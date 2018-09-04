Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An uber-popular travel pillow, Anker’s truly wireless earbuds, and a $280 4K TV lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since they were on Kickstarter.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on The Inventory, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

There’s no code for this deal, they’re just marked down to $100, the best price we’ve ever seen on Amazon by $10, and $50 less than usual.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, and comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty.



Think about that for a second. If your cable ever fails, instead of going out and buying a new one, you can just request a free replacement. Obviously, cable standards will become obsolete over time, Anker might not be in business by the time the sun explodes, and they probably won’t replace it if you, like, purposely set it on fire. But under normal circumstances, this could really be the last charging cable you buy.

That being said, your PowerLine II probably isn’t breaking any time soon. Anker claims it’s 40% stronger than the previous model, and it definitely feels heavy duty in the hand. The plugs are thicker and have longer collars than the previous version, and the cable itself is pretty thick and stiff compared to what you might be used to. It’s not the prettiest cable, but it’s clearly built to last.

The 6' white cable is marked down to $10 today, from its usual $13, and you can get the other colors for the same price with promo code ANKERPL2.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Walmart’s latest HDTV blowout isn’t a massive TV, but if 50" is all you need, $280 is a great deal for this Sharp 4K set. Unlike a lot of TVs at this price level, it has smart apps built in, and even HDR (though obviously, not Dolby Vision).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What if you never had to charge your wireless keyboard? That’s the idea behind the Logitech K750, which uses a strip of solar panels to soak up the light in your office and keep running essentially forever. It’s like the calculator you used in school, but a lot bigger.



It normally sells for $50-$60, but Amazon’s marked it down to $45 today. It has dropped to $37.50 on a few occasions (mostly Logitech Gold Boxes), but otherwise, this is a great deal.

Photo: Gizmodo

Jabra’s Elite 65Ts might just be the best true-wireless headphones out there. In addition to their excellent five hours of battery (plus 15 with the charging case), they feature some of the best microphones in class for calls, compatibility with all the major voice assistants, and even a two year dust and water resistance warranty, so you can work out in them without fear.

Normally $170, you can grab a pair for $130 right now, the best deal we’ve seen.



If your computer or phone uses USB-C, it’s worth keeping an adapter around to turn it into an old-school USB 3.0 port for your legacy devices. This space gray aluminum adapter from Nonda is attractive, only $8, about as small as these things can possibly be.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you’ve got two monitors now, like the omnipotent hacker or a coked-out stockbroker archetypes from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move and articulate them in any direction, depending on the situation. This gas spring mount holds two screens up to 17.6 pounds each, and it’s an absolute steal at $56. It’s listed at $60, which is a great price for it on its own, but a $4 coupon makes it just a little bit cheaper.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: These deals are still available!

Whether you’re starting or expanding your Philips Hue collection, this weekend is the time to buy more accessories. Everything below is way cheaper than usual, so place your orders before the lights go out on this sale.



There are too many deals to list here, but we’ve collected them all on this page.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1149 today at Walmart as a refurb, or an all-time low $1590 for 65", with small additional discounts available if you pick up in a store.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, Amazon’s running a big sale on small drinks. Specifically, Forto coffee shots (think five hour energy, but for coffee people), Stur water enhancers, and, uh, Jelly Belly drink mix bottles. At the very least, try some Forto! There are a bunch of flavors, they’re just over $1 per bottle with this sale, and an additional 5% clippable coupon on the page makes them even cheaper.



Note: Some of the Forto shots have 200mg of caffeine, and others have 100mg. Choose accordingly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This was a great deal at $65 last week, but now it’s down to $58.

If you’re hooked on smooth, caffeine-rich cold brew coffee, you can save a lot of money by making it at home, and KitchenAid’s brewer is the nicest looking option we’ve seen.



Just put coarse coffee grounds in the hopper, add water, and take the grounds out after a day or so. The entire assembly can live in your fridge, and each batch results in 28 ounces of coffee concentrate, which is good for 14 servings if you dilute it properly.

