like an element in our solar system, Moris 1.

Advertisement

I’ve got my eye on this Cubeicals Shoe Storage Bench as an option to store my records in my room with a spot to place my turntable, so it doesn’t have to be just for shoes. Although this would look rather fetching in a hallway, it could be a nice solution to get them to put their kicks in one place if you’ve got little ones. Easy to assemble and made of manufactured wood, the espresso and dark cherry colors are currently on sale.

Everything here will ship for free.

Advertisement

The Echo Dot already hits the sweet spot of price and functionality for a voice assistant smart speaker, and the Echo Dot Kids Edition makes it more palatable for a child’s room or play space. It offers the same kind of functionality, but comes with a more adorable design—now with a tiger or panda face on the new globe-like shape—as well as a library of kids content via the included year of Amazon’s Kids+ content service.

Right now, you can pair an Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker with an Echo Glow lamp, which can change colors and is controlled by your voice, for just $55. That’s a $35 discount from the combined list price. You can also snag the Echo Dot Kids Edition by itself for $40, or $20 off list, if you’re not into the added Glow.

Advertisement

Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy Image : Gabe Carey

Everyone who drives should have some kind of charging device in their car at all times. In case of an emergency, you never want to be without your phone if and when you break down. Although I doubt we’ll be doing much traveling anytime soon, the Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy will get you to and from work, school, or the grocery store while powering up two devices at once. Altogether, the PowerDrive 2 drives 24 watts of horsepower and is small enough to fit in your pocket at 2 inches long and 0.98 inches thick. Its plain black finish means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb in your vehicle either.

Advertisement

Get the charger, a “welcome guide,” and an 18-month manufacturer’s warranty from Anker for just over $9 right now at Amazon. It doesn’t have all the fancy trimmings of Anker’s own 36-watt PowerDrive 3 Duo, but it gets the job done nevertheless. If all you need’s a no-frills accessory to juice up your phone on the go, the PowerDrive 2 Alloy is a worthy contender at an unbeatable price.

Eufy Smart Lock Touch Image : Andrew Hayward

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for nearly $70 off the list price at Amazon.

Advertisement

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

And if you do want remote connectivity, you can add Eufy’s Wi-Fi Bridge for $46 to enable that functionality. Totally up to you.

Advertisement

Keurig Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

That daily latte habit can be hard to break if you’re a caffeine lover— and it’s even harder on your wallet. Why not do your part to cut down on the use of disposable paper cups and save the extra $5 by making your own lattes, cappuccinos, and plain old coffees with this Keurig Special Edition single serve coffee maker ? It’s just $190 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now, and it’s the same discounted price at Amazon as well, a $30 reduction.



This special coffee maker includes a frother cup, so you can make all those special drinks that need frothed milk. You also might just want to pair your purchase with some reusable coffee pods, so you can cut down on the use of wasteful K-cups.

Sure, $190 is still a decent chunk of money, but when you calculate how many lattes, cappuccinos, and other drinks you’ll make at home, it really pays for itself in a matter of weeks.

Advertisement

Grab it while you can for this price!

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Air Fryers are such a wild trend and just when I think it’s time has passed a deal like this pops up and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re in the hunt this Bella Pro Series model is $40 less today only at Best Buy.



This 6.3-quart touchscreen air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crispy and evenly cooked. The heat tech also makes sure you aren’t wasting energy as it preheats much fast than other fryers and convection ovens on the market. Although it might seem small it can handle up to five pounds of food at a time— so if you’re thinking of making a large fried chicken the Bella Pro can take it.

Advertisement

There’s auto-shutoff after an hour so no fear about accidentally leaving it on. This fryer is easy to clean because the pan and tray can go in the dishwasher. It’s simple to program for frying, broiling, roasting, reheating, and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once you get this nifty appliance in your kitchen.

This item will ship for free.

Zosen Dog Car Seat Cover I3DK8ML8 Image : Zosen

Advertisement

Summer road trips can finally be a thing again—and you know your best friend is going to want to come with you! As much as you love bringing your buddy along though, you really don’t want the dog hair left behind on your car seats. We’ve got a deal for that.



Grab a Zosen dog car seat cover for 50% off when you add promo code I3DK8ML8 at checkout. This can convert from a standard bench cover to a full hammock for complete coverage of your backseat. Measuring 58 inches wide by 54" long, it should fit most vehicles, whether you’ve got a sedan or an SUV.

And the best part? You can throw it in the washer when it needs a refresh.

Get yourself one while the deal is good and give that vacuum a break!

Advertisement

True & Tidy Spray Mop With Refillable Bottle Image : Sheilah Villari

Your home has probably been full of people on top of each other like never before if you did the quarantine with a large family. A home can become quite messy with multiple loved ones, kids, and pets, even in the best of times. Destress about dirty floors with this True & Tidy Spray Mop that’s now 66% off.

It can be assembled in mere seconds for your next cleaning session. The head swivels a full 360 degrees to swipe all those spots that are hard to get to. Fill the spray bottle with your own cleaning solution to cut grim and sanitize stains, all without harmful or harsh chemicals because you pick. That refillable bottle holds 22-ounces of disinfectant delight. The stainless steel pole is sturdy and easy for anyone to use without overexertion. It’s lightweight, and the spray trigger doesn’t require much for full control. This mop can handle wood, laminate, vinyl, grouted tile, and marble. Pick from three colors: pink, blue, and white.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

AeroGarden Sprout $54 | Amazon Image : Andrew Hayward

If you live in an apartment where there’s little chance of growing some vegetables, the AeroGarden could scratch this itch easily. It looks like a pot at first glance, but once you start dropping the seeds into the machine, it helps guide you in taking care of the plants, from adding water and plant food to making sure its LED lights are on when needed.

