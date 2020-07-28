Tuesday's Best Deals: Anker Mini Projector, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Pandemic Board Game, Tacklife Tire Inflator and Jump Starter, Jolly Rancher Gummies, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

An Anker Nebula Astro mini projector, an HP Sprocket photo printer, a Nintendo Switch Pro controller restock and rare discount, a Kirby Nendoroid, a Pandemic board game, a steep discount on a Tacklife tire inflator and jump starter, and a 5-pound bag of Jolly Ranchers gummies lead Tuesday’s best deals.

2-Year VPN Plan Image : VyprVPN

No one likes their internet service provider (ISP), so why on earth would you want the same people who throttle your connection when you download too many games on Steam to pry into your browsing history? We’ve been saying this for a while now, but your personal data should remain private and a VPN is the best step toward maintaining anonymity online.



While I recommend bookmarking and shopping our VPN deals each week or reviewing our commenter-curated list of the best VPNs on the market, I found out this morning you can bag 2 years of VyprVPN for $60, amounting to $2.50 a month—a competitive just outpricing reader-favorite Private Internet Access by a narrow margin.

For that low cost, Vypr supports five connections at once, over 70 server locations worldwide, apps across a number of devices, and Chameleon protocol, which asserts to “defeat VPN blocking to bypass restrictive censorship.” Join the fight against corporate surveillance today.

HP Sprocket Select Photo Printer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I still like having tangible photos to put on the fridge or frame for my shelves. And when I did have a cubicle it was full of pics of family and friends. HP’s Sprocket Select Photo Printer is here to make doing so as easy as possible. Plus it’s $40 off right now.



This can all be done seamlessly right through an app on your phone. You can design, edit, and even make videos of your photos. Print right from your camera roll or social media. You’re getting wallet-sized photos that you can print on sticky-backed paper to place on the wall or in a journal. The Sprocket is easy to load and won’t take up much space. It’s pretty portable so you can bring it to a relative who isn’t as technologically advanced and help them print their pics too. I’m looking at you mom, no more printing at CVS.

This item ships for free.

Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker Image : Tribit

Soon enough, you’ll be rolling up to your mountain biking trips like Jay from down the block with the boombox blaring on his shoulders. The Tribit StormBox Micro is an ultra portable Bluetooth speaker that clips onto your bike, backpack, or other things that play nicely with clips. It’s 20% off at Amazon right now, or $45 if you’re only interested in totals.



It features powerful speakers driven by XBass technology and a TI amplifier, and with 100-foot range, you don’t have to be very close to your smartphone to keep the signal strong. The StormBox Micro is perfect for outdoor adventures with its IP67 water and dust resistance and 8-hour battery life, and for even more power, you can grab two and pair them up in stereo mode.

Anker Nebula Astro Mini Projector KINASTRO Image : Anker

Anker’s latest smart projector is out, and I’m resisting the urge to buy one just to paint it up like a BB-8. This one is a pocket projector that’s well-suited for kids, featuring 2.5-hour battery life, a customizable Android 7.1 UI, and parental controls to ensure they’re not up to no good after lights out. Starting with a $300 MSRP, you’ll chop $55 off by clipping the Amazon coupon and using exclusive promo code Code KINJASTRO.



This projector has USB-C, HDMI, and Bluetooth for connectivity, and you can beam content from your smartphone. YouTube, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more are loaded up, too, if you don’t have any external sources in mind.

Amazon Echo Dot + 2 Months of Music Unlimited Image : Amazon

If Spotify and Apple Music are giving you a headache, Amazon wants to woo you to their side with an insane offer. You’ll get a third-gen Echo Dot for just $1 when you buy two monthss worth of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether, your total is $17 for 74% in savings.



This dream team enables voice-activated access to millions of songs, plus the thousands of other things Alexa can help you with.

The catch is that this deal only applies to new subscribers.

Samsung T7 1TB External USB-C Drive Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Portable USB drives have lots of benefits, from expanded laptop storage, to serving as backup devices, and making transferring files between devices and carrying your files around with you. They can be pricey, though! Samsung’s drives are dependable and sleek, easily sliding into even small bag pockets, so your data can always be at your side. A 1TB drive would typically cost $200, but right now it’s down to $160 at Best Buy, saving you $40. You’ll also be able to choose from black, blue, or red, depending on your geek chic.



