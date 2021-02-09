Tuesday's Best Deals: Acer 2-in-1 Chromebook, Hitman 3, Adam & Eve Sale, ComfiLife Seat Cushion, Jim Beam Coffee Pods, TaoTronics Air Purifier, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

An Acer 2-in-1 Chromebook and Hitman 3 lead Tuesday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Up To 80% off Sex Toys | Lelo

Hey hey, for a short time, Lelo is having a Valentine’s Day sale on their sex toys. You’ll get up to 80% off select sex toys, and they’ve even separated their site into 20%, 25%, and 50% categories for you to get the most savings on the items you would most like to take you to orgasmic bliss. The best options to do that, in my humble opinion, would be the Lelo Sila, a soft and sensitive pulsating clit stimulator, as well as the Ina Wave, a rabbit vibrator for both g-spot and clitoral action ... at the same time. They’re both $135 after discounts of 20% and 25%! I don’t know what you’re waiting for, orgasms are just a couple of clicks away!

Advertisement

11.6" Acer Chromebook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You have a laptop. You have a tablet. But do you have a laptop that’s kind of a tablet? If you want to combine the best of both worlds, there’s plenty of flexible laptops out there capable of folding into a compact piece of tech. Take, for example, this 11.6" Acer Chromebook. The laptop’s touchscreen can flip around entirely, allowing you to turn it into a sort of standing tablet. That’s perfect for watching movies or playing games without having a keyboard in your way. Other than that little perk, this Chromebook has 10 hours of battery life and 64 GB of storage. It’s currently on sale for $220, so this is an inexpensive option for someone who needs a laptop but doesn’t need the power (AKA, your mom).

Advertisement

Mpow M12 Bluetooth Earbuds MPOW1999 Image : Sheilah Villari

These are my backup earbuds, and they’re an excellent reliable pair to have around. If you are looking for an extra pair as an emergency backup or a pair you don’t mind taking on your adventures, the M12s are a great option. Mpow’s Bluetooth Earbuds are 56% off until February 10; clip the coupon and use the code MPOW1999. This code will only work on the black color.

The M12s are small and lightweight, but that doesn’t affect the sound in any way. They’re comfortable, pair quickly, and definitely stay in even on long runs. I’ve found they charge pretty quick, too, if you don’t have a lot of time. If you’ve only got ten minutes, you’ll get about an hour of playtime off of that zap charge. With all a full charge, expect close to twenty-five hours of tune time with the charging case. They’re compatible with a variety of smartphones, and you’ll always be able to see how much juice you have left in the earbuds once connected. These are waterproof, rainproof, and sweatproof, so don’t worry if you want to have an intense workout session. The mic works perfectly for calls and video chats. The tap controls take a bit of time to get used to, but other than that, these are a sold extra pair to have on hand.

Free one-day shipping on this for Prime members.

Advertisement

Fire 7 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, nobody’s going to tell you that a $40 tablet is just as good as an iPad or that it’s a truly excellent device. But $40 is a shockingly low price to pay for a functional tablet, and if your needs are relatively lightweight, then the Amazon Fire 7 might be well worth it.



The Fire 7 has a 7-inch screen that’s low-res at 1024x600, but crisp enough at that screen size to be usable, and while the processing power probably won’t be enough to handle 3D games very well, it’ll do just fine for watching videos and reading ebooks. In other words, if you want a portable screen that’s larger than your smartphone for consuming media in bed or when away from home, it’s just $40. That’s wild.

It’s $10 off the already-tiny list price in all colors right now. You can also go a bit larger with the Fire 8 HD tablet at $65, or $25 off the list price, which gets you a crisper 8-inch screen, more processing power, and a longer-lasting battery with USB-C charging.

Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Jabra Elite 75t Image : Jabra

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IP57 waterproof, so they should be able to handle a splash or two without much trouble.



Typically, they’ll run you $150, but they’re down to $130 at Best Buy right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a new gaming PC, you’ve probably noticed that NVidia’s speedy RTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards are tough to come by. Even if you do manage to track one down, you’ll probably pay up to double the retail price.



