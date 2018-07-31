Today’s best deals kick off with a rare discount on Apple’s AirPods, a portable projector, an HP Omen gaming laptop sale, and more.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, join the Kinja Deals community group, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know about Anker’s soda-can sized Nebula Capsule projector, and you’ve probably seen the sharper and brighter Nebula Mars II as well. But now, there’s an in-between option that you can buy today for less than the usual cost of the Capsule: The Mars Lite.



Advertisement

In terms of picture quality, the Mars Lite is a match for the Mars II, featuring 720p resolution (vs. 480p on the Capsule) and 300 lumens (vs. 100 on the Capsule). Its battery life is a bit shorter than both at three hours, but the biggest difference is that it doesn’t have a built in OS. That means no streaming apps, and crucially, no wireless casting of content from your phone. That’s a big drawback!

That said, you can plug in the streaming dongle of your choice into the Mars Lite’s HDMI port, and achieve the same ends with just a little bit of extra fussing. It’s certainly a worthwhile trade-off when you can get the added brightness and picture quality for just $280 with promo code MARSJULY, or $120 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.



Advertisement

If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering:

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t have the range of the mesh router systems that are all the rage right now, but this TP-Link Archer A7 should be more than enough for smaller homes and apartments, and it’s just $60 right now after you clip the $10 coupon. It even has a USB port for hard drives and flash drives, allowing you to remotely access files from around the house.



Photo: Gizmodo

For a long time, Apple’s AirPods were hard to find in stock. Now, Amazon not only has them available with Prime shipping, they’re actually about $15 off today. Needless to say, these don’t go on sale often, so if they’ve been on your wishlist, you should pull the trigger. I’ve had mine since they launched, and they’re my favorite Apple product since the iPhone 4.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know when you ask someone to take a picture of you and your family on vacation, and you quickly learn that almost nobody understands how to take a decent photo? With a mini tripod, you can be in total control of those long range selfies, and this $19 model from Aukey (after clipping the $5 coupon) works with everything from DSLRs to smartphones, and its flexible legs give you a ton of, uh, flexibility.



Advertisement

Don’t need the flexible legs? This model is also on sale too for $8 with promo code AUKEYTT1.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Klipsch makes some of the best speakers out there, and you can get a pair of powered R-15PM powered monitors today for just $297 with promo code KINJASVH, plus a PlayFi gateway that can stream audio from legacy sources like turntables and AV receivers to the speakers wirelessly.



Advertisement

If you want to know more about how they sound, CNET has a pretty comprehensive review.

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $65 today with promo code SDCLBT66.



Advertisement

Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know Anker runs a lot of discounts, but battery packs are the product line that brought the company to prominence, and they don’t seem to go on sale as often as they used to. This week though, our readers can save 20% on two different models.



Advertisement

The PowerCore Speed 10000 is really the Goldilocks battery, in my opinion. Small enough to fit in most pockets, but with enough power for at least two or three full phone charges. This model also includes Quick Charge 3.0, so your compatible Android phone won’t need to stay plugged in for long to get plenty of juice. Get it for $28 with promo code KINJAQC6;

For anyone who spends days at a time away from a wall outlet, the PowerCore+ 26800 is for you. This model doesn’t include USB-C like Anker’s other battery pack of this size, but it does include Quick Charge 3.0 input and output, and comes with a QC wall charger, so you can juice the battery back up more quickly. Get a nice $69 deal with promo code KINJAQC4.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon has it for just $54 today, which isn’t an all-time low, but it is $10-$15 less than usual.

Football season is just around the corner, and you can watch a ton of college games, plus local NFL games and Sunday Night football for free with a cheap HDTV antenna. AmazonBasics’ leaf-style antenna is on sale for just $13 today, if you don’t already own one. I use the amplified version myself, and it’s great, but this unamplified antenna won’t have quite as much range. If you need help deciding Lifehacker has a guide to help you out.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Elevation Lab

Elevation Lab makes some of the best iPhone docks money can buy, and its latest creation, the CordDock, is on sale for the first time ever with our exclusive KINJADOCK promo code.



