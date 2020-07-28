It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Try Magic: The Gathering With Four 2019 Commander Decks for $80

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
208
Save
Magic: The Gathering Commander 2019 Decks (4-Pack) | $80 | Amazon
Magic: The Gathering Commander 2019 Decks (4-Pack) | $80 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Magic: The Gathering Commander 2019 Decks (4-Pack) | $80 | Amazon

While 2020 brought a new rotation for the popular Magic: The Gathering card game, 2019's cards are still legal and viable in the Commander format, which has you creating decks that only allow one copy of each permanent, including a “leader” of sorts that dictates which colors you can use. Normally $115, this box set includes four ready-to-play Commander (or EDH for the veterans) decks for $80. Even if you have these decks or a viable Commander deck to play already, you could buy this and sell a bunch of cards individually to make all your money back, plus interest.

Advertisement

P.S.: Red Deck Wins.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson Ball Animal 2
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

No Matter What You Choose to Grill, Let These Seasoning Blends Punctuate Your Next Meal

The Best Indoor TV Antennas, According to Our Readers

Thursday's Best Deals: Samsung Galaxy S10e, Anker Soundcore Neo, The Wonderful 101, Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum, Nordstrom Rack Clearance Sale, and More

While the Wacom Intuos Pro Is Awesome, It Can't Get Me to Draw More