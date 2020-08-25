Tuesday's Best Deals: Acer TravelMate Laptop, Aukey 3-in-1 Dash Cam, Telltale's The Walking Dead Collection, Electric Hot Pot, Face Wipes 8-Pack, and More

An Acer TravelMate P6 laptop, a Corsair HS60 gaming headset, a Vava USB-C hub, an Aukey 3-in-1 1080p dash cam, a discount on Telltale’s The Walking Dead Collection for PS4 and Xbox One, an electric hot pot, an RGB light bulb set, a Bellesa Boutique sale on newly released sex toys and a year’s supply of face wipes lead Tuesday’s best deals.
If you’ve been looking for a meaty USB-C hub to pair with a new Macbook or other USB-C device, take a look at the Anker PowerExpand+, which sports gigabit ethernet, HDMI over USB-C, USB-C 60W Power Delivery, a card reader, USB-C and two USB 3.0 ports, all for just $26 on Amazon when you use code AKCHUBPD. They’ll even throw in a travel pouch to keep your new best friend cozy on the road.
This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/21/2020 and updated with new information by Jordan McMahon on 8/24/2020.
TODAY’S BEST TECH DEALs
If you’re looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones that really deliver sound, TaoTronics Hybrid ANC headphones might be for you. Only $45 after the exclusive promo code KINJASE8 and clipped coupon, you can start jamming immediately. You can get up to 30 hours of uninterrupted listening with a 45-minute charge. Grab em’ before they’re gone!
If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $16 with our exclusive code and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, two USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!
School is back in session ... and hopefully, that session is online. COVID is still very much a problem after all, and social distancing is the best chance of not getting sick. But, life must find a way to move on, and you might be realizing that your computer at home can’t really handle the workload of your online schedule. In that case, you can pick up the Acer TravelMate P6 Laptop for just $750 at Amazon, which is built for being productive while also being portable!
This particular model has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory on an SSD, which will be more than enough to play videos, be in live meetings, and run productivity apps. You can also lay it down and use the screen as an impromptu tablet. Finally, with 20 hours of battery life, if you have to go back to physical classes, this laptop will keep going all day, even without a charge.
This is a Gold Box deal, so make sure to grab one before they sell out!
You might wonder “why on earth would I need a light bulb that can change colors and dim”, and then comes the time you had a rough night’s sleep or woke up with a migraine and turned on the harsh overhead light and got SEARING PAIN IN YOUR EYEBALLS. So that’s why you want a 2-pack of Avatar’s LED lights for $18 on Amazon if you clip the coupon on the page. You can control the lights from your Google Home or Alexa, but if you don’t have a smart home set-up, you can just download an app to change the colors and brightness instead. Now, grab a pack and get some softer colored lights around your house, whenever you need it.
A constant quest for this site is in finding quality earbuds that won’t break the bank or at the very least be functional in a way we won’t feel bad because of the price. Or perhaps it’s even just needing an extra pair that you won’t get upset if you lose them, like sunglasses. Bluestone’s Pro-B True Wireless Earbuds can be all those for just $20.
Obviously the price is right here. They one hour to fully charge and you’ll get about four hours of playtime. With the case, you can recharge up to five times which adds about twenty hours of listening pleasure on the go. Talk calls easily, hop on a video chat, listen to a relaxing ASMR video before bed, everything you need these for they are there. Being sweat and water-resistant means these buds are a-okay for working out, hiking, beach days, or out for a hike. They’ll pair easily with Apple and Android devices and you have about a forty-foot range from them to still have crisp and clear listening.
Just because I’m not going anywhere that requires portable power doesn’t mean you aren’t. For a short while, you can grab a RAVPower 20100mAh USB-C Power Bank for $28 with the code KINJAPB9 and a clipped coupon. What are you waiting for? This deal won’t last long.
If you’re in the market for a new phone, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. iPhones are available at a range of price points, and there’s tons of Android devices in all shapes and sizes to pick from. If you want a premium Android phone with a big ol’ screen, take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S10+. It has a 6.4" AMOLED display, an arsenal of cameras on the back, the ability to charge other gadgets wirelessly, and ridiculously good battery life. Oh, and it has a clever hole-punched front-facing camera that blends more nicely into the display than the notch-style of other smartphones. Normally, all that would cost you $850, but Amazon has the S10+ for $700, and it’s unlocked so you don’t have to worry about being locked down to one carrier.
