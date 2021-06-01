Tuesday's Best Deals: Refurbished AirPods Pro, Learn to Code 2021 Bundle, Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath, Death Star Beach Ball, Insignia Air Fryer, VAVA Air Purifier, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Apple AirPods Pro (Refurbished) Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.



They’re a bit expensive normally, but for today only, Woot is offering refurbished pairs for just $155, a $94 savings off the new list price. Woot also offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members. Not into refurbished earbuds? We hear you. Amazon has new pairs for $197, which is still a strong $52 savings.

Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

While you’re home waiting for your turn to get a jab, it might be fun for your brain to learn something new. For a short time, you can grab a Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for only $20!! And what do you gain with this bundle, you ask? Well, a bunch of stuff including JavaScript, SwiftUI Apps, a complete C# programming course, Python, Raspberry Pi, HTML, CSS, and 20 other complete courses you’d need to be a professional coder.

I personally don’t know much about coding besides the skills needed to make the most popping MySpace profile of 2008, however, coding is a great skill to have in your pocket, especially in the current (and sucky) job market. Plus, just one of these courses would be about $100 by itself and you’re getting 27 courses with 2,700 lessons for $20, which is like 115% off (well actually it’s 99.5% off, but join me in the drama), so quite honestly you’re getting a huge deal. Invest in your future or something and grab it while it’s hot!

WD Easystore 5TB Hard Drive Image : Giovanni Colantonio

External hard drive deals are always nice, because there’s no confusion over what you’re getting. This WD Easystore hard drive? It gives you 5TB of storage. Boom, plain and simple. You can currently grab this powerful little storage device for $100 at Best Buy. That’s $80 off the list price.

What more do you need to know? It’s a USB 3.0 device that is backwards compatible with USB 2.0, it has data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps, and it works on both Mac and PC. It’s also small and portable, so you can take it with you on the go and risk losing an entire life’s worth of data. Luckily, it has options for automatic backup, so you can make sure that doesn’t happen. It’s a hard drive! It has a lot of space! It’s a low price! End scene!

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Image : Sheilah Villari

Amazon shoppers can take 43% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members. This deal will run until June 7.

Anker Soundcore Life A1 Wireless Earbuds Image : Anker

On the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds? Anker’s Soundcore Life A1 buds are cheap, plus they have some features you might not expect at this price point. Currently marked down 15% to $42 at Amazon, these waterproof buds have a wirelessly-chargeable battery case and have serious battery life at nine hours per charge with another three full charges available in the case. Amazon customers give ‘em a strong 4.6-star rating—fantastic at this price, especially.



10-Pack TrackR Pixel Bluetooth Tracking Devices Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’re sick of wasting time looking for your keys, your wallet, the TV remote, your cat— I get it. Track whatever it is you keep losing sight of with a 20-pack of TrackR Pixel Bluetooth tracking devices today for just $10! You can pick trackers in black, white, blue, or red. These are just the size of a quarter, so you can easily stick them on small devices like a remote control or your keychain.



What’s extra nice is these trackers come with BONUS batteries— so you can be sure you’re set on tracking your most essential items for a good long while.

You can snag this set of 20-pack of TrackR Pixels for just $10 at Meh. These Bluetooth trackers allow you to find items using the associated app available for iPhones as well as Androids.

What’s nice about these trackers, too, is you can replace the long-lasting batteries yourself when needed, unlike some other trackers which you have to replace completely.

Jump on this deal while it’s still good and reclaim your lost time searching for things! On Amazon, these trackers go for $20 for a 5-pack. So, yeah, get the discounted 20-pack while the deal is on!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/28/21 and was updated with new information on 5/31/21.

Save up To 50% on Echo Devices Graphic : Gabe Carey

For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 50% off the sticker prices.



That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in December 2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 05/31/2021.

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $120 on Amazon right now. That’s a $39 savings off the list price, and about $10 less than we’ve seen them lately at Amazon.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $150 right now, or $49 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $197 ($52 off).

