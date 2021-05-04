Tuesday's Best Deals: Apple MacBook Pro, Waluigi Switch Controller, Echo Show 8, Red Dead Redemption 2, Society6 Poster Sale, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price of the base model with a 256GB SSD (now $1,150), while the larger-capacity 512GB model is $199 off (full savings at checkout), dropping the final price to just $1,300. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire tablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $65 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $80 without ads—a savings of $25 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging.

RAVPower 65W PD Wall Charger KJ2KAXM8 Image : Andrew Hayward

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W USB-C PD 3.0 block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $26 with a coupon clip and promo code KJ2KAXM8, you can’t beat this two-port USB-C plug. The list price is $60.

Plus, the price difference is substantial: a 61W charger from Apple is $69. Save your $43 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch.

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 512GB SSD configuration with 8GB RAM sees the larger discount at $99 off the list price, just $800 (full savings shown at checkout). Don’t need quite so much storage? The 256GB base model doesn’t see quite as large of savings ($30 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $669.

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 7" tablet, $50 off the 8” HD tablet, or $60 off the 10" HD tablet (2019 model, not the recently-launched upgrade), making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

Retro Mini TV Phone Holder Image : Elizabeth Lanier

You can convert your phone easily into a little retro TV that will look super freaking cute on your desk at work— whether that’s at the office at home or elsewhere since it’s tiny enough to be pretty portable.



Snag 5% off this retro mini TV mobile phone stand to bring it down to just $13. Just clip the coupon below the item price to get the deal.

This is great, too, if you’re trying to cut down on your screen time. You can set it to play background focus music as it chills in its little stand instead of tapping away messages to everyone and their mother. Speaking of moms, Mother’s Day is coming up— would she like a cute little phone stand?

This retro mini TV stand fits most iPhones and some Android phones— as long as the screen is 5.5 inches or less.

Grab it while it’s available! And don’t forget to clip the coupon for the slight discount.

HP Chromebook X360 Image : HP

Google-powered Chromebooks get you a lot of computer for a little bit of cash, and that’s definitely true with the HP Chromebook x360. This convertible 2-in-1 device has a 12” HD+ touchscreen and can flip into tablet and tent-like formations for varying needs. It’s not super powerful, naturally, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle everyday tasks.



Right now, Amazon is offering $90 off the price of the HP Chromebook x360, dropping the price down to just $280. According to Google, it’s currently set to receive automatic Chrome OS updates through June 2026, so it’ll still be fresh and up-to-date for at least another five years.

Well there, pardner. It’s the end of the line for you. Here’s what you and me’s is gonna do. We go to the town square and stand back to back. Then we each take 10 paces. At the end of your paces, you’ll find a laptop and you can use it to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 at Best Buy. I reckon it’s the most rootinest tootenst cowboy vidya game on this side of the Mississippi. While you do that, I’m gonna go take a bath. Anyways, then one of us will shoot the other and kill them. Forgot about that part. Actually, scratch that, let’s just play Red Dead Online together, amigo.

Screenshot : Nintendo

It’s going to be a slow year for the Nintendo Switch. While New Pokemon Snap and Mario Golf: Super Rush will occupy us over the next two months, the future is currently a little empty from there. That is, unless you’re really itching to replay Skyward Sword or Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. With that in mind, it’s a good time to stock up on some first-party games you may have missed. Amazon has a few games on sale today, including hits like Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a good choice too if you’ve got all the obvious ones already.

PowerA Waluigi Switch Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I have some blessed news for you on this wonderful Monday: you can now pre-order a Waluigi controller. The folks at PowerA have created the perfect Switch controller, which features the purple pervert himself. It’s third-party but officially licensed by Nintendo. The nice perk of this is that it includes two programmable back buttons. So while it might look like a meme joke, it’s actually a pretty neat gamepad. It comes out in June, so pre-order one today for $50 and use it next time you play Super Smash Bros. so you can weep at the fact that Waluigi isn’t in it.