You might find yourself stocking up on games as our time in quarantine marches on. Eventually, you’ll run out of space, unless you stock up on enough storage to keep going. It’s pretty costly, but a 1TB microSD card should be able to hold you off for a while, and right now you can get this one from SanDisk for $220 off at Amazon.
This deal was originally published on 8/17/2020 and updated with new information by Ignacia Fulcher on 8/24/2020.
The Anker 65W 4-Port charger is down to $40, no code needed You’ll be able to charge four devices at once, and the charger itself is thin and can plug into any traditional socket. I don’t think your phone or tablet will be dead ever again. Grab it before it’s gone!
Need a new power bank? You cannot go wrong with Aukey’s Basix Pro. The pack’s wireless charging works like a charm (and quick charges too!), and you and use it as a charging stand while you enjoy some videos on your phone. Perfect for multitasking if you’re not near an outlet! By using the code 2E47L8WO at checkout, you can get one of these useful power banks for just $38. Don’t sit on this one!
Smartwatches can be super useful tools, but sometimes, they do a little too much. It’s a little scary when it seems like your smartwatch knows more about you then you do, you know? If you’re looking for a basic smartwatch but don’t want to pay a lot, now’s your chance, because the Fossil Sport Smartwatch is on sale for just $99.
The Fossil Sport will do the things you expect out of a smartwatch, like track your steps and give you notifications from your phone, as well monitor your heart rate. That’s always useful and many smartwatches don’t do that! It also has Google Pay and is swimproof, so it’s not going to short out when it touches water.
Right now, the Smokey Blue, Blue, and Green models are available. grab one before your favorite color sells out!
If you’re spending more time outdoors, you’re not alone. But there’s no reason that time in the great outdoors or lounging in your backyard needs to be in silence. Right now take 50% off Brazen’s BRV-105 and bring the tunes wherever you go.
This portable Bluetooth speaker packs some serious sound into such a small container. It’s waterproof so beach trips, poolside, rain on a hike, all ok for this little speaker. You’ll get up to eight hours of playtime while you’re on the go. The elastic strap and thread mount let you tack it to your bike or even on you while you’re on the move. This speaker is even shockproof so don’t fret if you happen to drop it, it was literally designed for that. There’s an internal speakerphone so you can even take calls hands-free wherever you are. It’s pairs easily with your phone and comes in four colors that will pop wherever you place it.
Do you stream a lot? Host a podcast? Make a lot of videos? If so, you know that having the right equipment for the job will make everything a LOT easier when it comes to editing. A good microphone stand will get your mic away from your keyboard (so it won’t pick up the clacking), allow easy movement so it’s the perfect space away from your face, and generally doesn’t take up a lot of things. Tonor’s microphone stand does all that, and by using the code LHHKH2IX at checkout, you can get this helpful accessory for just $26. Don’t delay, as this deal is set to expire today (it’s still valid as of this writing)!
If you’re looking for new ways to protect your precious appliances or tech products from damage, you should go ahead and check out this Belkin 3-port surge protector that includes two USB ports so you can conveniently charge your phone or tablet with ease. It’s made with a rotating base, so it’ll fit even in the tightest of spots. But the whole point is to keep your laptops and whatever else from frying out during power outages or ...power surges, duh. And at $17, it’s 15% percent off the original list price. Sounds solid to me.
Over at Amazon, Samsung’s higher capacity EVO Select microSD cards are up for some nice discounts. There’s a 128GB chip down to $19 from $25, and you can also save $15 on the massive 512GB option for $85 total. With 100 megabytes per second read and 90 per second write speeds, this card will load apps and games fast, and it’s also great for 4K shooting and high-speed photography if you’re into that. Both ship with a memory card adapter, and both ship within a day.
With social distancing still in effect and outdoor dining underway still I’ve seen a ton of people and establishments with Bluetooth speakers. I’ve personally enjoyed that one of my local spots hung speakers under the TVs they’ve pushed to the windows that you can connect Tunity with to listen to the game you’re looking at. Brilliant! Take $10 off this colorful little Sony Bluetooth speaker today to enhance your next social distanced hang or outdoor chill.
It comes in four colors but I think the blue is rather fetching. It’s splash-proof so beach days and poolside lounges are totally fine. You’ll get up to six hours of playtime off of one charge and it’s got some killer bass for such a compact speaker. Pair it easily with your phone and you can even accept calls with its built-in mic.
This item ships for free.
