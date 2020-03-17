Tuesday's Best Deals: Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets, TurboTax, Bellesa Boutique Sex Toys, and More

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

An Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, Turbotax software, Bellesa Boutique sex toys, a 5TB WD hard drive, and Honest Beauty products highlight Tuesday’s best and brightest deals from across the internet.

iPhone X/XS Charger Case Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

You won’t have to deal with a low battery announcement ever again with this $15 charging case. You can charge the battery case wirelessly and it can provide double the battery life your iPhone couldn’t provide on its own. Not only that, but it also gives you tons of coverage from scratches and drops because of its bumper and tempered glass screen protector. I’d hop on this deal before it is gone—just remember to type in the promo code “RNS79OA3" at checkout!



Aukey Power Strip Tower with 12 AC Outlets, 2 USB-C and 3 USB Ports Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Feel the power with this heavily discounted AUKEY Power Strip Surge Protector. With the promo code G4OXJ2JY, you can enjoy providing power to 17 (!!!) different devices via 12 AC outlets and 5 USB ports (2x USB-C and 3x standard USB ports.)



Its super convenient design lets you plug in a ton of devices with a minimal footprint and super convenient angles. In fact, this particular power strip tower would feel right at home on your desk.

Just make sure to use the code to get the best price.

Western Digital 5TB Elements Portable HDD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With games, movies, music, and more getting bigger and bigger in size, storage needs are always increasing. You can add it in bulk with the 5TB Western Digital Elements hard drive, which Amazon has cut down to $99.



The best thing about this hard drive is that its USB 3.0 port also delivers its power, so there’s no need to find an extra wall outlet.

You can use these on any standard PC, but it’s also perfect for gaming consoles like the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Grab one if you’re tired of deleting games.

Save 40% on Anker Soundcore Speakers Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Anker’s reputation as a leading affordable audio tech provider has only strengthened in time, and if you haven’t already figured out why, it’s time to try one. Soundcore speakers are up to 40% off at Amazon right now.



The Soundcore 2 is a traditional miniature box with two 12W neodymium drivers and impressive 24-hour battery life, and with tens of thousands of great reviews, it’s criminal not to give it a go, especially given today’s $28 price tag. It has long graced our list of the best Bluetooth speakers.

For a bit more fun, go with the Soundcore Flare series. The base model is down to $37 from its usual $60 going price. You’ll instantly notice some Echo semblance in its construction, but this one has customizable lights on the bottom that change with the groove of the track—totally different. Audio is delivered in a 360-degree soundstage thanks to multiple drivers and a passive bass radiator. You can connect up to two of these wirelessly for stereophonic sound.

The Soundcore Flare S+ isn’t much different, only this one adds Alexa built-in (you can use Alexa with the base model, but only by connecting an Echo device) and a battery life bump to 16 hours, up from 12. It’s just $80 following a $50 discount.

All of these speakers are waterproof, too, so grab any three of them if you’re anticipating quality time at the pool.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Another day, another deal on an Amazon device. Today, the Fire family is getting some love, with the Amazon Fire HD 8 now being offered $30 cheaper than usual, bringing your final total down to $50. This 8" tablet plays games, feeds you videos, puts words on the screen, and sends sweet music through your ears. Plus, you’ll always find more to do in the Amazon Appstore.



Advertisement

No one wants to remember their passwords, especially when there’s a million other things to occupy our heads. From the team that brought you NordVPN, one of the most reputable VPN services on the market, NordPass will remember your passwords free for 3 additional months when you sign up for a 1-year sub right now using our exclusive promo code nordwfh.



Subscribe for 1 year and save big on a password manager you can trust for a deeper discount than what’s currently on offer. Tired of thinking up secure passwords yourself? NordPass will do that for you, too. Complex passwords don’t have to be such, as it auto-fills even the most nonsensical combination of letters, numbers, and symbols of any capitalization.

Assuming your memory sucks as much as mine, this is a discount you don’t want to miss. Get NordPass free for 3 months while the deal’s still active. Expense it to the company for all I care!

Hey, we’re working from home, right?

Echo Auto Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want all your Alexa tunes playing in your car then you’re in luck! For $35, which is a good 30% off the original list price, you can connect to the Alexa app on your phone and play music through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to steam Amazon music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with just the sound of your voice. I would grab this deal before it is gone!



Bluetooth Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a low cost pair of headphones to listen to all the things, then consider a pair of these Bluetooth headphones. They’re only $10 and have about six hours of talking and music time once they’re up to a full charge! They also have a sweat-proof shell so you’ll be able to work out without worrying about “water” damage. I’d hop on this deal before it’s gone!



