Tuesday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Crest 3D Whitestrips, Fenty Beauty Lipstick, Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill, James Bond Blu-ray Set, and More

Apple’s AirPods Pro leads Tuesday’s best deals.



AirPods Pro Image : Adam Clark Estes/Gizmodo

I’m no stranger to the AirPods Pro magic Kinja Deals readers have gone apeshit over ever since Apple’s true wireless active noise-canceling earbuds first went on sale. Between the H1 chip—which allows for automatic pairing to iPhones and iPads and pretty damn seamless pairing to everything else as well—and their better than expected ability to block out ambient sound, the AirPods Pro are close to perfect. While I wasn’t a fan of the original AirPods due to the lack of rubberized tips, these boast substantive upgrades over their younger sibling and predecessor, including sweat and water resistance for intense exercise. And, for a limited time only I presume, they’re discounted 22% on Amazon.

Although I’ll admit the battery life leaves something to be desired, unless transparency mode is enabled, AirPods Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and probably the best in their size with active noise canceling functionality. Just see what our friend Adam Clark Estes had to say in his review for Gizmodo:

I’ve never loved the AirPods. That’s mainly because I’m one of the few people whose ears just don’t fit with the mostly universal design. But they wouldn’t be so popular if they weren’t great earbuds. So when Apple announced the AirPods Pro with different fit options and a flurry of new features, I thought it must be time for me to be a fanatic. I’ve been using them for a week, and I love them.

One of his few complaints about AirPods Pro was the steep price tag, $250 MSRP. At $194, however, little more than a pair of Bose Soundsport Free and Jabra Elite 75t which don’t tout ANC technology or always-on pairing, AirPods Pro are a steal you don’t want to miss out on.

Today only, Amazon has storage goods on sale for up to 30% off. This is a variety sale featuring greatest hits such as Seagate, Western Digital, Lexar, PNY, and Crucial. Whether you need tiny flash drives or massive 16GB storage units, SD cards, solid-state drives, external hard drives, or the good ol’ mechanical wonders of old, there’s a lot on avail. Get upgraded before the end of the day right here.

Samsung 1TB 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 SSD Graphic : Gabe Carey

Anyone who’s ever suffered through Final Fantasy XV or Fallout 4's extensive loading screens knows the pain of sporting a spinning hard drive, or even a PCIe SSD, in 2020. Samsung and others have, in part, solved for this dilemma with NVMe M.2 drives. While these storage devices don’t necessarily fix poor game optimization, they can speed up load screens for the games they hold. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus in particular checks all the boxes on review sites as one of the best SSDs you can buy. With 1TB of storage, this model is $50 off as part of Adorama’s early Cyber Monday deals.



For $50 less than that, you can also buy the 500GB version at a decent 17% discount right now. Take it from me, a guy who owns a computer, that an NVMe is a real game-changer for game players. Endure the oft-loathed load screen at a pace that rivals the latest PS5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles and experience next-gen without forking over the cash for a whole new system.

Arlo Pro 2 Security System Image : Arlo

If you’re quarantining away from home, or just need to keep a close eye on your apartment while you’re out and about, a good security system can help give you the peace of mind that everything’s safe and sound. That extra security isn’t cheap, though; an Arlo security system can run over $400. Now and then, though, a good deal comes by and you can get a few lenses to watch over your humble abode for a decent price. Right now, Newegg has an Arlo Pro 2 security system, which comes with one camera, for $90.



I’m sure we’ve integrated some new routines into our lives thanks to the pandemic. If you’re now constantly handwashing, disinfecting, and wiping everything down you’re not alone. But don’t forget your phone in the shuffle of sterilizing. I’ve been told sanitizers are where it’s at for an almost totally germ-free phone. For the next month use the code FXQ8FGST at checkout and get this one for 50% off.

It’s not just your phone you can get almost 100% clean: keys, jewelry, makeup brushes, masks, and whatever you can fit in here honestly. What’s cool about this sanitizer is it pulls triple duty and is also a wireless charger and works as an aromatherapy machine. I have one of these and really like it, I do my keys, masks, and iPhone all at the same time. I suggest using the aromatherapy feature because after the whole process the items do smell a bit...zapped. It fits most phones and the whole process takes about fifteen minutes. It does require an adapter (which is not included) to run both the sanitizer and charger. But all in all, this is one of the better deals for something we should all probably own nowadays.