$58 is a solid ~$20 less than usual, and an all-time low, so don’t sleep on it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of nature, cruel though they may be. But with an air fryer, you can get the crispiness of deep frying with little to no oil. This one uses a combination of convection, halogen, and infrared to heat foods to a crisp very quickly, and even works with things like frozen french fries and chicken tenders, no thawing required.

$68 is way down from the usual $100, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $55 on their newest model.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the new RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

This deal doesn’t require a promo code, but it’s the best deal we’ve seen on this so far.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden ribs to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Amazon’s got it marked down to $23 today, a rare discount from its usual $30, so if you have any travel on the horizon, I wouldn’t sleep on this discount.

Image: Amazon

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results at home. Amazon’s listing this best-selling Anova sous-vide circulator for $80 today, which isn’t quite as good as the deal we saw on Prime Day, but is still a very solid price.



Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes. In fact, Dyson has said that it’s stopped developing corded vacuums, because the V10 is that good.



We haven’t really seen many discounts on the V10 since its release in March outside of a $50 discount on the entry level Motorhead model a few weeks ago, which is still available. But now, Amazon’s taking $120 off the Animal and the Absolute models as well. All three though feature the same powerful motor, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Image: Amazon

Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $13 underbed storage bag (with code CAZKMNQD). It’s a couple bucks off today and just in time to store all your summer stuff.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chances are, you already have a cookie sheet or two, but if those are really warped, or have generally seen better days, pick up a new one for just $11. This Chicago Metallic sheet is nonstick and a few bucks off the usual price.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re sick of filling your lawn mower with fuel and changing its oil, Sun Joe’s 12A mower is one of the cheapest ways we’ve seen to make the jump to electric.



At $60, this obviously isn’t the most powerful mower out there, and it’ll require an extension cord, rather than a battery. But even so, it’s more than adequate for smaller lawns, and even has a detachable bag to collect all of your clippings.

Photo: Amazon

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a stunningly good option for just $17. That’s not an all-time low, but it is the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage and ability to amplify low water pressure are incredible. Its four valves use Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself. And why wouldn’t you at this price?



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And with this sugar-free Amazon deal, it’s also one of the most affordable.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

7 For All Mankind clothes don’t usually come cheap, but with this limited time Nordstrom Rack sale for men and women, you can grab a pair of jeans (plus a few shirts) for way less than usual. They’re still not cheap jeans, but they’re attainable, and will look great for years.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know your phone has a “flashlight,” but it pales in comparison to even a cheap dedicated model. This one includes a rechargeable battery and charger, and it’s only $9 on Amazon right now. Grab a few to keep in your glove boxes, tool boxes, and drawers around the house.

Photo: SilverSocks

SilverSocks were a Kickstarter hit thanks to their odor-neutralizing silver lining and silicone bars that keep them from slipping under your heel - a boon for anyone that wears no-shows regularly. They’re already $10 off for a three-pack this week, but our readers can save an extra 30% with promo code kinjadeals, bringing them down to just over $10 per pair.

Before you forget, get your action movie fix with this 6-disc Bourne Ultimate Collection which includes all 5 films and a ton of bonus features. It’s on sale for just $30 today, which is its best price on Amazon since April.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s running a Marvel digital comic sale that’s bigger than any Avengers movie today, with literally thousands of titles marked down by 50%. If Marvel published it, and it came out before this week, it should be included in the sale. You’ll find everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Darth Vader to Deadpool to Captain America in there, and every hero in between, so there’s never been a better time to stock your digital shelves.



The selection is overwhelming (over 20,000 titles!), so we dropped a few safe bets over on this post, but definitely leave your own suggestions in the comments.

Photo: Amazon

$12 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYPM3 at checkout to save a few bucks.

The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

Photo: Walmart

Unlike ping pong or foosball, air hockey is a rec room game that translates pretty well to a smaller table. So if you don’t have a ton of space, this 60" table is just $49 at Walmart right now, complete with an overhead electronic scoreboard.

