Tuesday's Best Deals: Anker USB-C Hub, Logitech Gaming Headset, Switch Car Charger, and More

An exclusive Bokksu discount, Toy Story Collection, Sony X950G TV, and a site-wide Olivers sale lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Sonos Playbase Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market and right now you can pick up their awesome Playbase for just $560. This is an excellent opportunity to save on truly excellent, unbelievably fool-proof home theater speaker system.



In their review, Gizmodo said that the Playbase “is smart in a way very few consumer electronics ever are, and really it does feel like some sort of magic when I use it.”



This pedestal-style speaker comes close to matching it’s Black Friday price, and one of the best discounts we’ve ever seen on this super capable Sonos speaker.

Aukey Key Series Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Take $40 off Aukey’s recently-released pair of ANC true wireless earbuds with the promo code T18NC30OFF. We’ve seen a lot truly wireless headphones hit the market recently from a number of different manufacturers, all of them one-upping the ubiquitous AirPods in terms of sound quality and price.



This time around, Aukey is setting itself up as an alternative to AirPods Pro. Their ANC headphones can last for 7 hours on a single charge, plus an additional 17 thanks to its charging case. The 13mm dynamic drivers promise Hi-Fi audio quality, too, on top of active noise cancelling.

Just make sure to use the promo code to get the best price we’ve ever seen.

Sony 85" X950G LED Smart TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Hey, if you’re still ballin’ enough to buy a massive TV on the brink of the world’s most epic economic collapse, more power to you. Those who have had their eye on Sony’s 85" X950G set might as well pull the trigger today, because that’s all the time you have to buy one from Newegg for $2,950. Sales regularly knock this TV down to $3,500 from its MSRP of $4,300, so your savings are significant any way you slice it.



This LED TV features 4K HDR with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and even IMAX Enhanced, giving you all you need to watch some of these theater-at-home releases in stunning detail. You’re also in for some of the best viewing angles, contrast, and color reproduction you’ll find in an LED set that eschews quantum dots. To top all that off, your smart features are powered by Android TV, complete with Alexa and Google Assistant functionality to help find new things to watch and keep your smart home running smoothly.

Don’t forget Sound-from-Picture, which matches the spatial position of your audio to what you’re seeing on the screen.

The only downside of this TV is that it has the ugliest looking feet we’ve ever seen. Good thing it’s mountable!

15% Off Bokksu Subscriptions and Gift Boxes Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can save 15% off Bokksu subscriptions and gift boxes with our exclusive code, KINJA15. If you’re unfamiliar, Bokksu is a snack box subscription service that delivers “Japan-exclusive snacks to your door.”



When I first encountered Bokksu, I thought to myself, “Well, I don’t need that” since I consider myself an adventurous snacker and I’m currently living in Elmhurst, Queens where there are amazing Asian snacks abound.

However, I gave it a shot and was pleasantly surprised. There were plenty of treats included in the box that I’ve never seen before and I thoroughly enjoyed all of them. There was a varied selection of sweet and savory, so I never got tired of anything. Quite frankly, the Bokksu box I received was one of the best things to happen in recent weeks.

The best part? There’s a handy guide that gives you all the info you’d want on each treat (including allergy info) that removes a big barrier that often comes with trying new things with non-English labels.

Shep called this $19 shelf from Elevation Lab dumb. It is. But the good kind of dumb, like eating cheese despite being lactose sensitive, or telling your ex how you still value her friendship...



Um.

You know what’s not dumb? Using the promo code KINJASHELF to bring it down to just $19. In his review, Shep said:

In hindsight, the Elevation Shelf is about as simple and obvious as a product can be. And yet, there are surprisingly few low profile under-desk storage options out there, and those that do exist require drilling into your desk, which may be frowned upon your office. In fact, I’d say 99% of desk organization products are things that go on top of your desk, but for small items like your wallet and keys, utilizing the oft-wasted area under your desk is a much better use of space.

This is absolutely perfect for everyone WFH right now. But just a heads up, this sold out when we last posted about it. So get yours, or else we’ll know who the real dummy is. (It’s me, it’s always me.)

Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Your computer chair not doing its job anymore? Suddenly noticing how much it hurts your back now that you’re working from home? Well, if you head over to Dailysteals and use code KJERGOCHR, you can get a brand new mesh-back office chair for just $52. The chair comes in all different colors too—I’m partial to the pink one, myself.