Aside from waiting it out, there aren’t many options if you want to get your hands on an RTX-powered machine, unless you decide to go for a pre-built computer. If you do choose to go that route, HP’s got some deals for you. The company’s OMEN line of desktop PCs, which have optional Nvidia GTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards, are currently $200 off at HP, and you can get an additional 5 to 10% off using the codes 5GAMER2021 (for builds $1,000 and up, which doesn’t include the GTX cards) or 10GAMER2021 (for builds $1,400+).



Sure, it’s not the spiffy custom build you’d been planning out, but at least you’ll get a crispy view of your favorite games.

G/O Media may get a commission OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0255st Buy for $1295 Use the promo code 10GAMER2021

G/O Media may get a commission OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0380t Buy for $1800 from HP Use the promo code 10GAMER2021

Advertisement

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.



They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price, with the last $10 of that discount coming off at checkout. At $190, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a couple months. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire tablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $65 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $80 without—a savings of $25 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging. Or, if you’re really looking for something cheap, you can get the lower-end Fire 7 tablet for a mere $40 right now.

Advertisement

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Image : Ultimate Ears

The best portable bluetooth speakers blend quality sound with portability and long-lasting battery life, giving you everything you need to bump your favorite beats whether you’re during your weekly deep clean or heading out on another adventure. Ultimate Ears makes some excellent speakers, among them the IP67 waterproof Wonderboom 2. This tiny speaker is small enough to toss in your favorite tote, with enough oomph to keep the party going. If you snag a pair, you can link them up and make a stereo speaker setup, too. Typically, it costs about $100, but you can get it for $67 today at Best Buy, saving you $33. Be warned, though, only the Deep Space color is down to $67, but the Bermuda Blue is also on sale for $30 off.

Advertisement

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Amazon currently has every console version of the game on sale for $50. Considering that there’s currently some weirdness with the way content carries over on the PC version thanks to Epic Games Store exclusivity, console might be the way to go here. Plus, the PS4 and PS5 versions features VR compatibility, so you can carry out your hits in first-person. A little morbid? Sure, but who cares!

4 Weeks of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ULTIMATEPASS4X7 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

One fun game with gaming streaming services is signing up for one month and playing as many games as you can before you have to renew. I love to play this game with Apple Arcade especially, popping in for one month twice a year and just loading up a backlog of mobile games. If you want to get in on this hot new metagame, you can currently get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $5. It’s a little bit of a magic trick. Eneba is selling a stack of four one week Game Pass codes, which can stack on your account whether you’re a new or existing subscriber. Just use the code ULTIMATEPASS4X7 at checkout and you’ll get four codes, which gives you a month of time in total. If you’re hopping on to Game Pass this February, why not try out Control or the newly released Yakuza Remastered Collection?

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

There’s few things I like more than a good buy two get one free gaming sale. As a physical media faithful, it’s an easy way to restock my shelves. Amazon has a B2G1 running right now, which actually includes books, movies, and more as well. You can mix and match if you’d like, but if you’re here for the games, here’s a few recommendations so you don’t have to dig through six pages. First and foremost, yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is included. Both the console versions (proceed with caution there) or the PC version are eligible for the sale. For Switch owners, I can’t recommend Ori and the Will of the Wisps highly enough. If you’re a Duty Head, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is included as well. As aa slightly more hidden gem, I’d also recommend checking out Void Bastards if you’re into stylized shooters or roguelikes. That’s only a small collection of what’s included, so peak through the full list if you’re interested.

Advertisement

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $40 on PS5, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch in November. The Xbox version is slightly more at $35, and the PS4 version is selling for $40. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Advertisement

With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With fun multiplayer but a short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the lightyear gate, but now it’s half-off at $20 from Walmart on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Advertisement

Like the PC version, Xbox One and PS4 players also get the best immersion possible with HOTAS flight stick support. The entire game is playable from the perspective of an aerial cockpit. PlayStation 4 owners get PSVR support, putting them directly in the pilot’s seat. It’s also playable on the new-gen consoles with performance enhancements. Strap in and take off at your earliest convenience.

For years now, Borderlands 3 has been on my “Maybe I’ll check it out when it’s cheaper” list. I loved the first two games, but I just didn’t have the time for another looter shooter while Destiny 2 was taking over my life. Well, that game is going through another quiet period and Borderlands 3 is now on sale for $10, so I might have to put my money where my mouth is. For the uninitiated, Borderlands 3 is a relatively wacky first-person shooter filled with loot and one-liners. The game has received consistent support since it launched in 2019, so it’s packed with content now. Plus, you’ll get a free next-gen upgrade with both the PS4 and Xbox One version. If you’re looking for a way to pass the time this month, hey, you can’t argue with $10. I’ve bought lunches for more than that.