This code is good until November 30 and Prime members can enjoy free one-day shipping.

Belkin 15W Wireless Charger Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Got a new phone? Well, grab a Belkin 15W Wireless Charger for a low $32, which is 20% off the original list price. It’s 15W and can charge your Andriod and Apple devices easily. There’s not much else to say, grab it before its gone!

Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard XW3AK636 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the folks who really love pink gaming gear, you’ve come to the right place. The Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is on Amazon for a low $32 and includes 108 customizable RGB keys for your enjoyment. I actually have this keyboard, and it’s solid, so it won’t move around too much if you get excited during a gaming sesh. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad girl and make sure to type in XW3AK636 at checkout! And while you’re at it, grab an extra-large RGB mouse pad for $17!

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra plan on top of that—chosen at random by the Nordic gods—using the promo code KINJAGIFT through December 1.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want the one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Treblab Xfit Wireless Earbuds TuneOn40 Image : Sheilah Villari

Everything I’ve tested from Treblab I’ve loved. They are made beautifully, have killer sound, and the price is extremely reasonable. If you’ve been thinking about trying wireless earbuds these are an excellent pair for price and quality. For the next week take $20 off the Xfit Wireless Earbuds. Just use the code TuneOn40 at checkout.



All the products I’ve had from Treblab are comfy and I wear all of them for hours on end when reviewing and writing. They really think about long wear and ergonomics when they’re designing, even with small wireless earbuds. These can be easily controlled with a single multifunction button. You can control volume, when to play or not, and also take calls. I can tell you the built-in mics are perfect for phone calls, skypes, and zooms. I’ve never had someone not be able to hear or understand me when using Treblab items. These pair quickly and without issue to your chosen device via Bluetooth. The range is also crazy. I walk downstairs in my apartment and still have a pretty strong connection when I leave my phone upstairs. They will play for about 30 hours with the charging case and it takes under an hour for a full charge. They are sleek and sweatproof so no worries if you have an active lifestyle, they’ll fit right in.

Free shipping for Prime members and this deal will run until November 15.

At Amazon, a Sony TV that debuted at $1,500 just months ago is now down to $948. Best Buy has it for another $2 if you prefer ordering there. This 4K TV features all the usual Sony buzzwords to indicate it’s up to snuff, including HDR, MotionFlow for improved refresh rates to cut down on ghosting and blur in fast scenes, and the ever-capable X1 processor that consistently delivers an impressive picture across Sony’s range. It has Android TV with Google Assistant support, too.

Newegg Black November Sale Image : Newegg

You’ve probably heard someone over the years say “Every time I buy an iPhone, Apple announces a new one a week later.” That feeling of just missing a better deal, whether it’s an upgraded model that’s just come out, or a steep discount on that pricey gadget that’s been sitting on your wishlist for too wrong, is a real bummer.



Sometimes, you may just have to stomach that feeling of being duped if you’ve already pulled the trigger, but Newegg’s new Black November program lets you secure your most-wanted gizmos without having to worry that deals season will bring forth a better discount you can’t take advantage of. With the program, you can buy anything from the sale’s landing page and be sure that, should a better deal come along, you’ll automatically get a refund for the difference in price. It’s a kind of clunky solution, but savings are savings nonetheless.

This deal might sound too good to be true, so there’s a few things worth considering. The program lasts through November 22, so there’s no accounting for any potential deals after that, and your refund may not be processed until December 7, so budget accordingly and don’t count on having that extra spending money right away. That said, if the price goes down multiple times, you won’t have to worry about getting incremental refunds, so the discounts will all be lumped into one payment. Again, kinda clunky, but not something you need to worry about too much.

Some eligible products have a grey badge to indicate they’re part of the program, while others have orange text that’s easier to miss. Image : Jordan McMahon

Be careful, though, because not every eligible product has the big grey badge letting you know it’s protected; some simply have some orange text that’s deceptively easy to miss.

Additionally, this only applies to products with the “Price Protection” badge, and there’s no way to know if there will actually be any additional discounts, so keep that in mind as you’re doing your holiday shopping.