Ubisoft is known to drastically slash the price on games. Just look at Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s yet another example of that in action. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising on consoles for $30. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

They say you can’t kill the undead, but I beg to differ. Also, no one says that. In any case, the Switch edition of Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - Complete Edition is on sale today for $25. The game usually retails for $40, so that’s a pretty solid price cut considering it just launched in March. It’s an especially solid family game with wacky humor and weapons like juice cannons, so it’s a good way to keep your kids occupied as summer fast approached. Wow, summer is fast approaching. I need to go lie down.

If you’ve been wanting to finally virtually cook with your grandma in Florida like those commercials we’ve all seen, then you’re in luck. Despite Bezos being the richest person on earth probably, he’s apparently graced us plebs with this newest deal.

The Echo Show 5 is 44% off today for Amazon Prime subscribers only, bringing the price down to a low $50. It has a 5.5" smart display to show you YouTube videos or to show (haha) all of your family members you are probably, unfortunately, still socially distanced from until further notice.

Meanwhile, the larger-screened Echo Show 8 is also on sale for $75, and you don’t need a Prime subscription to take advantage of that deal. It’s 42% off from the original list price of $130. Nothing else to say here. Grab it if you’ve got it!

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge Image : Sheilah Villari

Depending on where you live, this past weekend seemed like a preview of what’s to come. While we might no be having consistent 80º days, they certainly aren’t far off. Whether you have room for a giant air conditioner or not, something close to cool you off is important. EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is 22% off and fits the bill of size and power.

Evapolar makes quality cooling devices at reasonable prices. The EvaChill EV-500 is their newest model that’s energy-efficient, powerful, and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also effortless to use. There’s only one button so anyone can operate it. Just fill, plugin, and let the water spread through the cooling pad. That cooling temperature hits 59º in mere minutes. Evapolar designed this to use a natural evaporative effect to keep the temperature as low as can be. You will get a replacement cartridge that’s made from basalt, which is basically volcanic lava. The juxtaposition on that is, well, cool. Personal a personal AC unit is extremely portable and made to be leakage-proof. It also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. Get it today in white or black.

This will ship for $3.

30% off Posters Image : Society6

Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. And honestly, it’s ugly out there still, so why not thrive at home with some beautiful art. Take 30% off any print in the entire store today only. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan, her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And with the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces, so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in, this is the artist for you.

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is only running for the rest of the day.

Lacoste Legend Cotton Bath Rug Image : Sheilah Villari

Add a pop of color and class to your bathroom with these Lacoste Legend Cotton Rugs. There are five vibrant hues to pick from, and they’re currently 30% off. Embroidered with the brand’s iconic crocodile, this mat is plush and made of 100% tufted cotton. This will keep your feet warm and your floors bone dry. There’s a definite whimsy to these but still very much stylish. This will certainly revitalize a dull lavatory. Its dimensions are 20" x 32", so a sizable tapestry for decent floor coverage. Machine wash to keep it fresh and clean. This deal will run until May 6.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter KINJALOVE Image : Sheilah Villari

As warm weather returns to the northeast, so does pollen and unfortunately, allergies. It’s just a way of life! A frustrating, itchy, and snot-filled kind of life, but we must deal. If you want some kind of relief that isn’t Benadryl or any other allergy med, you should check this out. For a short time, you can get 25% off a Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter, bringing the price down to $135 with our exclusive promo code, KINJALOVE. This little device is powerful—it can quietly absorb almost 80 percent of nanoparticles in the air in rooms up to 180-320 square feet. As I’ve mentioned, it’s made with three HEPA filters and can be connected via an app on your phone and can also be linked to Google Assistant, Alexa, or Homekit.

And because we’ve truly got the exclusive, the first 200 orders using code KINJALOVE will get an Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 and a suitcase. After placing the order, please submit your Amazon order number and email on this official event page! Samrtmi customer service will contact you soon to confirm the delivery address of the giveaway. So honestly, you know what to do! Grab it before they’re gone!

Orivet Dog DNA Test Image : Sheilah Villari

Curious to know what makes your curious dog so clever? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let Orivet take the guessing work out of what your canine might be with their DNA Test Kit. It’s 12% off and is comparable to others on the market.

