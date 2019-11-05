Tuesday's Best Deals: Anker Gold Box, Dyson Stick Vacuums, Hanes Underwear, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Anker one-day sale, discounted Dyson stick vacuums, and a blow-out sale on Wellen Organic Jeans lead off Tuesday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

Monoprice is already a great place to score deals on gear from extra hard drives to gaming monitors to HDMI cables. Now, you can get an extra 20% off any order of $50 or more through the company’s eBay storefront with the promo code JUMBO20. The discount caps out at $100, so if your order is more than $500, you can still only get $100 off. But you’ve got all week to go shopping as the deal expires on November 11th at the stroke of midnight.



Logitech K480 Bluetooth Keyboard Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

This Logitech K480 Bluetooth keyboard is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS, and can switch between three of your devices with the flick of a switch, and even prop up your phone or tablet for easy viewing. $20 is a match for the best price we’ve ever seen, and the first time it’s been that cheap all year.



Advertisement

Anker Gold Box Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

It’s not unusual for a handful of Anker products to be on sale during any given week, but today, nearly a dozen products ranging from charging cables to HD projectors are on sale for one day only as part of an Amazon Gold Box.



The most exciting deal of the bunch is probably the Nebula Capsule II portable projector for $406, the best price you’ve been able to get since it was nary a Kickstarter campaign. We had a hands-on with the projector here, and came away impressed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The SoundCore Liberty Air true wireless headphones are also worth a shout for offering Bluetooth 5.0, eight hours of playtime, and a 100 hour charging case for $69. Nice.

Advertisement

And it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without some charging accessories, highlighted by the sleek PowerCore Slim 10000 battery pack, and a couple of fast Qi chargers. For the rest of the deals, including a couple of Bluetooth speakers, be sure to head over to Amazon before the end of the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samsung makes some of our favorite MicroSD cards and today every capacity in the entire Samsung EVO line is down to its lowest price ever—or within a dollar of it. Every model from 32GB up to 512GB are cheaper than they’ve ever been. If you’ve been looking for a cheap way to upgrade the storage on your Switch or take more photos with your DSLR, there’s a steal here for any budget.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

Advertisement

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Advertisement

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Advertisement

AmazonBasics Home Improvement Essentials Sale Screenshot : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

For a generic brand, AmazonBasics has pretty reliable variety of products and right now many of the products you’d need around your house are on sale for up to 30% off.

Rechargeable AA batteries and AAA batteries are starring the show, with 15% off of 4- or 8-packs. You can also pick up a grounded extension cord, curtain rods, or a pack of microfiber dish cloths, among plenty of other deals you can score to spruce up your home. To see all of the other deals, head over to Amazon here.

Advertisement

FELINE GREENIES Natural Dental Care Cat Treats Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you go through boxes of treats in only a couple of days? You’ve got a treat addict in your home. No judgment here, my cats are seriously addicted to Greenies. Thankfully, Greenies are good for your pet’s dental health. At least, that is what I remind myself as I give them their AM and PM treat feedings.



Advertisement

Right now, you can get a massive 21 oz. tub of FELINE GREENIES Natural Dental Care Cat Treats for only $7 on Amazon. That is $13 off the normal retail price. You can actually get this for even cheaper, it is 40% off if you choose the Subscribe & Save option. But, just a reminder, it is only 40% off one item in your first shipment.

Advertisement

Stanley Bottles and Camping Gear Gold Box Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Stanley ostensibly makes camping gear, but assuming you aren’t going camping during the winter, their thermoses, lunch boxes, and other accessories are built to last, and would work just as well for taking your lunch to the office (you’re going to start doing it, for real this time!)



In today’s Stanley Gold Box on Amazon, you can choose from a variety of drinking vessels, those iconic metal lunch boxes, plus some camp cookware sets that you probably shouldn’t take to the office. A few highlights are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prepworks by Progressive Produce ProKeeper Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If you’re sick of throwing out produce that wilted and rotted before you got around to cooking it, this discounted container might be the answer.