Charge your phone, and your MacBook too. This 61W PD block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $24 with our exclusive promo code KINJACEQ and the on-site coupon, you can’t beat this USB-C plug.



While the cable itself is sold separately, so is the Apple-branded alternative. Plus, the price difference is substantial. A 61W charger from Apple is $69, a difference of 65%. Save your $45 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer.

Samsung 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card with Adapter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Pick up a new Samsung 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD for just $90 and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



To be clear, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $90 (the tech, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

Advertisement

And, hey, Animal Crossing is coming out....

Amazon Echo Show 8 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

The speaker-only Amazon Echo devices are great, but the Echo Show takes your smart home to a whole new level.



Whether it’s the 5-inch model that’s currently discounted by $20 or the 8-inch model by $30, you’ll have an Alexa-bearing device that adds to an already-impressive skillset with video chatting, entertainment, smart home voice control, and visual updates on calendars, traffic, weather, and more.

Netgear Orbi Voice Whole Home Mesh WiFi System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but working from home forced yoiu to you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously. And Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to our readers. Right now, Amazon’s running a great deal on a router and satellite with Amazon Alexa and Harman Kardon speaker built-in.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, Netgear added the functionality of a voice assistant to its satellite but also encourages its users to keep it out in the open to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.) And that voice assistant, uses a Harmon Kardon speaker so you’re essentially getting three products in one.

Advertisement

This current $200 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular pair. So pick yours up today.

If you’re doing any traveling this year, it might be wise to invest in this Xcentz Universal Power Adapter.



This universal adapter from Xcentz includes a universal AC outlet that you can plug anything into (assuming it supports universal voltages, as most modern electronics do), plus three standard USB charging ports, and an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port for your phone or Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

Just use the promo code KINJA089 to drop the price to a low $18. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. Better still, you can get it in three colors: black, blue, and pink.

GoWise USA 2.75-Quart Digital Air Fryer Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

I did it. I finally used my air fryer last week to make some sweet potato fries and they were pretty good. Not as crispy as I’d like, but it’s possible they were a little underdone. Anyway, I liked using an air fryer because it’s easy and I don’t have to preheat the oven. You can get one, too, for $29 on MorningSave.



While it’s not the same one I use (mine is built into a microwave), it is a steal, at 47% less than the same model on Amazon. That said, there is a slight catch. You have to “enable access to Daybreak deals,” which will in turn start sending you a bunch of junk mail you probably don’t want flooding your inbox.

Advertisement

Still, you can always unsubscribe immediately after checking out. Act fast because this deal won’t last long.

It may not have cracked our readers’ top five best air fryers around, but this GoWise USA digital air fryer is similar to the PowerXL model recommended by Saborlas. And it seems to have strong reviews in its favor as well.

Color Coral Cleaner Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Keeping your keyboard clear of dust is such a hassle. Even if you get a good wet wipe in-between the keys, it still might not be enough. But! I may have a solution: Color Coral dust cleaner! It’s made out of a gooey gel that’ll be able to get into every crack, corner, and crevice to remove all the dust forevermore. I mean, I’m being somewhat dramatic, but you get my point, it works! And at $6, which is a good 25% off it’s original price, it’s worth giving a try. Make sure to grab one of these before it’s gone.



Otterbox Elevation Growler (Screw-on or Hydration Lid) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Keep your drinks cold or hot with these discounted Otterbox Elevation Growlers. Made with stainless steel and an internal copper lining, these particular growlers promise to keep liquids cold up to 7 days. Choose from screw-on or hydration lids.



As part of this sale, Woot is discounting 28 oz, 36 oz, and 64 oz bottles in an array of different colors. For what it’s worth, unless you’re planning a long hike (in the future,) or plan on filling your growler at a brewery, the 28 oz bottle should be enough for most people.

Just remember, this is a one-day sale. So order yours before this sale dries up.

Trideer Exercise Ball Chair Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

A ball chair is one of those things you didn’t think you needed until you’ve used it. It’ll help promote good posture, helps with yoga and other exercises, and it also stands out like ketchup on rice in an office setting, perfect for drawing in the naturally inquisitive.



The Trideer ball comes in two different sizes and supports up to 2,000 pounds, and no matter which you get, coupon code IGM6LNBV brings the final total to just $19.

AstroAI 6-Liter Portable Mini Fridge Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Sometimes, you need the power of refrigeration to move with you, and unless you’re willing to shell out thousands on a special truck, this AstroAI mini fridge will have to do. The current $37 price tag is about as cheap as you’ll get one.



It doesn’t seem terribly versatile with a 4-liter capacity, but that’s just enough to hold six 12oz cans or bottles of whatever your palette demands, plus room for medications and other small items. The removable shelf gives you flexibility, and with a 12V car jack, you never have to be without it.

