Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited is a subscription service offering up a ton of kid-friendly content for Kindles, Fire tablets, Android devices, and the Fire TV, and Prime members can try three months for just $3 right now.
Normally, a family subscription (for up to four children) costs $7 per month for Prime members, or $10 for non-members, so this is a pretty massive discount. Just note that after your first three months, you’ll be charged the regular monthly rate going forward, but you can always cancel or change to a prepaid membership if you wish.
Once you’re signed up, you’ll have access to over 13,000 apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books, divided into different age group buckets to make it easy to find the right content to
keep your kids quiet for a few minutes enrich your kids’ minds.