Fitbit’s Alta is one of the only fitness trackers that actually looks nice on your wrist, owing largely to its fashionable interchangeable bands, and you can pick one up on Amazon right now for just $80. It’s not the newest model with a heartrate sensor, but for basic step and fitness tracking, it’ll get the job done, and look great doing it.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.