Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought tens of thousands of pairs of ExOfficio’s quick-drying mesh boxer briefs, but if their sky high cost (you’d be lucky to get a single pair for $15) has scared you off, here’s a budget-friendly alternative with great reviews.



David Archy’s performance boxer briefs use a similar nylon/spandex combination as ExOfficio (they say polyamide and Lycra to be fancy, but it’s the same thing), and Amazon reviewers say they compare very favorably. The biggest difference: Price. While supplies last, you can get three pairs for $24 with promo code DASAVE20, a $6 discount.

Advertisement

Just note that the product page includes mesh, stripe, and solid options, with decreasing sweat wicking abilities, respectively. Get the mesh if you see any in your size, is my advice.