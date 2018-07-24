Graphic: Shep McAllister

David Archy isn’t exactly a household name, but over the past year, they’ve become a major player in the Amazon underwear world, and you can save $5 on a four-pack of micro modal men’s trunks today with promo code 2018DA04, in the color of your choice.



If you aren’t familiar with modal, it’s very cool, very soft, and feels great on the skin. This underwear even has separate pouches for your penis and balls, as made famous by David Archy’s Separatec sister brother brand. You don’t have to use it; you can wear this like regular underwear, but it can keep your private bits from, uh, sticking together on a hot summer day.