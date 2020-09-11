It's all consuming.
Try This 2K Webcam With a Spinning Base for Just $21

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Depstech 2K Webcam | $21 | Amazon | Use code
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Need a super cheap webcam? Sitting at $21 with coupon code, this Depstech webcam boasts 2K (2560 x 1440) resolution through its CMOS sensor. It’s a simple little plug and play unit with dual microphones for clear voice communication.

There aren’t many other bells and whistles when it comes to camera tech, but one thing you may love is its 360-degree swivel base, allowing you to find the perfect angle without adjusting anything else on your desk. The brand isn’t massively popular, but it has far more positive reviews than negative. You can check out some image quality samples by reading those, and if you don’t like it, you can always take advantage of Amazon’s hassle-free return policy.

Quentyn Kennemer