Dierya Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

There really is no competition between membrane and mechanical keyboards. The tactile feedback, instant response, and superior travel you get with a mechanical keyboard of any sort is hard to beat. It’s satisfying for long days of accurate typing and especially key for ensuring your best performance while gaming. Wireless models are starting to come in at much cheaper price points, and today, you can try Dierya’s well-rated model for just $47.



It works either wired over USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth 4.0, meaning you can use it for PC, tablets, and smartphones, too. (Console users needn’t apply, sadly.) It also features an eight-hue RGB backlight with a variety of cool effects. By the way, this is a ten-key-less model, so steer clear if you’re a number puncher.

AUKEY EP-N5 True Wireless Earbuds KINJAEPN5 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With IPX5 water resistance, 35-hour battery life, capacitive touch controls, and active noise cancellation, you’d expect a pair of true wireless earbuds like the AUKEY’s EP-N5 to cost north of $80. Not only is the regular price for all of that set at just $60, but today, Kinja readers can get them as little as $45 using exclusive coupon code KINJAEPN5.



Advanced Active Noise Cancelation: With the advanced ANC technology, these earbuds detect and cancel a maximum 28dB of ambient noise so you can focus on your music. The 10mm dynamic drivers enhance bass and deliver incredible sound

35-Hour Playtime & USB-C Quick Charge: The earbuds offer 7 hours of music and calls on a single charge with ANC off (4.5 hours with ANC on), while the charging case extends that to 35 hours. USB-C Quick Charge fully charges the charging case in 120 minutes

Dual Microphones: Each earbud has two microphones for improved voice pickup and background-noise suppression, which ensures that you’re heard clearly without interference

One-Step Pairing & IPX5 Water Resistance: The true wireless earbuds are ready when you are– just take them out of the charging case and they’ll automatically connect to your paired device. IPX5 water resistance makes them ideal for intense workouts and runs

Again, that’s coupon code KINJAEPN5, and this deal expires August 3.

Anker Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds (Black) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

You know, despite writing for Kinja Deals, and despite our consistent posting of headphone and earbud deals, I haven’t picked up any wireless headsets. Well, maybe this deal will convince me, as grabbing these Anker wireless earbuds for $79 is quite the deal.



These noise reducing earbuds will help you focus on your work without being so big and bulky, and these will stay charged for the duration of the work day.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Most of us have been spending the past four months or so binging Netflix and Hulu, or playing video games to pass the time... so maybe it’s time for a TV upgrade? Smart TVs are super helpful, and thanks to Amazon, you can get a nice, big 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for just $300. You can even plug an antenna into it!



If you’re worried about quality, this TV is sporting a 4.3 rating on Amazon after almost 750 reviews, so that’s a pretty good track record! It also has three HDMI ports, which is helpful for those with a lot of gaming consoles and a Chromecast (so me, essentially).

18-Month VPN Plan Image : CyberGhost VPN

If you haven’t heard of CyberGhost, experts say it has one of the most impressive privacy policies around. Not only that, but it’s a bargain at $2.75/month for their 18-month plan, the same price their 1-year plan normally runs. For that unprecedented low cost, you get access to 6,300 servers, AES 256-bit encryption, support for up to seven devices, 24/7 live support, and an automatic kill switch as well as a 45-day money back guarantee if it doesn’t meet your standards.



Advertisement

Risk-free and trusted by reviewers at PCMag, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide, this is one bargain you don’t want to miss. Peep the rest of our VPN deals here.

Linksys AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Spending so much time at home, you might have started noticing that your router doesn’t give off the best signal. If that’s been one of your biggest quarantine gripes, it might be time to get an upgrade. This Linksys mesh WiFi router, which typically sells for $200, is down to $150 at Best Buy right now.



It has a max speed of 2.2 gigabits per second, a tri-band configuration, and it’s upgradeable. If you live in a larger home or apartment, a single router may start to lose its signal the further away you get. With a mesh router, like this one, you can add a couple extenders to reach the spots your router can’t.

