A big one-day sale on computers and accessories, Wayfair’s Labor Day clearance, and a trio of discounted smokers lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re building a new PC, upgrading your existing setup, or just need some more flash storage or a better router, Amazon’s running a wide-ranging sale on select computers, components, and accessories, today only.



A few of our favorites are listed on this post, but head over to Amazon to see the full selection. Just remember that the best stuff might sell out early, but all of the products will go up in price at the end of the day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off almost any $25+ order, with a maximum savings of $100. Just use promo code PREGAME15 at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 10PM ET tonight.

My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V8 Animal is a hell of a cordless vacuum for $221, or if you’re looking for an upright, try the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergy for $195.

As always, another good place to start is Best Buy’s eBay storefront, which carries a ton of video games and rarely-discounted tech items like Bose QuietComfort headphones that are eligible for the savings.

Worldwide Stereo is another reputable seller, and a great place to score rare discounts on Sonos speakers, including the brand new Sonos Beam sound bar.

Need a new TV? TCL’s incredible 2018 model with Dolby Vision HDR is eligible.

These sales are consistently great if you’re in the market for a game console. Here’s an Xbox One X PUBG bundle with a bonus copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins for $400 with code PREGAME15. Nintendo Switch prices on eBay are slightly elevated, but the code will still knock it down to $263 via Newegg (in Gray or Neon). And while the code doesn’t work on gift cards, but you can use it on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships.

The code works on everything from major sellers to individuals selling out of their garage, so if you’ve had something on your wishlist, just search for it - the code should work on just about anything.

Photo: Amazon

$25 is a great price for a USB-C wall charger with a 46W Power Delivery port, which is enough power to charge a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. But it’s especially great when you consider that it includes an extra USB port for your phone or tablet as well, making it ideal for travel. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYYA1 at checkout to save.

If you want to try out true wireless earbuds, but don’t want to drop $160 on AirPods, or even $60 on a set of Anker SoundBuds, these Otium ‘buds are on sale for just $37 right now with promo code UVGK7CGO. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 for a reliable connection, they can run for up to three hours on a charge, and the battery inside the case can extend your runtime up to 10 hours.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This tiny wireless keyboard and trackpad works with any device that accepts USB wireless keyboards, including most game consoles, home theater PCs, and even some smart TVs. I wouldn’t want to tap out an essay with the thing, but it would sure beat typing your Netflix password with a joystick and onscreen keyboard.



Get it for just $7 with promo code 5P28FO9V.

Anker’s SoundCore line dominated our Kinja Co-Op for best Bluetooth speaker, and the extra-portable SoundCore Mini just got its best discount ever.



I have one of these at home, and while it obviously doesn’t sound quite as good as the full-sized SoundCore, it’s surprisingly loud and clear for the size. And despite its diminutive size (picture a soda can cut in half), it features 66' Bluetooth range, can run for a whopping 15 hours on a charge, and even includes a microSD card slot for loading up some local tunes. Just use promo code ANKER233 at checkout to get it for $20.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $75 for a refurb, it’s within $5 of the best price we’ve ever seen today. And don’t worry, you’ll still get the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you bought it new.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1149 today at Walmart as a refurb, or an all-time low $1590 for 65", with small additional discounts available if you pick up in a store.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The best all-around SSD for most people is down to $100 for 500GB, the best price ever. It’d obviously be a great upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, but you could also stick it in a cheap enclosure to create your own, super-fast external drive.

There are only a handful of USB battery packs out there with USB-C Power Delivery, and this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on one of them.



$52 gets you RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack, complete with a 30W USB-C port that can power a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at basically full speed, plus two regular USB ports as well. Just use promo code 2XRA4PGQ at checkout to save a whopping $30.

Screenshot: Monoprice

Whether you’re looking to mount your TV to the wall, upgrade your headphones, or just stock up on extra cables, Monoprice is taking 20% off sitewide today with promo code YAY20, with no minimum purchase required. There are a fair number of exclusions, including (sadly) 3D printers and PlayStation and Xbox stuff, but most things that Monoprice markets under its own brand name should be fair game.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s nylon-wrapped, kevlar-reinforced PowerLine+ cables look great and feel great to use, and they’re running a big sale this week on USB-C version. Take your pick of a USB-A-to-C cable in two different lengths and two different colors, or a Power Delivery-capable C-to-C cable. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to see firsthand why people love Eneloop rechargeable batteries so much? This 8-pack of AAs is on sale for $16 on Amazon today, about $4 less than usual, and the best price of the year. Eneloop deals tend to sell out extremely quickly, so I wouldn’t wait.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$1298 would be a solid price for a barebones 75" 4K TV, but this Vizio is anything but. With Dolby Vision HDR, 32 local dimming zones, and an array of smart apps, it has just about every feature you could want.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Screenshot: Wayfair

Take a load off and save up to 75% this week on new furniture and appliances from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $25 or less and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances too, just for started. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends next Tuesday, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to try your hands at smoking some meats, there’s a grill for every budget on sale today.

