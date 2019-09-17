Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Akro-Mils 44 Drawer Hardware Cabinet, a PNY Gold Box, and an American Metalcraft Taco Holder lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you just had to delete a bunch of files to play Borderlands 3, like I did, maybe you should invest in some new storage devices.



Right now you can find a place to store all of those memories, work stuff, and, of course, games with this Amazon Gold Box sale on PNY memory and storage gadgets. There’s something from everybody here—microSD and SD cards, external and internal SSDs, and flash drives.



For what it’s worth, I think the deals worth paying attention to are the 128 and 256GB microSD cards that’d be perfect for your Nintendo Switch, as well as the the 250GB USB-C external drive, which would be great for transferring files back and forth quickly.

Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, which means you’ll have until the end of the day to take advantage of these deals. So be sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

Photo: Amazon

Update: We’re having some trouble with this code at the moment, but we’ll update the post when we hear back from Anker.

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $155 with promo code KINJAPM2.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $230, and that price was already a great bargain. Use exclusive coupon code KINJAPM2 to get it for an all-time low $155, and then start prepping your popcorn.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s venerable ATH-M40x headphones (along with their larger M50x sibling) are our readers’ favorite wired headphones, and you can try on a pair for $79 right now, about $20 less than usual. It might be a little bit of a stretch to buy wired headphones in 2019, but between the M40x’s build quality, comfort, flat tuning response, and widely lauded sound quality, they’d make for great office headphones, where Bluetooth isn’t as big a deal.



Photo: Amazon

This isn’t your typical soda can-sized Bluetooth speaker that can sort-of fill a medium-sized room with sound. No, the Anker Soundcore Motion+ is a 30W behemoth. An absolute unit. And with Hi-Res audio certification, it isn’t just loud; it sounds great too.



Of course, the Motion+ not lacking in features either. You get 12 hours of battery life, USB-C charging (can I get an amen?), IPX7 water resistance, stereo pairing if you buy two of them, and even the use of an app that can adjust the speaker’s EQ settings. Normally priced at $100 (and a bargain at that), it’s marked down to $80 this week on Amazon.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Choosing to invest in a standing desk is a big commitment, so don’t commit. Instead, become a fair-weather desk stander with the Halter ED-257, now down to $60 in the cherry wood color, or $53 in black—some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. This desk comes pre-assembled; all you have to do is place it atop your existing workspace, and switch off between sitting and standing to your heart’s (and your legs’) content. But this isn’t a standing offer. In fact, it likely won’t be up for long.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

For just $23, you can have 44 small plastic drawers to hold nails! Screws! Craft supplies! Rubber bands! Push pins! Marbles! Charging cables! Sewing supplies! First aid things! Other small doodads that I can’t think of that you can leave in the comments!



Pair it with a label maker, and you’ll basically be an organization deity.

Photo: KitchenAid

No kitchen is complete without a classic KitchenAid stand mixer, but admittedly, they can be a bit bulky. Hence why you should take advantage of this deal on its little sibling, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini, now on sale for just $200, in a ton of colors. It’s 25% lighter than the regular sized version, but compatible with all the same attachments. Plus, aw, it’s so cute!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take up to 40% off bedding, decor, furniture and more, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new bed frame, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have any big home projects coming up, you’re going to want to check out this sale on nailers, compressors, and inflators at Home Depot. You can get up to 30% off during today’s sale. You can get a Milwaukee 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Inflator (pictured above) for $95.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Say goodbye to Hot Girl Summer and put away all of your outdoor gear in this discounted 16-gallon Sterilite Footlocker. For a low $20, you can store tons of sporting and camping gear in this sturdy footlocker. Better still, it’s got wheels so moving it around is a breeze. It measures in at 31 1/4" x 17 5/8" x 13 7/8".



I, for one, suggest you get two: one black and one teal (which is a few cents cheaper, btw.) It’s an easy way to visually separate what’s in each footlocker, and you get free shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $3 taco holder seems nice, and it solves a real problem, but even if you have no intention of buying it, take a few minutes out of your day and go read the reviews. As our deal researcher, Corey, put it, “reviews on that make me feel like it can cure cancer.”



These normally sell for $6 or more, so don’t miss your chance to take a bite out of this deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every year, Stella Artois sells charity chalices to benefit water.org. This year’s models feature gold leaf trim and etchings designed to celebrate Mexico, Peru, and Tanzania. Plus, for chalice sold, Stella Artois will donate five years of clean drinking water to someone in need in the developing world. So why wouldn’t you buy all three for $16?



