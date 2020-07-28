Try Magic: The Gathering With Four 2019 Commander Decks for $80

Magic: The Gathering Commander 2019 Decks (4-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Magic: The Gathering Commander 2019 Decks (4-Pack) | $80 | Amazon

While 2020 brought a new rotation for the popular Magic: The Gathering card game, 2019's cards are still legal and viable in the Commander format, which has you creating decks that only allow one copy of each permanent, including a “leader” of sorts that dictates which colors you can use. Normally $115, this box set includes four ready-to-play Commander (or EDH for the veterans) decks for $80. Even if you have these decks or a viable Commander deck to play already, you could buy this and sell a bunch of cards individually to make all your money back, plus interest.

P.S.: Red Deck W ins.