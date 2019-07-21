Sunday Scaries CBD Flight | $94 | With monthly plan discount and promo code FLIGHT15



If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD products could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save an extra 15% on the already-discounted CBD Flight with promo code FLIGHT15.

The Flight includes a bottle of the standard gummies, a bottle of vegan gummies, and a bottle of stronger CBD tincture for $94 when you combine the promo code with the monthly plan discount (which you can cancel at any time). Buying those three products separately would cost you $158.