It's all consuming.
Try This Digital Air Fryer And See What All The Hype Is About For Only $40

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer | $40 | Best Buy
Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer | $40 | Best Buy

I’ve heard a lot of hype about air fryers, as they can supposedly help you fry foods a little more healthily since you’re not using all the heavy oils you would be using with more traditional methods. But, I’ve never taken the plunge and bought one because the cost is a bit high for a new-to-me appliance.

This deal from Best Buy has me considering giving air frying a shot.

You can get $100 off of the Emerald digital air fryer right now, bringing the cost down to only $40. This is a seriously good deal. I checked Amazon and even there the price for the last 30 days is an average of $115 and hasn’t dropped below $84.

This Emerald model has an average rating of 4.7 stars, making it a solid choice for your kitchen. Go get one!