This fridge can cool up to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but also warms up to 150 degrees, which is perfect for keeping things like baby milk and natural skincare products at optimal temperature.

Vava Electric Milk Frother DPZFRIV2 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For $30, you could buy three, maybe four macchiatos from your favorite coffee shop. But wait, say your favorite coffee shop is closed for reasons outside your control. Well then you could put that $30 toward an electric milk frother to make your own macchiato at home. Be the barista you want to see in the world.



By clipping the on-page $8 coupon and entering the promo code DPZFRIV2 at checkout, this $46 milk frother from Vava comes down to a modest $30, making its milks all the milkier and its froths all the frothier. Make hot, warm, or cold milk for your next latte, flat white, or macchiato today.

Albanese Candy Gummi Butterflies 5 lb Bag Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Need a new whimsical snack for these trying times? Here’s a deal on five pounds of Albanese Candy Gummi Bears butterflies for $9. For what it’s worth, Albanese makes my brother’s favorite gummi bears and he’s kindof an asshole about gummis. (He made fun of me for buying the Black Forest-branded ones, once.)



This is an amazing deal, by the way. We’ve seen the bear-variety to sell for ~$5 more.

15% Off Yamazaki Homewares Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

If you’re spending a lot of time at home nowadays and want a refresh of your current situation, here’s your chance. Huckberry is discounting a ton of Yamazaki products to the tune of 15% off. If you’re unfamiliar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not very much money. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, your toilet paper holder, side tables, storage cart, or just want a smarter way to store your keys, this sale has something for everyone.



Shep, our favorite defector and the least-talented Pokemon trainer out there, was super thristy for these Yamazaki wares. So you know they’re good. Prices start at just $20. So make sure to pick yourself up a few pieces before they run out of stock.

Dash Compact Handheld Mixer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Not everyone needs those industrial kitchen mixers that cost just as much as they weigh (TONS) and have a million different pieces. If you’re just scrambling up the occasional omelet or baking a small pie, an electric hand mixer might be more your style.



These things usually run around $30, but the highly-rated Dash models—available in Aqua, Gray, and Red—are as low as $15 right now. You’ll get three speeds to find your perfect consistency, and they’re small enough to tuck away in the back of a cabinet for ages after you inevitably forget you have one.

25% Off Honest Beauty Products Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For today only and while supplies last, you can save up to 25% on all Honest beauty products. From cleansers to lipsticks and blushes, Honest Beauty can give you clean and natural products made from organic ingredients. I would hpe on this Gold Box deal before it’s gone.



Everlane is giving you a prime opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, with jeans for both men and women being discounted to $50. Some of these pairs cost as much as $85 normally. Everlane has Boot cut, crop, skirt, skinny, and almost everything in between (no bell bottoms, sadly), so find something that fits your style before the savings dry up.



20% Off Site-Wide Sale with Free Priority Shipping Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Look, it’s a rough time right now—there’s no denying that. But since you’re stuck at home anyway, why not take the time to get to “know yourself” a bit more? Right now, Bellesa Boutique is offering 20% off their entire site with free priority shipping to get your new toy shipped to you ASAP.



Advertisement

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you. So, check ‘em out and make the best out of your time cooped up indoors.

Transitional Stretch Chino Pants Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Look, I get it. None of us should be going out right now, but it’s never a bad idea to take stock of your current pants situation and see if any need replacing. If yours happen to need a springtime refresh, right now you can get a pair of Men’s Chino Pants for just $35 using promo code BOWIE.



These transitional stretch Chino Pants are super comfy and come in a variety of basic and fashion-forward spring colors. So go nuts and restock your wardrobe with as many neutral and/or bold colors as you can.

It’s about that time to start working on your summer bod, yeah? If your home gym is in need of an upgrade, Amazon is chopping 30% off workout equipment from Nautilus, which includes both Nautilus-, Schwinn-, and Bowflex-branded treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, and stair climbers.



Need a cheap runner? Go for the Schwinn 810 featuring a motorized incline and a belt that reaches up to 10 miles per hour, which falls to just $490 following the discount. For those looking for a little more versatility, you can add a Bowflex Home Gym system to the pile, with most configurations starting around the same price, all of which feature dozens of strength training workouts.

Advertisement

TurboTax Tax Software Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you still haven’t gotten around to doing your taxes, Amazon is giving you a lil treat to entice you to get started. Right now, you can pick up a bonus gift card on top of the Gold Box savings on TurboTax’s tax filing software, courtesy of Amazon. Prices start at $40 for the Deluxe Software. But, I’d suggest paying an extra $10 to get your State taxes done, too.