Advertisement

While I haven’t tested the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth wireless active noise-canceling headphones myself, Adam Clark Estes, a Bose skeptic, reviewed them for Gizmodo in 2016 and had this to say:



I’ve never loved Bose headphones. Out of the box, they always felt a bit flimsy, and on my head, the audio quality seemed subpar for the price. At least that’s what I thought before I tried the new QuietComfort 35 Wireless cans. The noise cancellation is peerless, and the sound is terrific—for the most part.

With three levels of noise cancelation, Alexa voice assistant support, a sound-isolating dual-microphone system, and easy pairing through the Bose Connect app, these cans are the closest rival to my personal favorite Sony WH-1000XM3s, and for the first time since December, they’re 20% off on Amazon in black and silver variants. Chances are, you won’t see this price again until at least Prime Day or Black Friday. Snap ‘em up while the price is at an all-time low. And if you don’t mind rocking the rose golds, they’re even cheaper at $236.

Advertisement

Magic: The Gathering Commander 2019 Decks (4-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

While 2020 brought a new rotation for the popular Magic: The Gathering card game, 2019's cards are still legal and viable in the Commander format, which has you creating decks that only allow one copy of each permanent, including a “leader” of sorts that dictates which colors you can use. Normally $115, this box set includes four ready-to-play Commander (or EDH for the veterans) decks for $80. Even if you have these decks or a viable Commander deck to play already, you could buy this and sell a bunch of cards individually to make all your money back, plus interest.



P.S.: Red Deck Wins.

Pandemic: The Cure Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Why experience a global pandemic outside when you can do it from the safety of your own home. If you’re still social distancing with your small circle here’s the perfect not totally on the nose activity for game night. Solving four fictional outbreaks with the Pandemic: The Cure. And it’s on sale today for 28% off.



Pandemic: The Cure is a dice-based version of the popular Pandemic board game. It’s quick to set up and easy to play. You’ll be in charge of finding the cure for four different diseases that threaten the world. So at least we only have the one right now. ::nervously shrugs:: Much like the scientists working tirelessly to help with COVID you and your team are in charge of containing hotspots unlike whatever Florida, Texas, California, and Arizona are doing. The dice will determine what can be done. You’ll make decisions on how to travel between the regions to collect samples and swap information. Each choice can have a major outcome and each player will hold a specific role for the research team like dispatchers and medics. Re-rolls can lead to a perfect turn which cures all but it can also cause more outbreaks. When infection rates get too high all players lose, interesting. But if you work together and determine the best course of action you save the world. How poignant.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking into buying the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, you can find one at Amazon right now for $59. It’s a price we’ve seen regularly at Walmart, but it’s difficult to actually buy one there right now. Amazon has it shipping immediately. Grab one of the Joy-Cons can’t handle your thumbs’ fury.



Beam Kirby Nendoroid Figure Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

These Nendoroid figurines are rather expensive, but that’s because they offer a bit more than your typical display. This Beam Kirby is on sale for $45 today (normally $60), and it offers multiple magnetic points for switching up between several different poses. You’ll also be able to change or remove the hat, change between four different faces, and introduce some hocus pocus to the scene with the wand and sparkle props.



Save up to 30% on Board Games and Trading Cards Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re running out of fun things to do in quarantine, it’s time to try a new board game with the family. You can only play so many games of Monopoly, but with up to 30% off dozens of board games at Amazon, there’s little reason to try something new. I personally haven’t heard of most of these games, but that’s precisely what makes this such an interesting sale—there’s bound to be something you haven’t played before. Ooooh, this Exploding Kittens card game about throwing burritos at people sounds right up my alley. Find yours here.



Shore up your Funko collection with a huge sale at Amazon, where you can get Marvel and Star Wars themed subscription boxes for just $10 each. All boxes contain at least one or two Funko Pop statuettes, plus other collectibles like bottle openers, mugs, key chains, and t-shirts. One of them even has a Pez dispenser, because why the hell not? Here’s a quick list of everything on avail, and you can click through to see everything you’ll get with each:



There were quite a few more of these boxes up for grabs, including a sick Darth Vader set, but they went fast, so grab a few for yourself before everyone else clears the stockroom!