If that’s all well and good, there’s some solid products you can snag right now, and the discounts are good enough that you won’t be too miffed if a steeper discount doesn’t roll by. You can grab this 32" 720p Samsung TV for about $150, and while you won’t be getting the crispiest playback, that won’t matter too much if you’re mostly watching reruns of Kitchen Nightmares. If you’re looking for some extra pixels to stare at, LG’s Ultrawide 34" 3440 x 1440 monitor is down from $900 to $600, which isn’t too bad for the real estate you’re getting.

Patriot Viper 4 Blackout Series 16GB DDR4 4400MHz Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you have the motherboard and CPU to support it, Patriot’s Viper 4 memory is some of the fastest you can get, and Amazon has a 16GB kit (2x 8GB sticks) 15% off. That’s a $20 reduction for a $110 total. These modules run at up to 4400MHz with automatic overclocking for those not bold enough to do it on their own.

Mpow M30 IPX8 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A Prime Day treat from the company is their M30 IPX8 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds. They’re just $28 when you clip the coupon. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process.

$28 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling so ideal for travel and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

If you’re in search of an ultra portable laptop that doesn’t sneeze at heavy tasks, consider this deal on an ASUS ZenBook 14 at Newegg. Now $50 off, your total is $850 for an ultra-slim 14-inch laptop sporting an AMD Ryzen 7 mobile CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 1080p pixel count shining at 250 nits of brightness. There’s also an IR camera for face unlock and Zoom calls. Sadly, this thing kicks the 3.5mm headphone jack to the curb, but ASUS includes a dongle to add that functionality back if you desire. Check out the full rundown over at Newegg.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time dropped at a really weird time for me, and I wasn’t interested in paying $60 for something that would sit on the shelf for a while. But at $40, I might have to put a pause on my Watch Dogs: Legion antics to get back to my roots. Amazon has the deal with a $10 standard discount and a $10 coupon stacked on top. There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before, so if you’re not interested in next gen right now, this is a fine way to keep busy until the games start rolling.

PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership PS5WEEK Image : Sony

Greatness may be awaiting the PS5 launch on November 12, but you can get a head start on your PlayStation Plus subscription renewal (still required for online multiplayer and monthly freebies) at Eneba. Using the promo code PS5WEEK, $28 nets a whole year, less than half the price you’d otherwise spend on Amazon. Simply redeem the code at checkout and you’re set for 365 days.

Up to 50% off Select Star Wars Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Star Wars is one of the deepest and most loyal fandoms of them all. While I wouldn’t consider myself a super fan (even though I’m currently reading the Thrawn trilogy) I do enjoy most of the series. There are 47 items on sale up to 50% off. So this is a great rime to great your holiday gift for the fan in your life or even yourself. Don’t worry there are a few Baby Yoda pieces in here too.

Who doesn’t need a classic tee from the original trilogy? This soft cotton t-shirt has a retro vibe and will look awesome with your favorite pair of jeans. It does also come in black but if you want that vintage aesthetic this is the way. :wink:

I’m an absolute sucker for these Bandai Namco Tamashii Nations figures. The Samurai line is always my favorite to see displayed at Toy Fair every year. I’m not even a Kylo Ren fan and I think is dope. The detail is on point and each of these is so beautifully constructed. Plus it’s 37% off and there are quite a few included in this sale.

My favorite outfits in all of Star Wars lore are the ones on Hoth. It’s definitely my top look for both Leia and Han. Here we have the adorable Funko version of Mr. Solo on the icy planet. He also comes with a slain tauntaun, you know for shelter. This is one of 6 pieces that fit together to recreate the battle at Echo Base in those frigid temps. This one is 30% off.

Free shipping on all of these for Amazon Prime members.

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Image : 2K Games

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next part of the wasteland while collecting scrap on the way. Available on PS4 and Xbox One for $30, it’s a great price to try out something new! Don’t forget you’ll also get a free next gen upgrade for each respective console, but you’ll have to have a disc drive. Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

Animal Crossing Switch Shoulder Bag Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re looking for a great gift for an Animal Crossing fan my favorite Switch bag is 20% off right now. This beautifully constructed bag can be used as a wristlet or a shoulder bag. Heck, I’ve actually used this as a purse because it’s so cute. It fits both the Switch and Switch Lite and has 4 cards slot in the front pocket so you have options on the go. The quality of the bag really is tops and I was impressed by the high-quality canvas. The strong material protects both the inside and the outside of the bag and obviously the contents within. Your Switch is safe and sound from scratches and damage-causing bumps. The zipper moves smoothly and keeps all contents snuggly within.