Not only will Orivet be able to determine the breeds that make up your pooch down to the percentage, but they will give you a plan to help make their life the best it can be. The Orivet LifePlan that will be sent to you is a personalized wellness plan based on breed, age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle. This will make it easier to form diet decisions and provide tips for health risks that might be on the horizon. Use the specialized swabs on your sweet fur baby and mail the DNA samples in the pre-paid envelope. Through your online account, you will get the results in about a month. Here you will also keep track of any changes. If you’ve even been on the fence about wondering what your good boy or girl is, a DNA test that’s simple and noninvasive is the way to go. Once you have the results, you can tailor a new life to make sure your best pal is fit as long as possible.

Shipping is $3 on this.

TaoTronics Sound Machine/Night Light KINJACL023 Image : Sheilah Villari

Troubled sleepers and fussy babies rejoice. Take $18 off the TaoTronics sound machine and night light; all you need to do is clip the coupon and then pop in promo code KINJACL023 at checkout. You get an endless loop of twenty-five sounds to ease you into slumberland. This is paired with a night light that glows softly throughout the evening.

Those twenty-five sounds are ten nature sounds, seven animal sounds, and eight sleep sounds. You control everything right from your phone to through the TaoTronics app. Customize the sounds you desire for the perfect ambiance and relaxing vibe you need, down to the light’s brightness and color. Set alarms and sleep timers easily, all while connected to your Wi-Fi. This versatile machine is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Create the ideal lighting and soothing sounds for any time of day.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ FORMOMN8PRO Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for a robot vacuum that does it all? Ecovacs’ recently-released Deebot N8 Pro+ is a powerful vacuum with 2,600Pa suction power, but it also mops and automatically disposes its dirt into the included bin after each run. On top of that, laser-based LiDAR navigation helps it map out your home and avoid obstacles. I personally tested the Deebot N8 Pro+ earlier this spring and was impressed by its comprehensive cleaning capabilities.

It’s a premium option at $700, no doubt, but right now you can save $100 from Amazon when you use promo code FORMOMN8PRO at checkout. The code suggests that it could be an ideal Mother’s Day gift—a really, really nice one—although the current shipping target doesn’t make that seem feasible.

Don’t need the automatic dirt disposal bin? You can grab the standard Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro (no +) for $470 when you use promo code FORMOMN8P at Amazon. That’s an $80 savings from the list price.

Rose Farmers’ Two Dozen Roses Image : StackSocial

It doesn’t need to be a special occasion to send a loved one or even yourself roses. They are a beautiful gesture to let someone know they are cared for. If you’re thinking about Mother’s Day or even a birthday or anniversary, the Love Everyday bundle for Two Dozen Roses might be an excellent option. Take 38% off their regular price thanks to our pals at StackSocial.

Rose Farmers ensure each stem is quality and collected together is a brilliant bindle to be safely delivered. Each batch is a fresh as can be as they come directly from the farm. Beautiful flowers can brighten any day and is such a simple and powerful way to let a special person know you care. Rose Farmers are experts in the field and work hard to make sure each petal is pristine. The voucher you get is for two dozens roses of any color of your choice; if you upgrade with a vase, that will cost extra.

Now for the important details. These will only ship to the lower forty-eight, but UPS will ship them for free.

Naipo Massage Gun R2LQQAX6 Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code R2LQQAX6 at checkout, a total savings of $61. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 3,900+ reviews.

O’Yeet Massage Gun Image : Sheilah Villari

Whether you’re still leary of going to a spa or you just prefer to handle aliments on your own, O’Yeet’s new Massage Gun is what you need. It’s currently $40 off right now once you clip the coupon, and well worth it.

As someone who suffers from old sports injuries and sciatica, this massage gun has been a blessing the last few weeks. This mini massager is smaller than others out there but just as powerful. It’s also lightweight easy to handle and maneuver. With NEXPower tech, this gun goes 30% deeper with up to forty pounds of pressure; again, that’s crazy power for a massager of this size. There are four speeds to pick from depending on area and soreness. I will say it’s also pretty quiet for as strong as it is. This gun doesn’t need to be charged that often, either. Expect it to run about two hundred and forty minutes off of a single charge, and it’s easy to re-up via USB with the charging stand. It comes with a two-year warranty and is FDA certified.