Advertisement

Docking an iPhone is usually a binary experience. It’s docked, and plugged in. Or it’s undocked, and not plugged in. But the CordDock reveals an in-between space, allowing you to undock your phone without unplugging it. That means you can use it for a few minutes while charging, then set it back on the dock when you’re done. Just pull up to fully undock (micro suction keeps the base on your table), or pull forward to keep the cable attached to your phone. And yes, it includes the extra long braided Lightning cable. Use code KINJADOCK to get it for $30.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: All of these deals are still available, and still excellent, but we’ll add a mention of this 200GB SanDisk (a capacity that Samsung doesn’t offer) for $56. It was cheaper on Prime Day, but otherwise, that’s a very good deal.

Advertisement

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals

Photo: Anker

You don’t need to buy a new car, or even a new stereo to get Bluetooth streaming and hands-free calls in your older vehicle. You just need $16, an AUX jack, and an extra USB port. Use promo code ROAVB288 to save on this Anker Roav Bluetooth receiver, which includes a built-in mic.

Photo: Amazon

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEY004 at checkout to get it for $11.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:

Advertisement

Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that?

Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out.

Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

Advertisement

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for $20 today, down from its usual $30. That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and a fiddle-friendly flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

Your car often tries to tell you something, but without an OBD2 scanner, most can only communicate in the primitive language of check engine lights. Today only on Amazon, a bunch of code readers from LaunchDirect are on sale, including some for as low as $15. The more expensive models in the sale will record readings while you rev the engine, or can be updated online, but for the vast majority of people, the $15 model will get the job done.

Image: Target

Recent winner of our sheet set co-op, Target’s already-affordable Threshold sheets just got even cheaper.



Advertisement

For today only, you can save 30% off sheet sets in dozens of colors and sizes twin through king. Just in case you need more convincing, here’s what our readers love about them:

I really like the Threshold label from Target. They come in a wide variety of colors and designs, the price is very good, they feel nice to sleep on even though they aren’t a “high” thread count. But, best of all, the fitted sheets have elastic around the entire sheet. I have a deep mattress, although there are certainly deeper ones available, but for some reason these are the only sheets that actually cover the side of my mattress all the time. Any other sheets, I have to pull the sheet back down every day when I make my bed (ok, I don’t actually make my bed EVERY day, but I do pull the sheets down every day because it just looks terrible otherwise). - SleepDoc

We love them. We have absolutely no issues with sheets coming off the mattress with this brand and they stay cool enough to be comfortable year round. I know, Target sheets, but really - they’re incredible! - LeslieKnopeWyatt

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Store more things with these discounted rolling sets of drawers from Woot. You can take your pick between several sizes and two colors, white and black.

Advertisement

Outside of just clothes storage, these could be used for organizing stuff in your bathroom, craft or office supplies, and more. All the pieces feature minimalist cutout drawer pulls instead of knobs, which also means you’ll be less likely to damage doorways when you’re rolling in between rooms. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t let this deal roll away.

Treat yourself to a new water bottle with these discounts on CamelBak Chute bottles. The wide mouth makes them easier to drink out of, but like all CamelBak bottles, they won’t leak. This sale includes two 32 oz bottles and one 25 oz for just $7. Just note, the 25 oz is an Add-on item, so it needs to ship with a larger order.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Take advantage of every available inch of your bedroom or bathroom with this over the door organizer. On top of the usual hooks, it has a little basket, so you can hold a few small non-hook-friendly things too. After the $2 off coupon, this thing is just $19 and comes in a nice bronze color.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Save a couple of bucks on this pack of four multi-functional silicone kitchen pads, which can be used as pot holders, trivets, jar openers, and spoon rests. You can even wrap one of these around a clove of garlic, roll it around for a few seconds, and you’ll have peeled garlic. Nifty! Just be sure to enter code B6OHR4GA at checkout.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to make smoothies, but don’t have much kitchen space? Ninja’s Fit is about as small as blenders come, and it’s just $35 at Walmart today. For context, Amazon sells refurbs for $10 more.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chronic over-packers, this deal is for you. You probably have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging luggage scale is small enough to take with you, so you can figure out the right combination of bags to carry all those heavy souvenirs back home. It normally would set you back $10, but is just $6 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As nice as it is to control your lights with your phone, or even with your voice, sometimes an old fashioned light switch still presents the path or least resistance. Luckily, Philips makes one for its Hue bulbs; you just stick it to your wall (no wiring required), program it to control up to 10 lights, and hit the buttons to turn your bulbs on or off, or even dim them.