It comes in 4 colors/patterns. There is a green, a pink, or a white/teal with the classic Nook leaves as an option. And a white color with colorful little bugs, fossils, and fruits on it too called “Island Pattern.”

This item has one-day shipping for Prime members and just clip the coupon for savings.

Dirt 5 (PC) DIRTYNOV Screenshot : Codemasters

Dirt 5 is set to launch in just a couple of short days, but order through Eneba (PC-only) and you can save $10 on your purchase. You’ll only get the savings with discount code DIRTYNOV.

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is positioned to be a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the offroading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.

Oh, did I mention this deal includes Amplified Edition content? Here’s what that includes:

Three days early access;

Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design;

Ariel Nomad Tactical;

Audi TT Safari;

VW Beetle Rallycross;

Three exclusive player sponsors with fresh objectives, rewards and liveries;

Currency and XP earning boosts;

Access to all post launch content, including a minimum of 12 cars, 60 Career events, new player sponsors with fresh rewards and liveries, and more items for features yet to be revealed.

Eneba has the goods. Again, use promo code DIRTYNOV.

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Image : Square Enix

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $30 today, the lowest it’s ever been. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario Expansions Image : Andrew Hayward

Launched a couple months back, the new LEGO Super Mario line delivered a unique twist to the building block template, letting you use a screen-and-sensor equipped Mario figure to play through interactive obstacle courses. And they made a whole bunch of different add-on sets to recreate familiar moments from the legendary games.



While the core, required starter set remains at the full price of $60, many of the larger expansions are currently 20% off, including the Guarded Fortress Expansion, Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion, and Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set. Whether you’re buying for yourself or for holiday gifts, now’s the time to strike.

Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Now that the cold months are here and the clocks have ticked over many of us are headed back indoors to our small social circles. If like me you have a handful of people you see regularly and have game nights this is a great one to add to the rotation. Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game is 40% off and you only need 4 people to play.



This is a rhyming charade game. You’ll act out and/or mime celebrity rhymes to your team to help them figure out who the person/thing is. Each is timed and you rack up points by uncovering the rhyming pair cards. Now you will have to have a group of friends a bit in the know of pop culture from a few different decades. This is a game very heavy on media references and celebrity names. But this is sure for a night of fun with some clever friends. I can’t wait for you to act out a “Yeti eating spaghetti.”

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

20% off Décor, Clothing, and More CHEER20 Image : Sheilah Villari

As soon as November hits you have the right to put up your lights, wear your ugly sweater, and start making a list for Santa. Disney wants to help with all of that. For the next two days take 20% off décor, clothing, and more. Plenty of ornaments for that special collector in your life too.

A good sweatshirt for the holidays is always a must. It’s the perfect thing to throw on and show cheer with minimal effort. And if you aren’t someone who is down with the “ugly sweater” trend this is a really nice alternative. This Santa Mickey Sweatshirt ($34) is just the right amount of cute and obnoxious for the season.

Forky isn’t the only one having an existential crisis this year. 2020 was rough all around, no one got out unscathed. I feel like Forky is the perfect representation of both 2020 and how the holidays are going to go. For $14 add him to your decorations and embrace the suck in the most adorable way possible.

That being said, there is a reminder that this pandemic isn’t going away and will be here for the holidays too. But you might as well make it festive with some colorful masks. This 2-pack set is $10 and has a Mickey Santa pattern that will match the aforementioned sweatshirt. These are limited edition and the right balance of cheer and safety for the winter months.

Free shipping on orders over $75. And this deal will end Wednesday night.

Dash 3.5qt Stand Mixer Image : Dash

When it’s time to whip it real good, a Dash stand mixer is a good bet to get the job done. These colorful mixers give you an old school vibe that can slot into both retro and modern kitchen themes. Available in Black, Blue, Green, Orange, and Red, this 3.5-quart unit isn’t the most spacious, but at just $50 ($30 off), it’s hard to ask for much more. You’ll get two beaters, two dough hooks, and a stainless steel mixing bowl to go along with the tilting head unit.