This $45 Masterbuilt charcoal smoker is cheaper than ever, and a great place to start.

If you want to put your smoking on autopilot, this Traeger is $105 less than usual. It uses wood pellets fed by an auger into a heating element to generate smoke. You just set the precise temperature you want, and the grill will automatically add wood as needed to maintain it.

And finally, if you want to go all out with a heat-retaining ceramic kamado grill, this 188 pound Kamado Joe is down to $696, from its usual $1,049.

Screenshot: Walmart

While it won’t keep ice frozen for a week like more expensive coolers, this 70 quart Coleman will keep a lot of drinks cold for at least a day, and Walmart’s offering a terrific deal on it today.



For $45, you’ll get the cooler and two Ozark Trail 30 ounce tumblers that can keep drinks cold all day long. The cooler by itself is currently selling for $43, so you’re basically getting those tumblers for less than $1 each, which is a complete no-brainer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your favorite shower products don’t come in travel sized bottles, these reusable silicone bottles are the solution. Use promo code 8HKZFFUT at checkout to get a set of four for just $4.

If you have any fall travel plans, or just feel like making some new ones on a whim, JetBlue is currently taking 20% off award flights from September 17-November 6, when you book with points by this Wednesday.

The deal isn’t valid for Friday or Sunday travel, but otherwise, it should work on any JetBlue flight during the promotional window. JetBlue’s search tool will show you the discounted rated by default, so you won’t have to go through to checkout to see how many points you need.

Don’t have enough TrueBlue points in your account to take advantage? It just so happens that Chase just added JetBlue as a transfer partner, so it should be really easy Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardholders to top up their accounts. As we wrote here, transferring points doesn’t usually make sense, but you’ll definitely come out ahead with these discounted redemption rates.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re hooked on smooth, caffeine-rich cold brew coffee, you can save a lot of money by making it at home, and KitchenAid’s brewer is the nicest looking option we’ve seen.



Just put coarse coffee grounds in the hopper, add water, and take the grounds out after a day or so. The entire assembly can live in your fridge, and each batch results in 28 ounces of coffee concentrate, which is good for 14 servings if you dilute it properly.

$65 is a solid $12-$15 less than usual, and an all-time low, so don’t sleep on it.

Photo: Amazon

This Paderno spiralizer can cut your favorite fruits and vegetables into versatile stings and strands, and is on sale for $20 today, an all-time low. It’s the perfect gift for the home chef who has everything.

Amazon’s fired up a Yankee candle sale today. You’ll score around $5 to $6 in savings on your favorite, Balsam and Cedar, and a few other classics like Clean Cotton, Home Sweet Home and more. Click here to get a sense of all of the scents.

Screenshot: Walmart

Summer’s not over yet, and you can take full advantage with Walmart’s massive patio clearance sale. Grills, storage boxes, and lots of patio furniture are included, most with free shipping available.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Labor Day sitewide saleholds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLUMBER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Buzio 48" x 72" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $56 | Amazon | Promo code UZ67IR34

Buzio 60" x 80" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $67 | Amazon | Promo code J6OZY7XO

Buzio 60" x 80" 20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $80 | Amazon | Promo code G3VTO4N3

Buzio 60" x 80" 25 Pound Weighted Blanket | $127 | Amazon | Promo code BESEIN66

I know it’s summer and everything, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and several different models are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen, including a rare discount on a 25 pounder. Just note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Quick thought experiment: A bird has pooped on you outside a restaurant, and a kind bystander has offered you a paper napkin to clean yourself off. Do you use the napkin and go about your day, or do you go inside and wash off with running water in the bathroom?



That’s the elevator pitch for bidets, and it’s a persuasive one. Of course you should clean your undercarriage with water, it’s pure savagery that most of us don’t. And installing one is a lot easier and cheaper than you might think. This model from Superior Bidet is 50% off for our readers today - just $25 with promo code 50OFFKINJA. You can install it yourself in minutes on almost any toilet; all you need is a screwdriver, a wrench, and an open mind.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ideally, you get at least a little bit of exercise every day, but...life, responsibilities, Hollow Knight - there are only so many hours in a day, a lot can get in the way.