Advertisement

Today on Amazon, you can get the switch and a Hue White bulb for $28, or only about $4-$5 more than the usual price of the switch by itself.

Photo: Amazon

Char-Broil’s Signature TRU gas grill uses infrared grates to distribute heat more evenly while preventing flare-ups, and beyond that trick, it’s just a really good gas grill. You get a 13,000 BTU side burner, 420 square inches of cooking surface with a 155 square inch warming tray, and a handsome brushed chrome exterior. It’s $50 off at Walmart right now, with plenty of time left in the summer for barbecues.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $19 today (down from $29) with our exclusive promo code KinjaDeals.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Keep your backseat passengers entertained with this car headrest tablet and phone mount. It snaps into the metal bars in the headrest and can hold most tablets and phones. Use code MOUNT888 to get it for just $8.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and you can save on its entire new travel line by backing it on Kickstarter.

Advertisement

Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line depending on your needs for any given trip.

The thing that really sets the system apart is the backpack’s flexibility. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. The optional cubes are designed to fit snugly inside the backpack without any wasted space, and a small outer compartment can hold some additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

We’ve been fans of Peak Design for awhile now, and one thing that stands out about their products, besides the fact that they’re universally excellent, is that they hardly ever go on sale. So while this Kickstarter isn’t expected to ship rewards until December, you stand to save over 20% by backing it early. Trust us, once the travel line comes out, you’ll be waiting a long time for another deal that good.

Photo: Amazon

OxyLED’s motion-sensing T-02 lights are perfect for lighting up dark closets and cabinets without running any wires, and you can get a three-pack with rechargeable batteries for $20 today with promo code TBONOM9A.

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but today’s discount is the best single-bulb price we’ve seen.

Advertisement

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

The Dyson V6 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a refurb of the Animal version on Dyson’s eBay outlet today for $160, about $120 less than buying it new. Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture.

Advertisement

I bought this thing last year ago because I bought a dark couch, and was horrified to find out how much pet hair it collected. It’s a good vacuum. A very good vacuum.

If only the best will do, the even more powerful Dyson V10 Motorhead is also on sale for an all-time low $449 brand new, or $50 less than usual. Dyson is famously no longer developing corded vacuums, because this one is so damn good.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher tabs anyway, so you might as well get them on sale. Clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 70 Cascade Platinum Plus+ tabs delivered from Amazon for just $14. Just remember to cancel the subscription if you don’t want to keep receiving them.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock!

If you missed it during its brief window of availability earlier this month, Amazon’s snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Advertisement

Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.

Screenshot: Marmot

At this point, it’s continuously warm enough to hike (though sometimes a little too warm), and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Right now, Marmot is taking 50% off all of last year’s gear, plus you can use the code SAVE20 and get an extra 20% off at checkout. Plan your next camping trip accordingly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A foam roller can work wonders for your sore muscles after a workout, and this unique model from TriggerPoint can flex around the contours of your body for more comfortable and efficient rolling. Get it for $25 today on Amazon, the best price ever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t keep ice frozen as long as a YETI or RTIC, but this soft Ozark Trail cooler can hold 36 cans plus ice, has two built-in bottle openers, and is perfect for a tailgate or day at the beach. The green model (pictured above) is currently priced at $29, compared to $49 for the other colors, so grab this deal before it melts.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 1,300 sale styles for men, women, and kids with promo code HOT20. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You’ve probably seen an ad for GREATS on Facebook or Instagram, and I’m happy to report that they aren’t a scam. I own a pair of Royales and they’re my go-to sneaker for when I want to be comfortable but also want to look like I give a shit (which is how I feel most of the time). Right now, they’re having a Summer Sale, which means up to 50% off select styles for both men and women.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Let us know what you bought in the comments!