Save up to 35% on Vantrue Dash Cams Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Today only, Amazon has select Vantrue dash cams up to 35% off. This brand is said to be one of the best in this realm, and that’s no doubt backed up by waves of four-star reviews at Amazon. If you need something basic, this mini dash cam records footage up to 1080p and costs just $52. But it may be worth expanding your budget a bit for this $120 dual dash cam that reaches up to 2.5K resolution (about 1440p). There’s even a 4K model if you need the most detail possible, and that’s just another $10 up.

Ryobi Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Image : Quentyn Kennemer

At Home Depot you can score an 18V Ryobi cordless compact drill and driver for $30 cheaper than usual, bringing the final total to $99. If you already have Ryobi ONE+ tools, you can use any of the 18V batteries from them to back up the two you get in the box. This package doesn’t include bits and such, but those are 25% off, too.

Titan Pro Series Reclining Massage Chair Graphic : Gabe Carey

Let’s say you spent the weekend reveling in the defeat of a bumbling authoritarian demagogue, lighting up the streets and perhaps going a little too hard with the adult beverages. You might feel the urge to take it easy for a night, treating yourself to an at-home spa day, keeping up the social distancing while releasing the tension in your shoulders and feet. Now 50% off at The Home Depot, the Titan Pro Series faux leather reclining massage chair has everything you need to relax this week before the fight for a more equal and environmentally conscious world rages on.



Complete with five remote-controlled massage programs, body scanning tech, and advanced compression massages functionality for your calves and feet, this chair would normally set you back a whopping $2,799. But, for a limited time, you can experience all the kneading, tapping, shiatsu, flapping, and knocking you want without the hassle and potential contagion of visiting a professional masseuse as COVID numbers spike yet again. Seeing as this is one of Home Depot’s Special Buy offers, it’s safe to assume it’ll only last a day or two at most. After all this working from home, your back deserves a break.

Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Indoor Grill Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re a little sad that it’s getting a bit cold to fire up the grill, try out the Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Indoor Grill, $40 off at Amazon. You’ll be able to sear, sizzle, and crisp all the burgers, franks, and ribs you desire. There are about four smart protein settings and nine customizable cooking levels, which is perfect for any budding or experienced home chef. What are you waiting for?!

40% off Le Cruset Kitchenware Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab em’ before they’re gone!

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Image : Ninja

Ignacia’s BBQ ribs made me regret not making a Ninja Foodi my air fryer of choice. I love my Corsori smart fryer, but don’t make that mistake. The Ninja Foodi has grilling, air frying, roasting, baking, and dehydrating functions packed into one sleek unit. Best Buy offering one for your kitchen at a nice $190 price.

This is the smaller 4-quart model, which doesn’t have quite as many functions as Ignacia’s—it’s missing slow and pressure cooking—but for simpler needs, this’ll get you by just fine.

Recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you don’t mind buying refurbished, MorningSave is letting go of a two-piece combo featuring a recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro for a low $129. See who’s knocking in a pinch and interact with your visitors without ever having to approach the door, which is just fantastic in these increasingly anarchistic times. Your purchase includes 30-day access to cloud recordings and you’re covered by a 1 year standard Ring warranty.

Pupford Freeze-Dried Dogs Treats Image : Sheilah Villari

We don’t think Belka and Strelka had treats this good, pretty sure. Pupford’s Freeze-Dried Dogs Treats were made for any pooch aspiring to be a space pupper. They may just really want a tasty snack for being a really good boy or girl. That’s ok too. For just $16 you’ll get about 475 freeze-dried in beef, rabbit, salmon, or sweet potato flavor.

These are low cal so if you’ve got a furbaby with a few extra pounds a couple of these a day won’t be a cause for concern. Distracting or keeping a puppy or even an older dog’s attention at certain times can be very important and these absolutely help. This is a deal if you need to do that regularly with several dogs because you’re getting so many little bits. The ingredients are simple and because they are freeze-dried there’s a lot less nasty stuff needed to keep them fresh. That also means no crumbling bits at the bottom of the bag. I would say they’re tasty but I can only gauge that by the two senior dogs I live with loving these. This is a great value for quality and quantity. How often does that happen?!

This will ship for free in one-day for Prime members.

Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you love to be prepared for any type of situation, or just nostalgic for your former Boy Scout and Girl Scout days, you should check out the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife. Only $16 because of a price drop and a clippable coupon, you’ll get a knife with seven functions including a small blade, scissors, nail file, screwdriver 2.5 mm, key ring, toothpick, and tweezers. What are you waiting for?

RIDGID 18V Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit Graphic : Gabe Carey

For anyone changing their car tires at home, an impact wrench is an essential buy. Not only can it loosen your lug nuts and bolts, but it can do so faster than a lug wrench. The RIDGID cordless mid-torque impact wrench in particular is one of the most highly rated and popular models you’ll find on the web, and for a limited time, you can fetch one for yourself at a fraction of the list price. While you might spend $180 on Amazon for the same product—no battery pack included—The Home Depot is selling it for $149, bundled with a 4Ah removable battery, an 18-volt charger, and a carrying bag at no additional cost.



As this is marked a “Special Buy” on the retailer’s site, it’s safe to assume this deal won’t last long. And since the limit is two per customer, you can also start your holiday shopping early for the DIYer or hobbyist in your life. Register both for complementary parts and lifetime support from The Home Depot.

Baby Yoda Design-a-Planter Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve already watched the new episode of The Mandalorian and are looking for another way to pass the time maybe you need a new succulent planter. Here is The Child to fill that void with his sweet face and customizable plant home. For just $9 spend an afternoon with “Baby Yoda” and bring both your green thumb and inner artist together.

This set comes with 4 markers, a sticker sheet, even a fake succulent if you don’t have a real one to add, and the adorable petite planter. You can also paint it if you’re a real Bob Ross and want to make a very happy baby. The recommended age is 4 plus and I’m sure with supervision this could be a great weekend activity for you and a little one. This is a fun and very cute way to bring some of a galaxy far far away into your home.

Up to 60% off Throw Blankets Image : Sheilah Villari

The time has come for the blankets on the back of the sofa to make their way down and wrap themselves around you. As you sink down into them and start to get cozy maybe you realize a stain from wine or a tear from a pet. It’s now Throwvember, the peak month for sofa snuggles. This means that blanket better be in tip-top shape. Save up to 60% on a variety of blankets from Wayfair right now.

I had a blanket just like this one during my first year at college. The classic navy blue goes with anything and is a solid choice all around. As the name suggests it is in fact velvety soft. With a bit of a shimmer to it, this blanket looks cool and feels better. The Veletloft Blanket ($31) is the throw you want to be cuddled up in on football Sunday.

If you’re looking for a pop of color Nader’s tweed throws ($34) comes in 26 shades to do it right. Take $16 off the vintage-esque blanket made from fade and stain-resistant polyester. The knitted fabric and tassels for sure give it that throwback vibe and it’s ready for you to be curled up sipping hot cider.

This is the throw for when you need just one more layer of warmth. The woven microfiber is luxurious to touch and fun to look at with its geometric pattern. The Dillon Luxury blanket ($19) is 62% off, easy to clean, and comes is a beautiful dark gray color that will blend with any surrounding.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



Hyperice Massage Gun Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Massage guns are quickly becoming a favorite of those whose spa trips took a sudden halt during the pandemic. These things vibrate with high intensity to beat any muscle in your body into submission. Hyperice is like the Rolls Royce of that world, and Best Buy is giving you a chance to sneak one into your holiday budget with a $70 discount. It ships with four different attachment heads and works up to three hours on a single charge.

Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Lipstick Set Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Give your lips a dash of color with a limited edition, Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Couture Lipstick Set. It’s $50 and can be a great gift for the makeup-obsessed person in your life. You’ll receive four different shades to fit your fancy in a satin finish, which is just as classic as the brand YSL.

Bellesa always has our backs here at Kinja. In honor of Singles Day no need to feel sad. This is a great time to indulge in some self-care and some self-love. Today and tomorrow take 11% off anything on the site and embrace a little peace, a little quiet, and a little you time. If you spend more than $75, take 22% off whatever you pick instead. And if you are coupled, don’t worry. No discrimination here. You can use the code SINGLE too.

You know I’m going to talk about the Nirvana ($93) again. It’s absolutely my favorite of the Bellesa line, plus it’s so pretty. Soft, gorgeous, powerful. I’m not just describing womenkind, that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need or take it to 11 and get yourself to a higher plane. I will never shut up about this toy because it has been one of my reliables through quarantine. So if you want an awesome Singles Day grab this vibe.