2K is discounting some of its best collections on the Nintendo Switch. Snag three games each in the BioShock Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection for $35 each.



You can also still grab the XCOM 2 Collection for $35, which is not as sweet of a deal on paper as it only packs one game, but it comes with all the DLC, and considering I’d still pay $60 for the base game in 2020, I’ll say it’s still worth buying.

Advertisement

Did you see the latest footage of Halo Infinite at the Xbox Games Showcase? If it hyped you up, maybe it’s time to catch up (or replay) the series in anticipation! You’re in luck, too, as Amazon has The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5 available for a total of just $35.



The Master Chief Collection has Halo 1-4, so you need to pick up Halo 5 separately in order to get all of the mainline titles. But with the collection being $20 and Guardians being $15, you’re by no means breaking the bank if you want to snag both and have a Halo series playthrough while you wait for the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite. Go ahead, you deserve some FPS goodness.

Advertisement

Ready for another anime fighter? You should check out Granblue Fantasy: Versus, especially if you’re a fan of that Dragon Ball FighterZ style. Now $10 off for the Premium Edition ($70 total), you’ll get the game and DLC, a code for the original mobile game, an original soundtrack, and an artbook, all shipping in a nice thick box with exclusive artwork.



Advertisement

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Switch) Screenshot : Nighthawk Interactive

Advertisement

Ready to try something different? Put all the guns and swords and footballs down and play a game that mashes up 100+ superheroes into one massive day-saving flash mob. In The Wonderful 101, you’ll roam around zerging as a group of caped crime fighters, recruiting new allies and increasing your total strength along the way.



The Wonderful 101: The Kotaku Review The Wonderful 101 is a frustrating game, a confusing maelstrom of aliens and superheroes that seems Read more

It’s wacky, but The Wonderful 101 is a nice change of pace from the usual gameplay tropes of the generation, and it has been masterfully retouched on the Nintendo Switch. Your total today is $34.

Neo Geo Mini International Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Want to relive classics like The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Metal Slug 3? Then break out that Ulysses S. Grant, because the international edition of the arcade cabinet-fashioned SNK NeoGeo Mini is $46 on Amazon right now. It’s small enough to carry it around on socially distant walks out in the park. The instant save/load function makes it easy to pick up and put down on a whim.



With a 3.5-inch screen, 40 classics from one of the golden eras of gaming, and a built-in joystick and stereo speakers, it’s a fun little system to play at home or on the go. HDMI-out makes it possible to bring your session to the big screen, and a USB power supply means you can hook it up to your portable charger of choice for a truly wall outlet-free experience.

Advertisement

Ironically, before stay-at-home orders were a thing, I’d never driven in NYC as much as I do now. Unless you have no other choice, public transit is a bust and you can’t walk to your doctor in Manhattan from Bed-Stuy or Bushwick. Well, you can, but it might take a really long time. Anyway, the point I’m trying to make is cars are necessary no matter where you live in the U.S. right now, for everything from grocery runs to a change of scenery in the park to medical appointments and food takeout.

Whether you’ve bought a car for the first time or need a lifeline you can count on in the event your doot doot stops dooting, Tacklife’s dependable KP120 jump starter AND ACP1B digital tire inflator are on sale for 40% and 37% off, respectively, through 7/31. That way the next time you get a flat or need a jump, you will be there for you—no need to call AAA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gooloo 1200A SuperSafe Jump Starter BVDQQNLC Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

On the road a lot? Whether you’re living a nomadic lifestyle or work commute takes you through winding countrysides, you’ll want something like this Gooloo car jump starter to save yourself a hitchhike or a potential call to AAA. Normally $80, you can use promo code BVDQQNLC and bring your final total down to $45.



This 1200A starter packs a 18,000mAh battery that outputs voltage across a variety of mediums, including USB 3.0 Quick Charge to keep enough fuel in your phone’s tank to call someone if you’re unsuccessful jumping the car’s battery. It comes with a 12V battery clamp for that particular job, and an onboard LCD display keeps you informed on its remaining capacity.

Advertisement

Gooloo rates the jump starter for up to 30 1500-amp surges on cars, motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, trucks, and boats. You could just as well jump a tractor in case the upcoming harvest season doesn’t throw any luck your way.