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It would be gross to completely replace your regular shampoo routine with dry shampoo...or would it? (It would.) Still, you should stock up on our readers’ favorite Batiste Dry Shampoo, now just $24 for a 6-pack on Woot. It will come in handy on days where you just don’t have time to do a full shampoo and conditioner situation, or when things up top get a tad too greasy for your liking. Just know that eventually, you will (probably) need to wash your hair.



Most Popular Dry Shampoo: Batiste Taking almost 50% of the best dry shampoo vote, Batiste is your can of choice by a wide margin. Read more Read

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

American Eagle is giving you a great reason to shop this week. Through Thursday, if you spend at least $60 on the site, you’ll get $15 off your order. But that’s just the beginning. Shoppers can also take $20 off orders of $80 or more, and $25 off orders of $100 or more. Not to mention, all jeans on the site are 25% off for a limited time. So use promo code GIMME20, and stock up on clothes, swimwear, underwear, athletic wear, and anything else you want to wear.



The flashlight on your phone is fine for stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but for any situation where you want to see more than a few feet in front of you, it’s worth investing in a dedicated torch.



Anker’s upgraded LC40 now features a rechargeable battery (can you believe Anker ever sold one that didn’t?) that can run for up to 50 hours on low power mode, or for six with the light’s brightness maxed out at 400 lumens Of course, it recharges over USB (even from a USB battery pack, natch), and its IP65 rating means it can stand up to the elements. It normally costs $20, but they’re putting it in the spotlight this week with a discount to $17.

If you don’t need a rechargeable battery, the 300 lumen LC30 runs off AAA batteries, and is on sale for just $10 after you clip the coupon code on the page.

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon’s in-house Goodthreads brand is always affordable, but for a limited time, a selection of its men’s shirts are even cheaper than usual.



I own a couple of their shirts (including this chambray, in a different color), and they’re both really great quality for the price. Today, you can save on fall flannels, classic Oxfords, fashionable dobby shirts, and a lot more. Most of the shirts are priced under $25 right now (you’ll have to select your size to see the final price, in many cases), so you won’t have to lose the shirt on your back buying them all.

Note: Many of the shirts are available in multiple colors, but not all of the colors are on sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $26 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Time to get wine drunk and download a copy of My Drunk Kitchen: A Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Going with Your Gut by Hannah Hart. Right now, Kindle users can get the book for $3. Hopefully, this cookbook can help you cut back on buying pizza at 2 A.M., or spending $40 on UberEats to get a McFlurry and fries (me).



Graphic: Shep McAllister

$40 for an Xbox One controller is a notable deal any time—with few exceptions, they don’t really get cheaper than this—but it’s particularly useful this week. For, you see, come Thursday with the release of iOS 13, you’ll be able to use this controller to play games on your iPhone, your iPad, and even your Apple TV.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update 2: The game is back in stock at GameStop! Might as well add the amiibo while you’re there, since you’ll get free shipping.



Update: The game is sold out, but the amiibo is still in stock, for now.

Well here’s a surprise. Just a few days before release, Amazon got more Dreamer Editions of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening . This has been out of stock for months, and includes the game and a limited edition art book for $70, and it’ll almost certainly sell out again in short order. Shut up and take my rupees!



GameStop also has the incredibly adorable Link’s Awakening Link amiibo back in stock. You’ll just need to spend $50 to get free shipping.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You can buy all of the Play-Doh your heart desires today during this Hasbro Pre-School Toys Gold Box. A 36-pack is only $17 right now. I’m not going to tell you not to eat it since you’re adult. But it’s no wonder why kids want to eat Play-Doh when Hasbro sells toys like Kitchen Creations Frozen Treats and Delightful Donuts Set. Just look at those sprinkles!



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).



Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

How cool is this? The original Oregon Trail on its very own retro handheld, now just $13. I recommend keeping it in the bathroom so you can play it whenever you’re dying of dysentery.



Photo: Humble

Update: This deal ends tomorrow.



Humble is back with a scary good deal. You can fight the undead when you pick up this Humble Spooky Bundle full of horror games including INSIDE, Darkwood, Beholder 2, Butcher, Pacify, The Town of Light, and Agony.



As usual, you can pledge as much or as little money as you want (as long as it’s at least $1) to get $98 worth of stuff. If you want access to INSIDE, you’ll need to pledge $10 or more. You can choose where your money goes to between the publishers and a charity of your choice via the PayPal Giving Fund.

