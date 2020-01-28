Tuesday's Best Deals: Anker Projector, Heated Jackets, Elgato Capture Cards, and More

A huge Anker sale, computer Gold Box and stainless steel coffee mugs lead of Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Computer Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a number of monitors, laptops, and desktops to level up your game play or work station. Inside, you’ll find gear from BenQ, HP, Dell, Acer, and more with prices starting as low as $64.



Just remember this is a Gold Box, which means these prices will only last until the end of the day. I’ve included a few options below, but make sure to visit the deal page to see all of you options.

Anker Charging Accessory Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box offers a number of discounts on some of our readers’ favorite Anker products. Highlights include a the $35 Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2 wall charger with two USB-C ports (just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price, ) and the Anker PowerWave 7.5 wireless charging stand for $35.



For the rest of the deals, including a ton of cables, battery packs, and a car charger, be sure to head over to the deal page. And remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $146 with the on-page coupon.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $200, and that price was already a great bargain.

Zojirushi Coffee Maker, Mugs and Lunch Boxes Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Zojirushi is known for making really good insulated bottles and right now, you can save big on those plus everything you need to start brewing your own coffee and tea from home. Plus, a number of lunch jars so that you can bring your Instant Pot stews and soups to work.



Think of this Gold Box as an investment. Start bringing coffee and lunch to work, and you’ll save so much money. Just remember this is a Gold Box, which means these discounts on Zojirushi gear will only last until the end of the day. I’ve included a few options below, but make sure to visit the deal page to see all of you options.

Spasilk 10 Pack Soft Terry Bath Washcloths Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I love babies. They’re cute and smell good (when they’re not pooping). But there is no denying that babies are very gross. They require a lot of clean up, either from spit up incidents, formula or milk spilling all over them, or you know, shitting themselves silly. Help keep them nice and clean 24/7 with a 10-pack of Soft Terry Bath Washcloths. Three different colors are marked down on Amazon. Get white, blue stripes, or blue tiger for $4.



Gosund Mini Smart Plug Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have a ton of smart devices in your home, why not make them even smarter? You can get a four-pack of Gosund Mini Smart Plug for $21 when you use promo code E22PXEVO. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can shut off lights from across the room, as well as from your smartphone.



ORORO Heated Apparel Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Yeah, I said it. And I meant it! Don’t let your nips freeze when you’re stuck standing outside in the cold. If you have some God awful sporting event to attend that is outdoors, or you genuinely just like doing things when it is cold out, you need a jacket that will keep you warm. You can snag a heated jacket for up to 50% off during today’s ORORO Heated Apparel Gold Box on Amazon.



The sale includes men’s, women’s, and unisex jackets that provide padded heated in the chest or stomach. The jackets are made with softshell fabric exterior and a fleece lining, plus three carbon fiber heating elements to generate heat across core body areas.

Just a reminder, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Winter Whiteout Sale Photo : Backcountry

Getting ready for the next big snowstorm? You can gear up, thanks to Backcountry’s Winter Whiteout Sale. Now through January 31st, you can save up to 30% gear and apparel from Backcountry. If you don’t have a good jacket, now is the time to get one. Backcountry has hooded jackets, insulated jackets, and more included in this week-long sale.



Trigger Point GRID Mini Compact Foam Roller Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Start rollin’ with your foamies for just $13 with this discounted Trigger Point GRID Mini Compact Foam Roller. This itty-bitty roller supports up to 250 pounds and uses compression from your body weight to simulate a sports massage after a workout. It’s great, painful stuff. Gets yours!

Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Are you ready to start streaming in glorious 4K? Pick up this discounted Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro. This capture card is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter.



While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro to stream your gameplay in its full 4K (2160p60) glory.

This current price is about $120 less than usual, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

eBay is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones. If you’re okay with Manufacturer refurbished, that is.



Sony Continues to Drink Bose's Milkshake If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X… Read more

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $180, which is $100 less than buying them new, and as cheap as we’ve ever seen them. And, sure, that’s still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Switch Graphic : Tercius Bufete

In case you missed it last week, it’s back! If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that, and $17 is the best price we’ve ever seen.



Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.

Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”

FYI, it’ll start shipping in February.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and RX 560X Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you can ignore the red-and-black, aggressive design and have the capacity to change the drive (you do,) this is a solid companion to hunker down with during the inevitable winter storms.



The 15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop packs a AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card, 8GB of RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and... a disappointing, 1TB SATA HDD. Aside from the lame drive, add all that up and you have a budget gaming PC ready take on whatever teenager thinks he’s good at Fortnite.

And for under $500, it’s a perfect way game without costing an arm and a leg.

Seagate FireCuda 2TB Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement drives out there, thanks in large part to the built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up your booth up and load times. Not for nothing, but it’d work for your PC as well.



This is the best price we’ve ever seen, matching the one we saw on Prime Day.

15% Off Yamazaki Homewares Photo : Huckberry

Right now, Huckberry is discounting a ton of Yamazaki products to the tune of 15% off. If you’re unfamiliar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not very much money. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, your toilet paper holder, side tables, storage cart, or just want a smarter way to store your keys, this sale has something for everyone.



Shep, our favorite defector and the least-talented Pokemon trainer out there, was super thristy for these Yamazaki wares. So you know they’re good.

Prices start at just $17. So make sure to pick yourself up a few pieces before they run out of stock.

Looking for a stylish new jacket to add to your wardrobe? If you already own a few crewnecks, thermals, and henleys, one of these Flint and Tinder jackets would be a perfect layering option for you. Right now, the Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket is $161 at Huckberry, which is 35% off. While the Flint and Tinder Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is $229 (20% off).