Advertisement

Raycop Lite Allergen UV Vacuum (Refurbished) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Everyone has a vacuum that’s probably pretty good on carpet, tile, and wood floors. But do you have a vacuum that can eliminate pollen, dust mites, and kill ninety-eight percent of bacteria in two seconds? Well, now you can. Take $70 off this certified refurbished Raycop Allergen Vacuum.



These normally run $150 at places like HSN and QVC. If you are someone who suffers from allergies or even has pets this is your new best friend. This pint-sized vacuum packs a punch and can tackle your mattresses, pet beds, and sofas. The HEPA filter traps everything you don’t want to see or know about from a variety of fabrics in your home. The ultraviolet light helps kill over ninety percent of bacteria, viruses, and pollen. Watch this little sucker pulverize dust particles both big and small in mere seconds and turn your house into a happier and healthier place. It is 100% certified refurbished and tested to make certain it’s running like new.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Modus Furniture Simple Platform Storage Bed Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

I didn’t know clutter until I moved into a Manhattan studio apartment with my partner and our two pets about a year and a half ago. In our various excursions to Ikea leading up to our cohabitation, one of our first investments was under-bed storage. And I haven’t looked back. Folks, let me tell you, there’s nothing like shoving shit you don’t know what to do with under the bed and out of sight. On sale for just over $500 on Amazon, the queen-size Simple Platform storage bed from Modus Furniture is elegant and understated, but best of all, it’s practical. Save 23% and see for yourself what all the fuss is about.



Advertisement

Stealing Coin Kitty Bank Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a sucker for these cute little banks. Among them is the Pikachu version and the No Face one. This mischievous little kitty is no different. The kitty bank is the perfect gift for a cat-loving pal or a wonderful little knick-knack to brighten up your desk or shelf. As you can see with the other two these can sometimes run upwards of $25 given the licensing but this funny feline is 43% off right now. It’s the perfect place to put your pennies and much more pleasing than the jar or tray you have on the counter. I like that they’ve listed this as an educational toy and can only imagine it’s to teach ‘cats steal things,’ which fair enough that’s kind of true. You will have to also purchase two AA batteries and it does have an on/off switch so they won’t burn up while not in use.



Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Portable UV-C Sanitizing Wand Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Keeping things clean right now is a new stressor and chore for most of us. We’ve covered UV sanitizers before and how effective they are in killing just under 100% of germs. These wands from MorningSave today fits right into that category. These wands use UV-C light to kill bacteria and are 71% off the original price.



UV sanitizers can be used on a multitude of surfaces and items. If you have kids keeping their toys clean is surely at the top of your list and this easy to charge and use wand could an integral part of that. You only need to use it for a few seconds to get its optimum power. It’s lightweight and portable so ideal to try out all over your house, office, car, or even if you have to travel. Plus, it lights up! It comes in black, white, or pink.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

There’s a lot of levels here to unpack with the concept of Star Wars Nerds Rope. I’ve seen this limited edition pack out on the interwebs for as much as $33 on some sites, so if you’re an enthusiast for a galaxy far far away this deal is for you. Grab sixteen vaguely lightsaber-esque Nerds ropes for just $18.



In true Star Wars fashion, both the light and dark sides are represented. The blue raspberry being for the rebels and the sweet cherry representing the Empire. The Nerds Rope itself also represents that duality in being both crunchy and chewy, sweet yet tangy. These are great for sharing will fellow rebels or your favorite Sith Lord.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Better Love Better Touch Vibe Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If there’s one thing I’ve learned working for this website it’s that everyone loves masturbating and finding a good deal. Today, Ella Paradis has combined the two, slashing the price of the Better Love Better Touch vibrator by 69% (nice). With the press of a single button, you’ll reach that orgasm without hassle. Perfect for quarantine sexy times, this vibe is approved for use with water-based lubes and, according to the description “is easy to clean with soap and water.” For a fuss-free self-fuck, pick one up for yourself while it’s $44 off.



