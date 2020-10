Firsting 1080p Webcam Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you still need a webcam and you don’t want to shell out close to $100 for the best, this $27 unit by Firsting has 1080p plug-and-play functionality, complete with a stereo noise-canceling microphone that can hear you from up to 10 meters away. Just clip the $3 coupon at Amazon.