Gentlemen, I didn’t forget you. The Satisfyer Men 2.0 is a best seller and top-rated toy for boys at Bellesa. This sleek and chic look guy vibe stimulates all the right parts. The internal material is soft, silky, and innovative for your imagination. This maturbator is discreet on the outside and is the real deal on the inside. Just promise to clean up when you’re finished.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick HOLIDAYFUN Image : Sheilah Villari

The Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipsticks from Fenty Beauty are one of the most pigmented and colorful items the company has and they are all gorgeous. These were a limited run but boy are they bold. The vibrant hues are for those who aim for a striking look and come in 7 shades. There are options in more traditional colors like pink and red if a strong classic vibe is your style. But there are also vivid tints like blues and purple (these ones are on sale for $13). The packaging even matches each shade, how clever. These smooth satin lipsticks will give you just the pop of color you were needing all day long.

If you are a Beauty Insider (VIB) or a Rogue member you will be able to take another 15%-20% off. If not you’ll still get the 10% off the sale price. Just use the code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout. Today is the last day that will work. These are normally $20 so this is quite a deal.

Free shipping for orders over $50 or if you’re a VIB you only need to spend $35.

Our pals at Honey Play Box want the holiday sales to start now. We are totally ok with that because they have 7 sexy items with deep discounts just for you. Take up to 70% off these in this early Black Friday deal.

What nice is the mix of the offerings they’ve put together. Fun things for the ladies and the gents. Time to give other appendages love and I know I don’t cover toys for you guys enough. The dual ring is only $5 and if you’re into bum stuff the Majestic Thumb Vibe is just $8!

I’m personally excited that the Magnolia Seamless Dual Powered Rabbit ($37) is in this sale. This traditional rabbit has dual motors with 7 different vibration combos for double the pleasure. Smooth, streamlined, and waterproof for comfort and bliss. USB rechargeable and designed to be whisper quiet for discretion. You’re also saving 50% on this best-seller.

65% Off Layered Clothing KINJA65 Image : JACHS NY

I only lived on the east coast for about six months, and none of it was in the winter, so I can’t really relate to needing layers in the winter, but I do know what it’s like to be in Boston in February without any layers. I’d never make that mistake again, and neither should you, so if you’re living somewhere chilly, it’s good to bundle up. Right now, JACHS NY is giving Kinja readers 65% off select layering essentials using the promo code KINJA65.



If you’re in need of a solid jacket, the Khaki Stretch Corduroy Sherpa Jacket should keep you nice and cozy, and that code will bring the price down from $145 to about $50. You could also get the Red Buffalo Plaid Wool jacket for $70 if you’re leaning into the lumberjack look with your quarantine beard. For something a little more snug, the Blue Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater is down to $45. If you really need to stay warm, the Blue and Grey Sherpa Lined Parka is down to a little over $60. I’m partial to this Cream Aztec Wool Blend Shirt, though, which is down to $70.

Advertisement

Fenty Beauty Holo Daze Mini Gloss Bomb Collection Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Grab Fenty Beauty Holo Daze Mini Gloss Bomb Collection for a low $36 at Fenty Beauty. You’ll be able to adorn your lips with four moisturizing lip colors that’ll really top off your makeup look. The best part is your lips won’t even get sticky, which is 100 percent the reason everyone hates lip gloss. Trust in Rihanna and buy the damn makeup!

55% off Percussion Massager Image : Quentyn Kennemer

We could all use a little T.L.C. right now and if you can save some money while doing so all the better. This wireless percussion massager is currently on sale for $59. That’s over half off its original price so no additional headaches about the price.

This massager has over twenty different speeds and can take it all the way up to what will feel like a professional spa appointment. There are six interchangeable attachments depending on your needs. Round, fork, air cushion, flat, and bullet each have specific targets. The bullet sounds divine as it helps break up tension or knots and I know some backs that could surely use that. You get about two hours of relaxation between charges.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. That includes other stores like SideDeal and Meh, too. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.