40% off on Select Fashions FREESHIP Image : Sheilah Villari

Disney adults are insufferable with their devotions; I can say that because I am one. And now that the house of mouse owns so many fandoms, there aren’t many who can’t find something they like under the corporate umbrella. Take up to 40% off select fashions from classic Disney to Marvel to Star Wars to Pixar. Make sure to use the code FREESHIP to have it all ship for free too.

I can’t be the only one who will live in a sweatshirt all year. A crisp night to rock a cute hoodie is welcome no matter the season.

I’m digging this Droid Depot shirt ($22). Nothing like having your little one rep a beloved space robot in an awesome design. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is one of the park’s coolest sections, and this soft all-cotton tee shows that off. Nothing beats a cozy sweatshirt to throw on for errands or sleepy mornings. Mickey fans can grab this stylish and comfy one in this gorgeous blue color for just $27. I still use a backpack when I got out for a run or to the grocery store. This Disney Dogs one ($20) is pretty adorable and sparkles in pink. It’s adorned with all your favorite Disney canines from Lady to Bolt. There’s a ton of stuff in this sale, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect accessory to feed your fandom.

Free shipping on all orders today with the code FREESHIP.

Up to 20% off New Merch MOM20 Image : Sheilah Villari

Our pals at Bellesa just released new merch to their home lime. There are clever cozy sweatshirts, soft tees, huge totes, and sweet hats. Grab 20% off when you add one to your collection. Just use the code MOM20; you don’t need to be a mother to enjoy these discounts, so no fear here.

There is a new classic unisex company sweatshirt in beautiful light blue. It’s a standard fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose.

Add a little spice to your kitchen with this “It’s a Vibe” mug. This fifteen-ounce mug is dishwasher and microwave safe. This is the first time Bellesa has done mugs, and they are a sassy as you’d expect. Sip your tea while letting everyone know vibing and self-care is cool. It’s ceramic and features Bellesa’s own Aurora toy.

My favorite of these offerings is this “Charge Your Vibrator” tote. I’m a big fan of a sizable and durable cotton tote. Take on all your errands and give the gentle reminder to charge your toys because nothing is worse than a vibe dying on you in the middle of a sexy session.

These will all ship for free.

20% off Go-To Collection GO20LX25HP8M Image : Homage

Homage is a great independent company based out of Ohio. They fulfill all your nostalgic needs from sports, movies, tv, and pop culture. It’s their birthday week, and they’ve got a special treat for us. Take 20% off the Go-To Collection today to celebrate. Whether you’re looking for cozy duds while working at home or just something cool to lounge in or run an errand, you’ll find plenty of items that do all that and more. Just use the code GO20LX25HP8M, this sale runs until May 5.

I’m a huge fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies. The hoodies come in thirteen different colors, most of which you can match the sweatpants too if you like a set. Almost everything in this collection is made of fleece and is a polyester/cotton blend, so they are easy to care for. The majority are also unisex style with a relaxed fit for ultimate comfort. I promise you will never want to take these off once you’re in it.

There are socks, beanies, sweatpants, and shorts, all for the whole family. As mentioned, most are unisex, but there are a handful of items fitted for women if you like things a little more tapered.

Orders over $70 receive free shipping.





So, you’ve played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild more times than you can count. You’ve gotten to return to its world in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. What next? How about grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, an absolutely gorgeous companion book that includes art and lore. The package comes with a few other goodies and that’s where this gets really exciting. You’ll get a full map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of Link’s iconic selfie with the Champions, and a full glass replica of a spirit orb. The whole package is $59 on Amazon right now, down 41% from its usual price.

The last time I wrote about Cyberpunk 2077's official guide, we were pre-launch. December 10 still seemed like a dream that could disappear at any moment. In retrospect, perhaps it should have. But questions about whether or not CD Projekt Red should have taken more time on the game aside, Cyberpunk 2077 is actually out after eight years of waiting and it’s as huge as promised. If you’re like me and are finding yourself getting lost in the experience, the official Cyberpunk 2077 guide is currently on sale. You can order the collector’s edition for $21 or a paperback copy for $11. This 496 page guide will help guide you through Night City, making it a solid companion for the game. If guides aren’t your thing, it still seems like a neat collector’s item for anyone looking to go all-in on the open world game.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.