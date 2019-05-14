Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A 65" 4K Vizio TV, Amazon Fire TV sale, and a Gatorade Gold Box lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock!

If you demand a lot of space out of your microSD cards, this 400GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now on Amazon.

Advertisement

Marked down to an all-time low $57, it’ll hold a boatload of Nintendo Switch games, 4K footage, apps, and anything else you need to store on it. Ah...the future.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stop renting your modem from your ISP and shop this one-day Arris sale on Amazon. Depending on your contract and service, you could pick one up for as little as $55 and recoup your losses within a year.



Modems are tricky, because some ISPs make it pretty difficult for you to provide your own and you’ll need to make sure if these Arris models (currently at their lowest prices ever) are compatible with your plan.

I’ve included a few Lifehacker stories below to help you figure it out:

Also make sure it can help output the speeds you’re paying for, since only one of these models offers Docsis 3.1.

Just remember, these Arris Modem prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out. So do some quick research and stop paying for unnecessary fees to save yourself cash.

Photo: Amazon

Anker only released its first MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cables a few weeks ago, but now, they already have a second version out and on sale.



The Anker PowerLine+ II USB-C to Lightning cables are part of Anker’s highest-end cable line, and have every feature under the sun that you could expect from a charging cable. They’re ultra durable, rated for 30,000 bends. They’re wrapped in nylon for a great feel. They support the maximum possible 18W charging speeds for the latest iPhones (with a USB-C PD charger), which can juice up an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. And yes, they even include a lifetime warranty if they ever were to break.

Advertisement

For a limited time, you can get the 3' cable in either black or red for $18 (down from $22) with promo code ANKER652.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s original SoundCore Bluetooth speaker isn’t water resistant like its successors, but it still sounds great, boasts an incredible 24 hours of battery life, and is one of the most popular products in Kinja Deals history.



The red and blue models are both on sale for $26 on Amazon right now (from the usual $33), and promo code KINJAA3102 will save you an extra $2 at checkout. Hey, the Fourth of July is just around the corner.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

$650 for a 65" 4K TV is a pretty good deal on its face, no matter what TV it is. But this isn’t just any old television; it’s the widely regarded Vizio M Series.

That means it includes 40 local dimming zones for better black levels, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), built-in Chromecast, and excellent smart apps. Today’s price is a match for the best we’ve ever seen, and a great buy if you want to enjoy the rest of the NBA and NHL playoffs in all their glory.

h/t Hagan

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re a Prime member who somehow doesn’t have access to smart apps on every TV in your home, today’s the day to fix that.



Advertisement

Both the 1080p Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K are $15 off for Prime members, and the Fire TV Cube (with built-in Alexa) is $50 off.

Even if you already have all the streaming dongles you could ever want, it’s also worth checking out the Fire TV Recast if you pull in local TV channels with an antenna, as it’s $50-$60 off for Prime members, depending on the capacity. The Recast takes the stations your antenna pulls in, and then streams them to all of your devices over the internet, while also acting as a DVR.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It won’t turn you into LeBron James or anything (only the precise blend of Powerade and Sprite can do that), but Amazon’s one-day sale on Gatorade bars, beverages, protein powder and shaker bottles is a nice chance to save on products that any athlete or wannabe athlete will probably buy anyway.



Advertisement

Of course, there’s nearly a dozen products discounted, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options. Just remember, these prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out. So run on over.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t have a ton of storage space for extra toilet paper rolls, or if you just don’t want your house guests (or yourself) to panic when a roll goes empty, this InterDesign toilet paper holder is one of the best looking ways to store the most precious paper in your house.

It normally costs around $23, but today on Amazon, the gold model is all the way down to $13, an all-time low. You’ll want to buy this one before it goes down the drain.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Doing your laundry is annoying and time-consuming, but inevitable. Even if you put it off for two weeks, your clothes are still dirty and need to be washed. Laundry requires more than just detergent. If you don’t want your clothes to be scratchy and stuck together, then you need dryer sheets. You can get 120 Downy April Fresh Fabric Softner Dryer Sheets for just $6 right now if you clip the $2 coupon on Amazon.

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the 2-camera starter kit for $270 with promo code EUFY88AP, or the 3-camera kit for $100 more with code EUFY55AP.

These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Advertisement

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Photo: Amazon

Weighted blankets are a buzzy self-care item for overworked and over-stressed adults these days, but they were actually born as a way to help children with severe anxiety or autism.



If you think your own kid could benefit from a heavy blanket, a huge selection of them are 25% off at checkout on Amazon today, with final prices starting at just $37. When shopping, you should be looking for a blanket that’s roughly 10% of your child’s body weight, and of course, you’ll want to pick one with a duvet cover that they’ll like as well.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But Memorial Day’s 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



Advertisement

They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code MEMORIAL19 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those aren’t eligible for the aforementioned common podcast discounts.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Does your family go through paper towels like it is their job? If you always feel like you’re buying new rolls and they disappear the next day, you’d better stock up while they’re on sale. Right now, you can get a 16 count of Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towels for $34 from Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. You won’t need to worry about buying paper towels for months since Quick-size rolls are advertised as the equivalent of 2.5 regular rolls. Unless your kids get their hands on these, that is.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Looking to get a little snack for your Memorial Day BBQ this year? You’re going to want to throw a bag of M&M’s in your shopping cart. Right now, you can get 15% off a 42 oz. bag of Red, White, & Blue M&M’s on Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. The bag is “party size,” but we totally won’t judge you if you just want to keep these all to yourself.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $123, way below its usual ~$250, and the best price ever.



