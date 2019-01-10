Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Amazon men’s shirt sale, Home Depot vacuums, Columbia fall sale, and Daniel’s Briefcases lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now, the entire 2019 lineup is on sale thanks to today’s sale. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Samsung also included a “no gap wall mount” to help it blend into your gallery wall. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QLED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,598 (also at Walmart,) 55" for $1,098 (also at Walmart,) 49" model for $898 (also at Walmart,) and a 43" model for less than $798 (also at Walmart.) These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular 2019 sets. And

And if you just want a great Samsung TV without the art display feature, you have options here, and at Woot, too.

Photo: Amazon

This RAVPower USB charger doesn’t have modern touches like USB-C Power Delivery or GaN innards, but it’s super-cheap at $8 (with promo code Q2RNU5LW), it can charge three devices at once, and it’s small enough to toss in your suitcase. It’s the kind of workhorse charger that we could all make use of.



Graphic: Amazon

Your next car charger should have USB-C Power Delivery, and one of our favorites is down to the best price we’ve seen with exclusive promo code KINJAPDS2.



Anker’s PowerDrive Speed+ 2 car charger includes one PowerIQ 2.0 port that can pump out Quick Charge speeds, plus a 30W USB-C PD port that’ll be fast enough to charge a laptop or a Nintendo Switch during a long road trip. But even during your normal commute, you could leverage that extra power to get more juice into your phone (even an iPhone with the right cable) before you reach your destination, even while you crank it up to full brightness while streaming audio and running your GPS.

Graphic: Amazon

There’s no such thing as owning too many Qi pads, and you can grab this one from Anker for just $10 today with promo code QA2512DM.



The 10W pad has sleek undercarriage lighting to let you know when your device is properly aligned, and best of all, it utilizes a modern USB-C plug instead of the grody microUSB connector that’s only clinging to life because most Qi pad manufacturers keep inexplicably using it, as far as I can tell.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Unsubscribe from me right now if you don’t want Halloween deals for the next 31 days. If you’re smart, you’ll stick around. Right now, you can get a 400-count bag of MARS Chocolate Favorites Halloween Variety Mix Bag for only $23 on Amazon when you clip the $1 coupon. It includes Twix, M&M’s, 3 Musketeers, Snickers, and Milky Way.



If you’re in charge of buying candy for your group of friends or family, do yourself a favor and order a couple of bags. When you order five or more, you’ll get an extra $5 off your total.

And if chocolate isn’t your favorite Halloween candy, you can get a 200-count assortment of Skittles, Starburst, and Hubba Bubba for $12.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Photo: Amazon

If you like to savor your morning (and/or afternoon) coffee for hours on end, the Ember mug is an incredible little device that can keep it at just the right temperature for as long as it’ll take you to drink it.



A heating element built into the base maintains your coffee at your preferred temperature (which you set with an app), and can run for up to an hour at a time off the mug’s built-in battery. But fear not, for its coaster is also a wireless charger, so you can set it on your desk and keep it running all day. And when it comes time to clean it, it’s fully submersible for up to a meter, so you can safely hand wash it without worrying about ruining the mug or electrocuting yourself.

The Ember mug normally sells for $80, but Ember’s currently selling it on Amazon for $64. It’d make a great gift, if you want to cross a coffee lover off your holiday shopping list early.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

During today’s Special Buy of the Day, you can get up to 40% on select Vacuums at Home Depot. Included in this sale are a Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum for 38% off, a bObsweep Bobi Pet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for 40% off, and a Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier for 38% off.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vornado makes some of the most popular fans out there, and you can get their large whole room air circulator for an all-time low $70 on Amazon right now.



Designed to sit on the floor, the relatively small Vornado is capable of moving air up to 100 feet. Most people associate fans with summer heat, but if parts of your home are better-heated than others in the winter, a circulator like this can help move that warm air more evenly throughout your house.

The fan’s already slightly backordered, and we expect it to sell out in short order, so lock in your order before the deal gets blown away.

All-Clad skillets are among the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and Amazon’s marked the 12" tri-ply down to its lowest price in about two years.



These skillets feature a durable stainless steel cooking surface, an even and rapid-heating aluminum core, and a beautiful stainless exterior, all sandwiched together to create the ultimate pan. And, like all All-Clad items, it comes with a lifetime warranty, though you probably won’t need it so long as you treat it well.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s in-house Goodthreads brand is always affordable, but for a limited time, a selection of its men’s shirts are even cheaper than usual.



I own a couple of their shirts (including this chambray, in a different color), and they’re both really great quality for the price. Today, you can save on fall flannels, classic Oxfords, fashionable dobby shirts, and a lot more. Most of the shirts are priced under $25 right now (you’ll have to select your size to see the final price, in many cases), so you won’t have to lose the shirt on your back buying them all.

