Try This $15 Super Mario PDP Switch Controller If Your Kids Keep Breaking Them

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
PDP Super Mario Controller for Nintendo Switch | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
It makes no sense to spend $60 on an official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for unruly five-year-olds. If your little one can’t stop chucking Joy-Con across the room, it’s time to grab one of these cheap $15 wired PDP controllers instead.

This one has a Super Mario star in the middle, but otherwise haws all the buttons you need for a full gaming experience. The faceplate is interchangeable, so you can swap the design out if you find something else you like. Mind you, you’ll miss out on features like rumble, amiibo, and motion controls, but that’s precisely why it’s so cheap, but if your needs are peculiar, don’t be afraid to grab one.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

