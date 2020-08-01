Try Out Some New Recipes This Month With Amazon's Kindle Cookbook Sale

Cookbooks, Food & Wine Kindle Books Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Cookbooks, Food & Wine Kindle Books Sale | Amazon

Tired of the same old meals, but don’t feel comfortable going to restaurants yet? This month, you can save big on some select cookbooks at Amazon’s eBook store and get some inspiration. There are some nice picks in here, like Saveur: The New Comfort Food, a cookbook of comfort foods from around the world. That’ll definitely have some new recipes to try, and it’s only $3! If you’re more interested in drinks, The Coffee Dictionary looks like a great crash course to one of the most popular drinks around. It’s also $3!

Advertisement

You have until the end of the month to grab these books, but why not start your new culinary journey today? Don’t forget, Kindle also has a free app you can download on your phone to make these recipes even easier to find and use when the time comes.