Advertisement

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally two months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multiple Disney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of bingeable TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $20. You can grab the PS4 version at Walmart or an Xbox Digital version at Best Buy. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration.

Advertisement

It’s been a quiet year for games so far, and that’s likely to continue considering how many delays have already happened in 2021. But there’s actually a neat little gem coming this week: Little Nightmares II. The first game was a wonderful, creepy puzzle platformer that got a little lost in the 2017 shuffle. With the runway clearer, the sequel looks like it’ll make a bigger impact with its dazzling art direction that makes it look like the second coming of Limbo. If you’re the pre-order type (yes, many of you aren’t, we know), you can currently get the PS4 version for $25 and the Switch version for $34. The game launches this Thursday, so you have plenty of time to catch up on the sequel’s short, but spooky predecessor.

Advertisement

AUKEY RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard A5HENT9D Image : Aukey

For all the folks who really love gaming gear but hate to pay a bunch, you’ve come to the right place. The AUKEY RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is on Amazon for $32 and includes 87 customizable RGB keys for your enjoyment. I’ve actually tried a similar keyboard, and it’s solid, so it won’t move around too much if you get excited during a gaming sesh. What are you waiting for? Grab this and make sure to type in A5HENT9D at checkout.

XPG SPECTRIX D50 16GB DDR4 RAM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Need a bit more multi-tasking power? Or just more RGB for your PC setup? Snag two 8GB sticks of XPG Spectrix RAM for just $95 today over at Newegg, normally priced at $140.



Advertisement

Your PC’s motherboard will need to be compatible with DDR4 for these fancy RAM sticks to work, but as long as that’s good you should be set.

This deal is only good for today! So don’t miss out. You’ll even get a little $10 Newegg digital gift card as an extra incentive for buying, so why not?

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/27/2020 and updated with new information on 2/07/2021.

Ring Fit Adventure | $70 | Amazon Walmart Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Do you ever look at your muscles and think “What if these were gigantic?” Do you dream of getting huge? Do you want to crush cans with your pecs? Well, okay, look, Ring Fit Adventure probably isn’t actually going to help with that, or at least not on its own. You’ll probably need a meticulous exercise routine, better diet, blah blah whatever, that sounds hard. But if you’re just looking for a steady and consistent way to stay healthy, Ring Fit is a surprisingly great option. Nintendo’s fitness RPG comes genuinely puts you through the ringer with a variety of exercises, from squats to planks. The game gets the most out of its unique ring-con accessory to make players feel the burn. From first hand experience, I can tell you its no joke. If you’re looking to try it out, Amazon and Walmart have it down to $70, which is $10 off its usual price.

TaoTronics 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KJAH046W Image : TaoTronics

Winter air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside with the heater on the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



Advertisement

TaoTronics’ 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier is up for the task, holding a sizable amount of water and automatically maintaining a comfortable humidity level, as shown on the LED display. It also has a tray for essential oils, if you please, and promises whisper-quiet operation.

This 6L humidifier can handle larger spaces up to 753 square feet, and is currently discounted to $67 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJAH046W at checkout. That’s a $22 savings.

54-Pack: Jim Beam Single Serve Flavored Coffee Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you like your coffee with the fine taste of bourbon, then these Jim Beam Coffee Pods may be for you. Today only, you’ll get a 54-pack of single-serve coffee pods for a low $29, which is 20% off the original list price of $36. It’s compatible with the 2.0 Keurig, so all you’ve gotta do is place one in and let it rip. The Bourbon Vanilla sounds interesting. Time to get wasted wired!

Advertisement

Dyson V7 Allergy Image : Dyson

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $230 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $120 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

Advertisement

TaoTronics Air Purifier 20KINJIA27 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $136 with a clipped coupon, compounded with our exclusive promo code 20KINJIA27, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty ass apartment.

Spirit Linen 6-Piece Ultra Soft Sheet Set Image : Sheilah Villari

New fresh sheets are divine. Nothing feels as good as getting into bed after a long day and sinking into plush comforting sheets. This six-piece set from Spirit Linen is just that, and they’re 71% off.

