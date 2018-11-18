Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited is a subscription service offering up a ton of kid-friendly content for Kindles, Fire tablets, Android devices, and the Fire TV, and you can try three months for just $3 right now.



Normally, a family subscription (for up to four children) costs $7 per month for Prime members, or $10 for non-members, but this deal is open to all. Just note that after your first three months, you’ll be charged the regular monthly rate going forward, but you can always cancel or change to a prepaid membership if you wish.

