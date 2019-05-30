Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While Gunnar glasses are marketed towards gamers, they can be effective at reducing eyestrain for anyone that spends their day staring at a screen. The problem is that they’re typically pretty expensive. Today though, you can grab a pair on Amazon for $36.



These glasses promise to lessen strain and headaches caused by the blue light emitted from screens. Users report fewer headaches and an easier time sleeping.

Better still, this price is about $10 off the normal going rate, and the lowest we’ve seen on Amazon in over a year.