FoodSaver GM700000 GameSaver Vacuum Sealer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Judging by the way grocery stores look right now, chances are you have more food in your fridge than you can handle. Freezing it all works, of course, but leave it in there too long, and you’ll get some nasty freezer burn, and suddenly that juicy sirloin tastes more like spoiled tofu. A vacuum sealer is the perfect solution, and Woot has a damned good one going for $90 today-only. It can seal up to 80 consecutive heavy-duty bags, and with built-in 12v DC adapters, you can even do it from your car or RV, perfect for camping and fishing trips.



ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Final Day! Summer barbecue season is inching closer and closer, so it might be time to invest in a truly great meat thermometer, and you can score a rare 20% discount on one of the the best one today.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model is actually the newer Mk 4., which unlike the Thermapen classic includes a backlit screen, better waterproofing, better battery, and a motion sensor that automatically puts it to sleep and wakes it up.

Up to 40% Off Sitewide Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Peak Design products are legendary among photographers and organization nerds. And this week only, you can save 20% off all Peak Design products (except Travel Tripod + tripod accessories) and 40% off all V1 Everyday Bags.



Expertly-designed and well-built, enthusiasts trust Peak Design products to carry and protect their valuables but prices have always been a barrier for most of us. These discounts, however, lower that barrier quite a bit.

This sale goes for one week only and ends April 6. But supplies are limited, so act quickly before your bag gets shipped to someone else.

20% off Site-Wide Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Looking to get some new workout gear or at least some super comfortable clothes to work from home in? Right now, you can save 20% off Olivers entire line of pants, shorts, tees and outerwear when you use the promo code INITTOGETHER at checkout.



If you’re unfamiliar, Olivers makes some of our favorite men’s activewear that doesn’t look like activewear,

We’ve written about the Olivers mystery boxes before and it’s been a super popular promotion. Olivers decided to go for a more traditional route this time around and pick out your own goodies. And it’s all good, so browse around and save.



Lenovo B210 Laptop Backpack Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re like me and you’ve decided not to join the legion of messenger bag users who don’t know just how much better it is to have two straps, take a look at this water-repellent Lenovo backpack, which is down to only $18 following its steepest discount yet. It has enough room to hold a 15.6" laptop, a tablet, your smartphone, and a host of other smaller odds and ends. You won’t be able to throw a whole mobile studio in there, mind you, but if essentials are all you’re toting around on a regular basis, this might be all you need.



30% Off Sitewide Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Step up to this Clarks site-wide sale and save big on a ton of classy, comfortable shoes. I love my Clarks Chukka boots and during this sale, I actually picked up a pair of Kerby Finlo slippers for $13.



Just make sure to use the promo code TAKE30 at checkout to save big on a ton of styles. To get the most for your dollar, I’d suggest shopping the clearance and sale sections.

$100 off Your First Month REMOTE100 Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again: Mental health care IS health care, and therapy is a crucial part of treating your symptoms. You might be feeling down in the dumps right now, and that’s ok, you’re not alone. If you need to talk to someone but can’t leave your house, know that Talkspace is the number one online therapy service around and they’re offering $100 off your first month with the coupon code REMOTE100.



Considering it starts at $65/week, you’re basically getting a free 7-day trial and then some. As part of the service, Talkspace is currently promoting their COVID-19 stress and anxiety management program to all subscribers, including those taking advantage of this very discount. Try it out, and let me know how it is because I’m genuinely tempted to sign up myself.

25% off CBD Gummies Graphic : Gabe Carey

There’s a lot of discourse surrounding the benefits of CBD and whether the Cannabid sativa extract is actually beneficial to those experiencing chronic pain and anxiety or if it’s a placebo cleverly marketed as a cure-all antidote. Whatever you believe (I, myself, have seen the positive effects of a good batch), JustCBD is offering 25% off its entire selection of CBD gummies right now using our exclusive discount code KINJA25.



Chill out, maybe watch a movie and fall asleep halfway through. It’s Friday, anything is on the table! Gummies at CBD start at 8mg and cap out at 25mg/piece, so there’s a wide gamut of dosages to choose from. Especially right now, we need all the help we can get for our mental and physical health. To that extent, CBD is a proven aid, and gummies are the most fun way to consume it.