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Not to build up your expectations, but you shouldn’t block out this deal on a classic Jenga set: Right now, the price on this game has come tumbling down to just $6 on Amazon. So start building your towering masterpiece before this discount falls to pieces.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

LEGO you slimy, double-crossing, no-good swindler. You’ve got a lot of guts altering my savings plans and discounting this incredible 2812-piece Betrayal at Cloud City set.



Rebuild various scenes from the iconic Cloud City chapter in the second best Star Wars movie of all time (don’t ask.) With both a Storm IV twin-pod cloud car and Slave I, plus a ton of mini-figs, this set definitely belongs in your collection.

At $290, this $60 off its regular price and the cheapest this set has ever been. Make sure to act fast before Vader Bezos decides to alter the deal.

Cooler weather is on the horizon, so get some new gear and get ready to head outside. Right now, REI Outlet is taking $15 off orders of $100, $30 off order of $150, and $50 off $200 or more, so you can stock up on everything from outerwear, shoes, and backpacks to tents, bikes, and sleeping bags from coveted brands including Marmot, Patagonia, The North Face, and more.

There’s certainly a lot to sift through, so consider a few of our favorite things: The Marmot Minimalist Rain Jacket, Smartwool socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer Down Jacket, and The North Face Flight RKT Running Shorts are all up for grabs for less. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, so shop now and enjoy the great outdoors even more.

Image: Rumpl

Rumpl’s Nanoloft Puffy Blanket is already made from post-consumer recycled materials, but now, the environmentally friendly brand is doubling down on their efforts to save the planet: Through the end of the month, when you purchase any Nanoloft blanket, you’ll receive a HydroFlask water bottle—one of our readers’ favorites—for free. Not today, single-use plastics! Here’s what else we had to say about the feature-packed blankets on The Inventory:



But unlike previous blanket iterations, the NanoLoft is filled with the company’s first ever synthetic alternative to down, made up of tiny circular clusters of fiber that mimic the properties of down clusters in that they effectively trap heat. In addition, each NanoLoft blanket is made from 60 recycled plastic bottles that’ve been reclaimed and re-spun into high-quality polyester thread; via this technique, the company projects that by the end of 2019, Rumpl will have recycled three million plastic bottles that would otherwise have ended up in landfills.

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where the entire site is 40% off with promo code SCORE in an effort to get you ready for fall. The sale includes items for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Eileen Fisher is one of those designers that makes me feel like I have my life together, and thanks to Nordstrom Rack, there’s never been a better time to stockpile the brands’ trendy, yet timeless styles. Two flash events allow fashionistas to save on Eileen Fisher apparel and shoes, so you can truly craft a complete lewk for less. Just be sure to hurry; this stuff is selling out fast.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A good first aid kit is one of the 10 things you need to take with you when you go on a long hike or camping trip, and this kit from Adventure Medical Kits is what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort recommends:



It can be easy to forgo first aid supplies on a day hike, and I totally get it. After all, we’ve all said those immortal words: What could go wrong? Don’t be that person and always pack a small first aid kit with you. The Mountain Day Tripper is affordable and includes all the basic stuff you’d need for an emergency: assorted bandages, blister preventions, pain medication, wound care and antiseptics, and gloves.

Not for nothing, it also includes a first aid field guide to help you use all this stuff, if you aren’t quite sure how. Normally $22-$28, the kit is down to an all-time low $8 today, easily an all-time low. May you buy it and never have to use it.

Timbuk2 makes some seriously great bags, and you can save 30% on all of them during the company’s 48-hour flash sale. Just use promo code FLASH30 at checkout to get the deal on any full-priced item.



You obviously can’t go wrong with a Timbuk2 messenger, but we’re also big fans of the lightweight Parachute collection and the reader-favorite Copilot luggage line.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

I am not the person to lecture anyone on what they should and should not have in their suitcase, as I am a notorious over-packer. However, if you’re like me and need all the space you can get, you need to invest in some suitcase essentials. This Pack All Compression Packing Cube, Large can help you add vital space in your suitcase. It is only $11 on Amazon when you use promo code PA32DNCCLG30.



Photo: Amazon

Mueller didn’t save us from naked abuses of power and creeping fascism, but this Mueller vacuum sealer can at least save your food. Clip the $10 coupon to get it for $40, and you’ll find that it pays for itself in only a matter of months as meats, vegetables, and even cookies last for weeks and months instead of mere days in the fridge and freezer.

