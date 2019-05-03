Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A baseball and softball Gold Box, Anker chargers, and our readers’ favorite cutting boards lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.



If you want to save money on Apple’s top-of-the-line MacBooks Pros, Amazon has one for about $200 off. This unit offers Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128 of storage.

And yes, that’s a meager amount of storage but if you’re mostly on the Cloud, as most are nowadays, it shouldn’t be a big deal. Pair it with an external drive and you’ll be golden.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

No matter what you’re looking to charge, there’s a gadget on sale for you in today’s Anker Gold Box deal on Amazon.



Wireless chargers? There are two fast ones on sale, and they both support 7.5W iPhone charging. Just note that the cheaper one doesn’t include the required Quick Charge wall adapter.

USB-C Power Delivery? This wall charger has an 18W port, and a 12W regular USB port for good measure.

Car chargers? There are four of them on sale, including one that adds Alexa to your car, a couple that that double as Bluetooth FM transmitters, and even one that can remember where you parked and change color to match your car’s interior lighting.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without a big-ass multi-port charging hub, or a couple of USB battery packs. We’re particular fans of the new PowerCore 10000 Lite.

And finally, none of these chargers will be of much use without cables to plug into them, so grab some discounted Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C cables from the deal.

Just remember that all of these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.

While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s WH1000XM3s line or Bose’s QC35s, they annihilate the competition on price at just $40.



If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPOW143A at checkout to save $20.

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Aukey’s nylon braided right angle Lightning cables, and now, you can do the same for USB-C. Get a pair of these unique, 6.6' long cables for just $12 with promo code SHPC2KPG.



Note: These being USB A-to-C cables, they don’t support Power Delivery charging speeds.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a number of internal and external Sabrent NVMe drives in a few sizes.

For those unfamiliar, NVMe SSD drives are smaller but offer comparable read and write speeds as their 2.5" equivalent. And as with all SSDs, you get more reliability and much faster speeds than with a traditional spinning drive. (Yeah, not even Optane works as well.)

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells its own coffee now, and it’s incredibly affordable when you clip the $3 coupon and use Subscribe & Save on 12 ounce bag 3-packs today. As in, under $5 per bag delivered (or under $4 in the case of the Donut Café blend, which I just ordered).



I’ve actually been the Colombia blend flavor for cold brew recently, and while I’m no coffee connoisseur, I’ve been impressed. At 12 ounces, they’re just about the right size for a full batch in the OXO cold brew coffee maker. It calls for 10 ounces, but I just add a little extra water and get more coffee out of it. There are five flavors to choose from, but just remember to cancel your subscription after your first one ships if you don’t want to keep receiving it.

Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud. If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s new Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $116 (down from the usual $160) with exclusive promo code USKINJAM.

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Plastic straws are dumb. Paper straws are less dumb. Now, stainless steel straws are pretty terrific.



I’ve been using ‘em for months at home and at work, and I love them. (Before you ask, no, it doesn’t make my water taste like metal.) Using these straws have not only been a cheap way to help out the environment but they also make fun sounds when they clink around in my cup.

This set of eight (4 straight and 4 bent) comes with two cleaning brushes and is just $4.

Image: Amazon

It’s time to dig in to your next DIY with this deal on the powerful Silhouette Cameo 3 in slate grey. This craft room MVP can cut any material your next project requires with ease and precision, and the $185 bundle includes a blade, cutting mats, sketch pens, and even some vinyl to get you going — all for $15 less than the lowest price we’ve ever seen. So go ahead and let those creative juices flow.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Sold out

Literally all your friends who keep gushing about the Instant Pot can’t be wrong. If you need a larger model for a bigger family, or care about aesthetics and a few extra features, the Instant Pot Ultra is back on sale for its best price ever, in two different sizes.



The 6 qt. model is down to $99, and the 8 qt. version will cost $20 more, both of which are all-time low prices. Compared to the standard Instant Pot Duo, the Ultra has a few extra cooking modes, but you’ll honestly never use them. The differences that matter are the UI—the information-rich blue screen tells you a lot more than the Duo’s—and the fact that the pressure valve automatically closes when you close the lid, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting that crucial step. If you care about aesthetics, I think the Ultra looks like something Cuisinart or KitchenAid might make, whereas the DUO looks like something you might find at a flea market.

The actual cooking results between the two models should be identical, the Ultra just has a few quality of life improvements that may or may not be worth paying a bit extra for. It’s up to you; the only bad decision is to not buy an Instant Pot.