The Prepworks by Progressive ProKeeper features a small vent that you can open or close depending on what you’re storing inside, as well as a reservoir base that can hold any excess moisture while keeping it away from your produce. $16 is an all-time low, and it’ll probably pay for itself in short order.

Advertisement

Amazon Echo Auto Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Alexa can help you get things done without using your hands, and there’s nowhere that’s more helpful than in the car. With the Echo Auto, currently down to $39, you can add an Alexa-powered voice assistant to your car so you can play music, add items to your to-do list, or send messages to the Echo devices in your home without ever taking your hands off the steering wheel.



Torin 2-Ton Jack Stands Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

You can do a surprising number of basic car repairs yourself, including but not limited to replacing your battery, changing your oil, or replacing your brake pads. If you decide to take matters into your own hands, you might need some jack stands to keep your car propped up while you get underneath. This pair of 2 ton jack stands for $9, their lowest price all year, can handle most sedans and hatchbacks. Just be sure to double check the weight of your car before you buy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s 2019, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful V10 was arguably the first that could truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes. In fact, Dyson stopped developing corded vacuums, because the V10 was that good (and has since been improved upon slightly with the V11).



Advertisement

All three models in the V10 line are marked down to great low prices on Amazon right now. They aren’t all-time low prices, but they’re solid discounts, and usually within about $30 or so of the best we’ve seen. Bin size and included accessories vary between the models, but all three though feature the same powerful motor, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PetSafe Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Somehow, this isn’t the first article today I’m writing that has to do with poop. If you’re tired of cleaning up your cat’s crap, stop doing it. Get a self-cleaning litterbox during this PetSafe Sale on Amazon. A wide range of these litter boxes are currently discounted. The styles (and discount) all vary, but include litter boxes like top-entry, uncovered, covered, and more.



A few cat toys, pet door flaps, and fake grass potty pads for dogs are also included in the sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

RYOBI 2-Pack Power Tool Kits Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

It’s an established fact of the universe that the moment you move into a new home, several things will break. When that happens, you might wish you had a drill kit like this one from RYOBI. With a hand drill, a multitool, two rechargeable batteries, and a carrying case for it all, it’s impressive this kit can come in at just under $100 from Home Depot.

As if that weren’t enough, Home Depot has a host of other bundles, including a multitool and rotary tool, a flood light and an angle grinder, or a rotary tool and a circular saw. Many of the brushless tools on the list can be up to $80 on their own, so depending on what you need, some of these kits may be a steal. You can check out around a couple dozen pairings of different power tools at Home Depot’s site here.

Advertisement

$50 Chipotle Gift Card Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Chipotle’s new carne asada is one of the company’s best offerings in a while. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to try it out, this $50 Chipotle gift card should be enough to tempt you. Enter the promo code CHIPOTLE during check out and the $50 card will be marked down to $42.50, a difference of 15%. More importantly, you’ll save just enough to cover a burrito so you can try it out without dipping into your normal Chipotle budget.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maybe you like to feel really warm and cozy when it’s cold outside. Maybe you’re stressed about your favorite sports website imploding in spectacular fashion. Either way, these weighted blankets can make you feel just a little bit better.



Advertisement

Deals are available today on two sizes of 15 pound blankets (remember, bigger isn’t necessarily better, since the weight will be distributed over a larger area), or one 20 pounder. Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

In all three cases, be sure to clip the $10 coupon on the product page, and use the corresponding promo code at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photo : Tim Dennert ( ( Unsplash

Advertisement

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

Advertisement

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip (in a double decker A380!), but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until November 12, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between November or December and May. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later. That’s exactly what I did with a cheap flight from Newark to Athens in a previous Emirates sale, and now I have the entire trip planned out.

Advertisement

Fall Outerwear Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

It is already November and that means the slightly warmer temperatures are officially gone. It is only just going to get colder now, so it is time to bundle up. To prepare for winter, you can shop Jachs’ all-new Fall Outerwear, starting at $34. To get these great prices, you just need to use promo code OUTR at checkout.



Bulova Watches Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Would you look at the time? Oh, you can’t because you don’t have a watch? Well, don’t worry, this sale is for you then. Right now, select Bulova watches are up to 70% off, during this Bulova Watches Gold Box on Amazon.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means these prices are for today only, while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

10-Pack Hanes ComfortSoft Boxer Briefs Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If your underwear drawer is largely populated with the threadbare boxers you bought back in high school, today’s a great chance to refresh your entire collection. Use promo code KJBXR to get 10 pairs of Hanes ComfortSoft boxer briefs for $27. You can put the calculator down: that’s less than $3 per pair.



Hanes ComfortSoft boxer briefs aren’t made from merino wool or highly technical materials like some more expensive underwear, but they’re great everyday boxer briefs, and one of our readers’ favorite brands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is time to ditch the t-shirts and pull on a nice sweater and a wool coat. But don’t pay full price for those items! Right now, you can shop the 40%, 50%, 60% Off Flash Sale at J. Crew Factory.



You can get 60% off select men’s and women’s fall picks, 50% off everything else, and an additional 40% off clearance. You can get the extra discount on clearance when you use the promo code SALEYES.

Advertisement

Wellen Organic Jeans Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Really good jeans are hard to find for $44. Really good jeans for $44 that are also sustainably sourced and better for the environment? That’s a slam dunk.



Wellen’s organic jeans are made from 100% organic cotton denim, and are made in a factory that recycles the water used in the manufacturing process (it takes a lot of water to make a pair of jeans, themoreyouknow.gif), and even upcycles some of it to provide to local farms to irrigate crops. That’s a nice bit of feel-goodery to keep in you jeans’ back pocket.

Advertisement

Swim Trunk Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Unless you’re planning a trip to the southern hemisphere, you probably won’t be swimming for the next several months. But this is actually one of the best times of year to buy a swimsuit, because you can get high quality trunks for incredibly low prices.



Right now, Huckberry’s currently running a big sale on fashionable trunks from a variety of brands, including Howler Brothers, Suit, and Outerknown, just to name a few. The sale definitely leans towards modern, shorter, tighter cuts, but there’s something for everyone here, whether you like simple dark trunks, or want to show off a splash of color poolside. This is a clearance sale, so sizing availability can be a bit spotty, but with so many options, you shouldn’t have much trouble finding something good.

Advertisement

20% Off Adidas Brand Outlet Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re on the market for a new pair of sneakers or some workout gear, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get 20% Off Adidas Brand Outlet on eBay when you use the promo code JUMBO20. You can get 20% off nearly 3,000 items from Adidas, including slides, sneakers, sports tees, pants, and more.

Advertisement

Okay, so it isn’t actually Christmas yet. But, for many people, the Christmas season has officially begun now that it is November. If you’re looking for ways to feel festive this holiday season, you’re going to want this Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up (Advent Calendar). It is currently marked down by $16 on Amazon.



This calendar is a little different from the other Harry Potter calendars we’ve opened so far. There aren’t toys inside of each day, instead, there are little ornaments. They can either be hung on the pop-up tree in the book or your actual Christmas tree.

Advertisement

Advertisement

$50 iTunes Gift Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

An iTunes gift card is a great, easy gift idea for any iPhone or Mac owner, and for a limited time, you can get a $50 card on Amazon for just $42.50 with promo code ITUNES.



The card is valid on apps, Apple Music subscriptions, Apple Arcade, movies, Apple TV+, iCloud storage, and more, so it’ll definitely get used.