Reusable Face Shields (10-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Y’all, let me tell you: I’ve seen some nasty videos from some nasty people spitting in other’s peoples faces. If you’re particularly vulnerable and you’re dealing with hordes of people on a daily basis, consider purchasing this ten pack of face shields for just $25. Elastic straps connect to a foam band that keeps it comfortable on your forehead. These shields are latex- and fiberglass-free, too. MorningSave has these in sizes made for both adults and kids.



2 Lantern Bug Zappers Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

How many of you have been annihilated by bug bites while just chilling in your yard? It’s that time of year when mosquitos are out for blood, literally. If you are lucky enough to have an outdoor space or camp a lot bug replant is probably number one on your list each year. But how efficient has it been? Today MorningSave has two lantern bug zappers for $25, this is 69% less than their original price.



Each lantern creates a huge “Bugs You Better Not” zone of about sixteen feet in each direction. They are waterproof and have a rechargeable battery. The lanterns are compact and lightweight so it’s easy to hang and move them around for optimum coverage. Each lantern also has a flashlight option in case you need a little extra light on your outdoor adventures. It will take about three hours to get to a full charge but it will last up to sixteen hours if you just use the light and twelve hours if you’re also using the zapper. The lanterns charge by USB and come in three different colors.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Free Blue Light Lenses w/ $100+ Purchase FREEBLUE Image : GlassesUSA

Advertisement

Blue light is bad for you. The blue light from LEDs is why we’re not supposed to look at phones or computers an hour before bed, it’s why office workers often deal with eyestrain, and there’s a good chance that’s why you’re getting headaches. We’re using these devices more than ever before, and GlassesUSA has a great deal to help—free blue light lenses with the code FREEBLUE.



Advertisement

Here is how GlassesUSA.com works:

1. Pick the frames you want

2. Choose what you’re going to use the glasses for, and fill in the prescription if you have one

3. For this deal, pick either the value or standard lens package, then the ‘Clear with Blue Light’ option

4. Head to the cart and enter the FREEBLUE code

Advertisement

And you’re done! The best part is that this code stacks with other codes, too. When I was testing the deal out, the code FUTURE60 was automatically applied to my order before I went to the cart, and that helped me save even more. Pair it with our exclusive KINJA65 code for even more savings.

The FREEBLUE deal runs for a week, so make sure to take advantage of it soon!

25% off Sitewide Sale BESTSALE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve mentioned before how I’m a fan of bareMinerals and have used them on and off over the years. I’m a big fan of their powders and lipstick. They are an excellent clean beauty company and if your looking to start supporting one this is a great spot. For the next week take 25% off anything on their site just use the code BESTSALE at checkout.



This is a great opportunity to explore some of the kits especially the ones you can customize to your needs. I especially like the Find Your Favorites set where you get to pick your foundation, lipstick, and highlighter or bronzer. You can actually choose any two options of all the makeup which includes blush, concealer, eyeliner, and primer. Actually primer, definitely get the primer. This kit will shake out to $49 with the discount. But whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed and you’re taking a step forward into the sustainable community and hopefully, it’s the first of many clean products to swap for.

Advertisement

You will also enjoy free shipping on all orders and sale runs until August 2.

3 Chinos for $100 3BC Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

It may not exactly be chino weather, but as people begin returning to their offices and workplaces, they may find that their old work clothes... no longer fit. Hey, some people used quarantine to start up a good workout routine! I didn’t, but I’m sure they’re out there. But regardless of the reason, it’s time for some new clothes for the new you, and JACHS NY is offering 3 pairs of chinos for the flat rate of $100.



Advertisement

JACHS NY’s chinos come in three different cuts: Straight, Slim, and Cropped. If you’re not sure which style works for you, don’t worry, as JACHS offers free returns if they don’t happen to fit! So what are you waiting for? Grab 3 chinos in different colors or cuts, apply the code 3BC at checkout, and get to diversifying that wardrobe.

Naipo Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat R8675NMX + clip coupon Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

By now, you probably could use a really deep tissue massage. Most massagers can take care of sore muscles on the surface, but deep tissue massages can work out nasty muscle knots that have been troublesome for a while. These are best done by a massage therapist (as all massages are), but in the year 2020, you may not be be to going to a massage parlor, or don’t have the funds on hand to do so. That’s where Naipo’s massage pillow comes to save the day.