Graphic: Amazon

Update: Today’s the last day!

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



Advertisement

For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Add the complete The Patternist series to you Kindle for $4 today. If you’re unfamiliar, this series was written by one of science fiction’s greatest authors, Octavia E. Butler, who also wrote the soon-to-be Netflix show, Dawn, and the must-read Kindred.

In the late seventeenth century, two immortals meet in an African forest. Anyanwu is a healer, a three-hundred-year-old woman who uses her wisdom to help those around her. The other is Doro, a malevolent despot who has mastered the power of stealing the bodies of others when his wears out. Together they will change the world. Over the next three centuries, Doro mounts a colossal selective breeding project, attempting to create a master race of telepaths. He succeeds beyond his wildest dreams, splitting the human race down the middle and establishing a new world order dominated by the most manipulative minds on Earth. In these four novels, award-winning author Octavia E. Butler tells the classic story that began her legendary career: a mythic tale of the transformation of civilization. This ebook features an illustrated biography of Octavia E. Butler including rare images from the author’s estate.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

A must-have for every movie collection, Scarface is down to $6 today.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re a fan of Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code or Angel & Demons, you can keep following Robert Langdon’s story with Origin. This book was released late last year, and you can snag the Kindle version for only $3 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

1992's Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson is one of Cyberpunk’s defining texts, and an all-too-familiar send-up of modern capitalism. Download it straight to your Kindle for just $2 today.



From Amazon:

From the opening line of his breakthrough cyberpunk novel Snow Crash, Neal Stephenson plunges the reader into a not-too-distant future. It is a world where the Mafia controls pizza delivery, the United States exists as a patchwork of corporate-franchise city-states, and the Internet—incarnate as the Metaverse—looks something like last year’s hype would lead you to believe it should. Enter Hiro Protagonist—hacker, samurai swordsman, and pizza-delivery driver. When his best friend fries his brain on a new designer drug called Snow Crash and his beautiful, brainy ex-girlfriend asks for his help, what’s a guy with a name like that to do? He rushes to the rescue. A breakneck-paced 21st-century novel, Snow Crash interweaves everything from Sumerian myth to visions of a postmodern civilization on the brink of collapse. Faster than the speed of television and a whole lot more fun, Snow Crash is the portrayal of a future that is bizarre enough to be plausible.ilable to new subscribers only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t mind buying a refurb, you can get a seriously good deal on an HP Omen gaming laptop from today’s Amazon Gold Box. Prices start at just $700 for a 15" computer with a Core i7 processor and a GTX 1050, and range up to $1700 for a fully specced out 17" with 32GB of RAM and a GTX 1080, but there are a lot of options in between to fit your needs. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Screenshot: Kotaku

It didn’t make the best first impression, but two years later, No Man’s Sky is really good now! If you still haven’t grabbed a copy, it’s just $10 on PS4 right now.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Minecraft has been available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for awhile, but if you prefer physical copies, or just want to save a few bucks, you can get it from Walmart today for just $20. The Switch version can play online cross-platform, and includes a bunch of Super Mario-themed skins and goodies as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Azul is currently Board Game Geek’s #1 most played board game, and you can add it to your own collection for $32 from Amazon. That’s only about $3 less than usual, but you don’t really need much of an excuse to buy this one.



Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Riesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora. By carefully drafting the correct Quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Today’s the last day!

In case you missed it in the wake of Prime Day, Microsoft is currently running some of the best deals ever on Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, its Netflix for video games. Both deals expire at the end of the month.



Advertisement

The former is $20 off, down to $40, which is about as cheap as it ever gets these days. The latter is just $10 for a three month subscription, which is what you’d normally pay for a single month. Both subscriptions will auto-renew at the regular prices though, so don’t forget to cancel if you don’t wish to continue.



The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

Xbox owners, there’s an even better deal available for you right now.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and the latest month’s early access titles include The Escapists 2, A Hat in Time, and Conan Exiles. Plus, more unannounced games will unlock on August 3 for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING