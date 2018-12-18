Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discounted UE Boom, a Bonobos site-wide sale, Rosetta Stone, and a cheap copy of Breaking Bad kick off Tuesday's best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This 55" TV from Samsung offers all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a mid-tier TV under $700, including 4K UHD resolution, HDR, and internet connectivity. And today, both Walmart and Amazon have it marked down to $478, the lowest price we’ve seen from either retailer.



This current deal is about $50-70 off the regular going rate. So, this may be one of the last, best TV deals available to ship on time for Christmas.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The UE Boom 2 is the waterproof sequel for one of the best Bluetooth speakers of all time, and Amazon’s marked down the Limited Edition version to $64 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C is taking over the world, so if you’re getting a new Switch, laptop, or other USB-C-powered device for the holidays this year, Anker’s got you covered with all the charging accessories you need.



For the chargers, just be sure to note the wattage of the USB-C port. 30W should be plenty for most laptops (if a bit slower than MacBook Pro owners might be used to), and 18W should be okay for things like iPads, phones, and even the Switch in handheld mode.



Chargers:

Battery Packs

Cables

Photo: Amazon

Compared to its predecessor, the newest Amazon Echo Dot looks nicer, sounds better, and today at least, is even cheaper. This $20 deal from Daily Steals (via Facebook) is actually less than Amazon was selling these for on Black Friday, and you even get free shipping.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 headphones set the standard for all other brands to follow when it comes to noise-cancelling technology. And right now you can get a pair for $300.



This price is $30-50 lower than usual, matching its Black Friday pricing.

However, as with all great things, these are not cheap. But it’s hard to argue against this investment, especially around the holiday travel season.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because Anker combined the best of all of its cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' (promo code CABLE8462) or 6' (CABLE8463) USB-A to USB-C version today. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last cable you’ll ever have to buy.

Those codes work on both red and black, but just be sure you’re using the right code for the right length. And remember, USB-A to USB-C cables don’t support USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds like C-to-C cables, but they do allow you to charge your USB-C gadgets from any standard, ubiquitous USB charger.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

How inkjet printers can be both frustratingly awful and painfully mundane never ceases to amuse me. Bless monochrome laserjets, like this $35 Samsung Xpress M2024W, for being much less of a train-wreck.



By-and-large, inkjet printers are soul-sucking monsters. They waste a lot of ink from maintenance cycles and the refills are obnoxiously expensive. Laser printers, on the other hand, use toner which doesn’t dry out, so you’ll spend less on refills regardless of how infrequently you print.

But, this model only prints in black-and-white and laser printers are notoriously mediocre at printing photos. If you’re okay with that, Office Depot has this Amazon return label printing machine for half the price currently on Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

At 18W, this Aukey power brick isn’t the most powerful USB-C Power Delivery charger we’ve seen—a 12" MacBook’s charger puts out 29W, for example—but it is certainly the smallest, and one of the cheapest to boot. Just clip the coupon code before checkout to save.



Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve ever seen, by a longshot.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on The Inventory, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

Normally priced at $150, promo code ZWSDZ2010 will bring them down to $75 right now, just in time for the holidays. That’s less than they were selling for on Kickstarter, way back when.

For $15 less (with promo code ZWSDZ2000), you can also get the standard Zolo Liberties, which only carry 24 hours of charge in their case, rather than 48. They also lack transparency mode and customizable EQ settings, so it’s probably worth spending just a little more for the top-end model.

Photo: Amazon

It might look like a run of the mill USB battery pack, but EnergyFlux’s Enduro pulls double duty as an electric hand warmer. Its 7800mAh of power can recharge your phone a couple of times, or heat the exterior up to 109 degrees for about seven hours, depending on how cold it is outside.



At just $27 (after clipping the 10% coupon), it beats buying a bunch of those chemical hand warmers that can only be used once, and would make a great last minute gift for anyone living in a cold climate.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I love my fancy, new 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you can take $40 off the 64GB Space Gray model on Amazon.



During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen.

While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. I’m also really excited to use it in tandem with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient and easier to hold.



TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software, and the 55" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $550. That’s about $100 less than usual, and even $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday, and any way you slice it, it’s an incredible value for that set of features.



Want to upsize to the 65"? It’s also on sale for $930, though that’s only about a $20 discount, and we’ve seen it go as low as $900, albeit very briefly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $230's a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen by $10, and deals on this usually only go as low as $220.

$10 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mechanical keyboards are trendy these days, but there are still shockingly few wireless options. The Logitech G613 is one few you can buy with both built-in Bluetooth and a USB wireless dongle, and its quiet Romer-G switches will feel great to type on, but are quiet enough to use in an open office. On the left side of the board, you’ll also find six programmable keys where you can set up your own macros.



$65 is the best price ever, so if you’re still typing on the terrible keyboard that came with your computer, or the one your company provided you, this is a fantastic deal.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $17 gets you a pack of 10, which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.



The deal doesn’t require a promo code this time around, but today’s price is about $2-$5 less than the usual going rate for this set, and a match for the last deal we posted.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s run a few gift-friendly tool sales for the holidays, but today’s is specifically about stocking stuffers. Everything in the sale is physically (fairly) small, and on sale for under $45.



I suspect the most popular deals here will be the Gerber knives and multitools, because those are always the most popular gifts, but the $7 magnetic wristband is a no-brainer, the $17 Makita drill bit set is a great deal, and you can even put a handheld circular saw in your giftee’s stocking for $40. I bet they didn’t see that coming!

Just remember that all of these deals are only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Stanley drinkware is ostensibly designed for camping, but that trademark hammertone green will look great on your desk at work too (unless it’s the flask, maybe keep that in a drawer).



Today’s last minute gift Gold Box contains all sorts of Stanley drinking vessels and more, from coffee bottles, to insulated pints, to food jars, to cookware sets. You can even score the famous shots + flask gift set for just $17, complete with a flask, four steel shot glasses, and even a hammertone green shot glass carrying container.

Just don’t let these deals cool off: they’re only available today, and the best of them could sell out early.

Power Crane Single Person Furniture Moving Kit | $20 via KINJACRANE | Daily Steals

How much would you pay for superpowers? Does $20 seem fair? Because that’s what it’ll cost you (via code KINJACRANE) to procure the Power Crane Single Person Furniture Moving Kit, which grants you the ability to raise and move up to 330 lbs. without help. It includes a jack, risers, dollies, and the satisfaction of saying “I told you so” to anybody who claims it’s impossible for one human to rearrange furniture alone.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

For some, a humidifier in winter isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. (I swear, every night I forget to turn mine on, I wake up with a scarily dry throat and parched skin.) At $34 with promo code KINJAY77, this TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is an affordable, yet reliable option for adding some moisture to your air.

It’s ultra quiet and has a very helpful Sleep Mode option for the display, so it won’t disturb your sleep while it does its job. Plus, it’s not mammoth in size, but just big enough to last through the night, and through the day, too, if you’ve got a full tank. Get one — or several — for your home and/or office and finally breathe a big sigh of relief.

Photo: Home Depot

There’s never a bad day to buy a grill, but today is an especially good one since Home Depot has marked down grills ranging from portable tabletop models to 6-burner behemoths. Charocoal, gas, or pellet? Stainless steel or ceramic? Smoker or griddle? Whatever your preferences, they’re included in the sale. Some items have already sold out, though, so I’d shop quick, before the selection is reduced to embers.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you thought we were done with the holiday Instant Pot deals, think again! Today only, Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 qt. down to an all-time low $90, which is a full $70 less than usual.



If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, which can cook food in a fraction of the time of other methods, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Hell, I’ve even used mine to create creamy risotto with basically no stirring.



What are your favorite Instant Pot recipes? Drop them into the comments below.

Photo: Amazon

August’s third generation Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from using your phone, and you can get the silver model for just $100 today, just a dollar more than we saw on Black Friday.



Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house; just send them a guest key with the August app. And since it integrates with your existing deadbolt, you can continue using a physical key as well, if your phone ever dies.

Unlike previous August locks, this one doesn’t have Wi-Fi built in—it uses Bluetooth to talk to your phone—but you can add a Wi-Fi hub to your router to access it over the internet from anywhere.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Dremel set was $73 on Prime Day—Prime Day!—and at the time, I called it one of the best Dremel deals I’d ever seen. And I’ve seen many!



Well, with apologies to everyone who bought it that day, it’s now a whole $3 cheaper. Today and Black Friday (when it was also $70) are the only two times it’s dropped below $109 since that Prime Day deal, so if you don’t have the versatile rotary tool, this is the only excuse you need.

What makes the deal so great, beyond the size of the price drop? This particular set one comes with a 160 piece accessory kit and a flex shaft that lets you use your Dremel in awkward or hard-to-reach places.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Thanks to today’s Amazon’s Gold Box, you’ll never need to buy another notebook or pen again. These Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Notebooks contain 36 pages, all of which are completely erasable when used with Pilot Frixion pens. But just because you’ve wiped your notes away, that doesn’t mean all your info is lost forever; with the help of Rocketbook’s app, your notes can be easily beamed into your smartphone and added to your favorite cloud-based app.

