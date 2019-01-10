Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

So you want to try a standing desk in 2019, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy a discounted monitor riser, and sit or stand whenever you feel like it.

These risers arrive fully assembled, and just sit on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use the integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

Today’s $142 price tag (after clipping the 5% coupon) is an all-time low for this model, and in fact, Amazon offered it as part of a Gold Box in January of last year (I guess they’re popular New Year’s resolution items), and it cost $200.