Advertisement

I’m definitely a person that prefers Star Trek to Star Wars. Sorry! That said, I never tried to watch the most recent Star Trek trilogy of movies. Apparently it’s another timeline now or something? Well, now we can all watch Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline in 4K for $40, thanks to Amazon.



Advertisement

This collection includes the three Kelvin Timeline movies on Blu-Ray and 4K, a bunch of additional content, and a fold out that explains the timeline. If you’re not planning on buying a 4K TV set anytime soon, though, you can pick up the Blu-Ray collection for $25, but it doesn’t include all the bonuses.

Advertisement

The Sims 4 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Social distancing is hard—especially when you’re bored AF on the couch with nothing to do. Make it easier on yourself and live the life you were supposed to lead with a download of The Sims 4. It’s at an absurdly low $5, so as long as you have enough memory in your computer for an array of Sims adventures, you should be good to go. Remember, The Sims have bops that’ll absolutely get stuck in your head, even if it is in simlish. I have receipts:



Just make sure to grab this deal before it’s gone. Five dollars, you guys! Five. DOLLARS.

TECH

CoolerMaster Hyper 212 RGB CPU Fan | $40 | Amazon

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Pokemon Sword | $50 | Amazon

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

70% Off Women’s Shoes Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Nine West’s sample sale is back, and it’s discounting shoes heavily with a 70% cut across the board. Just to highlight a couple of choice items, you can feed your jungle fever with this pair of Tennon zebra-print boots for $42, down from its usual $140. Flats and slippers are going as low as $20, too. From tennis shoes to something fit for the local gala, there’s a little bit here for everyone, so take a look and see if your wardrobe could do with some key additions.



What’s a sample sale, you ask? They’re items that are technically used, but only typically for display and promotional purposes. They’re lightly worn and most should grace your feet looking like new, and there’s a 3-week return policy if you have any issues.

Ninetygo Luggage PowerCore Bundle LUGGAGE90 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

While the CDC advises against travel right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, discounted luggage waits for no one. Fill out the form on this page after purchasing a TSA-compliant Ninetygo suitcase to qualify for a free Anker PowerCore Slim 1000 charger and silica gel luggage tag.



The luggage, which normally sells for $160, is down $20 with the help of an on-page coupon. Then, enter the code LUGGAGE90 at checkout for an additional $30 off. Clip that, check out, send Ninetygo your order number, and—voilà!—you’ve got yourself a brand-new 10,000mAh power bank, a resilient luggage tag, and airport-proof carry-on luggage for $110

Save yourself the hassle and over $100 by planning ahead and netting yourself three great products for over less than the price of one.

Anker Roav SmartCharge R511311299 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

“Eyes on the road, jackass!”



Sound familiar? If so, then you need to stop what you’re doing right now and check out Anker’s discounted $13 FM transmitter, the Roav SmartCharge, with which you can play your music, charge your phone, and make phone calls—completely hands-free.

Advertisement

With the promo code R511311299, it’s cheaper than even our link would suggest, as the Roav SmartCharge is normally $17 full price. Like the cassette player FM transmitters of the past, that functionality is simple to use. Just find an unoccupied radio station, sync it to the Roav, and you’re set to start bumping your favorite playlist without the need for an integrated Bluetooth solution.

That said, the Roav SmartCharge also supports Bluetooth, meaning you can amplify your spring mix wirelessly over that protocol as well. It even has skip, backtrack, and “answer phone” buttons built-in so you never have to touch your phone while driving. Play it safe and avoid your next accident for $13 today.

Whether a full projector installation is out of the question or you’re looking to get more creative with your screening locations, the Anker Nebula Apollo turns any space with a big wall into a kickass theater. Through March 15, you can add it to your viewing arsenal for $320, an $80 discount.



With the Nebula Apollo, you can watch movies from any connected USB, HDMI, or wireless device on any surface up to 100 inches, whether that’s a deployable projector screen or the broad side of your house. Onboard touch controls help you control the reel, but you can just as well use the smartphone app, and with its Android-based software, you can even download entertainment apps like Netflix and Hulu directly.

Advertisement

Its 4-hour battery life offers enough juice to power through even the lengthiest of flicks. The only thing your local theater has on you now is the popcorn, but you can stick it to them there, too. Take that, overpriced concessions!

Lasko 36" Tower Fan Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Listen up, especially those of you in the south: Summer is coming, and you don’t want to be caught without a fan to keep you cool. Lasko is one of the best brands to turn to in that regard, and its 36-inch tower fan is now down to $48 on Amazon with free shipping. It has three preset speeds, an oscillation motor, a built-in shutoff timer, and a remote for those days where even subtle movements can break a sweat.