Listen to some tunes while you go on your daily run with Anker’s $33 Liberty Soundcore Neo headphones. That’s $7 off their original list price, and they have sound isolation technology so you won’t be disturbed when you’re trying to concentrate. It can easily connect to any of your devices with Bluetooth and has life-changing bass because a good boom boom is important. Grab em’ before they’re gone.
This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/19/2020.
TODAY’S BEST GAMING DEALS
Save a decent $10 on a Logitech G203 Gaming mouse at Best Buy. The mouse is only $30, lights up cool colors, and can the buttons can be programmed easily for an array of commands on any game you play. It also has an adjustable 8000 dpi sensor for precision and responsiveness, and compatibility with most Windows, Chrome and macOS devices. Grab it before it’s gone!
I have a problem with my PC headset. Due to the location of the volume wheel, when the wire presses against my desk it can all too easily be pushed up or down, leading to frustrating miscommunications or eardrum blowouts. It’s a crapshoot, really. Corsair’s HS60 headset has the volume dial on the earcup itself, which makes it so that it won’t get bumped in the middle of a game, and that’s honestly enough for me to pick it up while it’s on sale for $50. But, that’s not all the HS60 offers—there is also some noise-canceling technology you can use to REALLY focus on the game, and the headset works with PC and all gaming consoles. So really, this is an awesome deal!
For all my Walking Dead obsessed people, The Walking Dead Collection by Telltale Games is only $24 on the PS4, and $28 on the Xbox One. You can shoot zombies and make decisions that’ll surely fuck you up in the long run. The Walking Dead Collection contains all four seasons, including my baby Clemintine, who has become hardened after living in a post-zombie world. Wild. Anyway, hop on this deal because I’m not sure how long it’ll last.
This deal was originally published by Ignacia on 08/16/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 08/25/2020.
I could prattle on about PlayStation Plus’s value with free games and other goodies all day, but one simple fact remains—you need the service to play games online on your PlayStation 4, and it’s safe to assume it’ll be the same for the PlayStation 5. And you need PS+ for cloud backups for your saves. So, I’m always on the hunt to find the best price for the membership so I can extend my PS+ into the next... let’s say decade or so. CDKeys has 1-year PlayStation Plus codes for just $32, which is a hell of a good deal. Don’t worry, either, as CDKeys is a trusted site to get your codes from, and they’ll help you out with 24/7 support if something goes wrong with your key. So buy with confidence!
It’s not often Ninty Switch games go on sale, especially those of the first-party variety like Arms, 1-2 Switch, and Luigi’s Mansion 3. BUT, for a limited time, you can save up to 50% on select digital games for the console-handheld hybrid and take these high-profile titles on the go or docked to your TV as you sit on the couch at home. Other games in the mix include Just Dance 2020 for $20, Star Wars Episode I Racer for $12, and Dead by Daylight for $26. It’s worth noting that while Luigi’s Mansion and Just Dance link out to the digital copies, 1-2 Switch and Arms default to the higher-priced physical versions. So make sure to toggle over to the Digital Code button before you check out.
Act fast because these rare discounts tend to expire quickly and without notice—or you may wind up paying full price for 1-2 Switch like those launch day suckers (me) and no one wants that.
TODAY’S BEST HOME DEALS
Give me anything that cooks noodles fast. This electric hot pot from Dezin is that with extras and it’s $7 off. This is a perfect item for the impatient and those who lack the space for a lot of cumbersome cooking items.
No stove, no problem. This little guy functions as a traditional hot pot only without the size or mess. Sauté steak, chicken, rice, cook noodles, and eggs, anything you can think of really. The non-stick liner keeps food together and makes it easy to clean. This also means you can use a lot less oil, making it a little healthier to use. It does have over-heating protection but can still heat up in seconds to have your meal ready in record time. Easy to store and easy to use, this is the perfect item for dorm life or compact apartments.
Free shipping on this item for Prime members.
This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 08/04/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 08/25/2020.
Dash cams are great for making sure you have evidence of an accident on the road for insurance companies... but if you’re an Uber or Lyft driver you know that footage of the inside of the car can be important too. Riders are responsible for the damage they cause, but if they fight about vomiting in the back seat or something similar, you have an additional headache on your hands. Aukey’s dual dash cam keeps an eye on the road and the back seat, making sure that you’ll be covered. Use the code NVWTVVQ2 at checkout to get one for only $105, and be prepared for anything.
