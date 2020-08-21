It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Dry out the Savings and the Jerky With This Digital Pro Food Dehydrator Now for $38 Less

Sheilah Villari
Nesco Digital Pro Food Dehydrator and Jerky Maker | $122 | Best Buy
Nesco Digital Pro Food Dehydrator and Jerky Maker | $122 | Best Buy

I’m sure we’ve become a bit more conscious of our eating habits over the months of shelter in place. Maybe you got a bit snacktastic and want to try something new. I’m very much a fan of dehydrated fruits especially as a munchies option on the go. If you’ve been interested in trying your hand at dehydrated foods Nesco’s Gardenmaster Digital Pro is what you’ve been dreaming of and it’s 24% off.

Dehydrated foods are great because they are all-natural and in their raw form. All the vitamins and minerals are left intact just making your food a bit more portable. The Gardenmaster makes it easy to dehydrate a number of foods. The Converga-Flow drying system allows for a faster process without tampering with any of the flavors. There are four drying trays that will get even drying with no mixing of flavors. It’s easy to use and the temperature adjusts without a fuss. And you if you get stuck it comes with a fifty-two-page instruction and recipe book. If you’re on the more carnivorous side of dining try out making your own delicious homemade jerky. Your palate will be pleased.

This item will ship for free.

