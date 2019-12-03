Tuesday's Best Deals: A Nintendo Switch Bundle, Weighted Blankets, Food Dehydrator, and More

A Nintendo Switch Lite sale, Anker projectors, and TRX workout bundle lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Okay, maybe these projectors won’t fit in your pocket—unless you have really big pockets—but they will fit in a small bag or backpack. Which means for $220 for the Nebula Capsule, or $370 for the Nebula Mars II Pro, you can project a screen onto a flat surface anywhere you go. While you’re at it, you might want to grab the accompanying tripod stand for $20 so you can set your new projector up anywhere.



Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

When does “Monday” mean an entire week? When it’s got the word “Cyber” in front of it. For Cyber Monday, Anker is knocking $40 off its truly wireless earbuds for the entire week. That doesn’t guarantee they’ll stay in stock all week, though so if you know you want ‘em, grab ‘em.



K&H Pet Products Outdoor Insulated Cat House Photo : Amazon

If you happen to have a cat that likes to go outside, or you know a few friendly feral cats in your neighborhood, you need this cat shelter. As temperatures begin to plummet, outdoor cats are going to look for warm places to sleep. Don’t let them fall asleep under your car after you get home. Instead, they can curl up inside this insulated cat house. The cat house has two entrances, so cats won’t be trapped inside if there is a predator. To keep them warm, on top of the insulation, there is also a heated cat bed inside.



Excalibur 3926TB Food Dehydrator Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Investing $170 on this Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator can save you a lot of money in the long run by making your own spices, dried fruit and jerky.



This model offers a timer and adjustable temperature control ranging from 105 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, making it safe to dehydrate meat for jerky. And the surface area of the trays add up to about 15 square feet of drying space.

But since it’s Woot one-day sale, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until the deal dries out.

Anjee 20 lb Weighted Blankets Removable Minky Dot Cover Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Winter is here and now that you’re finally away from your extended family, you’ll be glad you invested in this 20lb weighted blanket for your much earned alone time.



Better still, this particular blanket comes with a super soft, removable cover. Use the promo code BLHCU4LX and clip the coupon on the page to get the best price on this adult-sized, anxiety-squashing blanket.

Cyber Monday Sale Photo : Jachs

Cyber Monday is here and Jachs is hosting a blowout sitewide sale to celebrate. You can snag up to 90% off certain Jachs essentials from the Cyber Monday 2019 Collection. You can score these deep discounts on new pajamas, button downs, shorts and more, with styles starting at $8.



To ensure no one misses out on these incredible deals, there is no coupon necessary. Every discount will be marked accordingly on the page.

Cyber Monday is officially here and the sales are in full force. If you’re in need of new shoes, there is a great deal going on at Cole Haan. You can save up to 60% off sitewide at Cole Haan, plus get an extra 10% off your entire order with the promo code CYBER now through December 3rd!



Cyber Monday deals have landed at J. Crew Factory! Right now, you can score 60% off sitewide, plus 60% off clearance. Get your Christmas party outfits squared away for some great low prices. You can an extra 10% off your entire purchase when you use promo code SOAMAZING at checkout. To snag the extra 60% off clearance and free shipping, you’ll use promo code CYBERWOW. And yes, you can stack coupon codes to get all of the savings!



TRX All-In-One Suspension Training Bundle Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Looking for a new way to get back into shape after the Thanksgiving holiday? Right now you can pick up a TRX All-In-One Suspension Training Bundle from Amazon for a low $95. This set promises a full-body workout with only a few accessories.



Don’t know where to start? Don’t worry—this set comes with a 35-page guide plus two bonus online workouts. You’ll also get a 30-day trial with their app.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box, so the prices will stick around until the end of the day, or until sold out. So find a way to work it out with your budget before it disappears.

Alien Quadrilogy: Alien/Aliens/Alien3/Alien Resurrection Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

The Alien franchise is a milestone in the history of sci-fi horror films, and now you can own all four of the original quadrilogy—which excludes Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, though those are somewhat in spin-off territory—for just $10. It’s a solid price to add whichever Alien films are your favorite to your collection without having to bicker about which ones those are.

Official Overwatch Cookbook Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The Official Overwatch Cookbook is down to a low $18 on Amazon and it promises canon Zenyatta lore, which, has been sorely lacking. With 90 recipes and mouth-watering photos, this would be a perfect coffee table book for your favorite Tracer main.



I, for one, am looking forward to a meaty, GOATs-based recipe and, the likelier, Reinhardt currywurst.

Typically selling for $10 more, this is a great gift for your favorite Moira main.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most sought after products this holiday season, and right now Walmart’s offering Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit and carrying case for $300.



It’s... BEAUTIFUL. Look at that red~

To be fair, this isn’t the *best* Switch bundle out there, but it’s certainly the most attractive. This bundle will be available at noon today for east coast people, and at 9 a.m. for west coast buds. So set your alarm to make sure you don’t miss out on this deal.

Additionally, Walmart’s discounting a bunch of digital games for the Switch, just in case you slept through all of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This sale includes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Tennis Aces and Super Mario Party for $40.

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. Right now, you can take $20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best deals on the core system we’ve seen.



And if you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life

Costs $100 less

Choose from the Gray, Turquoise and Yellow. Make sure to act fast, there’s no telling how long this stays in stock.

Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s back! Right now, eBay’s selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $48. I’ve spent 30 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this the best deal we’ve seen on these two recently released Nintendo Switch games.



The Nintendo Switch is a great console. It’s also holding strong at around $300 for most of its bundles. If you don’t need the latest and greatest, you can snag two Nintendo 2DS consoles for less than half the price. This yellow 2DS comes with Super Mario Maker pre-installed, while the white version comes with New Super Mario Bros. 2.



Advertisement

Thankfully, even if you’re on the Naughty List this year, you can still get a present. Vinebox, the first Advent wine box on the market, has two Advent calendars this year: Naughty and Nice. Right now, you can get either calendar for $26 off, as Vinebox has an off of 20% off orders of $100 or more. If you can’t choose between both, don’t! There’s also a combo Advent calendar for Naughty & Nice, which is normally $220 but is marked down to $176 during this sale.



Use promo code CYBERWEEK to snag your discount and there are no exclusions, either. This promotion runs now through December 2 (A.K.A Cyber Monday).

Cyber Week Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Now that Black Friday is over and REI folk are back from opting outside, they’ve got another blockbuster sale. Starting today, REI’s Cyber Week sale can save adventurers up to 50% off a ton of gear.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Columbia, Smartwool, Merrell, The North Face, and a whole lot more.

Additionally, you can save an extra 25% on one REI Outlet item with the code CYBERDEAL19.

This sale runs until the 8th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Cyber Monday Flash Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The great thing about a site like Fanatics is that it is the place where you can buy apparel to represent all of your favorite teams. Whether you only love one sport, or you’re a big fan of everything from the MLB to the NBA to the NFL and more. From now until midnight you can shop Fanatics’ Cyber Monday Flash Sale. You can score up to 70% off select items when you use promo code MONDAY.



O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Keep your hardwood floors looking pristine with this heavily discounted O-Cedar EasyWring microfiber spin mop system. Look, no one wants to mop the floors since... well, not everyone is Jolie Kerr. But this $21 mop and bucket bundle can make the job a little bit more efficient thanks to the bucket’s built-in wringer.



This particular bundle usually sells for around $30, so pick yours up before this price gets swept under the rug.

VIZIO 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

If you managed to make it the whole weekend without buying a TV, it might be because you’re waiting on a deal like this. Vizio’s 55" 4K HDR TV is down to $280, which puts it within stone-throwing distance of impulse buy territory.



Everyone waits until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get a new TV. I’m happy to report that you’re waiting was not in vain. A number of Philips 4K TVs with Google Assistant are marked down today at Walmart. A Philips 43" TV is $248, a 55" TV is $318, and the 65" TV is $488.



These TVs all have 4K UHD and HDR 10, to give the best picture quality with the most detail and captivating colors. The TVs have AndroidTV, which includes endless entertainment options. Google Assistant is built right in, to help search for movies, content, TV, and more. You can use Google Assistant to play your favorite content, control the TV, plan your day, and more.

Nebula by Anker Prizm II Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $146 with the on-page coupon.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $200, and that price was already a great bargain.

Logitech Gaming Peripheral Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Starting today, Best Buy is discounting a number of Logitech peripherals for work and play. Running through Cyber Monday, you can save big on Logitech gaming mice, keyboards and headsets, starting at just $25.



The highlights include the awesome Logitech G Pro keyboard is down to just $80 and the G502 Hero is selling for just $50. But you’ve got a few options here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.