Photo: Amazon

Instead of one gigantic, hard-to-clean cutting board that you use for everything, you should own several small, dishwasher-safe cutting boards to cut down on cross contamination. Epicurean makes some of our readers’ favorite cutting boards, and their 6" x 8" model is down to just $9 as an add-on item today. That means it’ll only ship as part of a $25 order, but as I said, you should own a bunch, so just buy at least three.

Photo: Amazon

Any burger lover worth their salt knows that grinding your own meat is absolutely essential if you want the best possible results, and if you already own a KitchenAid, you can add a grinder for just $25 today, $1 less than the deal we saw back in early February.



Want to control exactly how much fat is in your burger? Want to create beer and chorizo blends? Want to stuff your own sausages (with an extra adapter)? This is a no-brainer kitchen purchase.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Climb up this Little Giant 22' lightweight ladder for just $170 on Amazon today, a rare dip below $180. The triple-locking hinge bends to turns this into an A-frame ladder, stair ladder, or extension ladder, and then can fold back up for easy storage. Grab it today, and go get high.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Right now, Adidas is running a sale that’s sure to get your blood pumping. In celebration of spring’s impending arrival, the retailer is marking down select apparel and shoes — that’s over 2,800 items total — by 30% as part of its Spring Sale. So score a new pair of kicks or some brand new workout clothes for the season, since this sale’s only springing up for three more days.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s, take an extra 30% off sale items with code HURRY30, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ultimate boho brand Free People’s effortlessly cool, vintage-y styles don’t come without some heavy lifting on the part of your wallet. But today, flower children should head over to Nordstrom Rack, where Free People clothing is marked way down. Move quickly, since free spirits will likely buy up this stock faster than you can say, Coachella weekend 1 passes with car camping included.

SilverSocks Crew Socks | Three Pairs for $49 | Indiegogo

Silversocks’ soon-to-be released crew socks are interlaced with actual silver yarn. As in the metal. Ag. Why? Because silver naturally sterilizes bacteria, which is what makes your sweaty feet smell. I’ve worn a pair to play tennis, and can 100% confirm that they smell way less offensive than my usual cotton socks. It doesn’t hurt that they look great too, and are really comfortable to wear.

The socks ship out next month, and you can preorder three pairs for $49 with our exclusive perk. That’s essentially three pairs for the price of two.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You smell that? Peanuts? Cracker jacks? Light collusion? Unwritten rules? Yep, baseball’s back, and Amazon’s celebrating spring training with over 100 deals on baseball and softball equipment for kids and large adult corporate beer league players alike.

Inside, you’ll find deals on mitts, bats, balls, apparel, and training gear for every type of player. I’m not saying buying this stuff will eventually lead to your kid being offered a contract by the Washington Nationals that’ll pay out until they’re in their 60s, but I’m not not saying that.

This $675 34.1-inch Alienware AW3418DW curved monster rocks a 21:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync technology, and most importantly—RGB lighting.



The specs aren’t ideal for FPS titles, like Call of Duty or Overwatch, but for non-competitive gameplay, this is a good choice. RPGs and puzzle games would look awesome on it, FYI. Just make sure to use the promo code JOY4TECH at checkout.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

HyperX makes a lot of terrific, reader favorite gaming accessories, and today, Amazon’s cutting the price on a bunch of them. Choose from headsets, keyboards, mice, and internal components, such as SSDs and RAM starting at $18, all of which are currently at their lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.



While these are geared towards gamers, a lot of these accessories can improve your comfort and efficiency at work as well. Remember, though, since this is a Gold Box deal, these markdowns will disappear by the end of the day or when sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The PlayStation Classic is missing a lot of critical games, but it seems like it’s going to be relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained, even if there’s no Crash Bandicoot or Tomb Raider or Tony Hawk.



$100 is a lot to ask, but Walmart just discounted the PlayStation Classic to $40, easily the best price we’ve seen to date.

Mpow H5 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones | $40 | Amazon | Promo code MPOW143A

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The 512GB model just got its first major discount as well, from $200 down to $130.

Samsung’s 128GB microSD card is one of our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, it’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, it’s down to $21 on Amazon today.



Rakuten’s running another of its popular sitewide sales this week, with 15% off all orders, with a $60 maximum discount with the promo code SAVE15. You can check out their promo page to scan all of the deals, but the beauty of this sale is you can “force” a sale on super new or rarely discounted products, like ASUS ROG monitors, Bose ANC headphones, and Nintendo Switch bundles.

Additionally, there’s 20% off on Sports and Fitness and Toys and Baby products with the codes SPORTS20 and TOYS20 respectively

This deal ends on Wednesday, but there’s a limited supply on super popular items. So act fast.