Being back with my parents for quarantine since March, I’ve really come to miss my bed back in California. Compared to the cookie cutter guest bedroom mattress I’ve been sleeping in, my actual bed feels like sleeping on a cloud. Sure, it’s old and probably needs replaced after traveling with me across multiple states, but getting a new mattress is expensive. A good discount code can help, though. So if you’re in the market for a new mattress, whether it’s to give yourself a better night’s sleep, or help your guests feel a little more at home, Casper’s mattresses get sent straight to your home so you don’t have to worry about venturing out during a pandemic, and you’ll be able to try it out without worrying about being stuck with it. Best of all? Using the promo code COMFORT! you can get 10% off your order, bringing a queen sized original mattress down to just under $990.
I was so excited when I got this turntable earlier in the month. Up until now, I’ve had cheap record players that would all break a year or so after purchase. But finally, I had a quality system to actually enjoy my vinyl collection with. My musician pal came over to help me set it up. I unpack it all and start placing everything to plug in when he asks me where the speakers are. I didn’t even realize I needed them. I tell you this because I am in love with this turntable and had it not been for him and an extra set of speakers he had (praise be musicians) I would’ve been in real trouble. This gorgeous Hi-Fi piece from Fluance is $100 off right now and it’s my favorite thing in my house aside from the dogs.
Setting it up was pretty easy except I have a major grip with installing the counterweight. It could be user error but we followed the directions and still, I just couldn’t get it perfect. It’s not pretty dang close now but it took some retooling. But outside of that, it plays beautifully with both new and old records. The high-performance cartridge has greater precision for high definition audio no matter the age of what I’m playing. The cabinet is dazzling. It’s a solid wood plinth with a walnut finish. The aluminum platter and a rubber slip mat keeps unwanted vibrations from interpreting playback which is perfect when you have an eighty-pound lab-mix bounding around the room. The Fluance RT81 is my beloved new toy and I couldn’t be more taken with its warm full sound filling my house every weekend morning. Oh, remember to buy speakers too!
Free shipping for Prime members.
As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Animal myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Best Buy is selling the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $250.
This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/24/2020.
I know dashcams are popular for a number of reasons but never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. Last week a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant it helped him and the police see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. This morning you can grab this Vava 1080P 3" Dashcam and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel.
The Vava Dashcam has a wide viewing angle with crisp quality even in high-speed driving. The wide recording angle and LCD screen can capture the whole road with a clear definition. The built-in battery lets the cam monitor your car 24/7. It’s got a G-senor which automatically locks, saves video upon collision, and can’t be overwritten. It’s small enough to not obstruct your view of the road but powerful enough to still get a full scope. It includes everything you need to start surveillance as soon as you open the box: 8GB SD card, charger, window mount, and prybar. Peace of mind at 69% off.
I’m going to level with you, dear readers. I don’t know the difference between an impact driver and a drill. But, I can tell you that this DeWALT Impact Driver is on sale at Home Depot for $130, and that DeWALT is a pretty great brand. So if you need an impact driver and not a drill for something, this is a great time to pick one up.
It has all sorts of features, which Home Depot’s page will explain way better than I would:
- Precision drive in speed 1 for precision applications and added control
- 3 LED lights with 20-second delay after trigger release, provide visibility without shadows
- 1-handed loading 1/4 in. hex chuck with easy grip sleeve
- Compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas (2 mm shorter than the previous DCF886)
- 3250 maximum RPM
- Quick release chuck
- Accepts 1 in. bit tips
Neat! You can grab this online for in-store pickup, or have it delivered straight to your house. Enjoy your new tool and knock out those DIY projects.
Popcorn can, theoretically, be a low calorie treat that you can enjoy without wrecking your goals or macros. But... well, the way most of us make popcorn, with tons of butter and oil, isn’t quite it, chief. On top of that, microwave bags can be a pain to deal with—my bags always end up as half kernels yet somehow still on the verge of burning, and everyone knows that the smell of burnt popcorn is one hell of a bad kitchen smell that lingers until the end of time. So stop dealing with all that extra stuff and pick up this hot air popcorn popper instead. With it, you’ll get a reasonable portion of popcorn without the need of oil, and it’ll be cooked right every time. By using the code GJ69M5AL at checkout, this baby is a low low $19!
TODAY’S BEST LIFESTYLE DEALS
We all know the deal. There’s a pandemic. We have to wear a mask. Why not go for the reusable route? These masks come with cute filters to give you a bit more protection, and you can throw these cloth masks in the wash when they get dirty. But the best part? You can get three of these bad boys for $25. Grab em’ before they’re gone!
