Oculus Go | $149 | Amazon

VR is usually a pretty expensive affair, but with recent standalone headsets, it’s started to get more accessible. One of the better options, if you don’t want to spend a ton of money, is the Oculus Go. It doesn’t require any external computers, and best of all Amazon is selling them for $149 right now, cheaper than we’ve ever seen them.