Tartelette Gift Get Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been looking for a gift for your makeup-obsessed friend, check out this Tartelette Gift Get Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow. It’s a pack of three Amazonian Clay eyeshadow palettes for a low $49. You’ll get neutral, bronze, and pink/plum shades for whatever makeup look you can think omontif. Tarte Cosmetics is a dope, vegan brand, so you’ll feel better about consumption while you craft a totally amazing eyeshadow look. Grab it before it’s gone!

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Body Shop Products Image : Sheilah Villari

When I lived in London I fell in love with The Body Shop. Their perfume, lotions, body scrubs, all of it. I was glad to see it make an appearance in American with a handful of stores. When it hit Ulta I was ecstatic, this great brand was now easy to access for everyone in the States. Until November 21 buy any 2 items from the brand and get one free.

If you don’t know where to start as there are 120 products to select from anything from the tea tree line is stellar. The Tea Tree Oil Blemish Fade Night Lotion ($20) is absolutely wonderful if you’re prone to breakouts, irritation, or even redness. This will soothe your face overnight and help control angry skin.

The Body Shop is known for its Body Butters, of which there are many. There is absolutely a scent for everyone. My go-to from day one has been the Mango Body Butter ($21). This does wonders on dry patches and smells brilliant. With winter well on its way stock up on these now.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Full Snap Eyeshadow & Mini Mascara Set Image : Fenty Beauty

Get your Thanksgiving living room look together with a Full Snap Eyeshadow & Mini Mascara Set from Fenty Beauty, only $29. It includes six matte and shimmers to really make your eyes POP for those selfies on Instagram and cute little TikTok videos. You’ll also get a mini mascara for your eyelashes, really defining your eye shape and completing the look! Grab it before it’s gone!

KN95 Masks 20-Pack | $48 | N95MaskCo | Promo code KINJA20 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

With the ongoing virus, it’s a good idea to keep masks on hand so you never have to go without. Lucky for you, we’ve got an exclusive deal to help you stock up on KN95 face masks today.



These already discounted KN95 masks from N95MaskCo are even cheaper with our exclusive promo code, KINJA20, applied at checkout. That means you can get a 20-pack for $48 or a 50-pack for $104.

These masks come in packs up to 5,000 if you need that many masks for some reason. A pack of 100 seems like a good option for most households and you can get that for $159 right now.

Mask up and enjoy this exclusive deal while it lasts!

Vegan AF CBD Gummies for Chillin’ Image : Sunday Scaries

There’s nothing more vegan than letting everyone know you’re vegan, and while I don’t partake in the diet myself, I do try to reduce my animal-based intake where possible. And for avid CBD users like myself, it can be hard to find gummies that don’t use gelatin or other animal products to get their chewy mouthfeel. Complete with vitamins D3 and B12, Sunday Scaries Vegan AF gummies yield all the benefits of its classic Gummies for Chillin’ except, you know, without the dissuasive ingredients. Made from broad spectrum CBD oil and coconut oil, unlike some competing brands, Sunday Scaries’ gummies contain no THC, not even like trace amounts of the stuff. So if you’re trying to cut down on the devil’s lettuce, let our exclusive discount help with that.



Because CBD lacks the psychoactive chemical found in THC, it doesn’t get you “high” per se. Instead, it makes you feel relaxed while sober. Just pop a tasty gummy or two and you’re set to lie down for the night, free from racing thoughts about the impending doom of work tomorrow, hence the name Sunday Scaries. For a limited time, you can save 25% on these vegan CBD gummies using the promo code ESINV25 to see what it’s all about. Automatically applied at checkout, this brings the grand total down to $35, or $31 if you choose to subscribe and save. Before long, you’ll be singing its praises without ethical concern for environmental impact (well, save for the packaging I presume).

Listen up, agent: like anything its size, the James Bond collection is like a junkyard. There’s a side that you just have no business venturing into, but if you can wade through the rusty crap, there’s a lot of value to be found. There are 24 films from the series all packed into one massive collection, and Amazon has the Blu-Ray collection for just $67. It’s actually a $66.66 pre-tax total after clipping the $13.33 coupon a Amazon. Talk about numerology.

With the recent passing of Sean Connery, you might want to begin with classics like From Russia With Love and Goldfinger. Then there’s GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale—I could go on and on and on and on and on about some of the best Bond films, but you’re just going to have to watch them all yourself to figure out your own perfect cocktail (shaken, not stirred).