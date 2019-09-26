Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

The New York Times has excellent recipes. But a subscription to New York Times Cooking doesn’t come cheap, and even if you have one, it’ll make you log back in so often that you’ll just throw up your hands in frustration and just throw some Hot Pockets in the microwave.



Instead, consider The Essential New York Times Cookbook, featuring over 1,000 updated recipes from 150 years of the paper’s history. Get it on Kindle for just $3 while it’s on sale, and spend your savings on ingredients.