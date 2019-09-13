Graphic: Privé Revaux

We’ve been fans of Privé Revaux’s affordable (but celebrity-approved) sunglasses for years now, but the company’s new Black collection offers a big step up in quality, at a really attractive price.



Retailing at $40 rather than the company’s usual $30, the Black collection glasses are built from polished acetate and stainless steel frames, and feature detailed riveting, high-end hinges, and laser engraved logos...stuff you’d normally see on glasses that cost in the $100 range. And like Privé’s other glasses, the sunglass lenses are still polarized, and the optical glasses feature blue light filtering.

For a limited time, you can pick any two of the frames, and get them for the same $30 each as Prive’s older glasses. Just add them to your cart, and use promo code black25 at checkout.