Whether you’ve already lived through Forky’s (I still think he should have been named Sporky) cute-yet-maddeningly-sad identity crisis or you’re brand new to the Toy Story universe, Microsoft is giving you a prime opportunity to spend more time with your favorite plastic gang. The Toy Story four-film collection is 73% off, and that includes the 4K Ultra HD versions for just $22. You can also snag it in HD for $17.



Microsoft Store digital titles are viewable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Android, iOS, and even HoloLens. You’ll need an Xbox One S or Xbox One X to watch in 4K, however, so be sure to go for the HD version if you don’t have a console.

My eBook backlog is gigantic. It’s somehow even bigger than my gaming backlog, despite the fact that playing and beating a video game takes way longer than reading and finishing a book. Regardless, I can’t resist a good Kindle eBook deal, and Amazon has a good one this week—spend $20 on eBooks, and you’ll get $5 Kindle credit... for more books, essentially.



There is a trick to this deal, though: You need to activate it. It doesn’t automatically apply at checkout, so be sure to click on that link and activate the deal before going on a buying spree.

Of course, there are sales on the eBooks themselves, too. For example, all of CS Lewis’s novels are $2 a piece, so if you ever wanted to read The Chronicles of Narnia now is your chance to get the whole series for cheap. As always, there are a boggling amount of eBooks on sale that you can peruse at your leisure, as well.

Since nobody asked, what I like to do during these promotions is pick up one or two books that never go on sale (looking at you, Harry Potter and Witcher novels), then work my way up to the $20 spent for the credit. It’s just enough of a bonus for me to splurge on some novels I have trouble justifying otherwise.

Webroot Antivirus for Gamers (1-Year) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

There’s a shaky history behind antivirus software, mostly due to high cost, obtrusive ads, spyware, and a knack to gorge on system resources. Lots of programs have improved in all of those areas over time, such as Webroot, which makes an antivirus app designed specifically for gamers that’s $10 off at Amazon today. You’ll get a full year of coverage for one computer for that price.



Webroot combines its deep threat definitions and scanning with a lightweight UI, faster scans, and a system optimizer that helps keep your operating system running its best.

$150 Visa Gift Card w/ Xfinity Subscription Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

PlayStation Plus 12-Month (Digital Code) EMCDEEG298 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With so much time to kill and so many games to play, now is the perfect time to make sure your PlayStation gaming goes interrupted. Newegg has 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions for $40 if you use promo code EMCDEEG28. A full year normally costs $60, so you may want to consider adding time to your account even if you aren’t due to expire soon.



With PlayStation Plus, you can play online multiplayer in any game you want as much as you want, and you’ll also get free games, exclusive sales, cloud saves, and other juicy perks.

If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider the Logitech G332 SE. While it’s not flashy by any means, it’s got big 50mm audio drivers, a flip-to-mute mic, and uses a 3.5mm jack so it’s compatible with a PC and most gaming consoles.



This is the best discount we’ve seen on this particular headset. The Logitech G332 SE typically sells for around $45-60, so this is a terrific buy.

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition + Extra Wireless Controller Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This Xbox One S 1TB all-digital edition bundle is nuts. For $170, you get the console, a spare controller, and three digital games (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3.) That’s $30 less than the console (without the spare controller) is normally. For someone stuck at home, looking for a fun way to pass the time this could be the perfect deal.



HORI Nintendo Switch Fast Car Charger Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

There’s nothing worse than taking your Nintendo Switch on a road trip and having it die two hours in, all because you just couldn’t help but work on your Animal Crossing island. (You were supposed to be spending that time packing. Shame on you.) But if you had a HORI fast car charger—which is $15 at Amazon right now—this wouldn’t at all pose an issue. With six feet of length to work with, you’ll be able to play-and-charge even if you’re stuck in the back of a long truck. Just hook it up to your car’s cigarette lighter and you’ll be back to terrorizing your village neighbors in no time.



Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Razer makes some of the best gaming peripherals out there, and right now the Razer Viper ultralight gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make even the most hard-core gamers blush.



This ambidextrous mouse is also absurdly light. My brother owned this 69 gram mouse for a spell and it felt like I wasn’t using one at all.

TECH

Panasonic Lumix G4 4K Mirrorless Camera | $498 | Amazon

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

This $14 Anker PowerWave Stand charger is the perfect desktop accessory. Not only will it charge your Qi-capable smartphone, but it also props up your phone so you can see if you get a notification right away. $12 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but just be warned, this doesn’t come will a wall adapter, so you’ll need to plug it in to your computer or provide your own USB plug to power it.



Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 II headphones set the standard for all other brands to follow when it comes to noise-cancelling technology. And right now you can get a refurbished pair for $200. This price is $100 lower than usual.



Gizmodo says:

Out of the box, they always felt a bit flimsy, and on my head, the audio quality seemed subpar for the price. At least that’s what I thought before I tried the new QuietComfort 35 Wireless cans. The noise cancellation is peerless, and the sound is terrific—for the most part.

However, as with all great things, these are still not super cheap. But it’s hard to argue against this investment, especially when you’re stuck working from home.

AUKEY 30W Power Delivery Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with the code YU95W2PJ. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 30W Power Delivery Charger down to just $15. This unit offers a standard USB plug plus USB-C to charge two devices at once.



For example, its 30W USB-C port can charge a laptop or Nintendo Switch, while the standard USB charges your phone.

If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of... well, the travel we’ll all be doing once this mess blows over.

Jaybird RUN XT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones | $50 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Running remains one of the few things we could do during these troubled times to stay healthy and go outside. And right now you can save big on Jaybird’s RUN XT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones.



These offer Bluetooth 4.1, swappable silicone tips and fins, compatible with Google Assistant and Siri, and they’re IPX7 resistant.

Usually selling for $80, these headphones advertise 4 hours of battery life on a single charge, plus an additional 8 hours with the charging case. So you’ll definitely still have juice even after a long run. I mean, of course, you’ll still need to use hand sanitizer, wash your hands, and socially distance yourself from everyone else outside.

So if you’re looking for a pair of truly wireless headphones, pick these up at either Amazon and Best Buy for $50.

GOOLOO 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter CR7OCIC2 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $84 at Amazon using the promo code CR7OCIC2.



While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.

TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KINJIA97R + clip coupon Graphic : Gabe Carey

Not everyone has the luxury of moisture in the air during the Bad Times. Some of us live in dry apartments or houses in which we can hardly breathe through our nostrils. The solution, I’m told, is a humidifier. I have a cheap one right now but it sucks! This one from TaoTronics, according to reviewers, is much better.



At MSRP, its $100 price tag is a little steep if I’m honest, but at $77 with our exclusive code KINJIA97R (plus the clippable coupon on the site), it’s actually quite tempting. The 5.5-liter unit, designed for large rooms, is capable of clearing out dry air for 45 hours straight on one fill. It covers rooms up to 200-450 sq. foot which, seeing as my apartment is 550 sq. foot in its entirety, means you might only need one.

But if you have a larger apartment or house, it’s not a bad idea to shell out for one in each room. In the winter, you can even set the temperature to dispense warm mist up to 140°F, for a sauna-like experience. That said, warm mist mode is automatically disabled at night to keep you safe and sound from overheating and disruptive noise.

DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter G5WDZHOR Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Sometimes your car battery just... dies. It sucks. If you’re caught unprepared, you’ll have to knock on neighbors’ doors or ask strangers in the parking lot “for a jump”, and who really wants to talk to other people? Instead, you can purchase the DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter for only $60, if you use the code G5WDZHOR.



This jumper is small, so you can throw it in the trunk with the rest of the emergency kit (that you definitely have, right?) and it’ll be ready when you need it. You can also use the jump starter for charging your devices, if you really need to.

With daily life screeching to a slow crawl, it can be easy to fall short of your daily step target. Whether you’re on the treadmill, walking around your backyard, or daring to move more than a yard away from your home, a Fitbit tracker keeps you on task, and they’re discounted quite handsomely at Amazon today. The Fitbit Versa Lite has all the essentials and a heart rate monitor, and the Mulberry model is down to just $100 today. The Fitbit Ace—designed for kids— is also on sale for $50, which is a $20 windfall for you.



The former is what you want for more involved workout information (there are over 15 different exercise modes) and sleep tracking, as well as smartphone control and notifications. The Fitbit Ace 2, meanwhile, is pretty much only useful as a step tracker, but with parental controls and fun features for kids, it could be the perfect device to get your young ones used to building healthy habits.

Spalding NCAA Basketball Hoop Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Unless you’re playing NBA 2K20, it’s kind of hard to get a basketball fix right now. With gyms and parks being off-limits for many, this Spalding NCAA-branded hoop might offer some reprieve, and it’s 20% off at Amazon right now, which knocks the price down to $360.