Starting today our friends at Puma want to reward our readers with 30% off select styles for the next three days. Shoes, bags, workout gear, all the fashions for men. women, and kids Puma’s got you covered. Just enter THREEDAY30 and see what you can save. This code does take some playing around with to see what it’ll work with, I can tell you it does not work with sale items.
If all else fails there is also a 20% off sale going on and you can try your luck with the code TAKE20.
Free shipping on orders over $35 and code expires August 27.
Treat Yourself Tuesday is here with new toys from Bellesa Boutique. We love the gang over there and they’ve got a few new things that will titillate you this Tuesday morning. To celebrate use the code NEW15 to snag 15% off the following four pleasure aids.
Satisfyer can do no wrong, true story. So we image this Charming Vibe will slide right in with that. This sleek and curvy toy is all about the G-spot and will get you there with twelve pulsating rhythms and intensities. Supple to the touch and resistant enough for water sports. Plus, it’s pretty. They make really pretty toys, don’t they?!
Speaking of pretty check out the Rock Candy Suga Daddy. Seven inches of pure purple fulfillment. This hunk of simulated man meat is extra thick and twisted silicone to please all the spots both G and P. The suction cup makes this harness-compatible as well as adds a layer of adventures for those up for something new.
I’m so genuinely excited about this one and it’s got Rihanna vibes all over it. If anyone knows about the joys of self-love it’s Bad Girl RiRi. I’m living for this Bad Bitch Lipstick Vibe. I’ve had a lipstick vibe before and they are great for travel. Compact, discreet, barely-there sound but a whole lot of power. Easy to turn on which is just what you need when you’re on the go and on the clock.
An accessory everyone can enjoy is just the best. The Link Up Max Cock Ring creates a deeper and more stimulating connection, literally. While it doesn’t go up to eleven it does get you to a solid ten with the most powerful vibes you’ve ever felt. Ultra-soft and textured these rings help with stamina and sensitivity. Wanna make them pool rings? No problem, they’ll do just fine underwater or in the shower. And the memory chip remembers the last used setting so you’ll never have to guess, although guessing can be half the fun.
Free and discreet shipping on orders over $29.
It’s that beautiful time of year where I just walk outside to take the trash out and my forehead is drenched in sweat by the time I get back in. Did I say beautiful? I meant gross, it’s very gross. Keeping your skin clean and fresh is so important. I use my favorite beauty wipes every day for my makeup but have noticed I’m wiping my forehead more throughout the day while running errands. Meh is giving you 480 Mother of Pearl infused face wipes for just $20.
So it’s actually eight packs but each has sixty wipes in it. These run $15 on BeautyFrizz’s website which is pretty standard for a comparable product. Let’s process that, you’re saving about $100. If you are using at least two of these a day this is well worth the savings. As mentioned these wipes are infused with Mother of Pearl to cut all the grease that builds up over the day and can clean even the thickest of makeup. I wear pretty bold eyeliner so a heavy-duty wipe is important. Plus these smell like pomegranates. Swoon. Keep your face glowing this summer from the hyaluronic acid and vitamin E in these wipes, not from sweat. Pro tip: Stick them in the fridge. I grabbed these in their last sale I can say they did not disappoint. I carry a pack everywhere with me now.
Working from home doesn’t have to mean letting up on your appearances. In fact, the dress code hasn’t changed at all when it comes to job interviews and more traditional office jobs. And while you don’t technically have to wear pants anymore, make the mistake of standing up once and everyone on the conference call will know. It’s for this reason, Indochino is debuting their Work From Home collection. Choose any six made-to-measure shirts, chinos, and pants for just $300, saving you up to $174 at checkout. Don’t slouch, THRIVE in that gamer chair, and peruse the selection of casual and formal wear today.
I’m no fashionista, but I’m always down for a pair of burgundy work chinos. Pair them with this olive corduroy shirt for a sophisticated yet down-to-earth look. The perfect addition to your fall, and eventually winter, wardrobe, Indochino describes it as an “autumn armor,” especially suited to cooler transition weather—like the season coming up. If you’re going for a more classic style, why not order a pair of moleskin tobacco pants and a light blue button-up? Or, mix it up and buy all four. You’ll still have a couple more picks to add to your cart. Snap ‘em up while they’re on sale using the promo code WFH300. Offer ends August 30.