Right now, packs of two notebooks, along with three pens, are just $45, which is barely anything when you think about how much money you’ll save on paper for the rest of your life, not to mention how many trees will get a second chance at life.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I’ve had the Storkcraft Bowback Glider and Ottoman for nearly 7 years, and we still use it regularly for storytime, so I feel pretty comfortable saying that it’s sturdy and holds up to heavy use. I can’t count the number of nights I spent in it rocking my babies to sleep, and I need to stop talking about it now because I’m about to start crying.



If you’re at the beginning of your parenting journey or just in the market for a good bedtime story reading chair to use with kids, I recommend this one. The arms have pockets for favorite books, and upholstery has held up to multiple rounds of marker removal in our house. It’s even comfortable enough to sleep in during pregnancy, and that alone makes it worth every penny.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Coolers are super useful, but they’re not much to look at. They’re also not typically on your radar in the middle of winter, but ignoring deals when they come along is a rookie mistake.



This Keter 7.5-Gallon Cool Bar Patio Beverage Cooler Table is just $56 today, and it’s exactly what you need for all those summer evenings outdoors in the not-so-distant future. (There are also more colorful mod options, if you like your furniture/drink spots to make a statement.)

To really maximize its usefulness, you could use the interior space for storage in between cooler moments. But I somehow doubt that you’d be impressed with three functions if you weren’t already satisfied with the first two.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If the image you’ve been hoping to craft for yourself is “I totally have my life together, and also I’m really good at parties,” a proper bar cart is one of your household must-haves. This Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald 2-Tier Serving Cart has all the style you seek, and today it’s just $64.



Even if you’re not able to have it flawlessly stocked in time for your next shindig, just the fact that you’re started the process will be worth something. All decent acts of curation take time, and you can always fill the empty space with pretty knick knacks or drink accessories in the interim.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

As much as your dog prefers to smell like butt, he’s probably overdue for a bath. In fact, he’s probably been due for a long time now. But if you live in an apartment and don’t have easy access to a hose, a regular shower or sink isn’t really the right tool for the job. At least not without the Waterpik Pet Wand.



The Pet Wand attaches to any standard sink faucet, shower, or garden hose (though it’s probably overkill if you have one of those), and transforms it into a professional pet washing tool. Its WaterComb spray mode delivers high pressure (this is a Waterpik, after all) streams of water to penetrate fur, but with a flick of the thumb wheel, you can switch to a narrower spray for sensitive areas.

If your dog doesn’t like baths, this won’t do anything to prevent that devastating look of betrayal he gives you, but at least it’ll help bath time end sooner. Today’s $30 list price is an all-time low, but promo code 5PET18 will save you an extra $5 at checkout .

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

An organized garage is a happy garage, and you can’t be organized if you don’t even have proper places to put your stuff. In the case of tools, the Husky 31" 1-Drawer Utility Cart is a smart storage choice.



The 300-lb. capacity and bottom shelf mean it can accommodate even your big, heavy tools, and the locking drawer and lid keep dangerous objects out of the wrong hands. Between the wheels and the extendable side table, it also provides a mobile workspace, because jobs need doing even when they’re not conveniently located.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



Big discounts on the Animal version have been few and far between, but today only, it’s back down to the same $380 that we saw around Cyber Monday. Not bad considering it debuted at $600 just nine short months ago.

This model doesn’t include the soft cleaning head of the Absolute version, but it has a larger bin and more accessories than the entry level Motorhead, which is only a few bucks cheaper right now. All of the V10s include the same 60 minute (!!) battery, and the same powerful motor.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are many, many things wrong with the behavior depicted in Mad Men, and I don’t have the energy to begin to get into all of it. Even the way the execs’ offices are set up with bar carts could look at lot more like functional alcoholism than professional hospitality from many angles, but let’s take the charitable view here. Always being able to offer visitors a drink is courteous, and a nice decanter set looks good in almost any environment.



This Godinger Globe Whiskey Decanter Set drops to just $42 via code 6GEHT6Y3, so today might be the day that you lean a little towards the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce way of doing things. (But just a little, and only the good parts.) It has fancy etching and a ship inside the bottle, so it’ll look like you paid a lot more than you did. I’m not saying lie about the cost, but letting people believe what they wanted got Don Draper pretty far in life.

Photo: Amazon

We saw a bunch of Anova sous-vide deals around Black Friday, but today’s deal on the new Nano model is actually better than any we’d previously seen.



At 750W, it’s nearly as powerful as the old models, and still includes Bluetooth (but sadly not Wi-Fi), but it’ll take up a lot less space in your kitchen cabinets. In fact, this one can fit inside most drawers. Get it for an all-time low $61 on Amazon right now after clipping the 5% coupon. The $64 list price is the same as Black Friday, but the coupon is new.

