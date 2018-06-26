While Gunnar glasses are marketed towards gamers, they can be effective at reducing eyestrain for anyone that spends their day staring at a screen. The problem is that they’re typically pretty expensive, and rarely go on sale. Today though, a bunch of different options are on sale starting at $30 for computer glasses, or even less for regular sunglasses. Just select your preferred style at checkout.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Try Out Gunnar's Blue Light-Blocking Computer Glasses Starting at $30
While Gunnar glasses are marketed towards gamers, they can be effective at reducing eyestrain for anyone that spends their day staring at a screen. The problem is that they’re typically pretty expensive, and rarely go on sale. Today though, a bunch of different options are on sale starting at $30 for computer glasses, or even less for regular sunglasses. Just select your preferred style at checkout.