But with an under-desk exercise bike, you can do a little low-impact pedaling while you fill out your expense reports. You get to choose from eight different resistance levels, and a screen on the bike will let you know how far you’ve gone, and how many calories you’ve burned each day.

$119 is $50 less than usual, but that deal is only available today, or until sold out.

Screenshot: Marmot

At this point, it’s continuously warm enough to hike (though sometimes a little too warm), and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Right now, Marmot is taking 25% off sitewide with the code SAVE25 in celebration if Labor Day, aka the unofficial last weekend of summer. Plan your next camping trip accordingly.

Photo: Amazon

Everyone needs a good ol’ duffel bag to toss their stuff into for a road trip, weekend vacation, what-have-you. The problem is, most affordable duffel bags look like crap, and the ones that do look good, are way too expensive to want to toss into the back of a car or in an overhead compartment. But right now, Amazon is marking down a bunch of leather and waxed canvas bags that look good, and won’t break the bank.

Graphic: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code B2S50 and grab select watches for just $50.

Photo: Sunski

I wore my Sunski Dipseas everyday for over a year and got compliments on them practically every time. Sunski sunglasses are lightweight, comfortable, scratch-resistant, and 25% off right now. Pick up a pair that you’ll actually enjoy wearing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re using them at home or on the road, this resistance band set lets you get a full workout basically anywhere, and at an all-time low $12, it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re packing for a weekend getaway or just schlepping smelly clothes to and from the gym, four different sizes of Nike Brazilia duffel bags are on sale today on Amazon [X-Small | Small | Medium | Large]



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need an inexpensive new set of sneakers? Several options from Fila are on clearance today at Walmart, for both men and women.

Screenshot: Amazon

David Archy might not be a household name yet, but they sell some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a whole bunch of it is on sale today.



You’ll find several different cuts here to fit your preferences, many in your choice of either soft and warm bamboo fiber, or light and airy micro modal.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The REI Labor Day Sale, one of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 40% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Plus, grab an extra 20% off any one outlet item with the code OUTLET20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Not only is Backcountry giving you up to 50% off a ton of clothing, gear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, and more, there’s also an additional 20% off insulation gear from Columbia and Mountain Hardware, plus you can grab 30% off any full-price Arc’teryx item with the code ARCTERYX30. Phew, that was a lot to get out at once.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.

Screenshot: Humble

If you’re looking to expand your programming knowledge, this Humble Bundle is for you. They have books on programming and theory for machine learning. As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest games ever made, so we’ll forgive Nintendo for spiking the football with a ~400 page hardcover compendium full of design artwork, commentary about the game’s development, and a history of the Breath of the Wild’s take on Hyrule.



The book doesn’t come out until November, but you can preorder it today for $25, or $15 off. Plus, if it gets any cheaper between now and release day (it was available for $24 at one point, so it’s possible), you’ll automatically get the best price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon Prime’s 20% video game preorder discount is no more, may it rest in peace. But it’s been replaced by $10 Amazon credit on select video games, and now, we know which ones. Bookmark this page so you can find more eligible games as they add them.



It’s actually not all bad news! For example, FIFA 19 has only ever been available to preorder as a digital download, meaning it was never eligible for the 20% discount. But if you have Prime, it is eligible for the $10 credit.

However, the physical copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is eligible for the $10, but the digital download is not.

You’ll want to scroll down on each game’s page to make sure this language is present in the “special offers and product promotions section.” This was taken from the Smash page, and as written, it seems like it should work on the digital download, but once you actually switch over to the digital version’s product page, this bullet point disappears.

Sphero Mini | $36 | Amazon

You know Sphero’s rolling BB-8 droid toy? It’s based on their original app-controlled robot ball, which is a little less charming, but also way cheaper at just $36. Just connect your phone, and you can control the ball with an onscreen joystick, your phone’s accelerometer, or even, uh, your facial expression.

Screenshot: Amazon

It’s a shame that Dead Cells’ launch was overshadowed by poor ethics in game journalism, because it’s a terrific game that you really ought to play. The physical Switch release is $5 off its usual $35 on Amazon right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The deals below are still available, and now, Splatoon 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby Star Allies, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Minecraft have joined them.



If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



Still need a Switch? The best deal running right now is the console plus the Labo kit of your choice for $339, a savings of up to $40.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