Advertisement

This set is available in twin, full, queen, and king. If you have an extra thick mattress or even a more padded protector, these are deep enough to still cover everything. They come in five colors blue, dark grey, light grey, ivory, and white, so good hues to blend with your current decor. Each set will include a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. However, if you’re ordering the twin size, you will only receive two pillowcases. If you are a bit sensitive, don’t worry because these are hypoallergenic and made from high-strength microfiber. These wash easily and are wrinkle-free. This is an affordable and simple way to give your sleep space a little boost in quality and color.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Vava 1080p 360° Swivel Angle Dash Cam Image : Sheilah Villari

I know dashcams are popular for several reasons, but I never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago, a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant, it helped him and the police. They were able to see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. This morning you can grab this Vava 1080p 360° Swivel Angle Dash Cam and protect yourself no matter where you travel.

Advertisement

The Vava Dashcam has a wide viewing angle with crisp quality even in high-speed driving. The wide recording angle and LCD screen can capture the whole road with a clear definition. This means you can capture up to five lanes of traffic, and it aids in reducing blind spots. With Sony teaming up in this upgrade, you’ll also get crystal clear footage, especially at night in low-light. That same system also allows for tracking your exact driving route and speed. The built-in battery lets the cam monitor your car 24/7. It’s got a G-senor that automatically locks, saves video upon collision, and can’t be overwritten. And sharing is simple through social media or direct transfer, so getting evidence to authorities or insurance companies won’t be a hassle. It’s small enough not to obstruct your view of the road but powerful enough to get a full scope still. Plus, its magnetic installation takes mere seconds. This deal will run until February 11.

This will ship free for Prime members.

108-Pack: Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a coffee pod enthusiast, you probably go through one or two a day. I’m definitely a fan of getting a perfectly measured full strength cup of java every time I fire up the maker. Saving money on a good cup of joe is essential if you started making it at home to do just that. Grab this Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods bundle for only $29.

Advertisement

Single-serve pods are quick, convenient, and mean you won’t be overestimating how much you might drink and wasting precious grounds. I’ve had Harry & David products over the years, usually around the holidays when a relative would gift me their famous Moose Munch, so I can say their stuff is great. Choose from seven different packs for full-bodied fresh-brewed flavor for each energized cup you make. Not to get you too excited, but there is a Breakfast Blend, Northwest Blend, Chocolate Cherry Decadence, Dark Roast, Vanilla Crème Brulee, and Caramel Pecan. No matter which you choose, you’ll be saving money and loving every sip.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Look, I get it. It’s cold outside, and some mornings you just want to lounge around in bed for as long as possible.



Advertisement

Unfortunately, there’s still work to be done, emails to be answered, and coffee to be drunk so you can avoid a caffeine-withdrawal headache. You don’t have to leave the bed to do any of that though with one of these mobile desks/tables.

The best deal is probably this UUblik mobile desk on wheels for 80% off with promo code Y66RWIAW. You can grab it in blue or white, and the coupon brings it down to only $54.

For just a little bit more, you can get the (as far as I can tell, almost identical) HADST mobile side table in black, white, or blue for $57 with promo code WCUFKCU2.

Advertisement

If you want something that has some shelves, this JACENTHOME mobile workstation is down to $75 when you clip the coupon on its product page. Far cheaper is the similar Cocoarm mobile table for $42, also with a clippable coupon.

Advertisement

I have my eyes on this Youen desk/table that goes all the way over a bed. It just seems so spacious and is even big enough for two people to use it at once! Plus, you can adjust the length of it to fit any size bed.

It can be yours for $112 when you clip the coupon below its price on Amazon.

Another overbed option is this Unicoo workstation, only $90 if you buy it in black. It also comes in oak or white for $99. However, this one seems a bit smaller than the Youen model.

Advertisement

45% off One Item TAKE45 Image : Adam & Eve

It’s Self Love Week! With the lead up to Valentine’s Day, whether you’re with someone(s) or not, you should take a day for just yourself. Adam & Eve is running a sale to help celebrate. Take 45% off one select item in their store. And don’t worry it’ll designate if you can use the code TAKE45 or not. There are over a thousand products included with this discount to pick from so you’re sure to find just what you need.

