Stretch Island Fruit Leather Variety Pack | $9 | Amazon | With Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today I learned that Fruit Leather is an actual brand name, and not just a generic slang term for those thin, stretchy fruit snacks. Adult Fruit Roll-Ups, if you will. Amazon will ship you a 48-count variety pack today for $9 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 20% coupon.