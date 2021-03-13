Try These Top Beauty Products With Good-for-You Ingredients for up To 50% off Today at iHerb

Julep With a Twist Lash Boosting Bamboo Mascara | $8 | iHerb

Mad Hippie Skin Care Triple C Night Cream | $8 | iHerb

For many of us, we are coming up on a year since some of us have seen our friends or family in person or since we’ve eaten in a restaurant. Isn’t this a good time to treat yourself for that resilience?

I know when I’m looking to treat myself to a little something, I love to check out iHerb to see what they’ve got on special.

This week, iHerb has some great deals for those looking to add some nourishment to their beauty routine.

You can grab Julep With a Twist mascara for half off right now. That means you’ll get this vitamin E and bamboo extract-enriched mascara for just $8.

I don’t know about you, but I have really upped my skincare game this past year. If you want to give your skin a boost, catch up with this Mad Hippie Skin Care Triple C night cream, down to only $8 as the “Try It” price for the 20ml size over at iHerb right now— that means this deal is only a one-time thing per customer.

This much-loved night cream is packed with “a combination of 3 bioactive forms of vitamin C that revitalize sun damaged, aging skin.” It is also packed with Reishi and other antioxidant-filled ingredients to give your skin a much-needed boost.

Need some Mad Hippie face cleanser to pair with it? That’s on sale over at Amazon right now for $16.