It’s basketball season, baby! And not because of the actual, real life. It’s because Space Jam is coming back and everyone’s mad about it. Let’s go! LeBron James is going to star in a new sequel and adults are raging about it because Warner Bros. cut the cartoon skunk that kisses women from it. Also, people are angry because Lola Bunny ... you know what, let’s not get into this. Instead, here’s something less infuriating. NBA 2K21 is on sale for $10. This game features LeBron James, but also lacks playboy skunks and hot rabbits, so it’s basically a Space Jam video game.

Advertisement

Ready for a bloody, gory good time? The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection is now just $20 on PS4. Sure, this is a dollar off the title’s lowest price of $20, but what’s a dollar in the kollective scheme of things?

This isn’t just Mortal Kombat 11, either—this kollection includes the base game, the Kombat Pack with the first batch of DLC kharacters, and the Aftermath expansion. The expansion all by itself retails for $40, so even if you have the base game, you might want to just pick up the kollection if you don’t have the Kombat Pack!

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $45 at Amazon. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

Fortnite Hazard Platoon Pack (Xbox) Image : Epic Games

It’s a Fortnite pack y’all. Save on V-Bucks and get some cool skins all at once if you’re playing on Xbox. I never got into the game, but Twitch tells me a lot of people are still out there chugging jug and wiping out Tomato Town. If this is you, why not do it in a sweet new outfit?

SwimWays Star Wars Death Star XXL Beach Ball Image : Joe Tilleli

Get it? Like blow up the Death Star? Blow up can mean and explosion, but it can also—ah you know you what I mean. Well this thing is massive at 31 inches in diameter. It’s also got built-in LEDs so that’s pretty neat. It’s pool party season baby and we need to make up for last summer. Go ahead and buy two so you have a spare after your son Luke inevitably blows up the first one with his sister. No roughhousing in the pool, but ya know... kids.

Ancient Copper Dice Image : Joe Tilleli

I was like you once. I used cheap plastic dice for my attack rolls and ability checks. Before that, I was just using a dice roller app. Yes, either of those get the job done. In fact, a dice roller app will sometimes even do that pesky math for you. However, rolling a solid metal twenty-sided polyhedron across your friend’s table to hit a nat 20 just feels better. It’s indescribable. So go ahead and immerse yourself fully into your roleplay adventures as you roll damage with a fist full of metal with the weight of your character’s punch. Or if you’re worried about scratching the table, you can just display them under your computer monitor until ultimately putting them in a drawer because your new hairless cat won’t stop knocking them off the desk.

This fun little co-op platformer has you and a friend tied together at the hip quite literally. Yarny and Yarny’s friend.. err.. Blue Yarny work together to solve puzzles. This adorable game that is now only $3 can be beaten in only five to seven hours long so why not make a fun weekend of it with someone important in your life.

Dead Cells Prisoner’s Edition (PS4) Screenshot : Motion Twin

A new year means new opportunities to drop money on crazy gaming collector’s items with no regard for your wallet. I’m usually immune to it, but even I’ve been succumbing recently, buying steelbooks and special editions. This special physical version of Dead Cells is really tempting me to take it to the next level though. The PS4 version of the roguelike’s Prisoner’s Edition is down to $79 on Amazon and it’s stacked with extras. It includes a 8.5" statue of the game’s protagonist and a 7" vinyl soundtrack. That game’s got jams, so the latter is especially appealing. A DLC code for the Bad Seed DLC is included too, and the entire thing is housed in a snazzy metal tin. So I need this? No. But do I deserve a damn reward for surviving 2020? I’d argue yes for the purposes of making a crazy purchase.

Swing for the greens in PGA Tour 2K21, which is currently marked down to just $20 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It’s the first official entry in the series, although it’s essentially the latest edition of the fan-favorite The Golf Club series given fresh branding. I picked this up a couple months back on Xbox and have been digging the chill sim-golf swinging while playing online with an old friend. Join me! It’s $40 off the list price right now.



Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Sony

Sony has a big Memorial Day sale happening right now, including deals on its early PS5 games. But even PS4 owners can snag some killer deals. Case in point, you can now grab Ghost of Tsushima for $40. Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. More importantly, it features the best button prompt in history. At one point, you sit in some hot springs and the game prompts you to reflect on your uncle. It’s an incredible moment and you need to see it to believe it, so grab a copy.



$5 Roblox Gift Card Graphic : Joe Tilleli

I’m gonna be real here: I have no idea what Roblox is. I know, I’m showing my age here. I don’t have anything against it, mind you. I’m sure it’s cool. It is just one of those gaming phenomenon that makes me realize I will not always be “in the know” for my entire life. I could not tell you what this game looks like or what the gameplay is. I didn’t even know it had in-game currency. Well, it does! Eneba is running a sale on Roblox gift cards today. $5 cards sold for $3. Please don’t make fun of me. I am fragile and old. I only know who Mario is and now he is dead. Give me a break!



We here at Kinja are still mourning the death of our leader and former CEO, Wario. As you all know, Sonic broke down our doors, ate him, and became the new CEO. Does this behavior sound like that of a good father? Hell no. Sonic’s son, Baby Sonic, is in danger every waking moment of each day. Lucky for us, Sonic is in LA this afternoon meeting with Jim Carrey to talk movie sequels. He won’t see this article. This is our only chance to get his son and hand him over to Child Protective Services. We found a loophole in Sonic’s custody agreement from his divorce with Edith Finch. If one of our readers pre-orders Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition, Baby Sonic’s full custody will transfer to that reader. So please... For Edith’s sake... Pre-order this game.

Advertisement

PlayStation Game Sale Image : Joseph Tilleli

If you’re like me, you still do not have a PS5 yet—but boy-howdy have you tried. Maybe you even got as far as adding one to cart only for the site to crash when you tried checking out. Buying from a scalper for hundreds over MSRP is looking more and more enticing. And yet we will not budge. We will remain strong. We hear at Kinja Deals are about spending LESS money, not more money. That’s why we’ll buy all these PS5 games, saving money on each, so we can look at the cool boxes... That’s all we can do at the moment.

PAXCESS Pressure Washer Image : Andrew Hayward

When scrubbing alone won’t take the dirt and grime off of your home, garage, boat, patio, or similarly sturdy structure or vehicle, consider pressure washing instead. This PAXCESS pressure washer blasts water and detergent at up to 2300 PSI, obliterating dirt, grease, and other gunk in its way. Save $40 off at Amazon, today only.

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs Image : Sheilah Villari

If you read my piece on great indie coffee companies to support, you might have upgraded your java maker. Well, now it’s time to revamp those coffee cups. You can grab these two double-wall thermal mugs that are visually pleasing and keep your joe at the perfect temperature for just $17 today.

The type of glass these are made from use incredibly durable elements and keep warm beverages heated longer. And there’s no need to worry able a hot handle; they designed that right out of these. It’s actually not too hot to handle. The glass is gorgeous, making these an excellent housewarming gift or present for an espresso aficionado. They are dishwasher safe, and if you prefer the microwave to the kettle, no worries, they’re safe there too.

Free two-day shipping for all Prime members.

Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer Image : Andrew Hayward

Air fryers are the latest kitchen gadget sensation, as they’re able to crisp up food—including meats and veggies—in a healthier way than traditional frying. But if you’re not keen on splashing out a big chunk of cash on another cooking appliance that you may or may not use that often, here’s a great deal on one that won’t break the bank.

Right now, Best Buy is slashing $90 off the price of the sizable Insignia 10-quart digital air fryer, making the price a mere $60. And unlike some air fryers, you get a clear window into the cook, letting you pull out your food at the exact right moment… or just marvel at the process.

Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat Massage Chair Image : Joe Tilleli

Wow your Knockout City team sure does suck, huh? That guy gave up 7 points alone in a single round. And what’s he doing now—did he just fall off the edge again? It’s a good thing you’ve been catching every ball left and right. Got another triple KO after getting some dude out with his own balled up teammate. Hell yeah, but let’s take it a bit easy. You don’t want to pull a muscle in your back from carrying this entire team. This kneading massage cushion with a built in heating pad is $18 off and is exactly what you need to keep you performing well enough to get ten KOs all on your own.

Vava HEPA Air Purifier KINJAQID4 + clip coupon Image : Andrew Hayward

Tired of breathing in the filthy quarantine air pervading your home? You don’t HAVE to keep torturing yourself: the Vava air purifier is $30 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and enter our exclusive promo code KINJAQID4 at checkout.

Built to cover sizable rooms as large as 1,350 square feet, this HEPA air filter also uses a built-in UV light to help kill airborne viruses and bacteria. Grab an extra HEPA filter for $27 right now with a coupon clip to save yourself the hassle of buying a replacement filter in 6-8 months.

The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vaccum is here to help. Down to $449 right now because of a price drop, a savings of $151 off the list price, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.



I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. It also comes with automatic dirt disposal so you won’t actually have to bend down and dump your robot when it’s full. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.

This post was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 11/17/2020, and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 05/31/2021.

2-Pack: Jelly Belly 40-Flavor Gift Box Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Want a sweet deal? Get yourself a 2-pack of these multi-flavor Jelly Belly packs over at MorningSave right now for $22.!



You’ll get classic favorites among those 40 flavors, of course, including: Blueberry, Buttered Popcorn, Cinnamon, Coconut, Licorice, Tangerine, Green Apple, Juicy Pear, Watermelon, Very Cherry, and many more.

These make great gifts, but note that they expire in September! Also, Jelly Belly beans are ideal since they are OU Kosher, gluten-free, peanut-free, dairy-free, fat-free, and vegetarian friendly!

This deal is only good for Memorial Day (or earlier if sold out), so don’t miss out.

Cuisinart Charcoal Grill Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re stuck in a little apartment, don’t have proper outdoor space, and want to get into grilling for the summer I have a solution—a mini charcoal grill. Down to $21, the Cuisinart Portable Grill can honestly get you those juicy burgers and ribs you’ve been dreaming about, and it’s only 14 inches! The grill is only two pounds, which means you can carry it with you to the park or even take it camping without it taking up much room. Grab it before it’s gone!

Snuggle Pro Premium Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s basically summer now, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be a rouge chilly night. That also doesn’t mean all your anxiety has drifted away. It’s probably a bit better now, given more sunshine, but there is plenty out there to keep you restless at night. If you haven’t tried a weighted blanket, I highly recommended it. Customers have raved about this one from Snuggle Pro, and it even comes with a duvet cover. And wouldn’t you know it’s up to 59% off?

This blanket is built to absorb body heat with cooling fibers to ensure you’re chill the whole night. Absolutely no surprise nightmare sweats. Its made of soft, cozy, and most important breathable cotton for warm summer nights. The premium glass beads give that “Deep Touch Pressure” effect important for any weighted blanket. That arrangement was carefully thought out for comfort and movement. Your price will depend on which blanket weight you pick; 5lb, 15lb, or 20lb. This is machine washable. You’ll wash the duvet cover in cool to warm water, then tumble dry low.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit Image : StackSocial

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you could get in a brightening session anytime, anywhere. Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit is only $50 and lets you get dazzling teeth on the go.

Each syringe is filled with hydrogen peroxide for up to twenty treatments at your convenience. The teeth whitening pen helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. Once you fill the trays, use the LED light to activate the gel and start the fading process. Use the teeth shade guide to track your progress, and the whitening formula is made to minimize discomfort. For just ten minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life.