Advertisement

This Shiatsu massage pillow focuses in on the pressure points with its massage balls and heat. Because of its shape, it’s easily to use on multiple points of the body, like the neck, back, calves, and more. Also, since it’s a pillow, you can lay down on it and let the massager REALLY knead into some trouble spots. Just be careful, as the balls make it so that’s a lot of pressure. Always know your limits and expect to be sore for a couple days after any deep tissue massage.

If you use the code R8675NMX at checkout and clip the coupon on the page, you’ll get this pillow for only $22. It’s a great deal, so if you’re sore and your muscles can use a good kneading, don’t sleep on this deal! Or on the pillow. The pillow’s not made for sleeping.

Reusable Cotton Masks (Set of 2) Image : Frank and Oak

Advertisement

Believe it or not, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, which means you should be wearing a mask every time you leave the house, no exceptions. That said, I totally understand the skepticism from a fashion perspective. The standard cloth masks, though essential for flattening the curve and saving lives assuming they’re all you have to work with, are undoubtedly an eyesore.



Frank and Oak, a budding Montreal-based apparel company focused on sustainability have introduced their own line of 100% cotton face masks to put your concerns over appearance to rest. Available in five colorways including navy blue, you can mix and match your choice of two reusable masks as you see fit. The reversible, non-medical face masks feature adjustable ear straps designed to maximize comfort, a twist tie nose bridge for a tailored fit, and a built-in pouch in case you wish to append a filter.

Advertisement

While the masks themselves cost $24 for a pack of two, shipping at Frank and Oak is free only on orders that exceed $49, so you may need to splurge on three to subtract the delivery fees at checkout. In fact, due to manufacturing shortages, the site listing advises against purchasing more than three sets. Considering how hard it is to find washable face masks as good looking as these, much less any in stock, I’d jump on this offer while supplies last.

Advertisement

Need something new to watch? Who doesn’t love a good Tarantino movies? (Author’s note: This is not an invitation to tell me how much you hate Tarantino.) Amazon has 50% off select action titles, and ones of those titles is The Hateful Eight. It’s just $8 for the Blu-Ray, which is just $1 per... hate... or something. If you prefer a digital copy, it’s only $7 on Amazon Video. Ironically, the DVD only copy is more expensive, and the Blu-Ray comes with a DVD, so you might as well get this copy!



There’s no telling how long this particular Gold Box deal will last, so grab it before it’s too late!

Buy 2 Blu-Ray Movies, Get 1 Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

At Anazon, you can save big on Blu-Rays for some of the most popular movies with a big buy two, get one free sale.



They’re already cheap enough ranging in price from $5 to $15, and you’ll find blockbuster favorites like Pacific Rim Uprising, The Fate of the Furious, Inglorious Bastards, and Jurassic World on tap, plus a handful of other interesting titles. Peruse the full selection right here.

Advertisement

Death Note: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you haven’t watched Death Note yet, drop everything and take care of that RIGHT NOW. If you’ve already seen it, well, you should probably do the same regardless. One of the best anime ever, Amazon is selling the complete Death Note series on Blu-Ray for $15.



Granted, Death Note is a bit on the shorter side with just 37 episodes, but those are 37 mind-twisting, mood-altering masterpieces with no filler in sight. For the uninitiated, it’s about this super smart guy who happens upon a notebook with the power to make anyone do anything, so long as you know their names. The main character—Light Yagami—uses it to fight crime, but you’ll question your own morals when his once-noble cause begins teetering nefarious lines and drawing interest from an equally-learned adversary.

Advertisement

You could check out the Netflix movie when you’re finished, but you may want to vomit by the end of it. You’ve been warned, and I’m not liable.

Ready Player Two: A Novel Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It’s impossible to talk about Ready Player One, the book or the Spielberg-adapted film without acknowledging the polarity of its content. The sci-fi novel debuted in 2011 is set 43 years later, in a world devastated by climate change and economic collapse. However, rather than touching on these very real issues, Ready Player One instead tells a virtual reality escapism story, wherein a teen boy named Wade Watts has to hunt down “eggs” by understanding pop culture references from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Love it or hate it, the sequel is on sale for $19 on Amazon and releases November 24, 2020.



Advertisement