Advertisement

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Advertisement

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Collection Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

The Mission: Impossible franchise is about three things: peeling off fake faces, convoluted spy plots, and Tom Cruise doing insane things no rational person should ever try doing in real life. Now, you can own all six movies in the franchise—all in 4K—for $50, the lowest and nuttiest price ever for this nutty series.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat Arcade Cabinet Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

Growing up in the 90s, owning a Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet felt like an impossible dream. Now, you can get one 3/4 scale cabinet with Mortal Kombat 1-3 for less than the cost of an average domestic flight. Whether that means you’ll finally be able to beat Jerry, who always handed you your own butt in high school, is another matter.



Advertisement

I would posit that Catan is basically the Monopoly for the modern board game landscape. Pretty much everyone knows how to play, everyone owns a copy, and it’s a good default activity for a small group of people. There are better German-style board games (in the same way that Life or Clue is better than Monopoly), but at least Catan is a lot better than Monopoly.



There have been a few deals on various styles of Catan lately, but $30 is a really good price for the standard edition. Bug customer support enough, and they might even sell it to you for two bricks and a wheat.

Advertisement

$ 30 Catan From amazon 7456 purchased by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Humble Monthly Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games just unlocked, and it’s another solid trio. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Yakuza Kiwami, Soul Caliber VI (Geralt!!), and My Time At Portia instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Advertisement

Tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

HOME

LIFESTYLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

MEDIA

GAMING

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deals You May Have Missed

Advertisement

Twitch Prime November Free Games Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

It’s the first week of a new month, which means with the power of Twitch Prime, you can pop off in five new games. This month includes Darksiders II: Deathfinitive Edition, plus Double Cross, Planet Alpha, Sword Legacy: Omen, and Turmoil. Twitch Prime is free if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, but if you don’t, you can grab one here.

Advertisement

Play-Doh Tootie the Unicorn Ice Cream Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

October is over. Christmas Season is already here. If you haven’t started shopping, you’re already behind. At least, that is what retailers want you to think. If you’re looking for the Hot Toy of the season, our beloved Deals Researcher, Corey Foster, says this pooping unicorn is it.



Your kid will think the Play-Doh Tootie the Unicorn Ice Cream Set is the shit. And for $10 on Amazon, I agree. The set comes with three jars of Play-Doh, which can be swirled together to form a lump of beautiful unicorn poop. If you know your kid will be obsessed with this unicorn shit, get them some extra jars of Play-Doh because three will not last them long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Logitech G502 SE Hero High Performance RGB Gaming Mouse Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

The Logitech G502 was your choice for best gaming mouse (though you don’t need to be a gamer to appreciate its benefits), and the latest model in a special edition colorway is an absolute steal at $38 today.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The marquee spec here is the DPI range up to 16,000, adjustable on the fly. There are also five easily movable and removable weights, and 11 customizable buttons, along with the classic Logitech dual-mode scroll wheel. Mechanical microswitches and a braided cable are also nice touches.

Up to 70% Off Select Styles Photo : prAna

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a top is comfortable enough to wear on an airplane or to your next pilates class, we’ve got some styles you’ll want to check out. Right now, you can get up to 70% Off Select Styles at prAna when you use promo code KINJA70.



Now, this code gets you 70% off the original price, not the current sales price. Still, 70% off overall is a great deal. This code applies to your whole cart (when shopping applicable items from the sale page), not just one item.

Advertisement

Coleman Brew Tumbler Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

Nothing fazes you. You’re laid back, you go with the flow, and you never let the haters get under your skin. You are chill incarnate. With one of these Coleman Brew tumblers, your drinks can match your energy. The vacuum insulated cup keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, all without breaking a sweat. Literally. Take your pick from 8 different colors. Best of all, each tumbler has a bottle opener built into the bottom so you can crack open a cold one with your cold one.

Advertisement

Casper offers 10% discounts on its own site from time to time, but oddly enough, you can get much better deals on the original mattress in a box if you buy yours from Amazon right now.



Every size of the standard 12" foam mattress is about 20% off, with Prime shipping. Some, like the queen, are marked down by the proper amount already, but others will require you to clip a 10% coupon on the page to stack with the existing discount.

