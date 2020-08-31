ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Try Out Two of the Best Assassin's Creed Games on Switch for $20

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsVideo Game DealsDealsGamingGaming Deals
1.5K
1
Save
Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Switch) | $20 | Amazon
Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Switch) | $20 | Amazon
Image: Ubisoft
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Switch) | $20 | Amazon

If you haven’t already played it, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was one of the series’ best games ever. Ubisoft hooked us up with a package containing it and a copy of Assassin’s Creed Rogue, and now you can get the pair in this “Rebel Collection” for just $20. The collection includes each game’s respective DLC.

Advertisement

Black Flag was the first that brought the ship steering gameplay that’s become a staple in today’s massive open world Creed titles, and it also went the furthest in its time to diversify your combat options, you now being a pirate assassin, and all. Play it if you’re wondering where Odyssey, Origins, and Valhalla got their charm and good looks from. And in Rogue, you basically play as a Templar in the midst of a major identity crisis, and that’s enough mindfuck to carry you through the rest of 2020. Both games are equally compelling, so drop a quick $20 and take your pick.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Kids 3-Ply Face Mask (50-Pack)
Use the promo code KINJAKIDS
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Best Deals: LG 55" OLED TV, 960GB SSD, Project Cars 3, Entertainment Earth Enesco Figures, ModCloth BOGO Sale, Bug Zapper Rackets, Scott Pilgrim Paperback Set, and More

Theaters Are Dead, but With This $54 Projector, Movie Night With the Fam Doesn't Have to Be

Up 50% off House of Mouse Favorites in Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale

Sip on Your Savings With 30% off MiiR Portable Drinkware, and Take Your Alcoholic Bevvies To-Go