Advertisement

The entry-level AeroGarden Sprout has a very smart, sleek design that makes it look like a futuristic plant pot. At just $54 right now at Amazon - a savings of $46 off the list price - you may be tempted to buy two of these, just to grow different vegetables at any time of the year. Ready to invest in a much, much larger setup? You can also save $217 on the AeroGarden Farm 24Plus right now at a discounted price of $578.

UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

UGG is a brand that flies off the shelves once it’s on sale. This is a really great deal on their sheets, but you’re going to have to do a little work. There are five patterns still available in full or twin sizes. The best value of all of these seems to be the UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Rainbow. These premium sheets are 50% off, and they’re made out of soft flannel and cotton. These are comfortable and chic. The grey stars are nice as they won’t clash with the decor you already have. But again, play around with the other options, and you might find a better fit for your bedroom, there are other styles at the same price. Buy quickly, though; these will all be gone very soon.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Advertisement

Outdoor gatherings are back, and it’s cool to hang with your friends and family, so as the warm weather approaches, start planning. Society6 wants you to be prepared for a picnic with your loved ones or a relaxing solo day at the beach. Take 20% Off Tabletop, Outdoor, and Lifestyle gear for the rest of the day.

Grab a new collapsable sling chair for a peaceful backyard lounge. Melt into the comfy polyester hammock-style seat with your favorite book or a glass of wine. Durable enough for a camping trip or a day on at the shore, it’s water-resistant. It’s easy to store and travel with. This flower pattern chair from artyguava is giving me real spring vibes.

Looking for some new outdoor cushions to revamp your fresh air sanctuary? Those are included in this sale too. You know I’m obsessed with Megan Galante’s Rainbow Cheetah print; well, now you can have it as a floor cushion. Made of woven polyester to withstand harsher elements, there’s absolutely no reason you can’t use them inside too. It’s spillproof and specially coated to protect against UV fading.

Advertisement

If you do plan on a picnic or two, a good blanket is needed. This one from colour poems is as bright and cheery as they come. The Golden Sun Pattern is the perfect design to inspire warm feelings about good weather. It’s made of the same water-resistant woven polyester on the top to keep it going all summer long. It’s got a hearty polyester canvas on the bottom to hold up against a variety of surfaces. They designed these with a carrying harness, making them super easy to travel with.

Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re among the more motivated this year and overhauled your diet and exercise plan, this is a deal for you. This Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender could be just the thing you need to jump-start a whole new routine. But honestly, we won’t judge if you use it for margaritas too.

This ten-speed durable, and beautifully designed blender is easy to use and clean. There are preprogrammed buttons to help with smoothies, batters, soups, juices, and crushing ice. But it’s not all healthy fun and games; treat yourself to a little ice cream and make a shake too. Blendtec is a quality product and will have no problem pulverizing fruits and veggies for whole juices. The jar is BPA-free and clearly marked to aid in getting the right measurements no matter what you’re mixing.

This will ship free in one day for Prime members.

Advertisement

Naipo Massage Gun 28AI32DB Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $59 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code 28AI32DB at checkout, a total savings of $91. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body.

A previous Amazon listing for this item showed a 4.8-star rating with more than 4,400 reviews, so customers are loving the powerful relief it brings.

Advertisement

ProNoir LED Teeth Whitening Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you could get in a brightening session anytime, anywhere? ProNoir’s LED teeth whitening kit is only $12 and lets you get dazzling teeth on the go.

Each of the four gel syringes is filled with carbamide peroxide for up to twenty treatments at your convenience. Plus, an on-the-go teeth whitening pen is also included which helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are! So you don’t have to worry about summer travel plans interrupting your teeth whitening regimen.

Advertisement

How does the kit work? Once you fill the two mouth trays using the syringes, use the mini LED lamp to activate the gel and start the fading process. The trays mold easily to your teeth, and the whitening formula is made to minimize discomfort. For just a few minutes, every few days, you can start your journey to lightening teeth stains from coffee, smoking, wine, and other culprits.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen there (as well as at sister sites MorningSave, Meh, and Mediocritee) they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Arealer Foot Massager Machine Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $20 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.2-star review average with 2,600+ customer appraisals.

Save 25% on Clueless Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Clueless defined a generation and continues to charm audiences to this day. Based on Jane Austen’s Emma, it is absolutely one of the most loyal adaptations. Beyond being a charming story, it was known for its fashion and slang that sparked a TV show and inspired every teen who watched. HipDot got a hold of the property and made this killer set to make you the most beautiful Betty at all of Bronson Alcott High. Save 25% on any one of these Clueless items and get a free gift with your purchase too.

This Lip Tinted Oil Set has three colors in red, nude, and mauve. Of course, these are named after the most popular girls in school Cher, Dionne, and Tai. It’s always good to draw attention to your mouth, especially when your crush is around. Let this set hydrate your pout and make it as glossy as possible.

HipDot makes beautifully designed palettes with vibrant colors that are formulated to last the whole day. Their 411 Pressed Palette for this line is no different. Mimicking Cher’s classic pink fluffy pen, never be a fashion victim with these twelve shades. The gorgeous pastels will have everyone calling you dollface.

Advertisement