Advertisement

SoundCore Motion Q Bluetooth Speaker Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Anker’s SoundCore speakers have been so popular, SoundCore became its own brand name. One of the first products under the new livery was the SoundCore Motion Q, which packs in dual 8W drivers (compared to 6W on the standard SoundCore speakers), 360 degree sound, an attractive fabric exterior, IPX7 waterproofing, and even the ability to sync two together for stereo sound.



Bestsellers: Anker SoundCore 2 With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker… Read more

Advertisement

The Motion Q has sold for $40-$50 since it launched, but today, you can get it for an all-time low $28 after clipping the 30% coupon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samsung’s solid state drives are some of the best in the business, and this 500GB 970 EVO is currently $10 cheaper than its all-time lowest price.



Advertisement

If you’re still using an old hard drive with spinning platters, there are few things you can do to make it faster than swap it out for an SSD. Even better if it’s an NVMe drive that can be up to six times faster than your typical SATA drive. If you haven’t upgraded, or even if you’re still just using an old, non-NVMe drive, this can be a substantial and inexpensive upgrade to extend the life of your computer.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Naughty or nice? Jedi or Sith? The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar is a wonderful gift. And at $30, it’s never been cheaper.



All 24 toys are meant to be surprises, but we spoiled the hell out of them here, if you want to see exactly what you’re buying.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

If you have a Nintendo Switch, today’s a rare chance to grab those rarely-discounted first party games that are missing from your collection. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, and Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee are all in the must-own pantheon for Switch owners, or at worst just a half tier below that.



All of them are marked down to $44 or less on Amazon or Walmart today, which is about as good as it gets on Nintendo’s own games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker SoundCore 2 Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $32 today with promo code SPKA3105, or $8 less than usual.



Advertisement

The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AA batteries are dying an all-too-slow death, but while they’re still a part of your life, you probably want to upgrade to rechargeables. This pack of eight from AmazonBasics is down to $15, and is within $.02 of an all-time low price.



That’s about $4 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

Advertisement

Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Burgeoning audiophiles, rejoice. Drop (formerly MassDrop) and Sennheiser combined forces to give you the HD 58X Jubilee Headphones, a $135 pair of open-back headphones, down from the usual $160 (which was a steal to begin with).

Advertisement

By design, these cans produce clear and detailed sound thanks to the open back design. It’s a modified version of the much-loved HD600, which is double the price.

These comfortable, mostly plastic (they had to cut corners somewhere) Sennheisers offer helpful features like detachable cables and adapters for different plug sizes. Better still, this is one of the best values in audiophile-grade headphones today.

Advertisement

Be warned, this type of headphones are designed for home listening—they leak sound, which could disturb those around you, and you hear a lot of the outside world. And these rarely stay in stock for long, get yours before they disappear again.

Note: New Drop customers may be able to save $20 at checkout as well. Be on the lookout for a banner at the top of the page giving you the option.

Advertisement

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Speaking of KitchenAids...remember those Play-Doh presses that extruded different shapes when you squeezed the Play-Doh through the holes? This is basically the same concept, but for homemade pasta. Make six different types of noodles with your KitchenAid, and experience the joys of pasta making for yourself. At $100, it’s never been cheaper.



Advertisement

5 Pounds Arm and Hammer Baking Soda Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

This is five pounds of baking soda, which is probably all the baking soda you need for...a decade? Your life? You may pass this bag onto your children when you die? It’s three dollars.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And today only, you can get $30 off your first order, plus a Kinja Deals-exclusive bundle consisting of a jacket, a t-shirt (or hoodie) and one accessory (socks or sunglasses). To get the deal, you’ll need to use promo code KINJABUNDLE at checkout.



Note: The promo code field may already have something else populated, so just replace it with KINJABUNDLE and press enter to apply the code.

Advertisement

When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