Now, my favorite Jack Rabbit Signature Thrusting Rabbit rarely goes on sale. But with this code, you can still save 25%. This vibe is possibly my gold standard now, I will judge all other toys against it. Honestly, most will be found lacking. The Thrusting Rabbit from Calexotics is just out of this world. It also arrives in this gorgeous white retro box. The silicone is plush and soothing. Each trust has perfect precision. There are three speeds, and it’s super easy to control with the buttons even in the most intense session. The little bunny ears have seven vibrations, and you can choose to use them or not. This vibe gives me some of the most robust experiences I’ve ever had with a toy. I’ve tested a lot of these for you all so it’s not often I’m literally and figuratively shook. If you want to upgrade, this is the ultimate upgrade. I do recommend lube and going slow at first. I was not expecting this to be so powerful. Very pleasantly surprised though.

Advertisement

Speaking of lube, Wicked’s Aqua Waterbased Lubricant was included with a toy I reviewed last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts, oh boy does it last. The best is it’s in an all black bottle that is super discreet, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

Minnie Mouse Crystal Stud Earrings Image : Sheilah Villari

Have a Disney fan in your life and you’re stuck what to grab for Valentine’s Day? These fetching Minnie Mouse Crystal Stud Earrings are 80% off and come with an adorable matching trinket dish to store them in.

Advertisement

They come in three colors clear, blue, and pink. They were designed exclusively for Macy’s, so you won’t be able to grab these at the Disney Store. I personally think the traditional clear are perfect, sparkly, and sophisticated. You can be a nerd and still be high fashion. The earrings are set in sterling silver, and the dish is made from sturdy ceramic. Both feature Minnie’s signature bow. These earrings are just the right touch to bring Disneybounding to your everyday life.

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Image : Andrew Hayward

If working from home is doing a number on your back—or seating pain is a sadly recurring feature, no matter where you are—then here’s a potential solution that can provide some relief.



ComfiLife’s gel-enhanced seat cushion has been dubbed the “Cadillac of coccyx cushions” by one Amazon reviewer, but it has received glowing endorsements from many more buyers: it has a 4.4-star rating from 43,000+ reviews.

Advertisement

This ergonomically-designed seat cushion is designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone while supporting recovery from various back conditions, plus it’s easily portable and has a non-slip rubber base. Snag the gray version at Amazon right now for 20% off the list price.

40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 40 of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $29.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many.

On the east coast, we finally got our first snowfall, and it has reminded me that everyone should have a pair of warm slippers to avoid cold, hardwood floors. If you have carpet, this isn’t the post for you. You can grab a pair of women’s moccasin slippers (weird appropriation of Native American culture, but go off), or a pair of men’s clog slippers for $100 at Macy’s. You know the deal—Uggs are made out of real sheep’s fur and skin, so it’ll keep your feet insulated and happy whenever you wear them. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

Mario Badescu Face Spray Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Sometimes we need a refresher. Well, for a low $7 you can try Mario Badescu Face Spray. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it’s a great midday skincare pick-me-up, especially if your skin is on the dry side. It moisturizes your face while also cutting excess oil like a toner, and it’s super affordable. It honestly sells itself.

30% off Vibrators and Bundles Image : MysteryVibe

Advertisement

A lot of companies have been dropping their V-Day deals early to help everyone set the mood whether with a partner for for some personal time. Our pals at MysteryVibe are among those fabulous businesses with a fabulous deal. Right now save 30% on Vibrators and Bundles.

I’m a big fan of the Poco and recommended it as one of my favorites. This bendable bullet vibe is great for solo flights but is pretty fun with a partner. Design your own vibration pulses through the companies app and let your significant other do some of the driving. If that’s not the perfect way to spend a chilly fall weekend I don’t know what is. This bundle ($101) gives you the vibe, the Poco play cards (if you need instruction or inspiration), and Astroglide lube.

Now for the dudes. And yes the sex tech continues with the Tenuto. This vibe is operated with the app as well to send all the right rhythms to your boy bits. It’s a wearable vibrator to stimulate three pleasure zones for both you and your ‘love-ah.’ Control the flow and get extra playtime in with this gentlemanly accessory. The Tenuto bundle ($177) also comes with cards specific to this toy and Astroglide. This is a great gift to elevate the time you’ve been spending with your beloved. Keep your Tenuto close and your snuggle bunny closer.