Advertisement

At 2300 PSI, this is far more powerful than most electric pressure washers, and its brushless induction motor should run quieter and cooler too. To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to click the Size drop-down menu and select SPX3500.

Just remember, this deal disappears by end of day. So get yours before the deal blasts away.



Image: Backcountry

The time to gear up for your summertime outdoor adventures is now. Take advantage of Backcountry’s sale on big brands, including Patagonia, Mammut, Black Diamond, and Smith, and be prepared for whatever the wilderness might throw your way. Everything from apparel, to sunglasses, to climbing, biking, and camping equipment is up for grabs, so shop now before you hit the trails.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You’re probably not going to stop staring at screens anytime soon, so you might as well get some blue light-blocking glasses already. Give your strained eyes some relief and shop Felix Gray’s Birthday Sale. The blue light-filtering brand is taking 15% off all of their stylish frames, including their regular optical line, color-enhancing sunglasses, and sleep glasses, with promo code BDAYVIBES. (Side note: I tried the sleep glasses and felt drowsy AF.) This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sale only lasts through Thursday, though, so be sure to shop sooner rather than later.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

David Archy’s bamboo trunks are fairly legendary, as Amazon underwear goes. Boasting a 4.2 star rating from nearly 2,000 customers, they’re soft, flattering, and affordable, as these things go.



Advertisement

For a limited time, you can grab four pairs for $24 with promo code DADA1234, which will take 15% off at checkout. Plus, if you order two packs (eight pairs), that same code will save 20%, and if you buy three packs, it’ll take 25% off.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Treat yourself to a whole new look courtesy of this major Rebecca Minkoff flash sale, happening now at Nordstrom Rack. You’ll find major savings on handbags, jewelry and watches, and shoes, all of which exude that feminine-yet-edgy vibe the designer is known for. In fact, the more I sift through this sale, the more I think you (and I) could use some new stuff for spring...

Blunt Classic Umbrella | $63 | Amazon | Promo code MOTHERS19

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $47 | Amazon | Promo code MOTHERS19

Blunt Lite UV Umbrella | $79 | Amazon | Promo code MOTHERS19

Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code MOTHERS19.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

Advertisement

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic, the portable Blunt Metro and the new Blunt Lite UV. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly, or other third party sellers.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A blowout sale is upon us. Lucky Brand wants to make sure you get lucky with some deeply discounted apparel, so they’ve restocked their clearance section. Take up to 75% off Lucky’s already marked-down sale sections for men and women, not to mention, you can also save 40% on tops and select women’s shoes, and snag a few pairs of $50 jeans. So don’t waste another second; load up on tees, tops, denim, shoes, and even some coats like it’s your lucky day.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Buying foundation can add up, even when you’re buying drug store brands. If you like a good deal on already low prices, then you’re in luck. When you clip the 25% off coupon, you can get Maybelline Fit Me Matte Foundation for $5 if you buy two or more. And for that price, you’re going to want to buy at least two. Everyone should be able to find the right foundation for them, as there are 39 shades, ranging from soft porcelain to espresso.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 30% off their entire sale section. Use promo code POUNCE to take advantage of this designer deal.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Hey, did you know that you don’t have to be a medical professional to own your own stethoscope? If it’s always been your heart’s desire to listen to the pulses of everyone around you (?), head over to Amazon without missing a beat, because a few stethoscopes in fun colors are on sale for $77. There’s also a plain black stethoscope on sale for $65, but where’s the fun in that? So snag one for yourself now, if your heart’s really in it, or just get one for that doctor friend of yours who actually needs it.



Best MEDIA Deals

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s a rich man’s world, but you don’t have to win a fortune in a game to own both of the instantly classic Mamma Mia! films, starring the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, and one Meryl Streep. Right now the set of two DVDs is just $13, it’s lowest price yet. And best of all, you’ll be getting the sing-along versions, so you can claim your rightful spot as the third Dynamo. Buy now, and see that girl, watch that scene—oh, you get it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $150 Dell S2419HGF delivers on all three.

This 24-inch LED monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time thanks to its 1080p (1920 x 1080) TN panel.

Advertisement

Sure the bezel is a bit thick for 2019 standards and I’d personally want a couple more inches but if you’re on a budget, this one is hard to pass it up.

It’s the same price on Amazon, but it’s sold out. Fortunately, you can still order it but you may need to wait a bit until they restock.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This massive ROCCAT TAITO 2017 XXL gaming mouse pad is down to just $10 right now. This model is 3mm thick and wide (35.4 x 11.8 x 11.8 inches) and can easily accommodate your keyboard as well.



For FPS gamers who like to lower their sensitivity to next to nothing, this mouse pad can really enable you to click heads like the best of them.

Advertisement

Better still, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model and just about cheaper than any other gaming mousepad we’ve seen.

Nope, you didn’t dream it, there really is a full-fledged set of Pokémon games coming to the Switch later this year, and Amazon’s offering a (increasingly rare) $10 preorder credit to Prime members on both the Sword and Shield editions.

Advertisement

Amazon offered these credits for a time after eliminating the Prime 20% video game discount program, but they’ve all but vanished by now. Just note that you won’t receive it until 30-35 days after the game ships.



Tech