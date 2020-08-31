Try Out Two of the Best Assassin's Creed Games on Switch for $20

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Switch) | $20 | Amazon

If you haven’t already played it, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was one of the series’ best games ever. Ubisoft hooked us up with a package containing it and a copy of Assassin’s Creed Rogue, and now you can get the pair in this “Rebel Collection” for just $20. The collection includes each game’s respective DLC.

Black Flag was the first that brought the ship steering gameplay that’s become a staple in today’s massive open world Creed titles, and it also went the furthest in its time to diversify your combat options, you now being a pirate assassin, and all. Play it if you’re wondering where Odyssey, Origins, and Valhalla got their charm and good looks from. And in Rogue, you basically play as a Templar in the midst of a major identity crisis, and that’s enough mindfuck to carry you through the rest of 2020. Both games are equally compelling, so drop a quick $20 and take your pick.