For a short time, you can get a whopping 60% discount on the Satisfyer Pro 2. It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:
Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.
The Satisfyer is only $50 with the promo code BEACHY so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!
It’s still August which means it’s still wellness month which means you should be engaging in some serious self-care. The Magnolia Dual Powered Rabbit is a favorite over at Adult Honey Play and is her to help. Plus if you use our code KINJA40 it can be yours for just $36.
This rabbit vibe has two different motors as you would expcet from a toy like this. There are seven different pulsating patterns each building to what you need to get your own motor revving. The smooth safe silicon surface and sleek shape were pointed out by very happy customers. The flexible bunny ear moves just where you want it to. The Magnolia is IPX7 waterproof so it’s good to go in the shower, tub, or pool. Customers have gone back and forth on the sound but honestly, you should never be ashamed of getting yours no matter how loud it is. You can charge it with the USB cable and make your selection from perfect pink or pleasing purple.
Free shipping on orders over $59 or get free-fast shipping on sales over $75.
It’s that time of the week—that’s right, time for an awesome new JACHS NY sale to help fill out your wardrobe with more great looks for cheap. This week is the Summer Shirt Sale, and by using the code 2SM at checkout, you can get two short-sleeve shirts for just $40! Or one for $25, but who really only needs one shirt? Like, really?
This sale includes two types of shirts—short sleeve button-ups, and classic polo shirts. So, if you’re not a big polo fan like me, you can still get some great stuff that’ll look as cool as you’ll be feeling. Sales like this tend to see popular colors selling out, so hurry and grab what you want now!
GlassesUSA is kicking off their Labor Day Sale now and the savings are amazing. Starting today you can take 65% off in-house eyeglasses, sunglasses, and prescription sunglasses. Just use the code LABOR65 at check out once you’ve made your selection.
Want Premium brands? No worries, they’ve got a deal for that too! Use the code LABORDES25 to get 25% off Premium frames. The only brands it won’t work with are Oakley and Ray-Bans. These codes don’t work on contacts or sale items but you won’t pay for anytiny on shipping.
This sale runs until September 12 and there is free shipping for all orders.
The end of summer is fast approaching but that’s good news for you. UNIQLO wants to give you one last hooray by putting together several deals to celebrate the waning dog days this weekend.
Looking for a new pair of jeans, chinos, and sweats? Well grab two and get $5 off each. Prep the fall wardrobe now with cozy sweats and stylish jeans. Men’s and Women’s styles are available and most are $40 a pair.
If there’s one thing a UNIQLO does very well its graphic tees, especially their licensed ones creating some of the coolest partnerships. The new Disney collab of Furry Friends is no exception. That line Magic For All Icons, Peanuts Mood, and more are just $15!
Maybe buying a sweatshirt or sweater will bring on cooler summer nights so you can actually enjoy one of them without heat exhaustion. If you download the UNIQLO app you get $3 off your first order and sweatshirts are up to $10 off exclusively through that app. Again both men and women’s styles are available.
They keep saying embrace the new normal of working at home and honestly if that means being more comfortable on zoom calls while my dog sleeps in my lap I’m all for it. UNIQLO likes this too and has a ton of pieces in the Work From Home essentials collection for as low as $10. There are better options on the women’s side than men’s for this deal.
Free shipping on orders over $99.
TODAY’S BEST MEDIA DEALS
Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $80 off at Amazon. The $119 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.
The price seems to steadily be dropping so who knows—it might be lower by the time you read this. Or it might be sold out! So don’t delay locking in a good price for this massive collection.
This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 8/6/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 8/24/2020.
I haven’t had the chance to play Remedy’s Control yet, but I know for a fact that it’s a beautiful and eerie looking game. Basically, the perfect candidate for an art book! The Art and Making of Control is set to release this holiday season, and you can pre-order the limited edition for just $39. Nice! The limited edition comes with the book in a hardcover format, a slipcover to prevent it from getting dusty, and some exclusive art cards. For under $40, it’s a damn good deal. And remember—if you pre-order now and the price drops lower, you’ll even get that lower price automatically, so lock it in now!
There’s no grey area when it comes to Resident Evil movies. You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. I’m in the former camp, so my eyes popped when I saw the chance to pre-order a six-film Blu-ray collection for $72 (normally $96). Here are all the films you’ll get in the package:
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Follow Alice in all her dangerous encounters up against the Umbrella Corporation when this 4K collection breaks out like the T-virus on November 3, 2020.
