Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited is a subscription service offering up a ton of kid-friendly content for Kindles, Fire tablets, Android devices, and the Fire TV, and Prime members can try three months for just $3 right now.



Normally, a family subscription (for up to four children) costs $7 per month for Prime members, or $10 for non-members, so this is a pretty massive discount. Just note that after your first three months, you’ll be charged the regular monthly rate going forward, but you can always cancel or change to a prepaid membership if you wish.

Advertisement