This will ship for $3.

EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Want to have beach-ready skin in a flash? Grab yourself a bottle of the dermatologist-favorite EltaMD UV physical face sunscreen for $27 from Amazon right now.

This stuff is seriously great for simplifying your morning routine. Just spread some on and you can cover up some blemishes or discoloration with its tinted, SPF 41 broad-spectrum formula. I have this and love it because it is fragrance-free and free of other irritants for sensitive skin that I find it difficult to avoid in many cosmetic products.

Grab some while it’s 20% off!

You can also get a bottle of their SPF 44 and SPF 46 versions for a bit more moola. Check those out below! And whatever you use, just don’t forget your sunscreen this summer.

Naipo Massage Gun CE2WVXQ3 Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code CE2WVXQ3 at checkout, a total savings of $81. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 4,400+ reviews.

Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike Image : Andrew Hayward

Zip around your city on a portable, electric bike with this deal on the Jetson Bolt e-bike. It’s $60 off the regular price at Amazon right now, and this foldable vehicle has a 17-mile range and hits speeds up to 15.5 miles per hour. It’s a handy option for compact commutes and errands, or just enjoying a nice day in the warmer months ahead.

2021 Sun Care Kit SALEAWAY Image : Sheilah Villari

It is the time to stock up on sunscreen and all the protectors for your skin if you plan on fun in the sun. The Skin Cancer Foundation teamed up with Dermstore to curate this Sun Care Kit to keep you happy and burn-free in 2021. Use the code SALEAWAY and save 20% on a bundle that is valued at over $127.

Each piece in this kit has the Seal of Recommendation, and these bundles are a great way to discover a new favorite for your skincare arsenal. There are two full-size sunscreens from Coola and EltaMD. Each is lightweight and provides broad-spectrum coverage. They are also good for sensitive skin. Try smaller travel-size sunscreens from Shiseido, La Roche-Posay, snd even Dermstore’s own daily mineral sunscreen. There is a trial of Supergoop’s GlowScreen and La Roche-Posay’s Milk Body & Face SPF 100 for those who get red within minutes of being outside. Oribe’s Power Drops Color Preservation Booster repairs and protects your hair from UV rays and keeps your color as vibrant as possible. And it all comes in a cute clear Dermstore bag. This is a wonderful kit to experiment with the best brands to keep you safe and never have to worry about sun damage.

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition Graphic : Joe Tilleli

So since the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, several times a week I have gone to the Steam page, hovered over purchase, only to close out of the store. I adored this trilogy, imperfections and all. Though I have not touched the series since Mass Effect 3's final Citadel DLC released in 2013. I would love to go back and play through this masterpiece, but I just know deep down that if I buy it, I’ll end up playing partway through the first game before getting bored and moving onto something else. It’s not that I won’t think the first game holds up. I just can’t remember the last time I’ve seen a long game through to the end. The sweet spot for my attention span lately has been games I can finish in about ten hours. So if you’re like me, the best way to relive the Mass Effect trilogy will be getting this book for $31 and looking at all this cool art.



Final Fantasy XV Official Works Limited Edition Image : Joe Tilleli

Hey do you like concept art? Of course you do. It’s practically the best thing to unlock in any game. But now you can check out all of Final Fantasy XV’s art in book form! $70 off on Amazon.

The Inventory editor-in-chief Sonic the Hedgehog has passed down another deal he wants me to share today. He points out that you can now pre-order the official Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia for $42 or the Deluxe Edition for $48. The upcoming book is an officially licensed, 288-page book from Dark Horse that explains everything you need to know about Sonic. It’ll officially be out in November, but you can save some money by ordering it early. In fact, Sonic demands that you do. Defy his dark rule at your own risk. I don’t think the book mentions the part where he ate Wario and took control of our website, though. Seems like an important detail Dark Horse should get in there before it comes out.