This system towers 50 inches and folds down into a compact state for storage. The base is plastic, but it’s thick and sturdy, and you shouldn’t have any bending issues with the steel frame. And don’t worry about that backboard: it’s acrylic, so unless you’re balling with some of the Space Jam monsters, it should stand the test of time.

30% off Patagonia Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

REI is having all sorts of deals this week, and that’s great news for anyone looking to do a little Spring refresher for their wardrobe (or camping gear). From now until April 11th, REI is offering 30% off Patagonia products, and you don’t even need to be a member to take advantage of the deal.



Included in this sale are a bunch of snazzy fleeces, slings, and the always in-style (?) puffy vest. If you’re an outdoorsy person whatsoever, Patagonia’s line of clothing and gear will be perfect for you.

Free Blue Light Lenses FREEBLUE Photo : Caleb Woods ( ( ( ( Unsplash

Blue light is bad for you. The blue light from LEDs is why we’re not supposed to look at phones or computers an hour before bed, it’s why office workers often deal with eyestrain, and there’s a good chance that’s why you’re getting headaches. We’re using these devices more than ever before, and GlassesUSA.com has a great deal to combat that—free blue light lenses with the code FREEBLUE.



Here is how GlassesUSA.com works:

1. Pick the frames you want

2. Choose what you’re going to use the glasses for, and fill in the prescription if you have one

3. For this deal, pick either the value or standard lens package, then the ‘Clear with Blue Light’ option

4. Head to the cart and enter the FREEBLUE code

And you’re done! The best part is that this code stacks with other codes, too. When I was testing the deal out, the code SPRING60 was automatically applied to my order before I went to the cart, and that helped to save even more.

The FREEBLUE deal runs for a week, so make sure to take advantage of it soon!

Advertisement

If you want to improve your Nintendo Switch handheld experience, consider investing in Hori’s Split Pad Pro Demon X Machina Controller. Much more comfortable than the standard Joy-Con, these alternatives offer full-sized joysticks and programmable underside buttons.



Here’s what Kotaku had to say:

The Grip controller is pretty limited. It doesn’t have an internal battery, so it can only be used when attached to the Switch. It’s got no gyro sensor, infrared camera, NFC communication or vibration. What it does have is chunky buttons, large analog sticks, a proper d-pad and what looks like a nice heft.

Hori used the extra real estate on the Grip controller to add a programmable button on the back, which can be mapped to any other button on the controller.

Tribit X1 Wireless Earbuds TribitX1 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

You know what’s a pain in the ass while trying to exercise? Headphone wires. Whether you’re walking or doing crunches or striking a yoga pose, those wires always seem to get tangled on SOMETHING. Thankfully, Tribit is running an incredible sale on their wireless earbuds. Use code TribitX1 at checkout, and you’ll be able to get these babies for only $20. Grab a pair before they sell out!



Buy a Nomad Base Station, Get 50% off a Kevlar Cable Graphic : Gabe Carey

For the uninitiated, Nomad makes high-end leather Apple accessories that look like they belong to someone with a pension and a Mercedes G-class parked on a side street in Lower Manhattan.



Their base stations, which can wirelessly charge up to four Apple devices at once (including your iPhone and AirPods) are particularly alluring. And if you buy one now, they’ll knock 50% off a premium braided Kevlar cable. Starting at $100, the Nomad Base Station Hub Edition is built with padded leather and supports 10W wireless charging for one device, and 7.5W for two.

The upgraded $150 version of the Base Station features a built-in Apple Watch charger as well, so you no longer have to juggle your chargers and devices—they’ll all be in one place. Meanwhile, the USB-C to Lighting (and USB-C to USB-C) Kevlar cables are sturdy and resistant, protected by double-braided fibers and reinforced by Kevlar’s signature central core.

Advertisement

Newegg is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $238, which is $60 less than usual.

Sony Continues to Drink Bose's Milkshake If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X… Read more

And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open, or even need to focus while working from home you won’t find a better set of headphones.

TrueAir Purifier With HEPA Filter TRUEAIR15 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Like most other purifiers, it claims to capture 99% of anything as small as three microns, but unlike a lot of others, it has a permanent filter that doesn’t need replacing. If you’re tired of your daily dose of Benadryl, then this could save you a ton of headache and money in the long run.