Advertisement

All these bundles will ship for free.

As someone very sensitive to fragrances and other irritants frequently found in beauty products, I’m always on the lookout for items made as clean as possible. That’s partly why today’s deal on Pacifica mascara is such a great find!



I find that if I pick just any mascara, I’ll inevitably have some of it flake off throughout the day or I’ll have slightly irritated eyelids by the afternoon. That’s why it’s important to pick a formula that’s doesn’t irritate and to also be sure to switch out your mascara often.

These Pacifica mascaras are not only 100% vegan, but are also infused with coconut oil, kelp extract and vitamin B. Pacifica products are formulated without gluten, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, propylene glycol, mineral oil, petroleum, peanut oil, or triclosan.

Advertisement

Snag the Pacifica Aquarian Gaze mascara in Deep, which is indigo, or in Abyss, a black shade. Just be sure to clip the coupon to get the discount price. These formulas are water-resistant.

If you want lengthening and strengthening mascara, the same deal applies—except you can also get this formula in brown. Check them out below!

Advertisement

Your skin deserves some TLC. Give it what it craves with Korean beauty brand Mamonde products, currently up to 30% off right now on Amazon.



This Mamonde Rose Water facial skincare kit seem like a good place to start. Get everything you need for a skincare revamp with Mamonde toner, cleanser, and gel cream for just $19.

Advertisement

Rosewater sprays are popular now for giving your face a quick and hydrating refresh spritz mid-day. You can apply those kinds of benefits in a toner with the organic Mamonde rose water toner. Give it a try with a 250mL bottle for $20. You can bring that same refreshing scent to your cleansing game with Rose Petal Spa oil to foam cleanser for $18.

I’m personally eyeing another popular and highly-rated Mamonde product that’s 30% off right now: These Mamonde micro deep cleansing facial tissues are down to $13, and seem like the perfect solution to keep by the bed when I’m too lazy to get up and wash my face. Of course, this lotus flower extract cleanser option is the much deeper cleaning choice of the two. It’s on sale for just $11 right now.

Advertisement

Up to 85% off Select Sweaters Image : JACHS NY

JACHS NY makes some really beautiful and quality clothing, so when a sale like this happens, you take note. They are having a killer week of amazing deals, and right now, you can grab these awesome sweaters and cardigans for as low as $29. That’s up to 85% off the original price, and you don’t need a code. There are thirty-seven styles and colors to pick from, so you’re sure to find the right one for your taste. I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. But no matter what you choose, you’re getting a great deal to stay warm and cozy for the rest of the winter months.

Advertisement

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Soundtrack Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Do you ever wish you could listen to the music of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild anytime without having to boot the game up? You could probably do that on YouTube if you want to hear ads every 15 seconds, but there’s a better way. Walmart has the game’s CD soundtrack on sale for $46 and it’s a collection worth owning. The set comes with 5 discs and a whopping 211 tracks, from background tunes to music used in trailers. It’s a comprehensive musical odyssey complete with tinkling pianos and Hylian ambiance. The package comes with a booklet too with a little art for good measure. Even if you don’t actually have any way to play CDs anymore, it’s a nice little collector’s item for mega fans.

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Media Sale Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a fresh batch of media to help get you through the rest of the pandemic-intensified winter, you’re in luck: Amazon is holding a huge Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale on physical media, which includes movies and TV shows.



Advertisement

There’s a whole lot included in the promotion. If you’re keen on box sets, for example, you can snag the 4K Blu-ray complete set of Game of Thrones for $156 or Star Trek: The Next Generation in on Blu-ray for $123. There’s the Bill & Ted movie trilogy on Blu-ray for $27, as well as The Dark Knight ($20) and Indiana Jones Blu-ray ($30) box sets.

As far as individual movies go, you could snag Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 4K for less than $8, Captain Marvel on DVD for $13, or Better Off Dead on DVD for just $5. Into high-res anime remasters? Ghost in the Shell is $15 in 4K while Akira is $38. In any case, whatever you pick from the promo, the lowest-priced item of the three is the freebie at checkout.

Browse the extensive listings and see what you find! We’ve also highlighted some of the best gaming deals in the sale, too, if you’re looking for fresh things to play.

Advertisement

Advertisement