Note: Many of the shirts are available in multiple colors, but not all of the colors are on sale.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It would be gross to completely replace your regular shampoo routine with dry shampoo...or would it? (It would.) Still, you should stock up on our readers’ favorite Batiste Dry Shampoo, now just $6 on Amazon. It will come in handy on days where you just don’t have time to do a full shampoo and conditioner situation, or when things up top get a tad too greasy for your liking. Just know that eventually, you will (probably) need to wash your hair.



Most Popular Dry Shampoo: Batiste Taking almost 50% of the best dry shampoo vote, Batiste is your can of choice by a wide margin. Read more Read

The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are 60% off their original price with promo code COLSAVE. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bonobos is stocked with fall essentials, and you can take all of them home for less at the brand’s Quarter Back Sale, using promo code QUARTERBACK. With this deal, you’ll get 25% off everything on site. So make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside.



The Brazilian leather Daniel’s messenger bag is just the right size for modern (i.e. small) laptops, and is full of terrific touches. They rarely go on sale, but now through 10/5, you can save 25% on the briefcase of your choice with promo code FALL25.



From our Inventory review:

Unlike your backpack, the Daniel’s briefcase, composed of sustainable Brazilian leather, will only turn heads in a good way. Covered in thoughtful pockets (pocketry should be a word), the Daniel’s easily handles everything you need for a work day, a flight, or even a short trip you can get away with one pair of shoes on. Touches like the key hook are always welcome, though I would have loved a stretchable travel mug holder on the exterior. The primary issue with most messenger bags/briefcases these days is that they’re just far too big and rigid. This sort of bag should be able to collapse flat in a suitcase when not needed, and shouldn’t be much thicker than a travel mug. Laptops just aren’t that big or fragile anymore, and messenger bags don’t need to double as DSLR bags or weekenders. Daniel’s commits none of those transgressions.

Promo code FALL25 will work on both the $195 standard model, as well as the new $220 versions with fun patterned interior liners. Business on the outside, party sailboats or foxes on the inside.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re in the market for a new, classy everyday work or weekend bag, today’s the day to buy it. Several leather bags are on sale at Woot, including affordable messenger bags. Prices start at just $24. These prices are only available today, so don’t leave it behind.

Photo: Amazon

Twin Peaks is getting a definitive Blu-ray collector’s edition in December, and you can preorder it now for the lowest price Amazon’s listed yet.



CBS Home Entertainment is finally releasing what can only be described as an “ultimate” Twin Peaks box set, which includes—extremely deep breath—seasons one and two of the original series (with the U.S. and international versions of the pilot), all 18 episodes of The Return, Fire Walk With Me (and the Missing Pieces bonus content), new interviews and featurettes, and unedited versions of every Roadhouse musical performance. Perhaps most enticing of all is a 4K UHD disc containing the original U.S. pilot (“newly-transferred from film elements) and the hallowed eighth episode from The Return.

Only 25,000 of these sets will ever be sold, and nearly 1,000 of you already bought them from this AV Club article, so we’re getting down to the wire here. $133 is a few bucks less than it’s been going for, and if it gets any cheaper prior to release, you’ll automatically get the best price.

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon Music HD is coming after Tidal with 50 million songs in 850kbps lossless format (compared to the standard 320kbps bitrate), and millions of select tunes in Hi-Res 3730kbps. If you’ve got the ear to detect the difference, and the equipment to take advantage, you can get your first three months of the service for free, if you’re a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber.



Interestingly, this deal is valid on both individual and family memberships, and once your 90 day trial is up, you’ll automatically be renewed at $15/month for individuals ($13 for Prime members) or $20/month for the family plan, unless you preemptively cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Razer makes some of the best gaming mice out there, and today, you can pick up the latest wireless Mamba for an all-time low $77. In addition to Razer’s standard RGB backlighting, the highlights here are a 16,000 DPI sensor, seven programmable buttons, and a 50 hour battery.



Even if you’re only an occasional gamer, let us remind you that high quality gaming peripherals like these can be easily adapted to make you more productive at work as well.

$6 is less than you’d spend on a lot of basic, standard sized mouse pads. But today, that gets you a massive 2.5' x 1' model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. So luxurious! Just be sure to use promo code FPI74IUP at checkout to get the deal.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

I don’t need to sell you on Bop-It. You already know it is a great game since you played it as a child. If you want to feel like a kid again, or have kids in your life that need to experience this game, buy it. It’s only $8 on Amazon right now.



Photo: Whitson Gordon

Samsung’s 8K QLED TVs were overkill at their original prices, and if we’re being honest, they’re still overkill now. But they’re a lot cheaper than they were at launch, and several sizes are down to new all-time low prices.



The 55" is on sale for $2,198 (an all-time low by $300, also at Walmart), the 65" is down to $2,998 (an all-time low by $500, also at Walmart), the 75" is down to $4,498 (an all-time low by $500, also at Walmart), and the room-spanning 82" is down to $5,998 (an all-time low by $1,000, also at Walmart).

Needless to say, there’s not a ton of 8K content out in the world just yet—though Samsung’s upscaling engine will make 4K and HD content look better on the 8K display than they’d look on a 4K TV—but that doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t consider an 8K TV just yet. Here’s what our Whitson Gordon had to say:

None of that’s to say the Q900 isn’t a great TV—it still blew me away in most respects. But I can’t say I’d recommend buying it yet unless you 1) have a ton of disposable income, 2) want to future-proof your home theater as much as possible, and 3) need a new TV now and don’t want to upgrade in another few years when 8K sets drop in price. If that sounds like you, go for it—you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Plus, I would add...the PS5 is going to support 8K, and could come out next year.

Beyond the resolution, these are fantastic TVs for reasons you can read about here, and you’d surely be happy with them for years to come.

Samsung 27-Inch “The Space” WQHD LED Monitor | $250 | Amazon

Right now, you can save $80 on Samsung’s gorgeous 27-inch “The Space” WQHD monitor. This sleek monitor does away with ugly stands in favor of a desk mount which minimizes the amount of room it takes up, leaving you with more desk space for succulents or whatever else you may need.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular monitor. So, if it’s in your budget, this is an awesome time to buy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re too young to fully appreciate Elago’s Macintosh Apple Watch charging stand, perhaps this version that turns your watch into a cute ‘lil iPod is more your speed.



This thing doesn’t have any charging hardware inside, so you’ll have to provide the Apple Watch charging puck, but just look at the thing. It’s adorable, and makes me realize how much I miss the click wheel.

Today’s $11 list price is already $2 less than usual, and a 5% coupon on the page makes it even cheaper.

Photo: Amazon

Qi pads are great, but when they’re not in use, they’re basically just taking up space. Twelve South’s PowerPic though hides all of its charging components inside of a regular picture frame, so it’ll add to your room’s decor even when it’s not juicing up your phone.



The 5x7 frame is constructed from New Zealand pine, and comes in black or white, both of which are down to an all-time low $50 on Amazon right now. Bonus points if you change your phone’s wallpaper to blend in with the photo while it charges.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Photo: Best Choice Products

Automatic pet feeders can be a great addition to your pet’s daily routine. If your dog or cat overeats, it can help you cut down on how much food they have available to them during the day. Or, if you’re running late, you can use an app to feed your pet once you get to work.



You can connect to the Smart Automatic Pet Feeder from your smartphone. You can access the wide-angle camera in order to get a 130-degree view of your pet, plus you can record video and snap photos. You can schedule up to four meals a day, in case you’ll be out of the house for longer than usual. The feeder also has a two-way microphone, so you can let your dog or cat know how much you love them when it is feeding time. Right now, get the feeder for $90 using the promo code KINJAPETS.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Summer is over, but vacations are forever. If you have a trip coming up, you’ll be happy to know that TRTL—the folks behind one of our favorite travel pillows—just unveiled its innovative new Pack Pods.



At a basic level, Pack Pods can be used just like traditional packing cubes when it comes to making packing easier and saving space in your suitcase. But the most notable departure here is that you can turn each Pack Pod into a duffel bag with TRTL’s removable shoulder strap. The straps even have a G Hook feature that allows you to hang them from the smallest of edges. You can use the Over Rail hanging loop to secure your pods on a rail in your hotel closet. Or, you can use the Daisy Chain to connect your pods together using the webbing loops on the back.

Bag it! Add the strap attachment and use the Large and Medium Packing Pods as a handy, cross body day bag Hang Anywhere! Use the clever loop and hook system to hang your pods and never unpack again Pack It! Packing Pods are designed to fit well in both suitcases and backpacks so you can stop trying to fit a square cube in a round bag

The Pack Pods come in a 3-pack with three sizes: large (15"x8"), medium (12"x6), and small (9"x4") for $80. Since the TRTL Pack Pods only just released, you can get 20% off your order for a limited time with promo code PACK20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you bought a set of screwdriver bits years ago, and have proceeded to lose them one by one to the point that you’re now using flat heads to turn Philips head screws, do yourself a favor and grab this DEWALT 31-piece kit for just $9. That’s down from the usual $15-$16, and it even includes a magnetic bit holder that’ll let you use them with a drill.



Photo: Amazon

By now, if you’ve read anything I’ve written, you know my dog, Tyrone, is my baby. If your dog is your baby too, then you probably love to make them as comfortable and happy as possible. You can keep them comfy (and safe) in the car with a booster seat.



The K&H Pet Products Bucket Booster Dog Car Seat is $56 in tan and $64 in gray. The seat is classified as large, but it is 14.5" x 20", so it really is only for small to medium-sized dogs. Similar to a booster seat for toddlers, this seat is secured by looping a regular seatbelt through it. It also has a safety leash feature and is elevated, to give your dog a nice view out of the window.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Image: Nordstrom Rack

When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space—let's be honest—nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you'll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. Like, we're talking over 1,700 marked-clothes, shoes, and accessories.