If we start buying clothes for winter, maybe the weather will start to consistently feel like snow is approaching. Right now, you can prep for colder weather by restocking your closet with Jachs clothing. You can mix and match fleece crewnecks and hooded henleys to get two for $38 at Jachs. Just use promo code 2FLC at checkout.

RAVPower 3-Port Travel Charger Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Need a small multi-port charger that you can easily toss in any bag while you’re traveling? This RAVPower 3-Port Travel Charger is only $10 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJA230 at checkout. This USB wall charger has three ports and Smart 2. 0 Technology that detects connected devices and automatically adjusts the output for faster, optimal charging.



Debating whether or not to pick up a Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL? Amazon’s making the choice a little easier by adding a $100 gift card. Gizmodo says that with the Pixel 3a, “Google made the best value phone on the market.”



This is a bonafide steal, considering that they are both pretty great phones and an Amazon gift card is ostensibly cash.

Both have all the Google smarts you’d expect from a top-of-the-line Android phone, a great camera and a super long battery life. If you’re even the teensiest bit interested in getting a new phone, this is a terrific deal.

With 40 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $650 5" Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this full array backlit TV go for $200 more elsewhere. Plus, it works with AirPlay, which means you can use your Apple product to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV, and apps.



If you’re traveling out of the country with your family, you’re going to need a safe place to store everyone’s passports. You’re going to want to get a Travel Wallet & Family Passport Holder while it is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen it. You can clip the $1 coupon on the page and use the promo code YSBUQZ43 to get this for $14.



The wallet can hold up to six passports, tickets, four to 10 cards, cash, and travel documents. You don’t have to worry about anyone stealing your information, as the wallet has built-in RFID-blocking to safeguard your personal information.

Semi-Annual Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

You might not think it is the season to wear boat shoes, but Sperry has shoes for every season, boat shoes included. Right now, you can save up to 60% during Sperry Outlet’s Semi-Annual Sale. Included in this clearance clear out are boat shoes, wool sneakers, rain boots, and more.



The Give’r 4 Season Glove promise to keep your hands warm, and dry, during even the harshest of winter storms, and right now you can get them for a cool $90. These heavy-duty, waterproof, insulated gloves’ exterior is all leather with Thinsulate lining on the interior.



According to Give’r, these gloves will keep you safe even if you grab a “burning log out of a fire” and keep you warm even if you’re ice fishing in -25 degrees.

For a lot of people, $90 may seem like a lot for a pair of gloves. But from what I’ve experienced with Give’r goods, they’re well worth the price. (FYI, If you’re looking for a darker shade for your gloves, you can pick up the same glove in an exclusive chestnut colorway for $105.)

TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier Photo : Amazon

The cold weather can really dry up your sinuses and make everything feel stuck. Avoid feeling even more like crap during shitty weather by getting a humidifier. You can get the TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier for only $70 on Amazon when you clip the $10 coupon and use promo code KINJA277.



The humidifier has a warm mist feature, which has three temperature levels for winter use. You can adjust the mist output, the mist temperature, and humidity. Depending on when you want to use it, you can set a timer and activate sleep mode. The humidifier can work for up to 46 hours with just one fill.

It’s time to put away your light blankets and pull out the heavy-duty comforter. If your comforter has seen better days, you can snag a deal on a Buffy comforter right now. Get a Cloud Comforter or Breeze Comforter for $20 off when you use promo code CLOUD20 at checkout. The Cloud is Buffy’s crowd-favorite comforter with over 14,000 reviews. The Breeze is a lighter comforter that helps keep you cool all-night-long.



Just know, Buffy offers a “Try Before You Buy” 7-day trial. You will be charged after the trial and you will see your $20 discount then. This promotion is valid until January 28th.

Mike’s Hot Honey Photo : Amazon

Update: It’s back!



Why eat anything plain when you can drizzle it in hot honey? Get yourself a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $7 on Amazon. Each 12 oz. bottle is infused with chili peppers to give it that kick that will spice up any meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussel sprouts).

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. Right now,you can take $20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best deals on the core system we’ve seen.



And if you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:



Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con

Costs $100 less

Choose from the Gray, Turquoise and Yellow. Make sure to act fast, there’s no telling how long this stays in stock.

Kershaw Cinder (1025X) Multifunction Pocket Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with this discounted pocket knife. Despite it’s diminutive build, this steel blade packs a lot of useful features including a bottle opener, lanyard hole and a liner lock. Plus it’s only $8.



Pre-Semi Annual Sale Photo : Backcountry

The cold winter weather is finally here, so it is time to stock up on clothing to keep warm. If you hate paying full price for jackets and snow pants, don’t do it. Instead, shop Backcountry’s Pre-Semi Annual Sale to get up to 50% off brands you already know and love. During this sale, you can save on Patagonia, Marmot, Sorel, The North Face, Fjallraven, Prana, and so much more. Shop now through January 31st.

Up to 75% Off Outwear Photo : Jachs

Up to 75% Off Outwear | Jachs | Promo code WNTR

I feel like a broken record at this point, so please ignore me until March, but holy crap, it is cold outside. If you somehow made it until mid-January without a winter coat, you’re quite bold. Don’t suffer any longer, get yourself a new winter coat. Right now, Jachs has up to 75% off outwear. Just use promo code WNTR at checkout, which will slash prices right down.

And as always, Jachs has free returns on all orders!